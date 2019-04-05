Ironically, Too Many Video Streaming Choices May Drive Users Back To Piracy
To be very clear the rise in streaming video competitors is a very good thing. It's providing users with more choice, lower prices, and better customer service than consumers traditionally received from entrenched vanilla cable TV companies. It's the perfect example of how disruption and innovation are supposed to work. And given the abysmal customer satisfaction ratings of most big cable TV providers, this was an industry that's been absolutely begging for a disruptive kick in the ass since the 1980s.
But we've also noted that, ironically, the glut of video choices--more specifically the glut of streaming exclusivity silos--risks driving users back to piracy. Studies predict that every broadcaster and their uncle will have launched their own direct-to-consumer streaming platform by 2022. Most of these companies are understandably keen on locking their own content behind exclusivity paywalls, whether that's HBO Now's Game of Thrones, or CBS All Access's Stark Trek: Discovery.
But as consumers are forced to pay for more and more subscriptions to get all of the content they're looking for, they're not only getting frustrated by the growing costs (defeating the whole point of cutting the cord), they're frustrated by the experience of having to hunt and peck through an endlessly shifting sea of exclusivity arrangements and licensing deals that make it difficult to track where your favorite show or film resides this month.
In response, there's some early anecdotal data to suggest this is already happening. But because these companies are fixated on building market share, and this will likely be an industry-wide issue, most aren't seeing the problem yet.
Others are. The 13th edition of Deloitte’s annual Digital Media Trends survey makes it clear that too many options and shifting exclusivity arrangements are increasingly annoying paying customers:
But the plethora of options has a downside: Nearly half (47%) of U.S. consumers say they’re frustrated by the growing number of subscriptions and services required to watch what they want, according to the 13th edition of Deloitte’s annual Digital Media Trends survey. An even bigger pet peeve: 57% said they’re frustrated when content vanishes because rights to their favorite TV shows or movies have expired.
“Consumers want choice — but only up to a point,” said Kevin Westcott, Deloitte vice chairman and U.S. telecom and media and entertainment leader, who oversees the study. “We may be entering a time of ‘subscription fatigue.'”
As it turns out, people don't like Comcast, but they do ironically want a little more centralization than they're seeing in the streaming space. What that looks like isn't clear yet, but it's something that will slowly get built as some of the 300 options (and growing) currently available fail to gain traction in the space:
All told, there are more than 300 over-the-top video options in the U.S. With that fragmentation, there’s a clear opportunity for larger platforms to reaggregate these services in a way that can provide access across all sources and make recommendations based on all of someone’s interests, Westcott said. “Consumers are looking for less friction in the consumption process,” he said.
Variety's otherwise excellent report doesn't mention this, but a lot of these customers are going to revert to piracy. It's not clear why this isn't mentioned, but it's kind of standard practice for larger outlets to avoid mentioning piracy in the odd belief that acknowledging it somehow condones it. But if you don't mention it, you don't learn from it. You don't understand that piracy is best seen as just another competitor, and a useful tool to gain insight into what customers (studies repeatedly show pirates buy more content than most anybody else) really want.
It's easy to dismiss this as privileged whining ("poor baby is upset because they have too many choices), and that's certainly what a big segment of the market is going to do.
But it would be a mistake to ignore consumer frustration and the obviously annoying rise of endless exclusivity silos, given the effort it took to migrate users away from piracy and toward legitimate services in the first place. The primary lesson learned during that experience is you need to compete with piracy. It's not really a choice. It's real, it's impossible to stop, and the best way to mitigate it is to listen to your customers. Building more walled gardens, raising rates, and ignoring what subscribers want is the precise opposite of that.
Silos are like weeds
The silos will continue to grow in numbers, but size will be limited because each silo has limited content choices feeding them. They will become tall, but not wide. Then, because their corporate masters demand increased profits, quarter after quarter, the rise in prices will become a reduction in subscribers. A cycle that those masters will not digest well.
Then someone will get smart and start combining silos, making them wider. A few will get together, and then a few others will get together to compete against the first combination. Then the above scenario will play itself out, all over again.
Then, those combination silos will consolidate, yet again, until there is only one silo left. That leaves us with what we have now, a single cable company providing service. The only difference will be that they don't necessarily own the cable running to your door (though they may be related to some degree with a different monopoly providing your internet connection in various markets). Of course, by this time, price sensitivity will be a real thing and I doubt that any of the combined silos will be able to demand anything like what the cable companies are asking for today. Not only will things be cheaper, but quality will go down, in terms of content, and possibly also in deliver quality (lower bandwidth).
