EU Commissioner Gunther Oettinger Admits: Sites Need Filters To Comply With Article 13
from the the-lies-come-out dept
EU Commissioner Gunther Oettinger -- well known for being a bit of a bigoted Luddite -- basically crafted the plan that became the EU Copyright Directive when he was the Commissioner for the "Digital Economy" (despite not knowing anything about it). As you may recall, for many months now, supporters of Article 13 (now Article 17) have insisted that it doesn't require filters. They would shout down anyone who pointed out that it clearly does require filters.
But now that it's passed the EU Parliament, the truth is coming out. Last week, we noted that France's culture minister admitted it required filters to comply (and that he wanted sites to start installing them as soon as possible). And now, Oettinger himself is admitting that filters are required under the Directive (translated via Google):
EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger , also does not believe that the CDU model will prevent the filters. "I am convinced that the guideline sets relatively clear guidelines," says Oettinger. "As things stand, upload filters can not be completely avoided."
What's truly incredible about all of this is just how vehement these guys all were about how the directive didn't require filters and how much they insisted that the complaints about Article 13 were all "disinformation" and "propaganda." Now the truth is coming out. The disinformation and propaganda had been coming from those who pushed for Article 13 in the first place. It's truly incredible that they basically have started admitting this just days after the Parliament's vote.
Filed Under: article 13, article 17, copyright, eu, europe, gunther oettinger
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
To steal a line from Futurama:
I’m shocked — shocked!
…well, not that shocked.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is what happens when you have two groups of people completely ignoring each other:
Proponents: "Filters aren't (legally) required"
Opponents: "Filters are (technically) required"
Both statements remain true. But now that the proponents of article 13 blatantly admit that their opponents were right about the technical landscape, it's even more obvious how their original statements were designed to obfuscate the practical effects of the copyright directive.
Meanwhile, the opponents have nothing to be ashamed of. The practical requirement of upload filters was obvious from the get-go. And even if it's true that the directive doesn't mandate a particular technology in its text, the only way to comply is with an upload filter.
Since the filters are so bad at it, sites will have to do one of the following:
a) go dark,
b) make their automation very conservative and shut down a lot of legitimate content,
c) staff up and hire moderators (or more likely an outsourced moderation service) or
d) go into publisher mode, where user-generated content is just a slush pile to pick and choose from. (or some combination of the above).
All of these options will reduce user-generated content in the EU (and elsewhere by side-effect), and result in further industry consolidation. Oh, and the groups who choose option c) will be less profitable.
The irony is that this is being pitched as "preserve EU (French) culture" law, when it's actually a "consolidate the internet" law. This is just a law to reduce the number of organizations on the internet and then go after the ones that remain when something slips through the automation.
ON the bright side, this may cause a revolution in journalism. The internet companies have just as much right to copyright claim (on behalf of their users) against the publishers for Youtube video links, tweets and quotes from user commenters.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
This was always the point.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The only thing that surprises me
... is the timing. The council hasn't voted yet, so its not yet law.
But, they screwed with the voting timing to avoid amendments, perhaps they've screwed with their own timing. More likely they're just over confident puppets.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The only thing that surprises me
So, is Oettinger bullshitting by calling it a "guideline", or just being disingenuous because it has no legal force today?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A "gentle" reminder
The copyright maximalists will be giving that politico a horse's head in his bed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A "gentle" reminder
And then Paramount will sue them for infringement because they "pirated" a scene from The Godfather...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Rule #1: Never drop the con.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh boo hoo.
More good news for Google:
https://www.theverge.com/2019/4/2/18292530/youtube-toxic-conspiracy-video-employees-internal -report
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: peeping john
Oh boo hoo
-John on no one wanting his worthless mailing list lol
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So your "logic" is that since YouTube is run by a bunch of morons (which I would agree with in many cases) we should just bring down and destroy the Internet as a whole. Pretty waterproof logic. Takes the saying "throwing the baby out with the bathwater" to a whole new level.
Also, at least in this case, Google/YouTube did the right thing, even if the article tries to frame it in a bad way. Who is to decide which videos are "toxic", fake or otherwise inappropriate? Following the reasoning in the article, Google could just take down any video which they don't like for any reason, political or economical or whatever.
Anyway, when I start to think that most of this Google-bashing of late could be facilitated and funded by those interests that run counter to the interests of the Internet, it makes me sick to my stomach and it makes me think twice about bashing them. Even if Google took many stupid decisions over the years, the interests that go against them now (old media, music industry, etc.) are corrupted, sick and depraved to the core, and I prefer stupid people to scoundrels, thieves and unsound people like those, thanks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why do they need this ?
