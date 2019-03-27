Netflix Asks Court To Dismiss Chooseco's Lawsuit For All The Obvious Reasons
You will recall that Chooseco LLC, the company behind the Choose Your Own Adventure books that people my age remember with such fondness, decided quite stupidly to sue Netflix over Black Mirror's audience-influenced production called Bandersnatch. The lawsuit is silly for any number of reasons, including that the whole thing rests on a character in Bandersnatch mentioning a CYOA book as the inspiration behind his fictional video game coupled with the fact that the film (a third medium) lets viewers choose how the story progresses. How Chooseco thinks any of that legal pixelation resolves into an actual trademark or copyright violation is anyone's guess, because it most certainly does not. Storytelling mechanics are most definitely not protectable as intellectual property. On top of that, Chooseco subsequently announced its own licensed deal with Amazon for Alexa. The timing of it all sure seems to indicate that Chooseco might have wanted to send Netflix a thank you for revitalizing interest in its products, rather than filing a lawsuit.
But since the lawsuit was filed, it was only a matter of time before Netflix tried to have it tossed.
But lawyers for Netflix argue the phrase is common and simply “a reference to the book’s narrative device”.
It also dismissed claims by Chooseco of similarities between the border of a game by fictional video game developer Tuckersoft and its own book covers. Netflix said there was “nothing distinctive” about the publisher’s borders and the designs were in any case “markedly different”.
In a filing last week, the online broadcaster said: “No amount of further amendment will change Bandersnatch’s actual uses of the phrase ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’. Nor will amendment change the fictional ‘Tuckersoft’ company’s uses of the rounded color borders, let alone make them similar to Chooseco’s. Nor will amendment alter the First Amendment protection for such artistic uses, the protection for descriptive fair uses like the use of the challenged phrase, or the absence of any secondary meaning for the rounded color borders element of Chooseco’s trade dress.”
It's pretty much as we predicted. Netflix would like the court to acknowledge that pretty much everything Chooseco is complaining about that is included in Bandersnatch is not protectable, and that pretty much all the rest is protected as expression and art by the First Amendment. Frankly, it's hard to imagine how the court could argue differently, although there's always the chance the court might decided that these are issues best decided in the trial phase.
Which would be too bad, really. Lawsuits as plainly silly as this deserved to be tossed, not validated by full trials.
Netflix should file a motion that concludes with:
"The judge carefully weighed the motion and chose...
To decide for the plaintiff, turn to page 78.
To decide for the defendant, turn to page 77."
But the whole motion only has 77 pages...
Re:
The judge in a lawsuit involving the Da Vinci Code wrote the opinion in some type of code.
Re: Re:
If this judge ends up writing his opinion in a choose your own adventure style, it should show once and for all that you can't steal a style and sue anyone who also creates things that seem similar.
Re: Re: Re:
Obviously you can sue, and they did. Chooseco didn't invent the adventure path type story, and Netflix didn't invent the adventure path movie.
What you can't do is sue and not look stupid....
Motivation
Chooseco's thinking is simple: Netflix has money and they want some of it.
Don't you just love it when copyright law is enforced?
Copyright Abuse
Well, I guess abuse is a form of enforcement…
Re:
Chooseco probably won't.
What kind Of writing is this?
Is this “journalism”? If you describe a situation which is (as of yet) unresolved, and then assert that only one resolution makes sense, and the other has no merit at all, is this “journalism”?
Seeking out multiple witnesses, disclosing as much as possible about sources, or asking various sides for comment, all signal journalism. This discipline of verification is what separates journalism from other forms of communication such as propaganda, advertising, fiction, or entertainment.
Re: What kind Of writing is this?
...ever heard of editorials?
Re: What kind Of writing is this?
What you're describing is "the view from nowhere", which is terrible journalism.
Re: Re: What kind Of writing is this?
Yes, considering both sides of an argument is such a waste of time when you are paid to just present one side.
Have you ever considered that you might find more readership if your articles were more interesting?
For example, “Party A says Party B is bad, but Party A says that about a lot of other parties. Party B says it’s not bad at all, but that’s not 100% true either. Actually, both sides have a point, but the more important point is how long it takes and how much money is spent to resolve this kind of disagreements. If resolution was faster and cheaper, most real justice would be dispensed.”
Maybe if you wrote about some actual insight, you would find more readers.
Re: Re: Re: What kind Of Trolling?
Perhaps the AC's can kindly point us to their much better websites with super-cool stories they've written?
Nope, they just came by to make themselves look like ineffectual whiners like Blue Balls.
