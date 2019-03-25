Swedish MEPs Announce Support For Article 13, Demonstrate Near Total Ignorance Of What It Actually Entails
As MEPs get ready to vote on the EU Copyright Directive -- and specific amendments concerning Articles 11 and 13 -- many have not yet said how they are going to vote. However, two Swedish MEPs, Jytte Guteland and Marita Ulvskog, who many had believed would vote against the plan, have suddenly switched sides and say they plan to vote for it. In a rather astounding interview with reporter Emanuel Karlsten the MEPs reveal their near total ignorance of what Article 13 does and what it would require.
Guteland spoke to Karlsten by phone, and he asked all the right questions. It's worth reading the entire conversation, but here are a few snippets with my commentary. When Karlsten pointed out the problems with filters, Guteland insisted that Article 13 doesn't mean filters:
It is not a filter, it’s more about the sites taking reasonable steps, some of which can be free or cheap
That is... utter nonsense. The directive would require sites to block re-uploads of reportedly infringing material, and that means it requires a filter. There is no other way to do this. And there are no "free" filters. Currently, there aren't even any "cheap" filters. Karlsten asks about this and Guteland changes the subject.
What do you mean when you say “free or cheap” ways to take the measures needed to stop copyrighted material from being distributed?
“You shouldn’t need to commit to expensive technical solutions, but measures taken must be proportionate and reasonable based on the content you have. If you’re a commercial player with huge amounts of content, then you’ll need to implement other solutions”.
Got that? You shouldn't need filters, but... if you're a company then obviously you can afford expensive filters.
From there, the interview gets even worse. Karlsten points out that lots of speech will certainly get taken down, especially since filters can't determine what is parody or otherwise exempt, and Guteland's response -- I kid you not -- is basically first "well, they can appeal their censorship" and when it's pointed out that this could lead to content being censored for a long time, retorts that it's somehow magically in the best interests of tech platforms not to censor the content too long:
There shouldn’t be lengthy court proceedings. Even big platforms have an interest in avoiding long court proceedings
"Shouldn't be." Apparently Guteland is unfamiliar with what has happened for years with notice-and-takedown regimes that are a lot less onerous than the ones that will be implemented post-Article 13. When pressed on this, she appears to give the Swedish equivalent of "Nerd harder, nerds."
I see before me a mechanism being developed that doesn’t exist today, where now we have recognition technology, but no appeal process. In the future it should become second nature for platforms to examine whether content is satirical, so that it can be reposted quickly. That means it’s about recognition becoming a two-stage process where today it’s only one. That way it becomes easier to make judgments.
Full employment for satire-detectors! Also, the rest of this paragraph is utter nonsense. She acts as if there's no current appeals process for content taken down today. There is and it's a disaster that doesn't work well at all. And under Article 13 it will be even worse, because the liability and penalties for leaving up the wrong content are much more severe than in the past. And that's why she's totally and completely wrong in saying that platforms will be quick to put this content up. Indeed, the only thing she's right about is that they have incentives to "avoid long court proceedings." And the way you do that is by KEEPING DOWN any content that might be questionable to avoid the liability.
It's disappointing, especially as the vote is coming in just a few hours, that those supporting Article 13 still seem completely ignorant of how any of this works.
Filed Under: article 13, copyright, eu, eu copyright directive, fair use, filters, intermediary liability, jytte guteland, marita ulvskog, satire
The only question: Who bought them and how cheap was it?
It's disappointing, especially as the vote is coming in just a few hours, that those supporting Article 13 still seem completely ignorant of how any of this works.
No.
There is zero valid excuses for them not to know that what they said is complete and utter bullshit, so the only way for this to be 'ignorance' is if it's willful ignorance, which you can absolutely blame someone for, but far more likely it's blatant corruption in that they are just repeating garbage talking points they've been handed(though to be fair it's not like there's any good ones available) in an attempt to just brush it aside.
Whether willful ignorance or blatant corruption, those voting in favor of the articles are demonstrating that they have no business(or interest) representing the public at large, and deserve no benefit of the doubt. If there's a plus side to this whole debacle it's that it's making it really clear which politicians to vote against come the next election, as much like long-unattended stockyards they are demonstrating themselves to be full of shit and cheap to buy.
Re: The only question: Who bought them and how cheap was it?
It's not ignorance or corruption, just disagreement with you.
Re: Re: The only question: Who bought them and how cheap was it?
Me, hundreds of thousands of people at a minimum, basic facts, reality...
Re: Re: Re: The only question: Who bought them and how cheap was
Mostly pirates who want their free stuff and won't be getting it anymore.
Too bad.
Re: Re: Re: Re: The only question: Who bought them and how cheap
So what's this magical algorithm or solution you have for automated filters to recognize satire and fair use?
Oh, right - you don't believe either exists.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The only question: Who bought them and how c
Article 13 does require a review process.
No one said the filter process had to be automated. That's for sites whose business model might now be obsolete, and need to be replaced by those who can afford to protect rightsholders. The free ride is over and certain people are just whining about it.
Their whine is even more "delicious" than the nonexistent tears of the winning side. I'm sure those insults will be very comforting once Article 13 passes tomorrow. I'm equally sure the internet won't break.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The only question: Who bought them and h
Article 13 does require a review process.
And how did Viacom reviewing their own content before it went up on YouTube turn out?
No one said the filter process had to be automated.
