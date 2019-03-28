Salesforce Sued For Sex Trafficking... Because Backpage Used Salesforce's CRM
In the latest insane lawsuit regarding the internet and sex trafficking, a group of women who were tragic victims of sex trafficking have decided not to sue those responsible for trafficking them... but online customer relationship management (CRM) provider Salesforce.com. What? Huh? Why? You might ask? Well, apparently it's because everyone's favorite sex trafficking bogeyman, Backpage.com, used Salesforce.com for its CRM. Yup.
While most of the reports on this don't show the lawsuit, CNBC thankfully posted a copy (though it's locked up in Scribd, so we can't embed our own version, unfortunately). The lawsuit makes a bunch of leaps to argue that Salesforce is somehow magically responsible for people doing illegal things on Backpage. The levels of separation between the criminal actions and the liability here are simply ridiculous. Much of the lawsuit tries to suggest that because Salesforce is good at its job in customizing its offerings to its customers, that's proof that it's magically responsible for sex trafficking:
In public, including on Twitter, Salesforce boasted about fighting human trafficking using its data tools.
But behind closed doors, Salesforce’s data tools were actually providing the backbone of Backpage’s exponential growth.
Salesforce didn’t just provide Backpage with a customer-ready version of its data and marketing tools. Salesforce designed and implemented a heavily customized enterprise database tailored for Backpage’s operations, both locally and internationally.
With Salesforce’s guidance, Backpage was able to use Salesforce’s tools to market to new “users”—that is, pimps, johns, and traffickers—on three continents.
Backpage could also use Salesforce’s custom tools to remarket to those pimps, johns, and traffickers who had been underusing its trafficking services.
It is inconceivable that the technologies used world-round to manage customer and marketing databases would be put to the immoral and illegal purposes engineered by Backpage and Salesforce.
It should not be our tax dollars, charities, and churches that carry the burden of the catastrophic harms and losses to sex trafficking survivors. That responsibility should fall to companies like Salesforce, that have facilitated and profited from sex trafficking.
Incredibly -- and obnoxiously -- the complaint uses Salesforce's own efforts to help in the fight against sex trafficking against the company. It highlights some of Salesforce's promotional efforts, concerning the fight against sex trafficking, such as this tweet:
And uses that as proof of "knowledge" by Salesforce:
Salesforce knew the scourge of sex trafficking because it sought publicity for trying to stop it. But at the same time, this publicly traded company was, in actuality, among the vilest of rogue companies, concerned only with their bottom line.
The entire assumption underlying the lawsuit is this: that Backpage was only used for illegal sex trafficking and that using CRM can help you increase your "sales," and thus Salesforce is responsible for Backpage increasing sex trafficking. That... is quite the twisted logic there.
The lawsuit was filed in California state court, rather than in federal court, under California state laws -- so there's no direct reference to FOSTA as far as I can tell. However, FOSTA casts its looming shadow over this case. Normally, I imagine that Salesforce would make a straight CDA 230 argument here that it's not responsible for the actions of its users (in this case, Backpage). But, FOSTA potentially takes that away. I say potentially, because based on my reading of the final version of FOSTA, (which is now CDA 230(e)(5)), for a civil lawsuit, FOSTA only exempts cases brought under federal sex trafficking law, and not state laws (for criminal complaints, FOSTA exempts some state sex trafficking charges). So, as plead, I'm not sure if FOSTA even directly applies -- meaning potentially Salesforce could perhaps try to claim that it's still protected by CDA 230 and the FOSTA additions don't help the plaintiffs, but... who knows? Now that we've got this new untested law, I guess we'll find out.
