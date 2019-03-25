New Report: Germany Caved To France On Copyright In A Deal For Russian Gas
In the hours leading up to the vote in the EU Parliament on the EU Copyright Directive, the German publication FAZ (which has been generally supportive of the Directive) has released quite a bombshell (in German), suggesting that the reason Germany caved to France on its terrible demands concerning copyright was in order to get France's approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.
If you don't recall, the German delegation had actually pushed back on the more extreme versions of Article 13 -- and, in particular, had demanded that a final version have a clear carve-out for smaller companies, so as not to have them forced out of business by the onerous demands of the law. However, after some back and forth, Germany caved in to France's demands, with many left scratching their heads as to why. However, some noted the "coincidence" in timing, that right after this, France also withdrew its objections to the pipeline which is very controversial in the EU (and the US, which is threatening sanctions).
FAZ notes that there were whispered rumors about Germany and France basically trading these two proposals, with Germany effectively selling out the open public internet in exchange for easier access to Russian gas. However, it has now seen documents that support this claim. Germany's economic minister, Peter Altmaier apparently promised startups that Germany would not cave on its promise to create a carve-out for all companies with less than 20 million euros in revenue per year -- only to drop that demand the very next day.
According to FAZ, the French delegation directly suggested the idea of France backing away from its opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Germany backed away from its concerns about Article 13. And, voila, within days, Germany gave up on its demands regarding Article 13 and, a few days later, France switched sides and agreed to support the pipeline. So, as the German MEPs go to the polls tomorrow, we'll see if they think it was a fair deal to sell out the public internet in exchange for some Russian gas.
Macron-- salaud!
Macron deserves every rock the "Gilets Jaunes" have been buzzing at him recently...
Cool conspiracy theory
I can't wait for the follow-up on InfoWars.
Re: Cool conspiracy theory
Wow, what an effective rebuttal and great use of your time!
Re: Cool conspiracy theory
Hey Richard!
Curious: are you claiming that FAZ is infowars level in its reporting?
Or are you just making shit up because you don't actually care about facts? Just wondering.
Curious: are you claiming that FAZ is infowars level in its reporting?
If it's that one it would make this line rather interesting(if entirely consistent with others in the same category)...
the German publication FAZ (which has been generally supportive of the Directive)
... and raise the question as to whether they are as dismissive of anything FAZ wrote in favor of the Directive, or if it's only this little tid-bit that they're accusing of being beyond sloppy reporting in a blatant show of hypocrisy on their part.
Re: Re: Clearly Infowars is likely to have a different view.
You're always wondering, Maz.
This is yet another instance where your utterly fixed notions just simply prevent you from seeing fairly obvious point (as my subject line).
And your jeering there is just CHILDISH.
Re: Re: Re: Clearly Infowars is likely to have a different view.
What do your subject line refer to?
That Infowars are better than FAZ in its level of reporting?
Or that Infowars doesn't think the backroom deal happened between Germany and France?
Or perhaps Infowars thinks people doesn't make shit up?
Or are you just butthurt that someone made snide remarks about Infowars?
Re: Re: Re: Clearly Infowars is likely to have a different view.
TV Guide jeers!
Re: Re: Cool conspiracy theory
The piracy lobby often uses fear of censorship to rally the suckers to support Silicon Valley-friendly regulations and policies.
Alex Jones uses conspiracy theories to win support for his battle against censorship.
Incidentally, why no link to the story in FAZ?
Re: Re: Re: Cool conspiracy theory
how many times is John Richard whatever AstroTurf group that is overclocking and taking peoples pictures and changing names going to try to repeat the definition of insanity here to no avail? Lol
Re: Re: Re: Cool conspiracy theory
Lobby? I thought the whole idea of being a pirate was to be cheap. You're saying we can afford lawmakers now?
'After a decade of giving stuff away I'm a millionaire!'
It's amazing how many expensive things and amazing profits those engaged in giving things away for free are accused of having/getting, as though not spending money makes it appear out of thin air.
Re: Re: Re: Cool conspiracy theory
The irony is, of course, that your laughable conclusion is itself a conspiracy theory.
