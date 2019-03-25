Sheriff Decides The Best Way To Prep Teachers For School Shootings Is To Frighten And Injure Them
Indiana law enforcement has apparently figured out a solution to the school shooting problem: round up the teachers and shoot them. Here's a jolly little anecdote from the Indiana State Teachers Association, detailing an issue brought up during a recent state Senate education committee meeting.
During active shooter drill, four teachers at a time were taken into a room, told to crouch down and were shot execution style with some sort of projectiles - resulting in injuries to the extent that welts appeared, and blood was drawn.
— Indiana State Teachers Association (@ISTAmembers) March 20, 2019
If you can't see/read the tweet, it says:
During active shooter drill, four teachers at a time were taken into a room, told to crouch down and were shot execution style with some sort of projectiles - resulting in injuries to the extent that welts appeared, and blood was drawn.
The next tweet in the thread provides more details:
The teachers were terrified, but were told not to tell anyone what happened. Teachers waiting outside that heard the screaming were brought into the room four at a time and the shooting process was repeated.
I guess terrorizing teachers will somehow prep them for an actual shooting. Not sure how that's supposed to work, but who am I to question the
sadism knowledge of law enforcement professionals.
The man behind the training defends the actions of his trainers -- trainers who went unsupervised for at least part of the drill.
White County Sheriff Bill Brooks, whose department led the training in question, said it has conducted active-shooter training with schools for several years and has previously used the airsoft gun.
The plastic pellets they used are 4.6 mm in diameter — slightly larger than a standard BB.
"It's a soft, round projectile," he said. "The key here is 'soft.'"
Maybe so, but at close range they can still leave welts and break skin. And "execution style" generally means the gun is only inches from the person being "executed." Sheriff Brooks defends his officers, but can't specifically say what happened during the active shooter simulation because he wasn't there.
He was present for part of the January training, but not the portion in which the airsoft gun was used.
"They all knew they could be [shot]," Brooks said. "It's a shooting exercise."
The teachers who had the drill imposed on them beg to differ. While they were given face protection and warned the weapons might be fired, they were not notified they would be rounded up in small groups, taken to another room, lined up against the wall, and shot multiple times in the back.
There are no guidelines or laws regulating these active shooter drills. They're left up to the discretion of law enforcement agencies. It seems at least one agency has interpreted this lack of guidance to mean it can engage in sadistic but useless pantomimes that involve emptying their faux firearms into the backs of teachers they're supposed to be instructing.
The problem (well, one of the problems) with this "training" is it does very little to prep teachers for an active shooter scenario. The most likely outcome is a new fear of law enforcement, rather than the polished skill set needed to confront shooters and/or ensure the safety of as many students as possible. It also does not appear to do much to protect kids, as noted in another recent story:
There’s little data to show they do and some evidence that they can make things worse. At Stoneman Douglas, for example, the shooter is said to have used his knowledge of the school’s lockdown procedures to rack up more casualties during his assault. The biggest concern for some experts, though, is that the vast majority of schoolchildren, whose classrooms will never come under attack, are left worse off after they’re made to seriously contemplate their deaths at the hands of a madman.
Active shooter drills “can be very traumatizing for students,” says James Alan Fox, a criminologist at Northeastern University and an outspoken critic of the trend. “Particularly if they are staged in a very realistic manner with fake blood and guns loaded with blanks, running around the school, chasing students. It’s a constant reminder that the bad guys are out to get them.”
The training for law enforcement appears to be at least as free-flowing and scattershot as the downstream byproduct inflicted on educators. There doesn't appear to be a standard set of active shooter best practices, which has resulted in law enforcement officers abandoning their posts and walking away from the sound of gunfire. Instruction should come from nationally-recognized trainers, not just whoever happens to be available at the local cop shop.
“I really believe I’d run in, even if I didn’t have a weapon"
Techdirt snowflakes miss point of TRAINING EXERCISE.
Point was that if go along with obvious "terrorists", you end up DED -- D-E-D -- DED.
But all you get from someone trying to TRAIN to not be obedient idiots is that the people who are trying to TRAIN that out so people survive are sadists.
I begin to think that it'd be great to have waves of new immigrants if we could trade you useless ninny snowflakes for them. You're hazard even to yourselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In this case, the “terrorists” were the police.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Techdirt snowflakes miss point of TRAINING EXERCISE.
You seem stable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ignorant motherfucker misses the point
Hey blue balls from all of us to all of you. Go fuck yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Techdirt snowflakes miss point of TRAINING EXERCISE.
So if I'm a teacher and they want to make it a realistic exercise to the point of mock executing me and shooting me with projectiles, I'll reciprocate and make it realistic for them as well and fight back with everything I have to save my own life, like I would in the real world. If they happen to get cracked across the jaw with a textbook or smashed over the head with a chair, well, that's some good training, isn't it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'No no, WE hurt YOU, not the other way around!'
