Getty Images Sued Yet Again For Trying To License Public Domain Images
from the this-keeps-happening dept
Back in 2016, we wrote about two separate lawsuits involving claims that Getty Images was selling "licenses" to images it had no rights to sell licenses to. The first one was brought by photographer Carol Highsmith, who sued Getty after Getty had sent a demand letter to her over her own images, which she had donated to the Library of Congress to be put into the public domain. That lawsuit mostly flopped when Getty pointed out (correctly) that Highsmith had no standing, seeing as she had given up the copyright in the photos. The second lawsuit was even more bizarre, involving questions about Getty's rights to various collections it licensed, and whether it had changed the metadata on photos from photo agency Zuma Press. At the time, we noted that little in that lawsuit seemed to make sense, but it still went on for over two years before Getty prevailed, and basically said the only mistakes were done by Zuma.
Well, now we've got another lawsuit against Getty over allegedly licensing public domain images. This one was brought by CixxFive Concepts, and... also seems to be a stretch. How much of a stretch? Well, it starts out by alleging RICO violations, and as Ken "Popehat" White always likes to remind everyone: IT'S NOT RICO, DAMMIT. This lawsuit is also not RICO and it's not likely to get very far.
This is a lawsuit brought by CixxFive, on behalf of itself and others similarly situated, alleging RICO, Washington Consumer Protection Act, and other claims against Defendants for fraudulently claiming ownership of copyrights in public domain images (which no one owns) and selling fictitious copyright licenses for public domain images (which no one can legally sell), including operating an enterprise of third-party contributors to perpetrate this egregious scheme.
Here's the thing, though: you can still sell public domain images. You can do whatever you want with them. Of course, you can't sue over infringement of them, but you can most certainly still sell them. Why do you think book publishers still make a ton of money selling the Bible, the works of Shakespeare, Dickens and others.
In the lawsuit, CixxFive correctly notes that Getty has NASA images in its database, and those are very clearly in the public domain.
Among the images that Getty and/or Getty US licenses are hundreds of thousands to millions of photographs that are in the public domain, including NASA images, White House press images, historical paintings and documents, and photographs that have been donated to the public domain by the authors.
For example, Getty and/or Getty US offers to let the user “Purchase a license” to a NASA photo of Saturn for $499.00 with “standard editorial rights” “or just $475.00 with an UltraPack,” which is a five (5) pack of assets for $2,250.00.
While this may be sleazy, it is hardly against the law.
These images are in the public domain. No one is required to pay Getty and/or Getty US a penny to copy and use them. And Getty has no right to sell copyright licenses for them, as it has done and is doing.
The first sentence is true, the second, not so much. Well, it can't sell "copyright licenses," as that is a misrepresentation over the rights that Getty Images has -- but if it wants to try to get people to pay for stuff that is otherwise available for free, that's Getty's prerogative.
The part of the lawsuit that I don't think will work, but is at least somewhat interesting, is the argument that this is somehow an unfair or deceptive practice. That's moderately more compelling than the RICO claim.
One aspect of the deceptive nature of Getty’s and/or Getty US’s licensing scheme is that Getty and/or Getty US claims copyright on all of the content on its website. For example, the bottom of each page of its website states: “All contents © copyright 1999-2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved.”
Also, specific public domain images are overlaid on Getty and/or Getty US’s website with the © symbol followed by an entity or contributor name, indicating that the image is protected by copyright. The same © symbol and information is also provided next to the public domain image.
Getty’s and/or Getty US’s website terms agreement also states as follows: “Unless otherwise indicated, all of the content featured or displayed on the Site, including, but not limited to, text, graphics, data, photographic images, moving images, sound, illustrations, software, and the selection and arrangement thereof (“Getty Images Content”), is owned by Getty Images, its licensors, or its third-party image partners.”4
Getty’s and/or Getty US’s website terms agreement further states as follows: “All elements of the Site, including the Getty Images Content, are protected by copyright, trade dress, moral rights, trademark and other laws relating to the protection of intellectual property.”5
Getty’s and/or Getty US’s Content License Agreement also states, under the heading “Intellectual Property Rights,” as follows: “Who owns the content? All of the licensed content is owned by either Getty Images or its content suppliers.”6 (emphasis in original)
That part is at least a bit more compelling, but I'm not sure why CixxFive has standing to sue over that. It seems more like something the FTC or state Attorneys General could go after instead. CixxFive argues that it has standing to sue because it licensed some of these public domain images. But.. that seems to be on CixxFive. If it didn't do the research to discover that those pictures were available totally free elsewhere, it's not clear how that's Getty's fault.
The lawsuit also points to Getty's infamous copyright trolling practices via its subsidiary License Compliance Services (LCS), but never actually shows that LCS has threatened anyone over the use of public domain material... other than raising the issue of Carol Highsmith, whose lawsuit we mentioned above, and which got thrown out of court.
I'm certainly sensitive to the slimy practices of Getty Images, and claiming that public domain images are available for license (at very high fees) is very slimy. But it's not at all clear that it's against the law. And it's certainly not RICO (dammit).
Filed Under: copyright, licensing, photography, public domain
Companies: getty images
Ken White's "snark" isn't really something a former federal prosecutor and active attorney usually does to distinguish himself.
I could say a lot more, but this is not the place.
Re:
Perhaps not, and he's the first person to acknowledge that his mouth sometimes gets him into trouble.