Re: Re: Re: Cool conspiracy theory
And with this one phrase, you immediately lose whatever credibility you ever had.
Incidentally, there's a link to the story in FAZ in the first paragraph of the article.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Cool conspiracy theory
YouTube
Re: Re: Cool conspiracy theory
The claim about a connection here appears to be based on timing, not actual proof of this quid-pro-quo, which is probably why some hint at it being a conspiracy.
That and you're an anti-copyright #@$)(@#$)(@$(@#$.
Re: Dick acts like Richard
Cool story bro.
Re: Cool conspiracy theory
“Can’t wait for the follow up on info wars”
-Richard Bennett-new info wars correspondent lol
German politicians for sale. Price: Support for gas pipeline OBO
Well at least now the EU(and global) public knows what it takes to buy a german politician and get them to shank the public in the back. Nice to have that cleared up rather than just hanging around as an unknown.
Re: German politicians for sale. Price: Support for gas pipeline
There is more to that story since electric cars are on the verge of becoming ubiquitous and cheap oil won't do much to slow that down. Now if the quid pro quo was for something in the renewable energy line, I could see how that might make some sense. But, since it is for cheap legacy oil when that will be out of fashion not too far into the future, there has to be something boiling beneath the surface, and it stinks...badly.
Re: Re: German politicians for sale. Price: Support for gas pipe
Do you know how much oil is required to put together an "electric" car?
They're subsidized as well, not profitable, and don't ask about "thermal events."
Re: Re: Re: German politicians for sale. Price: Support for gas
If they're not profitable you are doing auto manufacturing wrong. And aside from tires and generously wire wrapping (electric motors use many different types of lubricants - oil based ones aren't one of them) what the fuck would they use oil for in an electric car? Oil is fundamentally a battery tech given the input energy into refinement. If they are using oil they are doing it very, very wrong which explains the inability to profit.
As for thermal events - we should stick to gasoline to avoid fires? Are you trolling or just that stupid and brainwashed?
So double win for Europe: works protected AND cheap Rooski gas!
What's your complaint except that you want Youtube to continue ripping off producers AND you want Europeans to pay higher prices for US gas?
Can't even construe your position as pro-American since you really only want GOOGLE able to continue using content for free.
Above you don't even exactly specify complaint! Yyour opposition to Google / Youtube being hampered is just SO engrained and automatic -- besides well known -- that you often forget to state your position clearly. You tacitly write for fixed audience (and certainly of late fail to offer even appearance of objectivity), simply fail to win over anyone new with this piece.
Re: So double win for Europe: works protected AND cheap Rooski g
John you think you are freaking out and making no sense right now wait till those young folks get into politics and REALLY get to you on these issues lol
Hmm let me see if I got this right
The way I read that is you are saying the youtube is engaged in copyright infringement? Or are you suggesting that someone producers are compled against their will to upload their content to youtube?
Re: So double win for Europe: works protected AND cheap Rooski g
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
[ASSerts facts not in evidence]
[ASSerts facts not in evidence]
[ASSerts facts not in evidence]
Re: So double win for Europe: works protected AND cheap Rooski g
You know, the last word you should use is "objectivity" since you have proven again and again that you rather make a fool out of yourself than being objective.
You are a dishonest person, you lie, misdirect, misconstrue, refuse to accept proven facts (at which point you slink away like a coward), conflate subjects and have no clue how to write or parse a syllogism (perhaps I really should draw a Venn-diagram for you).
You call everyone not agreeing with you (which is almost everyone it seems) for thieves, pirates, astro-turfers, google-shills and liars, and then get upset that your posts get flagged.
In essence, you are just another sad remnant of a human being living his life vicariously and bitterly through the internet.
Re: Re: So double win for Europe: works protected AND cheap Roos
I'm pretty sure it's a bot.
I was trying to fuzzy it for vulnerblities.
Unlikely, bots(at least well programmed ones) can eventually learn and avoid doing the same stupid things over and over(and over) again.
Re:
As someone who's been involved in software dev (and seen production code of other humans). I know there's a nearly infinite supply of terrible code.