'Well that doesn't sound fun at all.' -The sadists running the 'exercise'
Strangely enough I suspect that the one defending the 'lesson', and the ones doing it, would highly object were it to actually be accurate as you describe, rather than just a fun way to spend an afternoon tormenting and terrifying some teachers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
On killing
The term little Eichmanns refers to small bureaucrats who are willing to participate in large engines that engage in atrocity or fuel atrocity, while these bureaucrats think of their own work as harmless, especially if it provides an easy, stable livelihood or advances one's career. In the United States we can regard anyone in law enforcement (or even the entire DoJ) as Little Eichmanns.
I watched The Man With The Iron Heart recently, a French-produced, English-language version of the book HHhH. I'd already seen Conspiracy and studied the Wannsee Conference a bit, and I can be something of a Third Reich history buff, especially since so much is applicable to the modern era.
I've been wondering since, if we should coin the term Little Heydrichs It would refer to people who imagine that being a brutal killer is something that they would gladly do and that anyone can do. I remember a Mississipi(?) elected official (governor? legislator?) who suggested he'd gladly participate in some firing squads so that executions in his state could continue once the lethal-injection drugs were embargoed. It's a common mistaken belief, we imagine we are hard-hearted and that bringing ourselves to kill someone despicable is easy.
It turns out it isn't, something well known in military schools worldwide: We can train people to shoot straight, and we can dehumanize the enemy, but only a small portion of them will actually be willing to stare the enemy in the face and blow their heads off. Agatha Christie was right: willing murderers are rare.
Even drone crew have difficulty pulling the trigger knowing that it's going to murder a bunch of people half-way across the world. Video-gamizing the targets doesn't help.
We stopped executing soldiers for cowardice after WWI once we realized that soldiers don't like shooting soldiers, even those designated as enemy, and most soldiers that do learn to kill never quite transition back to a peacetime state where they won't kill.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Techdirt snowflakes miss point of TRAINING EXERCISE.
I know, right? Here they were trying to teach them to be hopeless subservients, and no one gets that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What did the teachers learn? Nothing good
So what did the teachers learn?
The steps to file a grievance with the local teacher's union.
How to find a new job where they won't get shot in the back.
Once they've quit, how to spread the word that this school is a dangerous work environment. Oops, they already did that.
How to find a lawyer who will sue over the so-called "training".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
With police like that around, at least it was valuable training.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
We hardly needed yet another example as reason to fear law enforcement.
My last interaction with law enforcement was getting pulled over because the cop thought I ran a stop sign (I didn't, no citation was issued, he just wasn't paying attention). That was over 15 years ago. Still, with everything going on every time I see a cop with or without a car I do everything I can to blend into the environment. Those assholes are dangerous and unpredictable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There isn't an answer....
...Do this type of "training" and you teach them to fear, nothing else. OTOH, teach them to fight back and you've just created yet more corpses, because they won't do it correctly when faced with a real situation.
And they'd never teach what actually works - rat-packing. It lessens the "authority" of those in charge.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: There isn't an answer....
Bull. Anyone fighting back makes the job of the terrorist harder and leads directly to their being stopped. No one ever gets to train for specific situations like this, but not acting like a dumb victim makes the aggressor spend more time and effort to clear each room. If all I have are chairs, he is getting chairs to the face before I am taken out.
If everyone acts like a scared target, you have made the terrorist job that much easier.
A dozen weaponless people in close quarters can often inflict enough damage to take down an armed aggressor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What if the aggressor is armed with a military-level firearm and the dozen weaponless people are children whose only weapons for fighting back might, at best, be textbooks?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Gee, that does seem like an uneven match. Maybe if we train teachers and allow them to carry we can even out those odds a bit...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes, arming teachers with guns that might easily fall into the hands of young children, end up causing collateral damage from panicked firing, or cause the police to mistake a teacher for an active shooter (with the violent result that proposition implies) is the exact solution we need to enact~.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
We had guns in homes and schools with no problems in the past. We also didn't have school shootings. A lack of training is what makes firearms dangerous. Otherwise we need to ban police from schools because a gun could easily fall into the hands of young children.
(Note that removing police from schools for other reasons is another issue.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
“We’ve always done it this way” is one of the most dangerous phrases in the English language.
Then instead of training teachers to become soldiers, maybe society should address the root causes of gun violence in general and school shootings in particular. Also gun control would be nice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
How do those last two sentences go together? It's like throwing "ban soda" into a discussion on the prevalence of obesity...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Your point being...?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That's a nice scare scenario. Too bad we have plenty of examples that prove how wrong it is.
