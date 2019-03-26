Enough MEPs Say They Mistakenly Voted For Articles 11 & 13 That The Vote Should Have Flipped; EU Parliament Says Too Bad
Earlier today we wrote about the terrible vote by the EU Parliament to approve the Copyright Directive including the dangerous Articles 11 and 13. As we noted in the original post, the key vote was whether to allow amendments that could have deleted those two articles. That vote failed by just five votes, 317 to 312. Unfortunately, soon after the vote was finalized, a few of the MEPs who voted against the plan for amendments -- Peter Lundgren and Kristina Winberg -- said they voted incorrectly and meant to vote for the amendments in order to get rid of Articles 11 and 13. Apparently, someone changed the vote order which threw them off:
What happened was that in the middle of a sitting meeting, it was decided to make an adjustment in the order of voting in itself. This did not appear in a clear way where the President was also somewhat confused.
Indeed, soon after that some others admitted to voting incorrectly, believing they were voting for something else.
A few hours later, the EU put out the official voting record which includes an astounding 13 MEPs who said they voted incorrectly. Ten of them said they meant to vote for amendments. Two of them said they wanted to vote against it. And one did not want to vote. As you can see in the screenshot below, everyone next to the "+" would have voted for the amendments if they had actually realized what they were voting on.
All told, that would have shifted the vote and allowed for a vote on amendments. By a slim majority, the law would have been opened up to deleting Articles 11 and 13. In other words, whoever changed the order of the vote pulled a fast one and got the EU Copyright Directive approved... despite the EU Parliament not clearly agreeing on that. If you're wondering what can be done now... the answer is not much. According to the EU:
MEPs may still issue corrections to their vote in case of mistakes, which will however not change the outcome
The vote the clicked on is the vote they got. It is frustrating beyond all belief that we ended up killing the open internet through tricking a bunch of MEPs by switching the voting order. Incredible.
Filed Under: article 11, article 13, changed votes, copyright, eu, eu parliament, votes
Reader Comments
The only solution is a true peer to peer internet, no more gatekeepers. They killed their own cash cow with greed.
Re:
I'm gonna go find that Swedish MEP right now and say "You were at my wedding, Denise."
Re:
Go try and download a TV torrent that's a year old to see how well a truly peer to peer internet would work.
Re: Re:
Do we all have to install software we don't want/need or can you elaborate?
Re: Re: Re:
I'm guessing he's saying that older torrents tend to have less seeds and therefore be less available. So, a "truly" peer to peer internet would gradually lose access to all older and unpopular content.
The only way I can imagine this being done is because the pro A11/13 people knew they didn't have enough votes so they decided to pull a dirty trick to get their votes and hope it didn't backfire.
Re:
Almost certainly nailed it in one. They didn't think they had enough votes to get it through legitimately, so they stacked the deck in their favor to force it. As I understand it the same tactic was attempted with ACTA, where they attempted to slip the vote in with some completely unrelated subject(something to do with fish I think?)
As I noted in a comment recently, 'if the truth is on your side, you've no need to lie. If it's not however...'
Re: Re:
"When the facts are on your side, pound the facts. When the law is on your side, pound the law. When neither is on you side, pound the table."
Re: Fish
Around 2005, "The Software Patent Directive has been withdrawn from the Agenda of the Council of Agriculture and Fisheries. Poland's Minister of Science and Informatisation, Wlodzimierz Marcinski, firmly requested the item be withdrawn from the agenda. The Fisheries Commissioner expressed regret, but the A-item was deleted and will not now be adopted this year." https://kwiki.ffii.org/Cons041221En
Found through https://thankpoland.info/
Re:
Well, you have idiots on office voting for this type of garbage in the first place. They don't seem to be bright enough to figure out they were being tricked in this way also.
I say let the chips fall into place and have the Internet destroyed as we know it in the EU. I personally think it's a lame excuse. They knew what they were voting for, but saying this makes them look like they made a mistake, which is not nearly as bad as voting for this garbage like they actually wanted to.
