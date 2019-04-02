Don't Repeat FOSTA's Mistakes
We're pretty optimistic about innovation here at Techdirt, but it isn't an automatic good thing all by itself: implementation and intention matters, and that means political entanglements and complicated questions about governance, and that calls for big, new ideas. This week, we're joined by Tamara Winter from the Center for Innovative Governance Research to discuss new experiments in government like charter cities and special autonomous zones.

Also, learn more about Shenzhen, the Val D'Europe, and the original vision for Disney World.

Filed Under: charter cities, governance, government, podcast, tamara winter