The state of Utah has had zero problems like what you describe despite allowing both teachers and parents to carry concealed on campuses. Allowing people to have the power to defend themselves is not the one sided scenario you present. Yes it has positive and negative things we need to weigh, but acting like the most horrible thing you can imagine is even remotely likely is just disingenuous and doesn't help the conversation at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Better to imagine the worst possible outcomes and think through how to avoid/prevent them than to imagine the best possible outcomes and suffer for your mistake.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So, better to lie down and take the bullet in the back of the head for real?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Better to find out the root causes of gun violence and address the issue that way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You really aren’t stupid enough to think that’s actually a good idea are you? Were you homeschooled or just hunt inbred bro?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Cause calling people you disagree with names helps soooo much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Helps more than coddling idiots. And like an air soft pellet to the back of the head; it might get under their skin enough to change something.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Or it'll just convince people to stop listening.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
He wasn’t listening in the first place bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
What exactly constitutes a 'military-level firearm'?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Ask New Zealand. It would be the weapons they just announced they are going to ban.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: “military grade”
basically just about anything not Bolt or pump action or fires real fast.
-usually
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Except they got it wrong. For example, an AR-15 is not a military weapon. Most hunting rifles are far more dangerous than the AR-15. It just looks like a military rifle so the uneducated use that as the poster child for gun control.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: There isn't an answer....
A dozen people trying to attack will most likely get in each others way, and identify themselves as priority targets. That is a trick that is easy for Hollywood to accomplish, but then every action is scripted to arrive at the desired outcome, but extremely difficult as an unplanned and unrehearsed action by whoever happens to be on the scene.
Also, in a school, how often are a dozen adults available in one spot?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: There isn't an answer....
And they'd never teach what actually works - rat-packing.
Wikipedia and Dictionary.com both came up blank on this, what's 'rat-packing'?
As for effective 'solutions'(for the immediate problem of a shooter at least) probably the best I've seen so far was from a screencap of what I'm guessing was a FB post: Fire extinguishers. Nail someone with one of those and while they can still fire blindly they aren't going to be aiming worth squat given they're both blinded and gasping for air. Add in how they're cheap, can be used as a bludgeoning weapon if need be, have much less of a 'friendly fire' problem than guns do, and can be used for an actual fire and offhand at least the idea seems pretty sound.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If the object is desensitization, then it is working.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Doesn't traumatizing someone often make them more sensitive to a stimulus?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And I am SURE (/s) that there is no truth to the statement floating around attributed to the cops on scene saying, as teachers were shot, that this is what happens when you don't fight back.
Yep no way the cops decided to flex their muscle & punish the teachers for not going crazy commando and overthrowing the armed invading force to save the kids.
We managed to hand out hundreds of millions in gear that we didn't have a need for to cops, but we can't pay to make sure there is mental health help & training in the schools.
I guess if school shooting counted for anything but props to use to get soundbites to get reelected & the support of lobbyists, we'd consider that we don't need 100 more MCATs than we have people to drive.. and that money might be spent to deal with the real problems with mental health issues. But that doesn't get them donations to keep protecting the guns & stop people from murdering the unborn... of course once your born, you are on your own.... so get a gun & solve your problems that way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Sounds like it would be more effective to send the mental health help to the police stations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Someday, America will be able to divorce itself from its gun lobbyists and grotesque ties to commercial gun interests for the sake of the well-being of its citizens. Maybe.
Then next it can figure out (like other developed countries) that healthcare should not be a for-profit thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Someday people will stop being so dang selfish throwing around these stupid assumptions and care about what's actually going on in places that have done the things you scream we're all too stupid to do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"the polished skill set needed to confront shooters"
What a load of hogwash. All you need to confront a shooter is courage. All you need to win is several people with courage, or a couple people with courage and their own damned weapons. School shooters aren't some tactical masterminds fresh from a special forces training refresher. They're just angry kids with murder in their hearts and a gun in their hands.
And guess what, people will still get hurt, you can never stop that. But you can make sure a lot less people get hurt via training. Said training includes mental toughness such as that instilled through acting out scenarios and experiencing some pain.
How the f--k do you think militaries have toughened up soldiers for the past 3 thousand years?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How the hell does anyone get “mental toughness” from being led into a room and faux-executed by the very people who are supposed to protect them from harm? Going through that kind of shit does not make people brave — it gives them PTSD.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Talk to any army tactical trainer about how hard it is to get normal people to actually shoot to kill, even when they are accurate shooters on the range. Pulling a gun and hesitating is a suicidal move against an active shooter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That's why soldiers are first trained to obey orders without thinking, then they build on that reflex until you have someone that will pull the trigger without hesitating. Even with that training many soldiers freeze the first time they have to shoot at a real person.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: looks like we got a real internet badass here.