The other choices, pirating as mentioned in the article as a potential competition, as well as the world may come to the realization that there are other forms of entertainment than video and go and invest time and money in those. Which leaves all this investment in the video entertainment business where?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Silos are like weeds
And we will call the winner of the Silo wars... Disney.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Disney
Vader was totally willing to murder his commanders to show how evil (that is, a man of will) he was (also to put that fear of failure into his troops). Snoke (post Disney) was supposed to be even more evil, but wasn't willing to just squish Hux messily like a car crusher which he totally should have done. (Both were happy to blast colonized planets to gravel and kill billions at a time.)
Disney has an issue with getting too sexy or too brutal, and that will always be a problem. There will always be content that Disney won't allow in their silo, and as such there will always be a demand for silos that do.
Then there's a problem with being king of the silos. Steam used to be that, but then its staff got lazy and now Epic (which offered a half-baked client) is now contending with timed exclusives. Meanwhile the end users have to have half a dozen clients on the system to play our games.
I suspect we're going to have a dozen movie services and will have to use separate indexing services to determine what movies are available on which.
Because all this is for corporate convenience, not society's.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Silos are like weeds
I'd call it Steam, personally.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Silos are like weeds
"And we will call the winner of the Silo wars... Disney."
Followed by the block buster release of
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Silos are like weeds
The narrow streaming silos as you note are unstable. The model narrow model presumes one does not have any interest in watching something outside of the silo. If you will consider as silos the various TV and cable networks, each has narrow content and most are interested in content from many different silos. So the cable and satellite services have combined the silos into a package that you can chose which silo to watch. (Never thought anyone would say anything good about the cable companies.) So with cable you pay one fee and get many silos but with streaming services you have to pay a fee to each silo. As the number of silos subscribed to the total fees might approach the cable fee.
Now as you speculate someone could offer a front end service that allows a user to select content from multiple services for one fee they might make fortune. The problem is the content creation industry is notorious Ludditic when comes to technology and will see something like this as a threat instead of something to be embraced.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Silos are like weeds
A metaservice that, say, automates the churn process any of us could implement with some effort and inconvenience (January is Netflix, February is Amazon etc) would certainly be worth a small uncharge. If churning through 6 services with 2 months apiece per year is an average cost of say $14, then Apple could charge us $15 and have a tidy business for themselves.
But the problem here is, that means Apple has the relationship with the customer, the credit card numbers, and invaluable data on customer behavior. My bet is that the streaming wars in the end come down to a fight to control customer data.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Silos are like weeds
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 2Many Food Choices
'The glut of Food choices in America (restaurants, fast-food, home-delivery, supermarkets, etc) -- increasingly frustrates consumers because they can't possibly afford to buy all this desirable food stuff.
This situation risks driving eaters to theft ... paying with phony/stolen credit cards, bad checks, walking out without paying for meals, shoplifting from food stores, etc).
Studies predict that every food entrepreneur and their uncle will have launched their own direct-to-consumer restaurant, food-market, food-service) by 2022. Most of these food companies are understandably keen on locking their own food menus/offerings/services/profits behind exclusive commercial paywalls.
But as consumers are forced to actually pay more and more to get all of the available food choices they're looking for, they're not only getting frustrated by the growing costs (defeating the whole point of cooking your own meals at home), they're frustrated by the whole experience of having to hunt and peck through an endlessly shifting sea of exclusive paid food arrangements.
Thus the entire food market landscape seems unsustainable.'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 2Many Food Choices
Yeah, that doesn't actually make any sense with the food. The problem in streaming isn't the variety of choices, it's when must-have shows are locked away in a new service as an exclusive. A problem that is increasingly apparent with Disney stripping their shows off Netflix.
Restaurants charge by the meal, not by the month. Sign up to CBS just for one show? Much easier to watch a stream or a torrent.
And if I steal a steak from a restaurant, they have one less steak. Watching Discovery without a subscription doesn't leave CBS with less bytes...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 2Many Food Choices
...top restaurants don't "lock away" their product as an "exclusive" offering available only from them ??
Tell Wolfgang Puck.
and lots of home-delivery-meal-services operate on a monthly or annual subscription basis.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: 2Many Food Choices
Home cooking is killing the home-delivery-meal-services industry.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 2Many Food Choices
This analogy does not work because both markets are very different, but you got me thinking.
