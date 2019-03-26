RIAA Continues Its Legal War To Turn ISPs Into The Copyright Police: Sues Charter Communications
The RIAA's war to force internet access providers to become copyright cops has continued to move forward. The RIAA planned this strategy out years ago, in the wake of losing the SOPA fight. Back in 2012 we wrote about an internal plan to try to convince courts that Section 512(i) of the DMCA actually mean that ISPs had to completely kick users off the internet based solely on accusations of infringement. The end goal here is, as always with the RIAA, to get everyone else to try to police the internet.
Part of the issue here is the incredibly inartful drafting of the DMCA, that has lead to multiple lawsuits over how conflicting aspects of the law should be interpreted. The results over the last decade or so of cases tend to have the courts simply deciding in favor of the more sympathetic party, rather than with any consistency as to the law itself. So, in the Viacom/YouTube case, the court required "actual knowledge" rather than the "general knowledge" that Viacom sought. Yet, in the IsoHunt case (unsympathetic defendant), the court found "red flag" knowledge to be enough. In the first case testing the RIAA's theories on 512(i) and ISPs, against Cox, the RIAA won, but mainly due to Cox's own bad behavior (specifically: internal employees mocked and did not follow the company's own repeat infringer policy).
In the second case testing this theory, against Grande Communications, as was widely expected given an earlier magistrate judge's opinion, the court has said that Grande does not qualify for the DMCA's safe harbors, and therefore may be liable for infringement on its network. Once again, as with Cox, Grande's own actions appeared to doom its argument for safe harbors. The company admitted that it didn't actually have a repeat infringer policy. It had a stated one, but no effort was made to follow it internally -- and since 512(i) requires a "reasonably implemented" policy, the lack of any plan to implement it means... no safe harbors. As we noted when the magistrate judge recommended this finding, this does not mean that Grande automatically loses the case. The RIAA still will need to prove contributory infringement on the part of Grande, which might not be that easy since it will have to show that Grande actively induced people to infringe (as per the Supreme Court's standard in the Grokster case).
Either way, the RIAA is not waiting around and has moved on to an even bigger target: It is now suing Charter Communications on the same basic theory concerning 512(i). The record labels make some fairly bold claims about Charter in the case:
Charter is one of the largest Internet service providers (“ISPs”) in the country. It markets and sells high-speed Internet services to consumers nationwide. Through the provision of those services, Charter has knowingly contributed to, and reaped substantial profits from, massive copyright infringement committed by thousands of its subscribers, causing great harm to Plaintiffs, their recording artists and songwriters, and others whose livelihoods depend upon the lawful acquisition of music. Charter’s contribution to its subscribers’ infringement is both willful and extensive, and renders Charter equally liable. Indeed, for years, Charter deliberately refused to take reasonable measures to curb customers from using its Internet services to infringe on others’ copyrights, including Plaintiffs’ copyrights—even after Charter became aware of particular customers engaging in specific, repeated acts of infringement. Plaintiffs’ representatives (as well as others) sent hundreds of thousands of statutory infringement notices to Charter, under penalty of perjury. Those notices advised Charter of its subscribers’ blatant and systematic use of Charter’s Internet service to illegally download, copy, and distribute Plaintiffs’ copyrighted music through BitTorrent and other online file-sharing services. Rather than working with Plaintiffs to curb this massive infringement, Charter did nothing, choosing to prioritize its own profits over its legal obligations.
You may notice a key problem here -- as we've pointed out in other cases. The RIAA seems to think that mere accusations of infringement are proof of infringement, and thus should lead to people being disconnected from the internet. The RIAA also makes a real stretch of the requirement under the law for a "direct financial benefit" by claiming the following:
Charter has derived an obvious and direct financial benefit from its customers’ infringement. The unlimited ability to download and distribute Plaintiffs’ works through Charter’s service has served as a draw for Charter to attract, retain, and charge higher fees to subscribers. By failing to terminate the accounts of specific recidivist infringers known to Charter, Charter obtained a direct financial benefit from its subscribers’ continuing infringing activity.
But that's not how the "direct financial benefit" aspect works. The point of "financial benefit" in the DMCA is meant to apply to those services that get a financial benefit from the infringement itself and not just the general providing of services. Otherwise, that term is meaningless within the law -- which is exactly how the RIAA would like it to be.
Incredibly, the key bit of "evidence" that the RIAA puts forth to prove that Charter's behavior is so bad... is (and I kid you not), the fact that it advertises high speed internet. Really. In explaining why Colorado is the proper venue for the lawsuit, it focuses on the fact that Charter advertises high speed broadband there, and suggests that the only possible reason why anyone could want high speed internet access is infringement.
