Enough MEPs Say They Mistakenly Voted For Articles 11 & 13 That The Vote Should Have Flipped; EU Parliament Says Too Bad
from the well-that's-messed-up dept
Earlier today we wrote about the terrible vote by the EU Parliament to approve the Copyright Directive including the dangerous Articles 11 and 13. As we noted in the original post, the key vote was whether to allow amendments that could have deleted those two articles. That vote failed by just five votes, 317 to 312. Unfortunately, soon after the vote was finalized, a few of the MEPs who voted against the plan for amendments -- Peter Lundgren and Kristina Winberg -- said they voted incorrectly and meant to vote for the amendments in order to get rid of Articles 11 and 13. Apparently, someone changed the vote order which threw them off:
What happened was that in the middle of a sitting meeting, it was decided to make an adjustment in the order of voting in itself. This did not appear in a clear way where the President was also somewhat confused.
Indeed, soon after that some others admitted to voting incorrectly, believing they were voting for something else.
A few hours later, the EU put out the official voting record which includes an astounding 13 MEPs who said they voted incorrectly. Ten of them said they meant to vote for amendments. Two of them said they wanted to vote against it. And one did not want to vote. As you can see in the screenshot below, everyone next to the "+" would have voted for the amendments if they had actually realized what they were voting on.
All told, that would have shifted the vote and allowed for a vote on amendments. By a slim majority, the law would have been opened up to deleting Articles 11 and 13. In other words, whoever changed the order of the vote pulled a fast one and got the EU Copyright Directive approved... despite the EU Parliament not clearly agreeing on that. If you're wondering what can be done now... the answer is not much. According to the EU:
MEPs may still issue corrections to their vote in case of mistakes, which will however not change the outcome
The vote the clicked on is the vote they got. It is frustrating beyond all belief that we ended up killing the open internet through tricking a bunch of MEPs by switching the voting order. Incredible.
Filed Under: article 11, article 13, changed votes, copyright, eu, eu parliament, votes
The only solution is a true peer to peer internet, no more gatekeepers. They killed their own cash cow with greed.
The only way I can imagine this being done is because the pro A11/13 people knew they didn't have enough votes so they decided to pull a dirty trick to get their votes and hope it didn't backfire.
Re:
Almost certainly nailed it in one. They didn't think they had enough votes to get it through legitimately, so they stacked the deck in their favor to force it. As I understand it the same tactic was attempted with ACTA, where they attempted to slip the vote in with some completely unrelated subject(something to do with fish I think?)
As I noted in a comment recently, 'if the truth is on your side, you've no need to lie. If it's not however...'
So, is there anything that can be done to preserve an open Internet here in the United States, short of blocking all connections from European countries?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bah, just shut it down.
There's so much tech baggage we'd all be better off (in 60 years) if we we just take a year or ten off to really plan out robust, scalable protocols, and infrastructure.
Remind me again when has human civilation done something like that before?
Could you GET any more blatantly corrupt?
What happened was that in the middle of a sitting meeting, it was decided to make an adjustment in the order of voting in itself. This did not appear in a clear way where the President was also somewhat confused.
As if it wasn't obvious enough that those pushing for this crap will do anything in order to cram it through, say any lie, game any system, if that's what it takes.
MEPs may still issue corrections to their vote in case of mistakes, which will however not change the outcome.
And this is complete and utter garbage. 'You can issue a correction if you made a mistake... but the original vote stands regardless.' There's no reason to even have the ability to issue corrections if it doesn't actually do anything.
If they actually care enough they should demand either a do-over on the votes with no mid-session changes and a clear indicator which vote goes to what, on the grounds that the mid-session change which resulted in confusion even in the gorram president invalidates those votes, and/or call for a new vote to nullify the current one.
Re: Could you GET any more blatantly corrupt?
Agreed. What's the point of clarifying the record if it has no effect. This whole thing is laughably bad.
Re: Could you GET any more blatantly corrupt?
The cynical would say that it allows them to vote one way but later claim that they didn't mean it - "see, it says that I made a mistake, but sadly they don't take that into account..."
I hate so much about the modern Internet and living in the modern era. Endless heartbreak and depression. This just adds one more reason to the pile.
They might just be saying this to appease the protestors.
Re:
Entirely possible, however given the mid-session vote shuffle confusion actually is a believable excuse.
Ultimately though the question should be, 'regardless of whether or not they voted to allow/disallow amendments, what did they vote on the whole package?' Because whether or not they might have voted to remove 11 and 13 matters less than whether or not they did vote in favor of a bill that included those two.
I called it...
I thought they would wait a while before slipping in the 'overnight change by an intern' but it actually happened right on time (right after all the discussion, before the big vote... no better time to trick the politicratocricity...
...Good, good, then it's all going to plan.
Article 11 was frankly unnecessary collateral damage, a link tax is idiocy when the linkers are de-facto providing free marketing for you.
Article 13, though, that might be an abomination, but it's a useful abomination.
It's quite simple, really; the current internet landscape is dominated by companies that host content. With Article 13 in play, only the biggest companies like Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc, will be able to legally function.
This creates a pressure for smaller sites to move away from hosting content, and move towards displaying content.
Mike's advocated this before; like Usenet and IRC, protocols and display apps rather than hosting platforms.
While Article 13 will hurt the internet in the short run, in the long run the web will adapt, and strengthen itself against copyfraud and censorship.
As they say, the Net interprets censorship as damage, and routes around it...mua-ha-ha-ha-ha-haaa!
Re:
This creates a pressure for smaller sites to move away from hosting content, and move towards displaying content.
... what? Going to need an explanation for how you're differentiating those two. Do you mean that sites that currently host the content itself will instead shift to embedding it, such that it's hosted somewhere else? Because if nothing else that still leaves the original host liable under 13, and potentially opens up the 'displaying' site for liability under 11 and/or 13 depending on how embeds are treated.
Re: Re:right the guy is a fool
The internet is broke period. However from what I heard it still has to be voted on in the governments of the 27 EU nations to be ratified, so is there still a chance to stop it if it has to go through the 27 nations in order to become law techdirt?
Re: Re: Re:right the guy is a fool
It is my understanding that they all have to pass it in some form or else risk economic sanctions.
Which, in layman’s terms, means the Internet becomes television.
read the fine print
Growing up, we are all told repeatedly, "read the fine print"
Re: read the fine print
Bit different when that fine print changes while you're looking at the ad.
What's sad is that these people are tasked with creating legislation that can affect millions of their constituents, and they don't have enough ability to read the damn layout of the voting ballot and not have the ability to recognize the correct way to vote how they wanted?
I'm glad I don't live in that shithole.