I just want to imagine what it would be like if food was sold like movies. The primary way to purchase food, aside from expensive trips to the food theater, would be to purchase a monthly subscription from a restaurant. Since food is more expensive than a copy of a film, I can not just use the same price as a Netflix subscription(around $10 a month) for a restaurant. The university near me charges 550 a month for a meal plan if I did my math correctly. This works out to 26,400 a year for a family of four. I do not think a restaurant can be cheaper than 175 dollars a month, because they have to assume many people will eat exclusively at it. This is 8,400 to feed a family of four for a year. However, many people would get tired of only eating from a single restaurant, and want to subscribe to multiple at the same time. With the price listed above, this would be very expensive.
To work out the cost of a single meal from this system, it looks like I can rent Avengers infinity war on YouTube for 4 dollars, and it was also available on Netflix at some point. So the cost to rent a movie is around the same as a third of a month of Netflix. Thus buying a single meal from a restaurant is $50 to $185, probably to incentivize people to purchase monthly subscriptions.
Grocery stores would be like movie studios, and purchasing ingredients to make a meal would be millions of dollars, but you would get the recipe. Going to the theater to enjoy some newly invented food might be $150 - $550 a person, and that is not including the food equivalent of popcorn...
I have definitely overextended this metaphor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 2Many Food Choices
few people get all their meals from restaurants and few people get all their entertainment from home video
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: 2Many Food Choices
Yes, but if you listened a little more to my ideas about how to serve the community more effectively than current approaches, then everyone would benefit, even you. The more you accepted my analysis and nodded in a bovine fashion and supported my results publicly then the better society as a whole would be. Think about it - instead of Netflix, Netfood. Download the food of your choice to a local 3D food printer for the same price you pay Netflix for movies. While you watch a movie, the 3D Netfood printer would print your meal, and you could then eat and not waste any time doing anything between movie watching and eating. If you listened to my logic, your life would be better. If you sent me all your money, wait, in fact if there was NO MONEY, and NO PROPERTY, and you accepted EVERYTHING FROM ME. You Would Be Much HAPPIER!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 2Many Food Choices
Quite the ego you have there. Can you tell us about how you portion it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 2Many Food Choices
What new and inspiring idea, I would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Requirement' is not 'choice'
It's easy to dismiss this as privileged whining ("poor baby is upset because they have too many choices), and that's certainly what a big segment of the market is going to do.
When those 'choices' take you from getting what you wanted to watch from one service and the one bill you had to pay for it, and change that to numerous services and numerous bills, to spin that as people objecting to too many choices is disingenuous at best, and likely to anger people already upset and drive them to the infringement option even quicker if they're lucky(not so lucky and people will just start ignoring their shows/services entirely).
People are't getting more choices, they're seeing what they already have being split up and silo'd away into numerous exclusive services, such that it's less 'choice' and more requirement, where if you want to watch the same shows as before you are required to sign up with multiple services, each with their own costs(monetary and otherwise).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Requirement' is not 'choice'
"People are't getting more choices, they're seeing what they already have being split up and silo'd away into numerous exclusive services,"
This ^.
The market is fragmented, not filled with "choices". The headline is a bit off.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Requirement' is not 'choice'
A-yup. It's not "too many choices", it's "too many exclusives". The article for some reason conflates them.
The exact same issue is happening with online game stores. Store exclusives are hurting the entire market, and clients are "competing" on game selection instead of on quality of surrounding infrastructure (interface etc.).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Requirement' is not 'choice'
What you say is true, but depends on the idea that people were getting what they actually wanted to begin with.
Personally, I was overpaying for services included sports, soaps and other crap I’d never watch, now I pay less for 4 streaming services so full of things I want to watch I could spend a few years before I ran out even if they stopped adding to them today.
Yes, it would be nice to have that in one service, but what I have now is far superior to what that one service used to be
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Requirement' is not 'choice'
The amount of choice has definitely exploded compared with the old days of one extortionate bill for cable. I can remember having 500 channels and struggling to find anything worth watching. Just Netflix alone does a far better job of providing watchable stuff, for about a tenth the price. Netflix, Amazon etc are making shows that would never have been made for cable. What cable outlet would have ever made The OA?