Re: Re:
Yeah, because it's not like this will affect anyone outside the EU since all the internet companies are going to jump through tons of hoops to make sure that the new filters they'll be forced to implement will only affect European IP addresses. After all, it's not like that's a logistical nightmare or anything...
Re:
Who do you figure was smart enough to pull that off?
So, is there anything that can be done to preserve an open Internet here in the United States, short of blocking all connections from European countries?
Blocking won't work
Blocking connections will not work, as long as proxies and VPN exist
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Blocking won't work
That is true from a user standpoint, but not from a platform perspective.
Re: Re: Blocking won't work
Before anyone says anything about CFAA or DMCA, there are reasons why those laws do not apply to bypassing geoblocking
For it to be a felony under the CFAA, they have to prove that you intended to damage the network, and bypassing geoblocking does not damage their network, so CFAA does not apply
DMCA does not apply because you have to have done it for some kind of financial gain, any bypassing geoblocking do not come under that. You have to be doing to for the purpose of making money, and bypassing geoblocking does not rise to that. The anti-circumvention cluase of the DMCA was written that way, otherwise there would be so many criminals, we would have enough jails to hold them all.
That is also why the Klobuchar's Commercian Felony Streaming Act was written to require that it be for some kind of financial gain. Without it, there would be so many criminals there would be not be enough jails to hold them all. That fact that SOPA attempted to remove that require is a lot of why the Commercial Felony Streaming Act SOPA went down.
Re: Blocking won't work
There just needs to be enough deniability that Europeans whole 'you publish where the reader is' thing their law has (its the opposite in the US) thing can't get traction in their courts.
If nothing else, it can keep US courts from ever considering enforcing an EU court decision in these matters.
Re: Re: Blocking won't work
Until the Trans Atlantic Free Trade Agreement is eventuall ratified. I know that Obama wanted to take NAFTA and expand it into TAFTA, where Canada, Mexico, and the USA would become EU members.
The next Democratic President will probably try to get TAFTA agreed to.
Bah, just shut it down.
There's so much tech baggage we'd all be better off (in 60 years) if we we just take a year or ten off to really plan out robust, scalable protocols, and infrastructure.
Remind me again when has human civilation done something like that before?
Re:
The problem is not the protocols, or the infrastructure but that distributed systems have problems at large scale, and so gravitate to centralized services. Another impediment in many parts of the world is that domestic users do not get fixed IP addresses Also many people would not be confident in setting up peer based services and severs.
A similar fight took place over use of the printing press, which threatened church and Aristocracy, and eventually after much violence broke their powers.
Re: Re:
you say that the protocols are not the problem then turn around and say that people not getting static IP addresses is a issue.
The need for static IPs IS a problem with protocols, infrostruct (and also the humans that use/make them).
Also, incase it's not blindly obvious IPv4, is a wonder, simple protocol that works very VERY well. But it's simply terrible for our (humans) use case. It was greate for test campuses of a couple thousand (which is what it was more or less designed for). It also scaled extreamly well. However now that we have all the experiance, and knowledge we do now. And know how far we have scaled beyond what the procotol was even designed to cope with, we could make something so much better (and yes IPv6 IS better...it has issues as well).
Obviously my original message was not supposed to be taken completly seriously. However it is true that if we could some how stop it all, and redesign things from the ground up many of the issue you issues (problems with static IPs or their lack for one) could be resolved at design time
Re: Re: Re:
I don't know enough about how this stuff works, but I have wondered since the first mention of running out of IPv4 numbers why they didn't just add a couple more sets to the end of the current structure. Ex: xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx.yyy.zzz.nnn or something (enough for 30 or 40 numbers for everyone on the planet at the end of this century or something). The changeover might have been a little painful, but a little pain for a short time that gets a long term, or maybe even a permanent solutions seems like a small price to pay.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
IP V6 is that number increase, but world wide the ISPs are dragging their feet on implementing it. I think an address space that would allow everybody to have an IP4 (that is current Internet) size address space is fairly future proof.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"why they didn't just add a couple more sets to the end of the current structure"
There's a few reasons.