But that doesn't mean he's wrong when he criticizes people's tendency to imagine RICO violations where none exist. Do you have any substantive criticism of White in that context? Because that's the context in which this article cites him.
Re: Jhon boys jelly
And yet he’s famous and you’re a scrub. Ands let’s be honest you ain’t gonna say shit, but innuendo and vague impotent threats.
Oh, come the fuck on
Trying to sell a "license" to something involves an implicit representation that you have some right to limit its use. In this case, Getty explicitly made such a representation.
It's 1000 percent certain that the only reason that anybody who pays Getty to use these images is that they think they can't legally use them without Getty's permission, and it's also 1000 percent certain that Getty is intentionally trying to create that impression.
It's fucking idiotic to expect somebody to do "research" to validate a direct claim from a supposedly credible institution that it controls the rights to something it's selling. That's an insane amount of burden shifting. Saying that "that seems to be on CixxFive. If it didn't do the research..." is exactly as compelling as saying that if sell you a poisoned ice cream cone, and yhou eat it based on my claim that it's yummy, it's on you that you didn't do the research to notice that it was full of arsenic.
Now, IANAL, but I believe that when you intentionally misrepresent facts to induce somebody to pay you, that's called fraud. I don't know what it's called when you do it negligently, but it's definitely the case that your negligence has caused somebody harm, whatever you call it.
Re: Oh, come the fuck on
Didn't someone come up with a search ability to find like images on the internet? They did, didn't they. How hard is it to implement a search for an image Getty is trying to 'sell' you and then find that same image on, well let's say NASA's site, then use the image from NASA's site and not Getty's? I suspect Getty might object, but then what could they do? They wouldn't be able to claim copyright.
I think it is called caveat emptor, or let the buyer beware. Knowing something about Getty Images, and then checking for the source of the image, or if it is really old or from space questioning the copyright seems like an appropriate amount of due diligence before spend hundreds of dollars on a picture.
Re: Re: Oh, come the fuck on
There are nifty handheld XRF guns you can use to detect arsenic in your ice cream, too. Seems like an appropriate amount of due diligence before you put something in your mouth.
Re: Re: Oh, come the fuck on
How hard is it to implement a search for an image Getty is trying to 'sell' you and then find that same image on, well let's say NASA's site, then use the image from NASA's site and not Getty's?
It depends. In the specific case of NASA, a knowledgeable person would realize that NASA (as a government agency) cannot copyright anything, and therefore conclude that they can use the image from NASA's site.
However, if the site that the image search leads you to does not belong to the government, then you're back at square one. The mere existence of the image on another site means nothing. It could be that the image is public domain...or it could mean that said site licensed it from Getty... or it could mean that said site licensed it to Getty... or it could mean that said site pirated the image themselves... unless the site says which one of these options it is (and assuming that said site wasn't also fooled into thinking they had to license it from Getty), the buyer now has no more information then they did at the start.
Re: Re: Re: Oh, come the fuck on
Agreed, finding the image somewhere else doesnt mean anything.
I find it more annoying when you can't find a separate source for the image. Especially when I know something is public domain but I cant find the open source of it and all that can be found is the getty or similar site.
What they are doing should be illegal but its not like politicians care.
Re: Oh, come the fuck on
Agreed Getty is acting in Bad Faith by claiming copyright on things that they don't actually own.
"While this may be sleazy, it is hardly against the law."
Personally, I wouldn't say selling the access to those images is sleazy - but those prices sure as feth are. Christ, $500 for a single image? Charging for the convenience of making them available in one easy group is fine but storage costs aren't that high.
Re:
This is cheap. Consider how much they charge for the pictures they actually own!
Using Getty instead of grabbing an image on the web means you aren't likely to get sued. And if you do get sued, you can show that you made a good faith attempt to obtain a license.
Of course, you can't show your Getty license to an upload filter, so it still could get blocked.
Four Causes of Action
See case law:
https://digitalcommons.law.uga.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?referer=&httpsredir=1&article=13 41&context=fac_artchop
Payment demands for spurious copyrights,
Four causes of action
...
Breach of Warranty...
Unjust enrichment/Restitution...
Fraud
False Advertising
"While this may be sleazy, it is hardly against the law"
I was unaware that fraud was not illegal, how is this not fraud?
ianal, but this certainly smells of fraud, looks like fraud, sounds like fraud ... I guess it is only illegal if you are a little poor person because rich folk do as they please.
Re:
That's not how burden of proof works.
How is it fraud? Not in a colloquial sense but in a legal sense, either based on statutes or common-law legal precedents.
Re: Re:
How is presenting false information('We own the rights to this') such that someone is convinced that if they want to use something legally they must pay you not fraud?
It's one thing to simply sell public domain images, anyone can do that, it's quite another to make claims that you own images in the public domain and then sell them.
That lawsuit mostly flopped when Getty pointed out (correctly) that Highsmith had no standing, seeing as she had given up the copyright in the photos.
This is the dumbest thing I've ever read. If Getty is right, then copyright is wrong.
Mike, please explain why you feel this decision is justified.
If I lend you my car, this doesn't remove me as the owner.
Carol is still the rights owner of the images and should have the option of taking legal action against someone selling images she allows others to use.
If lent you my car and you tried to sell it, well, we have a problem.
Re:
No, but if you sign the title over to him it does.
Which is as far as I'm willing to take the copyright = cars analogy, because it is a bad analogy. Copyrights aren't cars; they are different in fundamental ways, as are the laws that cover them.