If you absolutely must have access to everything, there's always DVDs. Netflix has much more stuff on DVD than streaming and the library has an astonishing range of DVDs for free. I always try to mention that in discussions like this. Check your local library, you might be very surprised.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Requirement' is not 'choice'
Truth in advertising ... LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"As it turns out, people don't like Comcast"
that's because comcast is a shitty company and nobody with a even half a brain likes being screwed over by them
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "As it turns out, people don't like Comcast"
Comcast has been voted America's worst company several times.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The exclusivity silos are where my issue lies
The fragmentation is frustrating, but my Roku does a pretty good job of telling me what streaming services offer what I want to watch. But if that selection is not available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or something else I already pay for, I am not interested in paying for yet another streaming service.
Sorry, Disney, but pulling the Star Wars franchise from Netflix is not going to convince me to pay for your service. I will seek out, ahem, "alternative" methods of watching what I want to watch, and you will miss out on earning ANYTHING from my viewing. How can you have any pudding if you won't eat your meat?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
info
INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: info
Sigh, if you're going to post that, post the whole god damned quote.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And we're also seeing this with PC gaming - particularly now with the Epic Games Store/launcher.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Actually not quite, though similar. Epic Games Store isn't a subscription service; you buy individual games from them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Irony? It’s literally as every tried to tell them. Again.
Someone should do a study calculating the sales lost between the time people tell the industry they should do X and when they finally go “hmmm... maybe we should do X”. It’s probably more than they’ve ever actually lost to piracy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
NIH syndrome
(not invented here)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Here's the thing, the streaming industry isn't going to lose sales. What's going to happen is that the streaming industry will become a handful of global behemoths that make insane amounts of money while the also-rans just a step below the behemoths face extinction. The whole thing is going to crunch down to a small handful of winners, with a lot of losers who end up with nothing.
Everyone is terrified of this. Nobody wants the fate that awaits the losers, which is on display for us right now, in hatchets being taken to the workforces of Fox and Time Warner after being purchased by Disney and AT&T respectively. That's what happens in consolidations like this. You keep your job if you work for Disney and AT&T before the merger. If you work for the company being merged, you are far more likely to be fired.
Nobody is just going to happily watch their jobs vanish. A lot of jobs will vanish, but we can expect the future victims to fight this, and they will fight it by trying their best to transition to the new world, like CBS is doing. Probably won't work, but at least they are trying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Then after the dust settles the surviving behemoth will declare they are unable to locate qualified employees to fill their vacant positions and request an increase in the H1B allowances.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is it really choice?
I think part of the problem here is that the language we use to talk about economics is really primitive. (Mostly because economists are voodoo shamans, not scientists, I presume.) But this article repeatedly uses the word "choice" to describe the difference between different content platforms.
This is the same word we use to describe, let's say, healthy competition in the realm of countertop blenders - where consumers have a lot of choice. The thing is, the choice we're being offered with the blenders and with the streaming platforms are not the same at all. Blenders are all close to functionally equivalent products. I can choose based on price, features, color, or whatever - but I'm still getting something that does 90% of what I want to do. My blender isn't going to stop working because I throw the wrong company's bananas into it.
Streaming services don't offer me choice in the same way. My goal, when I go to netflix, isn't "to look at something through the Netflix client." It's to watch 'my favorite shows and movies' . But Netflix doesn't offer me that, and therefore it doesn't provide me choice. If I want to watch Good Place or Parks and Rec, Netflix works. If I want to watch the new Star Trek, I need CBS. Game of Thrones is on HBO. Adventure time? Hulu only. And I think I'm currently screwed if I want to rewatch 30 rock or Avatar: The Last Airbender.
So I'm only being offered "choice" if you think my goal when I want to turn on the TV is "silently gaze at whatever is being offered on the screen." But it's not, and as a result, what the 900 streaming services offer me isn't choice. Each of them have a fragment of a highly-differentiated market. It's like if blenders made exclusive deals with different fruits. (Seriously though, I never use my blender and barely know what it's for.) My "banana and strawberry" blender wouldn't be a "choice" compared to a blueberry and papaya blender, because depending on what my use case was I simply couldn't use my blender at all.
I don't have better terminology to propose. But "choice" isn't right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Is it really choice?
Right. Two grocery stores to go to is choice if and only if both of them actually sell what the customer wants to buy.
Having one store for meat and another for potatoes is no more choice than one store that sells both. It's just more inconvenient.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Is it really choice?