First off, the reason why the number of figures in an IP address is what it is is due to binary maths. Each octet (the bit between the dots) is 8 bits, and each IP address (4 octets) is 32 bits. When routing these around a network, these are organised using subnets which work with binary arithmetic to specify the individual group of hosts. While the adding of a few more octets might seem simple enough on the human-readable version, it could make the underlying arithmetic way more complicated and harder to manage. A competent network engineer can calculate IPv4 in their head if they need to, larger blocks of data wouldn't be as easy.
The reasons why we have run out of IPs are twofold - IPv4 addressing only used 32 bits, and allocation was somewhat mismanaged at the beginning when people didn't conceive of how many people would eventually be using the internet. IPv6 is an attempt to correct the first issue, with 128 bit addressing. But, because it's so different to read and manage than IPv4 and because it's not backwardly compatible, people have been reluctant to move.
On top of that, because the issues related to IPv4 were recognised relatively early, NAT was developed so that large networks of machines are able to "hide" behind a single IPv4 address. Because this tech is mature and familiar, the move to IPv6 has been very slow. It is happening to a degree, and IPv6 still has a lot of problems, but things are happening behind the scenes.
I hope that helps clarify things!
Re: Re: Re:
No its not, its a hack on top of a protocol based on static IP addresses. besides which how do you connect to someone who knows where the destination you want is if you do not have an IP address to use. There are services that will provide DNS for dynamic addresses, but they can lag behind changes, as the computer relying on those services has to not that its address has changed, and then update the service. Also, at least one DNS server level need to be on a static address, otherwise the network gets flooded with broadcast queries to find a DNS server.
The problem for human interfacing is the directory level, that is DNS, which is built on top of IP protocols. If you can design a better one it can run alongside the existing DNS until it takes over the directory function.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
the DNS system was a replacement for the hosts files witch FidoNet still uses.
the Internet Engineering Task Force knew there was going to be to issues, but because the internet was small and there were not any bad actors in the 1980s.
if we go back to the host files setup say hello to the yellow pages phone directory
my feeling, the next generation of the DNS system will be built upon a Distributed hash table
Re:
The problem is that no one in the history of history has ever been able to have the forsight to make significant plans for things 10+ years into the future.
We don't know what we'll be able to do tomorrow let alone that far off.
Take self-driving cars for example.
less than 20 years ago the paradigm was V2I - vehicle to infrastructure. Meaning that specialized road infrastructure would need to be rolled out for cars to communicate with to self-drive.
10 years ago it was V2V - cars would talk to each other. Again, through specialized protcols.
Today its obvious that when self-driving finally rolls out it will be nearly completely self-contained needing only the GPS infrastructure - and likely soon not even that.
Planners are still insisting trains are needed in low-density cities and that high-speed-rail will be competitive with airlines and autonomous vehicles despite clear evidence that they will be utterly obsolete (and not just ridiculously uneconomical) in 20-30 years tops.
Those guys are going to be your planners for that new internet.
Re: Re:
Because the problem with 'rule by expert' is that we're not smart enough to know who the experts really are. And if we were, we wouldn't need them.
Re: Re:
I think V2V/V2I still make sense because of the extra bandwidth that can be used:
the current issues are the Channel access methods are unsuitable
Could you GET any more blatantly corrupt?
What happened was that in the middle of a sitting meeting, it was decided to make an adjustment in the order of voting in itself. This did not appear in a clear way where the President was also somewhat confused.
As if it wasn't obvious enough that those pushing for this crap will do anything in order to cram it through, say any lie, game any system, if that's what it takes.
MEPs may still issue corrections to their vote in case of mistakes, which will however not change the outcome.
And this is complete and utter garbage. 'You can issue a correction if you made a mistake... but the original vote stands regardless.' There's no reason to even have the ability to issue corrections if it doesn't actually do anything.
If they actually care enough they should demand either a do-over on the votes with no mid-session changes and a clear indicator which vote goes to what, on the grounds that the mid-session change which resulted in confusion even in the gorram president invalidates those votes, and/or call for a new vote to nullify the current one.