Moreover, Charter has engaged in substantial activities purposefully directed at Colorado from which Plaintiffs’ claims arise, including providing Internet service to Colorado subscribers who used Charter’s network to directly and repeatedly infringe Plaintiffs’ copyrights; continuing to provide Internet service to, and failing to suspend or terminate the accounts of, Colorado customers, even after receiving multiple notices of their infringing activity; advertising its high-speed Internet services in Colorado to serve as a draw for subscribers who sought faster download speeds to facilitate their direct and repeated infringements...
This ignores that there are tons of other reasons why people want high speed broadband including, you know, to access licensed services for content such as Netflix and Spotify. But, hey, the complaint chooses to ignore all that and insist it must be because of infringement.
Who knows how this particular lawsuit will go. As with Cox and Grande, much may depend on Charter's internal policies and processes. However, so much of the complaint is utter bullshit. It again shows how the RIAA thinks the only reason people want to go online is to consume its content.
Of course, there's a larger issue that may come up eventually. In 2017 in the Packingham case, the Supreme Court rejected a law that would kick people off the internet, saying being completely barred from the internet is unconstitutional. If the RIAA succeeds in forcing ISPs to kick people off the internet -- without any judicial due process -- then the Supreme Court may need to step in and point out that 512(i) itself is similarly unconstitutional. The RIAA's greedy, unrealistic interpretation of the law could eventually backfire badly.
Filed Under: copyright, dmca, dmca 512, internet access, isps, repeat infringer policies
Companies: charter communications, riaa
In this corner, the RIAA. In this corner, a cable company ISP. The RIAA brings a very bad argument, but if they succeed it could lead to judicial review invalidating a part of the DMCA!
This is one of those "I really have no idea which side to root for" cases...
Well, as an old saying goes, some of us just want to watch the world burn.
Popcorn?
Re:
Dammit, we've been over this! Quotes from Batman movies are not old sayings!
Re:
No thanks, I'd prefer to help save it. Why? Because I'm one of the idiots who lives in the world!
Fine, fine, but let’s all stand in a circle first.
Re:
Never get in the way of two of your enemies attempting to destroy each other.
Re: Re:
While I generally agree. There are some small ISPs that are doing good work. They would be caught up in this as well.
Re:
How about Trump-hating Nike (who signed Kaepernick) causing Trump-hating Avenatti to be busted?
Re:
Mike Masnick just hates it when copyright law is enforced.
Too fast
The record labels want all broadband choked back to dialup levels, and all drives over 500 megs banned under the obvious conclusion that high-speeds and cheap storage lead to piracy.
The want to go back to pressing records again! (And punching piano rolls.)
Also - Charter is an ISP. Right there, in the court documents. :)
Re: Too fast
Slower speeds won't stop piracy, and hard drives cannot be controlled by their makers the way an ISP can regulate its users. False equivalence.
Re: Re: Too fast
Did you read the same article? The part where they claim high speeds facilitate piracy?
Re: Re: Re: Too fast
Has the SCOTUS or some appellate circuit checked in on this yet?
Re: Too fast
In some countries, they're still getting a cut of every CD-R disc sold on exactly that basis.
Re: Too fast
Water is freely available. Pirates drink water. Water leads to piracy, and must be regulated if not banned outright. I'll build a team who will regulate the distribution of water for reasonable fee.
Speed...
In other news, GM is being sued by the DEA because their cars can exceed the speed limit which facilitates drug-runners to transport drugs faster. /s
Re: Speed...
Except GM cannot remotely control the speed of its cars...um, they can't right?
Re: Re: Speed...
They could make cars that don't go over 60 mph, but choose not too.
They could put a GPS in every car that will override user settings if the car exceeds the posted limit.
They could put a radio in the car that would call the police everytime they exceeded the speed limit.
Re: Re: Re: Speed...
The stakes are a bit higher in those scenarios.
Re: Re: Re: Speed...
All of which would have much greater costs and much greater stakes than a DMCA notice.
Re: Re: Speed...
They can. It's called OnStar, it has a feature called "stolen car slowdown", it's connected to CAN bus, and it's not optional (well, last I heard there's a fuse you can pull, but officially it's not optional). And they can control our GM cars, not just their cars.
Re: Re: Re: Speed...
The cost of mistakes is much higher with cars than with copyright.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Speed...
Despite that, GM is still willing to take the risk (that their system will be hacked in a way that kills people, and they'll get sued), whereas the copyright lobby has shown a complete unwillingness to deal with the fallout of their takedown mistakes.