Error 418: I'm a teapot
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"It's not clear why this isn't mentioned, but it's kind of standard practice for larger outlets to avoid mentioning piracy in the odd belief that acknowledging it somehow condones it."
Or the even more odd belief that some people still don't know piracy exists and not telling them keeps it that way.
Stupid, yes. But stupid beliefs are in no short supply when it comes to copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Every time the Pirate Bay was taken to court and the media had stories about it, the number of new users went up. Eventually, they realized that even having an overly friendly judge giving them win after win was costing them the war.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"was costing them the war."
otoh, some reaped benefits due to the increased exposure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Personally, it means I search for what I want on traditional TV, look to Netflix next, try Hulu if I still haven't found it, and then torrent it I must.
No matter how many streaming services launch, this will remain SOP.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I think the far more common reaction is: I look for what I want on Netflix, Hulu, maybe Amazon if I get that too. If I don't find it, I forget about it and watch something else that suits my mood instead.
Most people don't really demand to see this or that thing. They want an action flick, a comedy, a sci fi adventure, etc. Some folks are very wedded to a brand, such as Star Wars, and won't accept The Expanse as a substitute (even though The Expanse is objectively better). But other than a few monster brands, mostly owned by Disney and AT&T now, media is fairly interchangeable and that's what'll keep down piracy.
Pirates are fussier than most folks. I increasingly think what drives piracy is simply that some people care more about others about media in general. The people who don't care much don't bother to pirate anything.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Walled Gardens are not "choices"
Had this discussion with my wife last weekend.
We love lots of shows on different networks and services. Huge star trek nerds but we refuse to sign up for CBS.
Why?
We already have Netflix , Amazon prime and a cable sub. even if we drop our $100+ a month cable sub we still have to pay the cable company 2/3 of that cost for out internet alone. then to get everything we want still have to sign up for CBS , Disney , AMC , FBI , CIA , NSA , all the acronyms.
what does it come down to? we either refuse to watch something we might love or we Arrrggghhhh Matey , pirate it. Cause well fuck them.
If they all can't get their shit together and come up with a content sharing agreement across their platforms that is their own fault, imo.
I'm not going to pay you to make my life difficult.
I'll pay you to make it easier / better
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
it's over-pricing stuff and holding back on availability that drives people to piracy. the movies industry knows this. why do you think it does nothing to really stop it from happening? exactly! it wants to use piracy as a weapon, continuously, with the 2-faced fucking politicians who take the industry's money and introduce new laws that chip away at the rights of the people, in favor of the rights of copy right owners etc. the EU has screwed up the Internet for the whole planet, but the effects aren't yet being felt. when they are, it will hit the EU countries first but the USA is on the verge of trying to do a similar thing, that way, the entertainment industries will be in total control of the Internet, just as it has been working towards, bit by bit, lie by lie, cheat by cheat and most importantly, bribe by bribe!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's a conspiracy by big streaming to drive us all back to cable...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I currently have Dish Network, NetFlix, Amazon Prime and HBO.
Like many Americans, I happily paid hundreds of dollars a month for years just access to the movies and shows I wanted to watch. The cost just kept rising until I finally decided to put an end to the cycle.
Last year, I shaved $100/month off my Dish subscription by moving to a 'bare minimum' package (and I made them upgrade my hardware, for free, just to keep me as a customer for 2 more years). The only 'premium' we still watch is HBO, but even then, I dropped it from Dish and went with HBO Now. I will probably drop Dish at the end of my contract, HBO may go sooner than that. I left the decision to drop HBO up to my wife, as she's the one that is into Game of Thrones.
As long as NetFlix continues to not suck, that's not going anywhere.
I was an Amazon Prime customer for years before they added video, but I'm addicted to Prime shipping, so that's going to stay. The Prime video client kind of sucks on my Android TV, so I rarely use it. If needed, I have some software that can be used pull content from Amazon and dump it onto my home media server, so, problem solved.
I've tried Hulu, CBS, Starz, Showtime and a few smaller ones - their interfaces were slow and there was very little I considered worth watching to justify the monthly charges.
If I gave a crap about any of their exclusives, I doubt it would be difficult to find the shows through other means. Assuming I did, I really have only two choices: Sign up for their crappy service, install their crappy app an (assuming one exists for Android TV), and watch it buffer every 7 minutes. Or, I could grab a pirate copy, for free, put it on my media server and watch it, without interruption, whenever I want, wherever I want, forever.