Re: Could you GET any more blatantly corrupt?
Agreed. What's the point of clarifying the record if it has no effect. This whole thing is laughably bad.
Re: Could you GET any more blatantly corrupt?
The cynical would say that it allows them to vote one way but later claim that they didn't mean it - "see, it says that I made a mistake, but sadly they don't take that into account..."
Re: Could you GET any more blatantly corrupt?
"Say any lie, game any system, if that's what it takes."
The very shape of the M25 forms the sigh odegra in the language of the Black Priesthood of Ancient Mu, and means Hail the Great Beast, Devourer of Worlds. The thousands of motorists who daily fume their way around its serpentine lengths have the same effect as water on a prayer wheel, grinding out an endless fog of low-grade evil to pollute the metaphysical atmosphere for scores of miles around.
It was one of Crowley's better achievements. It had taken years to achieve, and had involved three computer hacks, two break-ins, one minor bribery and, on one wet night when all else had failed, two hours in a squelchy field shifting the marker pegs a few but occultly incredibly significant meters.
--Good Omens
I hate so much about the modern Internet and living in the modern era. Endless heartbreak and depression. This just adds one more reason to the pile.
Re:
I know what you mean, but try to focus on the good things like real time driving directions and free porn.
Re: Re:
Well, one of those things made him blind, and the other drove him off the road.
They might just be saying this to appease the protestors.
Re:
Entirely possible, however given the mid-session vote shuffle confusion actually is a believable excuse.
Ultimately though the question should be, 'regardless of whether or not they voted to allow/disallow amendments, what did they vote on the whole package?' Because whether or not they might have voted to remove 11 and 13 matters less than whether or not they did vote in favor of a bill that included those two.
Re: Re:
Personally I'm not sure how much appeasing this is supposed to do.
This smacks of the judge in the Pirate Bay trial admitting that yes, he was on a very close copyright-based basis with the prosecution, but claiming that he honestly believed this relationship wasn't damning enough for a recusal.
Re: Re: Re:
Personally I'm not sure how much appeasing this is supposed to do.
No idea how much it will, but for how much it should?
None whatsoever.
Regardless of what they might have voted for, what ultimately matters in the end is whether or not they did vote for the whole package, knowing that 11 and 13 were still within it.
To use a rough analogy: Whether or not someone says they are opposed to a company sticking randomly poisoned candy into bags of good candy matters, but not nearly as much as whether or not they give the okay for the company to sell those bags knowing the poisoned candy is in them. Some things are bad enough that it doesn't matter how good the rest of it is, so long as those parts are included that should be complete justification to toss the whole thing out.
Re:
A politician? Ya think?
I called it...
I thought they would wait a while before slipping in the 'overnight change by an intern' but it actually happened right on time (right after all the discussion, before the big vote... no better time to trick the politicratocricity...
...Good, good, then it's all going to plan.
Article 11 was frankly unnecessary collateral damage, a link tax is idiocy when the linkers are de-facto providing free marketing for you.
Article 13, though, that might be an abomination, but it's a useful abomination.
It's quite simple, really; the current internet landscape is dominated by companies that host content. With Article 13 in play, only the biggest companies like Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc, will be able to legally function.
This creates a pressure for smaller sites to move away from hosting content, and move towards displaying content.
Mike's advocated this before; like Usenet and IRC, protocols and display apps rather than hosting platforms.
While Article 13 will hurt the internet in the short run, in the long run the web will adapt, and strengthen itself against copyfraud and censorship.
As they say, the Net interprets censorship as damage, and routes around it...mua-ha-ha-ha-ha-haaa!
Re:
This creates a pressure for smaller sites to move away from hosting content, and move towards displaying content.
... what? Going to need an explanation for how you're differentiating those two. Do you mean that sites that currently host the content itself will instead shift to embedding it, such that it's hosted somewhere else? Because if nothing else that still leaves the original host liable under 13, and potentially opens up the 'displaying' site for liability under 11 and/or 13 depending on how embeds are treated.