"Back in 2012 we wrote about an internal plan to try to convince courts that Section 512(i) of the DMCA actually mean that ISPs had to completely kick users off the internet based solely on accusations of infringement. "
Wrong: you mean UNCONTESTED accusations of infringement. The DMCA has a very simple counter-notification process as long as the user is willing to waive service of process in the resulting lawsuit, and identify themselves. Pirates, of course, won't do this because they'll wind up sued, so they don't contest the notices, and that is why they should be "kicked off." Anyone willing to stand their ground can file a counter-notification and the content will be returned UNLESS they wind up sued. How difficult is this to understand?
The question of direct financial benefit has also, so far, been ruled in favor of the ISPs and other intermediaries, as in the Perfect 10 cases, so that's a tough sell. Not as tough is the question of vicarious or contributory infringement, since the ISP has the power to disconnect the users. Pre-internet precedent favors the Plaintiffs but the internet rulings have been split.
If it is unconstitutional to kick someone off the internet, perhaps they'd prefer five years in Club Fed? As it is they can be sued into oblivion and not even be able to bankrupt the judgment. Would they prefer that?
The DMCA is a good alternative to the draconian penalties these users would otherwise face. ISPs can and should be held liable for contributory infringement if they refuse to put a stop to the piracy. Also, kicking someone off an ISP is not kicking them off the internet entirely. Someone can go to the public library or a shop with wifi if they really need access.
The best option is to stop stealing content, of course, but the pirates are digging in. So will the rightsholders.
Re:
lol
Re:
Another day, another troll insisting that the innocent have nothing to hide, under the byline "Anonymous Coward".
Well, probably not another troll; probably the same one as all the other times.
Re: Re:
They can get the identity anyway. If someone wants to defend their conduct, they can do so very easily. The ISP must then be neutral.
Re:
What? You don't have to waive service of process for a counter-notification to be valid.
Re: Re:
Yes, you do.
Re: Re: Re:
https://help.github.com/en/articles/guide-to-submitting-a-dmca-counter-notice
Include the following statement: "I consent to the jurisdiction of Federal District Court for the judicial district in which my address is located (if in the United States, otherwise the Northern District of California where GitHub is located), and I will accept service of process from the person who provided the DMCA notification or an agent of such person."
Well not a total waiver, but you can't dodge service, so it's basically the same thing.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Affirming that you will accept service and waiving service are not even close to the same thing.
Re: Re: Re:
Please indicate where it says service of process must be waived.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It says it must be accepted, which is different than the catch-me-if-you-can standard we usually have. Also, the counter-notification must include the legal name and address of the uploader, something pirates will never give up.
Six of one, half-dozen of the other. Service can be made by registered mail in most states, and always out of state.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The waiver of service under Rule 4 probably also has to be accepted, and if so, service must be waived. Either way, it eliminates a key hurdle in internet lawsuits: finding and serving the right party.
As for an IP address not being proof of infringement, do people say it's not proof of defamation in libel cases?
An IP address is not evidence that someone wrote defamatory content. Your analogy is so far removed from reality that it belongs in a comic book.
Go up the chain
Why not go up the chain and sue the power company for providing electricity to the cable modem that delivers the high speed internet connection? After all, no electricity means no internet which means no piracy.
Never mind the fact that people need electricity for other things, such as lighting and heating- if they didn't want their power cut off they shouldn't have downloaded things illegally. Never mind the fact that most people get a "strike" simply by being accused of downloading something illegally without any proof.
Re: Go up the chain
No need to cut off electricity when an internet connection is all that needs to be severed.
It's not just an accusation that causes this, but the refusal of the accused to defend against it. The DMCA has a very strong counter-notification process.
Re: Re: Go up the chain
Unfortunately, there is not a counter notification process for accusations of infringement based on downloads, the kind of notification that goes to ISPs. Its not like hosted content. Seriously, the DMCA covers more than Youtube.
The DMCA take down notices that have a counter notification process are for hosted content.
Accusations of infringement going to ISPs are for accusations of infringing downloads. According to Comcast, there is no counter notice provision, I just have to take my strike (despite the fact that I have no legal requirement to police my network).
Re: Re: Re: Go up the chain
If that's the case you could sue the ISP for a DMCA violation.
"Upon Comcast's receipt of a counter notification that satisfies the requirements of the DMCA, Comcast will provide a copy of the counter notification to the person who sent the original notification of claimed infringement and will follow the DMCA's procedures with respect to a received counter notification. All counter notifications must satisfy the requirements of Section 512(g)(3) of the U.S. Copyright Act."
(this turned up in a search)
Re: Re: Re: Re: Go up the chain
Oh he knows how to use wiki.
Do you know how to use a judge John? It’s a lot more complicated then words
You twist.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Go up the chain
The language you quote appears no where in the threat letter I recieved. But that is not the point. Removing a 'strike' incurred toward a repeat infringer policy is not a required as part of managing counter notifications. Therefore, following the procedures of the DMCA does not necessarily solve the issues present with the accusations of infringement being the basis of action, and so a robust counter notification process, while helpful for restoring hosted content, is less helpful for resolving repeat infringer policy notices.