And for some reason many 'young' devs seem to think code reuse is the way to go... Which would be ok, if they bothered to grok the code in the first place. However it's often copy, paste -> no comprehension delta.
Re: Re: Re: So double win for Europe: works protected AND cheap
Either a bot or some AstroTurf dime a dozen.
They won’t have power after the current Crop of tech illiterates all get out of power and the young ones get in. Times a factor here and that’s one thing they are just trying to hold off.
Re: Re: Re: Re: So double win for Europe: works protected AND ch
They weren't going to have power after the inevitable failure of Article 13!
Haha
And the Obama white house caved to Russia and illegally send them 20 percent of our Uranium. And it appears the only thing we have to show for it is a huge Clinton Foundation donation.
Re:
You might wanna stick with infowars bro.
Re:
You say that as though that right-wing bubble fiction hadn't been thoroughly debunked for years now.
Aren't you also that guy pretending to be woke about not trusting lies from the media?
Re:
I heard that the Martians have taken over the Kremlin and Putin is actually a robot.
In other words, here we have a case of copyright funding communism.
Copycomies if you will.
Lovely irony
Germany is desperate for Russian gas because it has shut its nukes down. France doesn't care about gas because it has tons of super-cool nukes.
Who decided to shut down Germany's nukes? Why the Greens/Pirates, of course. So the Green/Pirate freakout over nukes not only increases GHG output, it throws a monkey wrench in the piracy machine.
LOL.
Re: Lovely irony
Pass the mustard as that pretzel logic needs a lot of yellow stuff to enhance it's flavor!!
Re: Re: Lovely irony
Isn't this a conspiracy site?
No, this is a tech blog. If you want a conspiracy site, go find a White supremacist forum.
Re:
A tech blog...so that means the articles are written by technologists about their technologies and what they're good for and that kinda stuff? I don't see that in the current article, just some speculation about politicians horse-trading about natural gas and digital piracy and some gnashing of teeth over YouTube's revenue stream.
The conspiracy angle pops up in this sentence: "However, some noted the "coincidence" in timing, that right after this, France also withdrew its objections to the pipeline which is very controversial in the EU (and the US, which is threatening sanctions)."
Re: Spekaing of gnashing teeth
So that means your blog is about assholes eh bro?
Re: Re: Re: Lovely irony
Are you ever disappointed that you have reduced yourself to the substance of a bitter YouTube comment?
Re:
Speaking of conspiracies. Has anyone else ever noticed you never see dick or jhon boy in the same forum at the same time?
Re: Re:
I'm sure those insults will prove quite comforting after Article 13 passes.
Re: Re: Re:
Why would the conflation of two people be considered remotely insulting?
I don't think copyright stooges consider their choice of career to be a low point.
Re: Re: Re: You sound extremely worried.
I thought you didn’t care about article 13 bro.
Re: Lovely irony
So pirates are politically powerful enough to affect a countrywide shutdown of nuclear reactors. But they can’t stop article 13? You are dangerously addicted to embarrassing yourself in public bro.
Re: Re: Lovely irony
No, apparently pirates are strong enough to influence 1.8 billion people which is why the Wikipedia blackout must be stopped, but only 27 Bangladeshis read this site! But 27 Bangladeshis saying Shiva Ayyadurai didn't invent email is enough to prevent him from making money ever again! Mumbo, jumbo, chicken gumbo...
It's like every time some jerkoff like Dick Bennett tries to make an argument it makes one feel like they need a thorough shower.
Hey, Dick, still trying to get people to pirate/steal that research paper you disagree with?
Re: Re: Lovely irony
Fukushima, Merkel's coalition, and the Greens' long-standing fear of nukes. Sometimes it doesn't take much to produce a political result.
The trouble the piracy movement faces is a distinct lack of popular support. 100,000 Germans turned out over the weekend for piracy, but that doesn't look at all impressive compared to the million Brits who turned out to stop Brexit.
Re: Senility is a real bitch.
You didn’t answer the question dick.
Re: Re: Re: Lovely 13
Piracy? No one is hijacking cargo on the high seas - this is about censorship.