Re: Re:right the guy is a fool
The internet is broke period. However from what I heard it still has to be voted on in the governments of the 27 EU nations to be ratified, so is there still a chance to stop it if it has to go through the 27 nations in order to become law techdirt?
Re: Re: Re:right the guy is a fool
It is my understanding that they all have to pass it in some form or else risk economic sanctions.
Re: Re: Re:right the guy is a fool
All laws passed by the EU must be implemented by member states with no changes. And they don't have the option to vote 'no'.
'Ratification' means noting here. They must approve it straight into local law whether they want to or not.
Re: Re: Re: Re:right the guy is a fool
John Prowd is half correct, the correct half being the one that matters here; there very much is an option to vote 'no'. After being passed by the European Parliament, the law has to be passed by the Council of the European Union, which consists of one minister or some other representative of the government of each member state. Before that happens, there is no law for member states to implement, as it has in fact not yet been passed by the EU as a whole.
Re: Re:
As in, you know web browsers like Internet Explorer and Firefox and Chrome and Safari and such? They're all different browsers, but they don't host content, they're merely a means for you to access it; the actual content is spread across millions of servers across the globe, and is the same regardless of what browser you choose to use.
What I'm talking about is a transition from the contents of whatever being hosted on one website, one server, to having content that's decentralised over millions of computers, organised under an internet protocol that allows all that decentralised information to be easily accessed, sorted, and displayed via a browser. Er, basically how web pages already function.
...Or something! I'm not an expert when it comes to telecommunication structures and whatnot. Is there a Mike Masnick who can explain it better somewhere around here?
Re: Re: Re:
Bloody hell that's even worse than I was thinking... you're essentially talking about everyone who wants to post something being required to have their own servers to host it. To call that 'unrealistic' or even 'insanely complex' would be putting it mildly.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
To be charitable, he might be referring to something like a CDN, but he clearly doesn't know what he's trying to say≥
Which, in layman’s terms, means the Internet becomes television.
Re:
Exactly. You can't trust the Public to put anything on your site as you are risking a big fine. So you become a one-way street. Even THIS place. it can't exist under the EU. One wrong thing from someone and out of business they go. Filters don't work. Hell, it wouldn't take much for a competitor to take a site down.
Your logic would dictate that the Internet cease being a communications network and become a broadcast medium where only the biggest, well-known sites — such as the ones Articles 11 and 13 were meant to target in the first place — would be the ones people visit. Independent artists would be shut out of the “broadcast Internet” by default, since no one would have a way of finding out about them through services such as Soundcloud or sites such as DeviantArt, since those services and sites will have either shut down or stopped accepting UGC altogether (which will effectively shut them down anyway).
The Internet, for better or worse, has allowed millions upon millions of people to express themselves and find an audience. All that comes crashing to a halt if the Internet turns into the equivalent of cable television. Dominant media corporations might enjoy that, but the rest of us regular jackoffs will not. That is why we protest. That is why we speak out. That is why we are doing whatever we can to spread the word about Articles 11 and 13: Because we like the Internet as it is right now, warts and all, and people like you will not have the final say on whether the Internet remains the Internet.
Re: Re:
I can easily envision competitors posting anonymously or with throw away accounts to get copyrighted content on a site just to file a complaint, hoping to sink the competition. EASILY. We already see dirty tricks on the net, and this just makes it even easier.
Re: Re: Re:
Isn’t that more or less what Viacom did to YouTube?
Re:
What makes you think the EU would not seek to apply the law to Usenet providers? Peer to peer would be more difficult, but any company with a legal presence would most likely have to abide by the law or risk going bankrupt.
Re: Re:
The Usenet provider I use is in the United States, has no servers in Europe, so they are not subject to EU laws
read the fine print
Growing up, we are all told repeatedly, "read the fine print"
Re: read the fine print
Bit different when that fine print changes while you're looking at the ad.