When it doesn't filter enough content based on the demands of the rightsholders, this will happen. It's not news. Faster, harsher, "notice and permanent staydown" systems were always the end goal of copyright lobbies.
and need to be replaced by those who can afford to protect rightsholders
And for those that can't like smaller websites? Like the sites in the EU that were supposed to be Google's competition, because Google is too rich compared to them? Fuck them, right?
I'm equally sure the internet won't break.
The Internet didn't break when Google News pulled out of Spain either, but the tears shed by the news agencies that kicked Google News out? Now that was enough to solve a few drought crises.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The only question: Who bought them and h
"Their whine is even more "delicious" than the nonexistent tears of the winning side. I'm sure those insults will be very comforting once Article 13 passes tomorrow. I'm equally sure the internet won't break."
You clearly demonstrate your lack of understanding on the internet in that case. Enjoy your karma.
Re: The only question: Who bought them and how cheap was it?
"Swedish MEPs Announce Support For Article 13, the only question is, How Much Did It Cost The Collection Societies."
FT
Re: The only question: Who bought them and how cheap was it?
Kind of like the willful ignorance of Section 230 posters:
"Sue the original publisher!"
"Can't. They're in Bulgaria and twenty other countries on the web, plus they used burner IP addresses that made it impossible to find them before the one-year statute of limitations expired."
"Well you must have done something to deserve this. I bet it's not even false."
"Just like female victims of revenge porn must have done something?"
"One RP site owner was prosecuted!"
"That owner was accused of posting material himself. The other sites got away with it."
"Too bad."
etc. etc. etc.
Now they have their own medicine fed to them and can't stand it. Small wonder they recognize these tactics so well.
That's an example of willful ignorance.
Re: Re: The only question: Who bought them and how cheap was it?
What part of Article 13 will protect your mailing lists, Jhon?
Re: Re: Speaking of willful blindness;
From https://torrentfreak.com/images/grandeadopt.pdf bottom of page 41:
[footnote] 7 Willful blindness can also satisfy the requirement of actual knowledge. Global-Tech Appliances, Inc. v. SEB S.A., 563 U.S. 754, 766 (2011) ("[P]ersons who know enough to blind themselves to direct proof of critical facts in effect have actual knowledge of those facts."); see also In re Aimster Copyright Litig., 334F.3d 643, 650 (7th Cir. 2003) ("Willful blindness is knowledge, in copyright law . . . as it is in the law generally.")
Several times references "common law" too, in way which makes clear is separate from court decisions. (By the way, I upper-case the words only to make stand out here, but when lawyers write it's taken as ordinary and well-known so doesn't need even that distinction, like "hot water".)
Applies to most recent Florida ISP being sued too: another with no actual policy for disconnecting infringers.
[s-u-b-s-t-u-t-e-h-o-r-i-z-o-n-t-a-l-r-u-l-e-s-u-b-s-t-u-t-e-h-o-r-i-z-o-n-t-a-l-r-u-l-e ]
Y'all ought to read that decision and this time try to understand not just say "Nuhn't-uh". When ISPs are forced to follow the law, there'll be a lot of changes by pirates.
Re: Re: Re: Speaking of willful blindness;
PS: yes, I meant "substute", "sub astute" perhaps, or do now.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It's called VPNs.
Or trading external hard disk drives.
Or doing without.
As previously explained this will do jack all to put a dent in Google's grip. You know, the thing you wanted so hard to destroy. But thanks for confirming that you're a tool, blue.
How's that Fox Rothschild defense fund coming along?
Re: Re: Re: Speaking of willful cabbage;
Cabbage Law? Please explain how that differs from Common Law:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_law
Case law, derived from judges, etc. You don't seem to be using the commonly held definition.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Speaking of willful cabbage;
Cabbage Law is derived from Cole's Law.
Re: Re: Re: Speaking of willful blindness;
Hey blue if we set up a gofundme would you be willing to fly to Christchurch and tell the first person you saw outside the airport that the terrorist attack is “alleged?”
Re: Re: The only question: Gigabytes or Terabytes?
Just how goddamn big is your revenge porn collection Jhon boy? Is that the “mailing list” you keep talking about?
Re: Re: Re: The only question: Gigabytes or Terabytes?
I'm sure these insults will be very comforting to the poster once Article 13 passes tomorrow.
Re: tl;dr
If someone replaced you with a bot, do you think anyone would notice?
Re: Re: Re: Re: The only question: Gigabytes or Terabytes?
Soooo much not caring about article 13. Why don’t you spam that post 10 or 12 more times to make sure everyone knows how much you don’t care Jhon boy.
Re: Re: The only question: Can a blue pill fix “IT”
“That's an example of willful ignorance.”
Fucking classic Jhon king of projection smythe
Re: Re: The only question: Who bought them and how cheap was it?
Yep. Yours.
I have a depressing sense that Art 13 will pass. Not because it should, but because the technical calibre of MEPs is woeful. I've already had serious problems with content trolling on a charity site where conference presentations from industry experts going back 25 years were linked. Apparently some old PDF presentations contained licensed images. As webmaster I expect submissions to use licensed images, and these may have been since they came from UN agencies. But in any case the images were not identified in any way as proprietary. The solution is simple - the entire site is now private. The industry is deprived of useful research tools. With Art 13 and 11 I expect a very significant fraction of the WWW will vanish into 'gated communities'. Until sanity prevails, it's a massive Lose Lose.
Re:
Oh the horror: people will actually have to LICENSE content rather than violate copyright.