They can ban whoever they like already .
Just Ask Tommy Robertson , Alex Jones ,Candace Owens . Megan Murphy and many many more .
Oh and don't worry once these are delisted you think it ends there ?
Sorry they will come for you next .
reap what you sow .
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
When they do, some hungry young site will scoop up the audience, tout its free-speech activism, build a successful company, and begin moderating people to avoid offending its now-profitable fanbase.
This pattern has been in place for a quarter-century now: allow, monetize, censor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Who is "they"? ... The Illuminati?
Apparently Donald wants to go after his critics, is this to what you are referring?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Did alex jones kick himself off his own site? What a dick.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: maybe try a second draft?
Bro if your slippery slope argument starts at neo-Nazis, white supremists, and straight up ghouls. You might want to rethink your craptastic argument.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The only type of filter that works
The only type of filter that will work successfully here is location blocking of European countries on the part of all the websites that allow user uploads.
It will only take a few things to slip through the upload filters to trigger the 4% of global revenue fines that the EU is so fond of. Do that a few times and it will bankrupt whoever is running the website.
Paying 'protection' money to the copyright maximalists won't help either, as it's
almost impossible to cover all of them and some stuff will surely slip through anyways. (Kind of reminds me of the old mob shakedown on business owners as well).
The best course of action would be to geo-block all of the EU, starting now and just thow up a webpage stating that since the new copyright directive is imminent, your site can't afford to take the risk of financial ruin due to the liability it could create.
The reason I'm suggesting doing it now, is because the EU parliamentary elections are coming up and this should remind voters that they should be voting for people who will look after their interests instead of those of the coptright lobby.
Alternatively, they could just target France for now as they seem to be chomping at the bit to implement this shit-show ASAP. So, a smaller revenue hit for the websites, but still a strong message to the internet-using public.
Just my 2 cents.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The only type of filter that works
The thing of it is... geoblocking won't make sense for very long, as the gatekeepers will be pushing for this again in USAnistan. The EU was just a smaller ratcheting-up to set the stage for North America.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'You saw what happened to them...'
The point is to instill fear of the voters in the US politicians, by showing what happened to the EU politicians when they did it.
If the EU politicians get away with it unscathed then the US ones will feel safe pulling the same stunt. On the other hand if the EU politicians get sacked(ideally every single one that voted for this) come the next election then the US ones will be much more hesitant in trying the same thing, lest they suffer the same fate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
FromtheOtherPerspective
Good counter write up at Slate on this topic:
"The EU’s New Copyright Laws Won’t “Wreck the Internet”
The directive isn’t perfect. But it’s not the disaster critics are claiming."
https://slate.com/technology/2019/04/eu-copyright-directive-article-13-wreck-interne t.html
Discusses how filters in actuality mean licenses aka permission that can apply sitewide and protect uploaders...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: FromtheOtherPerspective
So I, as an EU resident, create a bunch of content, lets say photography, and put it up on my own site. Joe Blow comes along and uses one of my photographs in a video he creates wherein the use doesn't amount to Fair Use. He posts this video on YouTube where I happen to see it. I report this and the EU fines Google giant piles of money.
How could Google have protected themselves in this case?
And don't be fooled. Most of the content on the internet is owned by individuals, not big conglomerates that can issue blanket licenses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: FromtheOtherPerspective
Google won't be fined if they make a best-effort.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: FromtheOtherPerspective
Define best effort in a way that guarantees a site will not face lawsuites.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: FromtheOtherPerspective
Given Youtube is often touted as a 'problem' the law is meant to 'address', and they spent $100 million on a filter system that apparently is not enough to protect them(if it did, there would be no point in constantly mentioning it), 'best effort' would almost certainly require more than that at the least.
Which of course won't be problematic at all, I mean who doesn't have that kind of money just lying around?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: FromtheOtherPerspective
Actually, that write-up sucks since it doesn't even discuss how to solve the administrative burden of licensing content from thousands of rights holders, it doesn't explain how sites is going to be able to determine what content users are uploading is licensed or not, nor does it explain how a site is supposed to determine if the content falls under "fair use".
The author doesn't even reflect on the chasm that exists in liability for a site versus rights holders. Someone notifying a site of an infringement doesn't have any liability what so ever - they can claim any content they want on a site as their own even if they don't own it, without repercussions.
It's basically a op-ed full of hand-wavium how much better it will be for users and totally disregarding the fact that the term users wont be appropriate in the future, the appropriate term would be viewers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply