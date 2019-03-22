Independent Musician Dan Bull's New Song, Robocopyright, Warns Of The Dangers Of Article 13

MEPs Realizing How Bad Article 13 Could Be, Begin To Back Away From EU Copyright Directive
Copyright

from the for-the-artists dept

Fri, Mar 22nd 2019 1:47pmMike Masnick

You know how supporters of Article 13 keep insisting it's "for the artists?" Well, successful independent musician Dan Bull has just put out his latest song and video: Robocopyright, calling out all the ways in which Article 13 will harm him as a creator:

The key message: Article 13 and its requirement for filters (and, yes, it requires filters) will mean more gatekeepers, more censorship, and less freedom for creators. Algorithmic policing of content does not work as it cannot take into account context. It fails in both directions in blocking legit content and failing to block infringing content (which will only open up platforms to even greater liability). In short, to anyone who understands technology, it will be a huge mess.

Go watch it and then let the EU Parliament know not to pass Article 13.

Filed Under: article 13, copyright, dan bull, eu, eu copyright directive, music, robocopyright

Reader Comments