What's sad is that these people are tasked with creating legislation that can affect millions of their constituents, and they don't have enough ability to read the damn layout of the voting ballot and not have the ability to recognize the correct way to vote how they wanted?
I'm glad I don't live in that shithole.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You shouldn't be glad that they often supply content you enjoy on content platforms nor should you be glad that companies will be financially incentivized to find a baseline set of rules that works for everyone. Which will very likely impact you.
Liars. Bought and paid for liars.
Hang them all high. This isn't a suggestion, this is a moral imperative.
Re: Liars. Bought and paid for liars.
They were blatant with this and showed contempt for not just the democratic process but had the nerve to put a smile on through the whole thing.
It’s illegitimate. Nothing more nothing less.
Then it’s unjust
The vote is illegitimate then.
This farce may pass to autocrats but not to anyone else. Regardless of what they say.
Measurement
It will be interesting to watch some of the internet analytics sites as this progresses. Will torrenting go up or down? Will VPN usage go up or down. With a VPN one won't be able to determine the country of origin, but the rate of torrents is probably still recognizable. Maybe there will be no impact, which will show that this entire effort was not worth their time.
Then we should watch box office, book sales, vinyl record, DVD, CD sales, both before and after these actions, especially independents. I wouldn't look for a quick change, as each country still needs to implement a local law, and that will take time. However, once those laws are in place I suspect marketplace changes might happen quickly, and build, one way or another over time.
There is also that small chance that the EU Counsel will deny this, and maybe a smaller chance that down the road some EU court nullifies it all together.
What won't be easily measured is the loss of an individuals ability to post comments, like this one, anywhere in the EU. This won't be because there is anything wrong with such comments (though those that thirst for power and control hate the ability) but that sites that have up till now allowed such comments in the EU will be forced to stop due to the now outrageous burdens place upon them.
Then there is still the possibility that some new protocol or implementation (such as Mike's idea about protocols rather than platforms, something I am still trying to get my head around how little old me might interact with such a system) or something not yet thought of yet will come along and make the kinds of controls authoritarian's have wet dreams about not just impracticable, but impossible.
One example is Mastodon: It is a social interaction network protocol where any instance can (theoretically¹) federate with any other instance and interact accordingly, and local installations of the protocol can be customized to the instance owner’s tastes. (For example: While Masto defaults to a 500-character limit for individual posts, instance owners can change that limit to pretty much whatever they want.)
¹ — I say “theoretically” because some instances may choose not to federate, and defederation with instances due to differences in rules/morals/whatever is possible as well.
Re:
Since I don't do social media I am more concerned with other kinds of sites, news sites for example, that now allow comments, but won't be able to in the future. I don't do Reddit either, but I understand that they have some issues with some posting infringing content there.
The Mastadon concept is intriguing, I looked into it briefly when it was first mentioned. How that might apply to, well lets consider Techdirt, just as an example, is not entirely clear. Another site that is well known would be YouTube. How might the Mastadon concept apply to that?
PeerTube would fit that bill, I believe.
Re:
The problems with federated systems, like Mastadon, or PeerTube, a YouTube competitor, are how do you find anything without the big search engines Like Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo etc. Also, they can only deal with high volume traffic by acting as CDN servers for each other.
Also, even with good indexing by the search engines, they create a fractured landscape, as it is not possible for each instance to track all instance that might have similar content, which weakens the linking and communities of people with similar interest which Make YouTube and Facebook etc. such useful.services.
If some content gets popular, then distributed delivery, like bit torrent is required, as a single server would buckle under the demand, but that exposes those servers helping deliver the content open to the risk of delivering infringing content and the legal demands that follow. The system become fragile, because people can be bullied into consuming only because of those risks. A fully distributed system can also be blocked by ISP's not allowing connection requests to private IP addresses.
Re: Re:
Human-run portals.
Re: Re: Re:
That is how to reduce the Internet to the equivalent of medieval villages, along with granting a lot of power to people prepared to curate selectively to support their agenda.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Better that than a bull-in-a-china-shop "bot."
Film reviewers have no copyright power yet they have tremendous "gatekeeper" influence. Why is that?