They will face no consequences for this. The RIAA has only once suffered meaningful defeat, and that was about price-gouging.
Re: 2
i think they will face consequences only on two scenarios.
1: a miracle a age type case where someone calls bull#### in a case that would destroy the entire rely on to go after people and end them as an organization.
2:people stop trying to reason and take a “so what” apathy approach and basically declare what they do as an organization undeserving of lawful protection after all the horrible things they have done.
It's long past due for society to take back the limited and temporary copyright privilege granted to creators of works due to the gross abuse and attempts by license holders to turn it into permanent ownership as well turn mere accusations into criminal offenses. License holders have become a blight on the landscape.
Re:
That returns us to a patronage model, and, unless you are willing to abolish contract law, individual contracts between publishers and their audiences, which actually might not be a bad idea, given that we now have universal literacy. This would also eliminate intermediary liability, but it would also eliminate mass distribution of original works.
Is that a fair tradeoff? I could certainly publish a book that says the reader is liable for any unauthorized distribution (each copy can have a serial number), and charge a higher rate to compensate for the smaller audience. A book for actors on how to get cast in big-budget films, for example, will attract a market, as will almost any self-help book, marketing material, college textbook, etc.
Have…have you seen the Internet lately?
Re: Re:
How is you self help empire going Jhon boy? If it’s anythung like the rest of your writing you declared bankruptcy about six weeks after you opened your doors. Which would explain why you have the time to post on TD all day long.
Re: Re: Re:
Wow, someone's really fixated on their own made-up ideas about other posters here.
Article 13 passed, so I guess it's a distraction for them.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Is it the guy who keeps ranting about pirates, thieves, and Google shills?
Re: So much not caring
Hey bro, how many times did you say you didn’t care about article 13? Is it equal to or greater than the number of times you’ve mentioned it’s passing when no one asked you?
Defense Exhibit A
RIAA's high speed internet access agreement.
Re: Defense Exhibit A
Riaa high speed Internet?
We just called those EMPs back in my day.
This should not be very difficult
If copyright didn't cause temporary(and occasionally permanent) brain damage this would be really easy to get laughed out of court. All a platform or ISP would need to do would be to point out that they do in fact have a repeat infringer policy, as the law demands, but what they do not have is a repeat(edly accused of being an) infringer policy, as the law does not require that.
When/if the ones bringing them to court can point to people that have been found guilty of infringement using their platform in a court of law multiple times then they'll consider applying the policy to them, and not a second before.
Re: This should not be very difficult
An uncontested DMCA notice is sufficient evidence of infringement by the preponderance standard.
Re: Re: This should not be very difficult
By people who've suffered copyright-related brain trauma perhaps.
'Hey, some random person just accused you of copyright infringement, and if you want to contest if you'll need to give them your personal contact details.'
Yeah, no. Course, if you want to prove how easy it is and thereby show how the only possible reason someone could have for not doing so is because they're guilty of something you can do so simply by providing your personal contact information. Anything less and your argument gets tossed as hypocritical, and/or will be treated as an admission that you yourself have something nefarious to hide.
Re: Re: Re: This should not be very difficult
I haven't been accused of infringement.
Re: Re: Re: Re: This should not be very difficult
Not yet John not yet😈
Re: Re: Re: Re: This should not be very difficult
Yes you have. Mike caught you copy-pasting a wall of text without attribution yesterday. Perhaps someone should contact the authors and let them know.
Re: Re: Re: Re: This should not be very difficult
Hypocritical and an admission of nefarious actions it is then, thanks for clearing that up.
Does anyone here remember Evan Stone, a proto- copyright troll? This was literally his argument (and it was widely mocked back in 2011):
Re:
Courts have been ambiguous about this constituting "direct financial benefit." Not sure they've even sided with this, or maybe the case settled before it was tried.
Oh, one more thing, did you know I was the one that told the old dingbat lawyers at the RIAA that they were conducting the wrong kind of litigation? Those dumb fucks were suing individuals. I said "Have you ever actually READ the DMCA? The repeat infringer policy is how you will neuter piracy." So they finally got down to business. But they wasted 10 years after Napster because they didn't know their ass from a hole in the ground. Good times.
At any rate, yeah, blame me for these lawsuits. Sorry, guys.
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To the anonymous troll named john
We will outlast you 😁
Does AT&T sues its competitor by proxy?
Warner Brothers is owned by AT&T. And they sue its parent company's rival on a bogus premise. Go figure.
Re: Does AT&T sues its competitor by proxy?
Warner Music is not Warner Brothers. Hasn't been for a long time.