Teachers aren’t soldiers you fuckwit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: looks like we got a real internet badass here.
seconded
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: looks like we got a real internet badass here.
Thirded.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
All you need to confront a shooter is courage.
Hey, you first! Step right up and show those teachers how to take one for the team.
Based on what you are saying, the teachers shouldn't be engaging in police drills, they should go thru basic training in the armed forces, and undergo livefire exercises. That kind of training under fire isn't going to be learned in an afternoon.
But go ahead - complain about how cowardly they are. Makes you look tough.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"Based on what you are saying, the teachers shouldn't be engaging in police drills, they should go thru basic training in the armed forces, and undergo livefire exercises. That kind of training under fire isn't going to be learned in an afternoon."
Yes, exactly. Mandatory basic training and a couple years service for everyone. It works in other countries just fine
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I cannot believe I have to say this, yet here we are: Teachers should not have to be soldiers while they are in a classroom.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Like the fuckwit he is. He doesn’t realise this applies to the shooters as well and will ceretainly make them much, much more effective.
“How the f--k do you think militaries have toughened up soldiers for the past 3 thousand years?”
That’s what we really need bro. /s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No, they shouldn't. But then the world doesn't care a crap about what should or shouldn't be. You can either accept that you need to know how to defend yourself against someone with a gun or you can take the chance that you won't be the one they shoot. Pretending there's a third option is just living in denial.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There is a third option: Society can address the reasons for gun violence and find ways to prevent it from happening (as much). Teachers should not have to train in the art of war to do their jobs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I think it's pretty silly to claim that it's absolutely no problem to give all the teachers guns. We know based that households with guns have an increased likelihood of a shooting.
And it's such an absolute statement - no problem. Zero problems.
https://www.google.com/search?q=teacher+discharges+firearm&rlz=1C1CHBD_en&oq=teach er+discharges+firearm&aqs=chrome..69i57j0l2.6599j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
We know that households with kitchen knives have an increased likelihood of knife violence.
We know that households with brooms have an increased likelihood of broomstick violence.
The availability of a potential weapon isn't the problem. The problem is a society largely incapable of rational behavior in adversity. Let's address the real problem, shall we?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We can talk about the underlying issues in society and have competent gun control. The two propositions are not mutually exclusive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Follow-up:
I also think it's retarded to train and arm teachers. Intentionally putting firearms within the reach of hormonal teenagers will easily trump any amount of training the teachers receive. This would have the opposite of the intended effect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Or ... how about we control the movement of people in and out of the school building(s)? You do not see this type of thing happening at a court house very often, they have metal detectors. I'm not suggesting that we install those porno scannerz either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'd bet the fact that there are other places that have no guns and are therefore far far easier targets is a far more likely explanation for why this doesn't happen in places like courthouses than the fact that they have metal detectors.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Those other countries do not allow the carrying of loaded weapons in public places either, and require them to be unloaded and in a bag or case for transport to and from ranges, gun shops etc. That is to sayt hey do not believe that carrying a gun is the solution to any problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Ah, another Internet tough guy who knows exactly what he'd do in a shooting situation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Next Drill
Next up - The trigger happy peace officers will be setting people in fire to make sure the move fast enough in a fire drill.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Next Drill
What do they have planned for nuclear war drill?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Next Drill
Hide under your desk.
/s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“I really believe I’d run in, even if I didn’t have a weapon"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And if the golf cart fit through the doors!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
At least, in Canada
They're going to use stunt-actors
https://twitter.com/Brett_CBC/status/1110201121505792000
https://buyandsell.gc.ca/cds/p ublic/2019/03/25/16f8d48dbb7579bc17e4ccddf112a348/1000345914_-_rfp_en1.pdf
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not Funny, nor useful
i would have lined 1-2 up and show them how to DUCK a shot..
How To avoid the Bullets..
HOW to Rush the DESKS and Shove them into the shooter..
THEN,
Classes on Psychology, and dispersing Hate and depression..How to lower the situation.. HOW to read the situation..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You kept saying cops and drill in your article but it all sounded like sadists having fun with helpless victims.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Was wondering if I was the only one to think that. 'That's not training, that's sadists getting a laugh at someone else's expense.'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
SOP for LEO.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As I recall, didn't (the self-proclaimed) Islamic State make a habit of mock-executing prisoners, so that they'd be calm and not resist when their actual execution came around?
Why is a sheriff in Indiana doing the same thing to ordinary teachers?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Keep Fear Alive
Really these drills have always been about justofying "security" and a culture of fear instead of actual protection. You sure as hell don't see congresscritters doing that shit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Huh, it occurs to me that the teachers in Indiana were thinking about a walk out over their lack of pay...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Officer: what did you learn?
Teacher: bullets hurt you are a moron and Run away.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
