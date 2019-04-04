German Government's Bullying Of FOI Group Provides A Warning Of How EU's New Upload Filters Will Be Used For Censorship
from the making-life-for-whistleblowers-even-harder dept
One of the many concerns about the upload filters of the EU's Copyright Directive is that they could lead to censorship, even if that is not the intention. The problem is that once a filtering mechanism is in place to block unauthorized copies of materials, it is very hard to stop its scope being widened beyond copyright infringement. As it happens, the German government has just provided a good example of the kind of abuse that is likely to become a commonplace.
FragDenStaat -- literally "ask the State" -- is a German freedom of information (FOI) organization. It obtained and published a six-page report about the herbicide glyphosate. The document was written by the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, a publicly-funded body that provides scientific advice to Germany's federal government on issues relating to things like food, product, and chemical safety, as well as consumer health protection. Even though the report was paid for by the German public, obtained legally -- and can still be requested by anyone -- FragDenStaat is not allowed to distribute it. The Regional Court in Cologne has ruled that would be an infringement of the German State's copyright, and ordered it to be taken down. FragDenStaat says it will appeal -- to the Court of Justice of the European Union, if necessary -- and comments:
The federal government abuses copyright law to prevent the publication of public interest documents. This is possible because German copyright law is hopelessly outdated. We believe that copyright law should ensure that tax-financed documents such as the Glyphosat report may be used freely. But in contrast, the German government wants to tighten copyright law further, which will further reduce the amount of information the public receives about important topics like this.
Leaving aside the issue that all such reports funded by the public should by freely available unless there are very good reasons to withhold them -- not the case here -- there is the particularly troubling aspect of this bullying of FragDenStaat by the German government. At the moment, there is little to stop copies of this document being requested, then uploaded and shared around the Internet. But once the EU Copyright Directive's upload filters have been installed, it will be easy for the German government to require sites to block these attempts. The fact that the authorities were willing to waste money taking FragDenStaat to court over a six-page document suggests they won't hesitate for a second to use upload filters to block sharing.
It won't just be governments. It is inevitable that leaked documents showing evidence of wrong-doing by companies will be blocked on all the major sites once upload filters are available. No court order is required, so it will become the first thing companies trying to hide their dirty washing will do. Upload filters will not only cause legitimate material produced by Internet users to be blocked by over-cautious online platforms, it will also make life even harder for whistleblowers to expose the truth about corporate crimes and misdeeds. How convenient.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+
Filed Under: copyright directive, eu, europe, filtering, freedom of information, germany
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
To be fair, all copyright law is hopelessly outdated, seeing as the overwhelming majority of it was written before the Internet became ubiquitous.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is what a puppet government looks like
Monsanto clearly doesn't want the German people to be able to read about the effects of their product. Bribing or threatening a few select people allowed them to erase all negative mention of this report on the site that should be providing it. It is time people woke up and realized that their government is in bed with corporations, not the people they supposedly serve.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This is what a puppet government looks like
Monsanto, now owned by Bayer, a German company.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well since they don’t want it out i guess we will just have to assume to worst that said Herbicide is quite harmful lol
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Anything and everything to stop the people learning about what those who are supposed to be looking after our interests are really doing is going to be done! This has been the whole aim, instigated and endorced by the USA govt and law enforcement in order to protect the entertainment industries and is now gonna bite ass and completely screw up the Internet. The fear of those who wanted this brought in losing their control and being found out for what they are has ruined the best thing that ever happened to the planet, all aided by greed!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Since the earth is a jungle at heart, where was it ever proven that others would have our best interests in mind to begin with?
Such a hope would rest on everyone playing fair, and playing nice. Instead, we seem to be sociopathic, and part of that is exploiting trust in others.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
RTBF
The "Right" to be forgotten is just the abilities of Corporations to erase bad press. Anyone that can argue against that is in the pocket of corporate entities.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply