EU Commission Refuses To Explain Why It Published Medium Article Mocking The Public's Concerns Over Article 13
CBP Detains 9-Year-Old US Citizen For 36 Hours, Accuses Her 14-Year-Old Brother Of Sex Trafficking

Daily Deal: Hacksaw Academy

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Mar 22nd 2019 10:41amDaily Deal

Hacksaw Academy is an interactive elearning platform that is divided into easily digestible programming projects that get you mastering key programming tools, like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Each project is split into 30-minute sprints and takes place inside an interactive editor that you can jump in and out of at any time. From landing pages to portfolios, Hacksaw's projects will help you develop invaluable skills. It's on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

EU Commission Refuses To Explain Why It Published Medium Article Mocking The Public's Concerns Over Article 13
CBP Detains 9-Year-Old US Citizen For 36 Hours, Accuses Her 14-Year-Old Brother Of Sex Trafficking
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 Game Jam Winner Spotlight: The Garden Of God (2)

Friday

19:39 Sites Warn EU Users Of Just How Bad Article 13 Will Be (107)
15:44 FBI's 'Clothing Match' Expert Changed Testimony To Better Serve Prosecutors, Co-Chairs Nat'l Forensic Committee (10)
13:47 Independent Musician Dan Bull's New Song, Robocopyright, Warns Of The Dangers Of Article 13 (3)
11:21 MEPs Realizing How Bad Article 13 Could Be, Begin To Back Away From EU Copyright Directive (138)
10:46 CBP Detains 9-Year-Old US Citizen For 36 Hours, Accuses Her 14-Year-Old Brother Of Sex Trafficking (43)
10:41 Daily Deal: Hacksaw Academy (0)
09:20 EU Commission Refuses To Explain Why It Published Medium Article Mocking The Public's Concerns Over Article 13 (11)
06:14 Facebook Screws Up Again (32)
01:09 A Century Ago We Killed The Radio Commons; Don't Let The EU Do That To The Internet (116)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.