Asus Goes Mute As Hackers Covertly Install Backdoors Using Company Software Update
Sixth Circuit Affirms First Amendment Protections For Flipping Off Cops

The Windows Server Admin And CompTIA IT Certification Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Mar 26th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

The Windows Server Admin and CompTIA IT Certification Bundle contains over 87 hours of instruction to help you ace key CompTIA and Windows Server certifications. You'll prepare for the Windows Server 70-740, Windows Server 70-741, and Windows Server 70-742 exams by learning how to install Windows Servers in host and compute environments, how to implement remote connectivity, how to create, configure, manage and apply group policies, and more. You'll also prepare for the CompTIA A+ 220-901, CompTIA Network+ N10-007, and CompTIA A+ 220-902 by learning how to build a computer, perform networking tasks, configure laptops and mobile devices, how to use WAN technologies including ISDN, Frame Relay, PPP, MPLS and Metro-Ethernet, and more. The bundle is on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Asus Goes Mute As Hackers Covertly Install Backdoors Using Company Software Update
Sixth Circuit Affirms First Amendment Protections For Flipping Off Cops
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:22 Enough MEPs Say They Mistakenly Voted For Articles 11 & 13 That The Vote Should Have Flipped; EU Parliament Says Too Bad (20)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 205: The Surveillance State, With Marcy Wheeler (1)
11:53 RIAA Continues Its Legal War To Turn ISPs Into The Copyright Police: Sues Charter Communications (66)
10:44 Sixth Circuit Affirms First Amendment Protections For Flipping Off Cops (14)
10:39 The Windows Server Admin And CompTIA IT Certification Bundle (0)
09:33 Asus Goes Mute As Hackers Covertly Install Backdoors Using Company Software Update (23)
06:03 EU Puts An End To The Open Internet: Link Taxes And Filters Approved By Just 5 Votes (259)
03:27 New Zealand Censors Declare Christchurch Shooting Footage Illegal; Start Rounding Up Violators (120)

Monday

19:42 Swedish MEPs Announce Support For Article 13, Demonstrate Near Total Ignorance Of What It Actually Entails (73)
15:41 New Report: Germany Caved To France On Copyright In A Deal For Russian Gas (75)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.