Anyway, after cutting back on media services, the money I saved is enough to take the family to see 2-3 movies per month in the theater, including popcorn and drinks! I have zero interest in signing up for a new fly-by-night streaming service to get content I used to be able to get on NetFlix.
A few notes for the new service providers:
Learn to work together people, it will benefit you all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Sounds like a very expensive addiction, I wonder if the present day addiction advertisers have a plan for helping people quit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
What addiction are you referring to? Watching content or advertising? Right, advertising is content, how will they distinguish? Oh, the horror!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
CBS All Access's Stark Trek: Discovery
Wrong universe. Although with the addition of a Q and an apostrophe Thq'anos could sound like Klingon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What do you by may ???
Napster version equivalent is alive and well in 2019 :=0
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yep
P2P via VPN
Rock me baby all night long
Gonna love that dark web all night long .
ROTFLMAO
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Where is the competiton in video streaming?
Spotify appears to rake in billions for the music industry, according to a recent Tech Dirt article - an all-you-can-eat-subscription to the tune of $10 per month.
Video streaming started of in a similar way - but keeps fragmenting to a point where users have to pay several subscriptions to access the content they want to watch. The movie industry conducted a study recently concluding that around 22 subscriptions are needed for access to all current soaps and movies. Extra ones for legacy content, and some more for sports.
Even if there were people around who could afford to 250 Dollars a month, they'd get lousy value for money.
Until the industry gets their head around the fact with their reduced role in the internet age, they'll have to accept lower profits, people will resort to piracy since there simply isn't a legal option with acceptable terms.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Where is the competiton in video streaming?
There's never been a time when video streaming had "everything" for $10 or any price. That would be Netflix. I've had Netflix streaming since almost the start and never dropped DVDs, which I still have, and have used consistently all those years. Because streaming has never been anywhere close to comprehensive but the DVD library is far better. And as the content production goes through the roof, Netflix streaming just falls farther behind proportionately even though it's also growing in sheer volume.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What I Want Is...
I don't want a million streaming services, each with 1 show I'd like to watch. I'm not going to pay $10/month just to watch 1 show in someone's content silo. Also, I don't want to have to spend precious time managing these subscriptions, signing up for one this month to binge-watch something, then cancelling before the renewal date to sign up for another service... and hoping one of these services doesn't get compromised and reveal my CC number.
Nor do I want to pay $100/month to the cable company for 200 channels I don't watch. I don't watch any shopping channels or sports networks, but if I want to watch the Science channel, I'm forced to pay for ESPN and HSN, too.
What I want is for the cable company to let me pick from a menu of channels the 10 or 12 I want and to pay accordingly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'But as consumers are forced to pay for more and more subscriptions to get all of the content they're looking for, they're not only getting frustrated by the growing costs (defeating the whole point of cutting the cord), they're frustrated by the experience of having to hunt and peck through an endlessly shifting sea of exclusivity arrangements and licensing deals that make it difficult to track where your favorite show or film resides this month.'
Yep. And yet that's what they want. People to pay through the nose for their content. They don't care how many hoops people have to jump through for stuff either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Most people definitely have a limit to the amount of hoops they will jump through for content. Can't get a certain acton movie? Watch a different one instead. Some people are very fussy and want only certain titles but most folks are far more flexible. Which is why a few big streaming services will end up with all the paying customers, despite not having the rights to all the brands. Netflix can't touch Star Trek or Star Wars brands, but that doesn't prohibit them from inventing their own space opera dramas which hey might actually be better. Who knows? Let them make a half dozen space opera series and let's see if one might actually be pretty good.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm a pirate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm a Pirate
I'm a Pirate.
I have my reasons and they're good ones. So, in this era of sociopolitical moral relativism I have no problem stealing from the bastards. I don't care what anyone has to say about it, either. I've not paid to see a movie since I saw The Day the Earth Stood Still in Imax on Christmas Eve 2008.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This will all end up with 4 or 5 major global streaming services because consumers only opt for 2 or 3 paid services at a time, and they ignore or pirate the rest. Probably far more just ignore content they can't easily get, given the insane abundance of it all.