Because people want to know if a movie is worth seeing and their favorite reviewer — ostensibly one who shares enough of a person’s taste in movies to seem “trustworthy” for this purpose — can typically resolve that issue via their reviews.
"Hi, you're being arrested under Article 13."
"The one that MEPs mistakenly voted for? Sorry, I mistakenly triggered an Article 13-relevant offense, that still means I'm innocent."
Of course there's nothing to be done.
Here's the way the EU works - if 'The People' vote wrong, then you have another vote. And another vote and another vote. You have votes until the vote goes the way the people in power want it to go.
And then the matter is settled and there can be no further votes.
Re:
As I keep saying, Brexit may be a bad idea economically but that doesn't mean there aren't serious problems with the way the EU works. Britain should say they're willing to remain in the EU but if it won't give more freedom to the member countries, it must become truly democratic. No country should be willing to give up any of their sovereignty to an entity run of, by, and for the corporations by its very structure (not just because of corporations exploiting flaws in the structure).
Re: Re:
Somehow the USA functions just fine.
Re: Re: Re:
You forgot the sarcasm tags
So who changed the vote order, and why (well we have a pretty good idea why, but I'd still like to hear the excuse)?
Course of action?
I'm curious what would happen if the big tech companies just shut off access to their sites tomorrow for anyone in the EU?
Google, facebook, youtube, etc. Would that be enough pressure to immediately reverse the direction this is heading?
Re: Course of action?
This would greatly increase the value of internet content. I'd love to see that happen.
Honestly, were I an MEP there is no way I would admit to this. It strikes me as trying to mitigate backlash by making it worse.
Re:
Unless the Parliament comes to it's senses and declares the vote null and does a do over, the actual vote is recorded. The next test for the MEP's is the upcoming election. There are two things to watch there, the first is which MEP's lose their seats (compared with how they voted) and the second is what job they get after getting kicked out of office.
Re: Re:
it's
Sounds a lot like ballot tampering. Is this something that happens a lot over there? Also sounds perfect for a legal challenge in their so-called Court of Justice.
What kind of double-handed BS is this?
"MEPs may still issue corrections to their vote in case of mistakes, which will however not change the outcome"
If people voted on something not knowing what it was about, and want to correct their votes accordingly, the outcome could and SHOULD be changed.
Time to lawyer up, justice is blind, not deaf and dumb.
Core of Article 11 and Article 13 that they used to sell them
I just had an interesting conversation with someone about Articles 11 and 13. Put simply they are bad authoritarian solutions for problems that arise from differences between US and European cultures.
Put simply the core of Article 11 is about the fact that news aggregators use precises for their aggregation and that search engines tend to on accident also use a type of precises when linking to news sites. In Europe it is expected to pay for the copyright to make a precis of an article.
What this means for Article 11 as it is written now is that any search engine and/or news aggregator that removes all precises from their links (and has deep enough pockets) will have some form of standing to go to court for any Article 11 tax given to it and a chance at defeating it. If such a company wins such a challenge they will get a monopoly (or oligopoly if it is multiple companies) on searching/aggregation.
As for Article 13 it's core can simply be put as know and edit what your printer is printing. Yes seriously the people in the EU that wanted this in the copyright reform before the old legacy industries got involved and made it so much worse were going for an Article that is the opposite of Section 230.
I don't know how this will get unfucked other than on human rights ground in some of EU's higher courts.
Re: Core of Article 11 and Article 13 that they used to sell the
it's....
What is even more incredible is that these are the people who have been entrusted to look after the rights of the people and whose votes shape not just how things will be done in future in the EU but, in this instance, in the entire world. It shows how much attention they pay to what they are actually doing or not, as in this case! It also shows the level of grovelling they are going to go to to try to justify keeping their jobs at the soon to be held elections!
This monumental fuck up also shows the deviousness and lengths those who were desperate to get this vote in went to to achieve their goal! They are the ones who need to be shown the wrath of the public! Voted out of office and criminally investigated!!
