FCC (Read: Taxpayers) Forced To Pay Journalist's Legal Bills After Tap Dancing Around FOIA Requests
New Report: Germany Caved To France On Copyright In A Deal For Russian Gas

Second California Appeals Court Refuses To Review Police Unions' Challenge Of State Public Records Law

Legal Issues

from the best-part-of-bashing-your-head-against-the-wall-is-when-you-stop dept

Mon, Mar 25th 2019 1:30pmTim Cushing

California law enforcement's losing streak continues. Since the new state law went into effect at the beginning of the year, California police unions have been battling the new transparency, claiming the public records law does not apply to historical records of police misconduct or use of force.

So far, the unions are finding no one who agrees with them. The law's author says the law is retroactive. So have a couple of state courts. The only person siding with unions on the retroactivity issue is the state's top cop, Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

The state's Supreme Court has turned down two requests by law enforcement unions to step in and clear up the retroactivity question. In both cases, it rejected the petition without comment. Now, a second state appellate court has refused to review a lower level decision finding the state's new law applies to old misconduct records.

Appellate judges found no reason to consider that Superior Court Judge Charles Treat's Feb. 8 decision that the state's new police transparency law, Senate Bill 1421, covered past years would be overturned on appeal and declined to hear the case. A stay on the release of records will end on March 19 unless the unions appeal to the state Supreme Court.

The unions will undoubtedly appeal. But it likely won't make any difference. The two rejections by the state Supreme Court include a petition by one of the state's sheriff's unions, which filed its petition right after the state court lifted the temporary injunction. This rejection, however, came with a comment from the appeals court -- one that indicates this will all end in tears (and released records).

"For the reasons stated by the trial court, appellants' argument is without merit," the court's order says.

The argument unions are pushing is a non-starter. At best, it's just delaying the inevitable. And the stance the state's unions are taking isn't even directly aligned with the departments whose employees they represent. Some law enforcement agencies are already turning over documents to records requesters without making them jump through litigation hoops or wait for a final call from the state's top court.

Sooner or later, the inevitable conclusion will arrive. And then agencies can get back to their usual stonewalling and foot-dragging. No matter what the courts decide on the retroactivity issue, it's still going to take some form of litigation to pry these records loose.

Filed Under: california, police, police misconduct, police unions, public records, transparency

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Mar 2019 @ 3:04pm

    100 losses in court means nothing to the unions as long as they feel they can get one victory.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      LED, 25 Mar 2019 @ 3:48pm

      Re: tactics

      yeah, if the courts don't support the cops on this -- the cop unions will switch tactics ... work slowdowns, strikes, and special "targeted-policing" (harassment) against their state government opponents & their families.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 25 Mar 2019 @ 3:30pm

    What's that phrase always told to the public?

    'If you've done nothing wrong you have nothing to hide'?

    While I know the argument is bogus in general, in this case I can't help but think that the desperation to prevent release of records(especially given what those records are of) should be seen as a pretty strong indicator that they have lots to hide and know it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bobob, 25 Mar 2019 @ 3:33pm

    Imagine that. The police are against public disclosure of how they interact with the public and at the same time wonder why the public has the same us vs. them mentality the police do. I wonder if it occured to anyone in the police unions that being transparent and open would create better relations with the public and make their job easier? Probably not. I didn't realize the police unions were for the benefit of the bad cops. Scratch that. yes, I did.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

FCC (Read: Taxpayers) Forced To Pay Journalist's Legal Bills After Tap Dancing Around FOIA Requests
New Report: Germany Caved To France On Copyright In A Deal For Russian Gas
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

15:41 New Report: Germany Caved To France On Copyright In A Deal For Russian Gas (3)
13:30 Second California Appeals Court Refuses To Review Police Unions' Challenge Of State Public Records Law (4)
11:57 FCC (Read: Taxpayers) Forced To Pay Journalist's Legal Bills After Tap Dancing Around FOIA Requests (2)
10:46 Sheriff Decides The Best Way To Prep Teachers For School Shootings Is To Frighten And Injure Them (76)
10:41 Daily Deal: The Complete SQL Certification Bundle (0)
09:34 Cable Industry Embarrassed By The Word 'Cable,' Stops Using It (19)
03:31 Supporters Of Article 13, After Denying It's About Filters, Now Say It's About Regulating Filters Which They Admit Don't Work (154)
00:28 Huge Protests Across Europe Protest Article 13; Politician Lies And Claims They Were Paid To Be There (153)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (45)

Saturday

12:00 Game Jam Winner Spotlight: The Garden Of God (7)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.