Who has time for all that stuff? Time, not cost is the gating factor and piracy won't create any more time than you already have. That's why piracy won't be much of a factor in how this is all going to shape up. Netflix, Amazon and Disney will be certain; AT&T and Apple possible; CBS maybe if a couple of the others falter; Comcast unlikely. Hulu will be bought by Disney to become their grownup content platform. Now we just wait a couple years for it all to transpire. Huge companies will make billions and billions of dollars. Piracy will continue. Doesn't really matter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Heh.
Trust me -- piracy on a massive scale is already occurring. Some people (who shall remain nameless) are streaming anything-and-everything they want to see, from a single server for which they paid a single "lifetime subscription" fee, once. And if you know the server operator, you can even request stuff that they don't already have, and it'll appear in a day or two! Now that's customer service and satisfaction! I'm "older," and have always "preferred ownership over access," and have been warning the "younger generation" against the downside of streaming ever since it started to become a thing, because it was bloody obvious to me from the get-go, that having your media on someone else's server, where they can decide to take it away at any time, is going to be a problem. Frankly, I don't trust most server operators "as far as I can throw them," as my Dad use to put it.
(I don't make much use of "the cloud," either, for the exact same reasons. Say it's secure, all you want, but I know (without proof; I don't need it; just knowing human nature, and its "monkey curiosity," is enough) cloud data is being snooped by unauthorized parties. I'm not putting my precious data on any server whose owner/operator I don't know personally!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Heh.
How much content is worth watching twice? How much more that twice? When people get invested in a series or franchise, what they are looking for is the next episode or film.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Heh.
"Trust me -- piracy on a massive scale is already occurring. "
Was this is dispute?
What does massive mean in this context?
Why should I care?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
An obvious solution
There is an obvious solution with solid historical precedent; unfortunately, probably everyone in the business hates the idea.
Just as any radio station can play any musical recording that has been published as an LP or a CD, a sensible compulsory license could assure that any streaming service could stream any program ever released as a DVD or Blu-Ray, broadcast on any over-the-air or cable station, or distributed on any other streaming channel, without prior agreement or negotiation, by paying appropriate, pre-defined royalties to the copyright holders (probably through some intermediary roughly corresponding to ASCAP/BMI for music).
Give them a reasonable release window—say, six months—during which the publisher has the right to license the work exclusively to selected channels and services; after that, it's open to any properly licensed service to stream.
Then content producers could focus on producing content people want to watch, streaming services could focus on making whatever their customers want to see available to them as conveniently and cost-effectively as possible, and we could focus on what want to watch rather than the hoops through which we are expected to jump to watch it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: An obvious solution
iirc, compulsory licensing is not consistent across the different mediums. How will this disconnect be resolved?
For example, I imagine that compulsive licenses are different between print, radio, tv, internet ... while the item being licensed remains the same. Does this cause any problems and how would they be addressed?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A plague on both your houses
What about the people who just say I won't watch your stuff if you make it cost extra? When we had cable we used to watch a lot of Discovery and HGTV. Then I got a Roku and dropped cable. Now when I try to watch a Discovery channel show that interests me I get sent off to "activate my device" then get told it's not available so I say sod you I can live without Dave Turin. The same thing happened with HGTV, tried to "activate", got an error. So I'm not watching their shows, not watching their advertising (a necessary evil) and not even going to bother pirating so they won't get word of mouth out of me either. When Disney pulls Star Wars from Netflix, I won't sign up for Disney, I will just stop caring about Star Wars. I dropped cable to save money, and because I was tired of subsidizing channels I disliked. I am not going to keep stacking streaming services.
Case in point, to watch all of the Doctor Blake Mysteries took Netflix and Britbox for the regular seasons,plus Vudu for the finale, that's no way to run a railroad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Too many what now?
The issue isn't that there's too many steaming options. The issue is that what I want to watch is spread over too many services. I don't watch anything on HBO except GoT. So, I have no incentive to pay $10 a month or whatever just to see it. I don't watch anything on CBS but Discovery (which I swiftly stopped caring about) so I have no incentive to pay their monthly rates, either. I watch a ton of stuff on Netflix and would prefer the stuff I watch to me on that. Yes, I know. Business models and all that. But I don't care. It's not convenient for me to shell out so much for so little. So, now that Disney is yanking its Marvel stuff away, I'm not going to pay extra for what I used to have. If it's not on the service I use regularly, I either get the dvds of the entire season or I find... other means. I refuse to be penalized because they were late to the game.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Too Many
The real problem is that the amount of exclusive content is small and about 90% of it is boring. The non-exclusive content is the same old garbage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
