Police Misconduct Records Show California Police Officer Busting Sober Drivers For DUI
Not every law enforcement agency is refusing to comply with California's new transparency law. Effective January 1st, the law makes police misconduct and use of force records accessible to the public for the first time in the state's history.
The state's attorney general isn't happy. Neither are many of the state's law enforcement agencies. And the state's law enforcement unions are definitely opposed to the new transparency, not to mention the law's apparently retroactive reach. But while the unions are busy trying to keep the law from exposing historical misconduct records, some law enforcement agencies are quietly complying with both the letter and the intent of the law.
The Modesto Bee is one of the first beneficiaries of the new law. It has obtained misconduct records dating back to 2003 from the Modesto Police Department. The details contained in these are exactly the reason law enforcement unions are fighting so hard to keep these records out of the public's hands.
The Modesto Police Department since 2013 has fired five police officers who it claimed were dishonest, including one who allegedly made false reports in DUI arrests to another who allegedly defrauded the federal government out of nearly $10,000.
Modesto police also released records related to 52 instances dating to 2003 in which officers discharged firearms at someone or their use of force resulted in death or great bodily injury.
Oddly, the use of force records the Modesto PD had on hand have been retained long past the five-year destruction period -- something that suggests the PD sees some value in keeping these files intact. (This is bound to piss off the union representing MPD officers, though. Expect some sort of public condemnation, if not an actual lawsuit, from the union in the near future.)
The documents detail the sort of thing we've become accustomed to seeing in police departments: mainly, a lot of dishonesty. There are reports of an officer lying about a rape investigation, an officer covering up damage he caused to his squad car by failing to put it in park before exiting his vehicle, and another officer taking home nearly $10,000 in housing stipends by falsely claiming he lived in a more expensive neighborhood.
But probably the most egregious misconduct uncovered was engaged in by an officer who had received commendations and public praise by Mothers Against Drunk Driving for his DUI enforcement efforts. But the numbers he was racking up were too good to be true.
[The] problems included the officer’s body camera footage not supporting what he wrote in his reports, including writing that he observed signs of intoxication when none was present on the footage, and relying on an “odor of alcohol” for conducting field sobriety tests, but the suspects’ blood alcohol levels turned out to 0.00 percent. Internal affairs concluded the officer’s conduct was “often rude, belittling, abrupt and arrogant.”
The officer “stopped drivers without reasonable suspicion, based on nothing more than the fact they were leaving the parking lot of a bar. He mocked the drivers he pulled over, ... recorded evidence of impairment that did not objectively exist, and arrested them without probable cause.
Unfortunately, the report chalks all this up to the officer's "zeal" and refers to his repeated violations of drivers' rights as "a lack of fairness." Yeah, that's pretty much just exonerating with faint damnation. In reality, this was an abuse of the officer's power -- power granted to him by the citizens he's not supposed to be ringing up on bogus DUI charges.
This is just the tip of California law enforcement's ugly iceberg. What's seen here isn't some sort of anomaly. Every department has plenty of dirty laundry. They just can't keep it buried in the back of the closet anymore.
It's gonna get ugly
That assumes they don't destroy 'it' (aka them) 'accidentally' first. I wonder how many accidents can be imagined...um...how many law enforcement agencies exist in California? That might answer that question. What is the penalty for the destruction of required records? Right...taxpayers pay the fines and the perpetrators get off scott-free.
Then if records actually make it into the public purview they will be used to:
1: Denigrate, though properly, officers testimony in court
2: Generate lawsuits against departments and individual officers where there now exists evidence that was not available in the past. If the departments lose, the taxpayers get dinged again. If the officer looses, some justice might occur, but they don't have any kind of what is considered deep pockets, and might just quit and go work for a different force. That might not absolve them of any judgement, but it might make it more difficult to collect.
3: Make law enforcement agencies much more careful about what they write down at all times. We know that they are required to record certain things (which might vary department to department, but state record keeping laws apply to all) so if it isn't in writing, then it isn't. Then someone might accuse someone of misconduct in the future and the department will look and legitimately say 'we have no record of that' because they just discussed it and never wrote it down. Oh, and those video recordings from individual officers and dash cams? There will be massive, and ongoing, and un-correctable issues with their various retention and backup schemes.
4: ETC.
Re: It's gonna get ugly
Only if the judge allows it. Many judges bend over backwards to protect "officer testimony".
Re: NOT gonna get ugly
yawn. nothing will change.
dishonesty and corruption are inherent aspects of government police operations. The practical incentives promote it.
It has been documented for over a century.
Elected officials, judges, prosecutors, and most lawyers don't see it as any big problem ... and have consistently failed to even moderately reduce it.
Police Chiefs and police supervisoprs see this stuff first hand every day -- and either ignore it or cover it up.
Sure there are some honest cops -- but almost all look the other way and adhere to the Blue Wall of Silence.
Re: Re: NOT gonna get ugly
Dishonesty and corruption are human nature, there is no way around it. Encouragement of bad traits is not good for anyone longterm, but the short term gains are hard to resist. The fact that is has always been this way is not a good reason to do nothing. Now, what might that something be?
Re: NOT gonna get ugly
@@@ "Now, what might that something be?"
... there are many possible actions to theoretically control police conduct -- but first you must get honest & diligent elected officials running the government.
... good luck on that -- getting honest politicians is much much tougher than getting honest cops.
Re: Re: NOT gonna get ugly
Actually, no. It's exactly as tough.
What society terms "good" people don't apply for either job.
There is a reason it is referred to as "roadside gymnastics".
It is meant to make you fail.
Where's Poochie?
Re: Where's Poochie
He had to go. His planet needs him.
'Records? What records?'
Unfortunately, the report chalks all this up to the officer's "zeal" and refers to his repeated violations of drivers' rights as "a lack of fairness."
'Sure he broke the law, harassed innocent people, even arresting them, but you gotta love that go-getter attitude he had for abusing his power!'
Yeah, that's pretty much just exonerating with faint damnation.
Uh, no, that's not 'pretty much' exonerating him, that's seeing what he did and praising it, with not even a slap on the wrist.
Every department has plenty of dirty laundry. They just can't keep it buried in the back of the closet anymore.
They can however stonewall requests for it, or if that fails simply destroy it before it can be made public.
"Housing stipend"?
Do some people get additional salary beyond their base pay to cover the cost of where they choose to live? Or is this referring to something else?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Housing stipend"?
Can't have police living (in the slums) with normal people - they might be a-feared for their lives! Give them more money so they can live with the beautiful people who are their real responsibility.
Where's the damn strikethrough?!
as someone with 7 dui's , do you want an opinion?
That's not the officer's fault!
More of those damn lying cameras!
"including writing that he observed signs of intoxication when none was present on the footage, and relying on an “odor of alcohol” for conducting field sobriety tests,"
Must've been a graduate from the school of impairment detection, they can tell when you are impaired without the use of instrumentation.
lol ... sure they can