On the whole, though, what a preposterously silly lawsuit. Sex trafficking is a truly horrible thing, and while the complaint filed trots out a bunch of debunked and exaggerated stats about just how big a problem sex trafficking is, the real focus should be on those actually responsible. Going after the CRM provider of a website that traffickers may have used, feels like yet another example of what we've called a Steve Dallas lawsuit after the 1986 Bloom County strip in which lawyer Steve Dallas explains that after getting beaten up by Sean Penn for trying to take a paparazzi photo, he decides not to sue any of the obvious parties, but rather go after the camera manufacturer -- because that's who has the money (click through for the full comic):
Filed Under: california, cda 230, crm, fosta, intermediary liability, no good deed, section 230, sex trafficking
Companies: backpage, salesforce
Reader Comments
Believe the women! -- Unless suing San Fran based tech giants.
Masnick calls Backpage a "user" of Salesforce. That's simply not true. It was a customer / client.
CDA 230 has NOTHING to do with that BUSINESS relationship.
Whether the suit succeeds or not, Masnick has intentionally slanted this in dishonest way. As usual.
https://on-the-importance-of-horizontal-rule-dividers-to-teh-internets.com
So, took you a day to recover from yet another loss. A big one. And all you came up with is to start yet again trying to prove that you were/are right all along and opponents are evil. -- Ever notice that you and pirates are consistently losing? That your notions on law just don't hold up in real court? When are you going to re-think your whole schtick here? When are you going to admit that almost everything you believe just isn't popular enough to draw more than a couple dozen fanboys out in the 270 some on the EU loss, and they do nothing but whine in between ad hom-ing the one valiant AC?
In last couple weeks, your only real victory is to take away the horizontal rule from me!
(To try and forestall, NO, Masnick had nothing to do with Rightscorp conviction, and by the way, ACs are lying about that: out_of_the_blue called for those lawyers to be HANGED. Lies are all there is to Techdirt.)
Re: Believe the women! -- Unless suing San Fran based tech giant
By the way, Salesforce claiming it's alert to possibility is not only knowledge but typical projection and displacement by the actual profiteers.
Re: Re: Difference between an earthquake and a tsunami.
That’s not true John.
Knowing crime is around you and actually seeing a criminal are two different things.
Just like knowing that a flag button exist does not mean that someone is going to use it.
Unlike me.
“Clicks”
God I love that button.😁
Re: Liars of a feather
We did miss you at the sentencing party bro. Too busy crying into your Jhon Steele love pillow?
Re: Is it abusive if both are impotent?
“they do nothing but whine in between ad hom-ing the one valiant AC?”
Careful blue you know how mad Jhon boy gets when you out project him.
Salesforce wasn't just a CRM provider, their employees also worked on the site directly. These women are alleging that Salesforce know about the trafficking and Salesforce is denying it. The details will come out in court and there's a chance that Mike's post here isn't going to age particularly well.
Re:
So your bet on prior knowledge “in bad faith no doubt and questionable reliability ”is the same one someone would use when suing a police department becuase they did not check a trunk during a pull over with a kidnapped person?
Re:
there's a chance that Mike's post here isn't going to age particularly well.
We'll see.
Re: Re:
Over the years here we've all at some point used the analogy, "You don't sue the phone company because a bad guy uses the phone to call in a bomb threat", but if this lawsuit is allowed to proceed, that's exactly where we're at.
Or another analogy, it'd be like holding Microsoft responsible for designing and selling their Excel app because the mob uses it to run their bookmaking operations.
Re: Re: Re:
Your analogy isn't terrible, but it would be closer if Microsoft supplied developers to the mob and the mob outlined their business practices so that Microsoft could develop an application tailored to them.
Re: Re:
If Salesforce prevails or quietly settles, it's a pretty sure bet that you will have a followup posting reiterating what a dumb lawsuit this was.
If the women can show that Salesforce knew about shenanigans at Backpage, what can you write then? That you didn't know all the details when you wrote this post?
I think the lawsuit hinges on what the plaintiffs can find during discovery from Salesforce. It's not that hard to predict what they will be looking for.
Tomato tomato. Customers and clients are users when the service involves technology. This isn't a smoking gun. It's semantics.
Which law school did you go to? You should ask for a refund.
[Citation needed]
Oh, the poor persecuted troll!
