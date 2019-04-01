Daily Deal: Pay What You Want: The Complete Learn to Design Bundle

Getty Images Sued Yet Again For Trying To License Public Domain Images
Mon, Apr 1st 2019 10:40amGretchen Heckmann

Pay what you want for The Complete Learn to Design Bundle and you'll learn about Canva, a cloud-based design alternative for those overwhelmed by Photoshop and Illustrator. It's a simple tool you can use to create logos, posters, business cards, and more. If you beat the average price ($7.48 as of the time of writing), you'll unlock 9 more courses covering Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator. There are also courses focused on learning graphic design, logo design and typography.

