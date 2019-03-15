Ninth Circuit Tells Online Services: Section 230 Isn't For You
Last year we wrote about Homeaway and Airbnb's challenge to an ordinance in Santa Monica that would force them to monitor their Santa Monica listings to ensure they were legally compliant. The Santa Monica ordinance, like an increasing number of ordinances around the country, requires landlords wanting to list their properties on these services to register with the city and meet various other requirements. That part of the ordinance is not what causes concern, however. It may or may not be good local policy, but it in no way undermines Section 230's crucial statutory protection for platforms for Santa Monica officials to attempt to hold their landlord users liable if they go online to say they have a non-compliant rental listing.
The problem with the ordinance is that it does not just impose liability on landlords. It also imposes liability on the platforms hosting their listings. The only way for them to avoid that liability is to engage in the onerous, if not outright impossible, task of scrutinizing whether or not the listings on their platforms are legal. Which is exactly what Section 230 exists to prevent: forcing platforms to monitor their users' speech for legality, because if they had to police them, they would end up facilitating a lot less legitimate speech.
Yet that's what the Ninth Circuit decided to let Santa Monica do – force platforms to monitor their user-generated speech – in a decision earlier this week upholding the district court's refusal to enjoin the ordinance.
Of course, that's not how the court saw it, however. To the court, platforms weren't being forced to police the speech they hosted. They were merely obligated to police the rental transactions they facilitated.
[T]he Ordinance does not require the Platforms to monitor third-party content and thus falls outside of the CDA’s immunity … [T]he only monitoring that appears necessary in order to comply with the Ordinance relates to incoming requests to complete a booking transaction—content that, while resulting from the third party listings, is distinct, internal, and nonpublic. [p. 13-14]
However this is a distinction without a difference.
As we pointed out in the amicus brief the Copia Institute filed in support of Homeaway and Airbnb, these listings are indeed user-generated speech. It may be speech that's extremely limited in scope, little more than "I have housing to rent," but it is still user speech that, per the ordinance, may not always be legal to say. The problem is that this ordinance in effect is all about passing on liability to the platform if they allow this speech to be illegally said, which is no different than trying to pass on liability to a platform for any other speech its users may illegally say.
Yet in its decision the court insisted that platform liability attaches to something entirely apart from its role as a platform facilitating user speech:
Similarly, here, the Ordinance is plainly a housing and rental regulation. The “inevitable effect of the [Ordinance] on its face” is to regulate nonexpressive conduct—namely, booking transactions—not speech. [p. 19-20]
It went on to declare that the ordinance in no way forces platforms to monitor user content:
Contrary to the Platforms’ claim, the Ordinance does not “require” that they monitor or screen [listings]. It instead leaves them to decide how best to comply with the prohibition on booking unlawful transactions. [p. 20]
At every step in its reasoning it kept treating the ordinance as something wholly apart from an ordinance impacting speech:
Nor can the Platforms rely on the Ordinance’s “stated purpose” to argue that it intends to regulate speech. The Ordinance itself makes clear that the City’s “central and significant goal . . . is preservation of its housing stock and preserving the quality and nature of residential neighborhoods.” As such, with respect to the Platforms, the only inevitable effect, and the stated purpose, of the Ordinance is to prohibit them from completing booking transactions for unlawful rentals. [p. 20]
But no amount of handwaving by the court to try to focus on the financial transaction between landlord and renter, or insistence that this ordinance doesn't force platforms to monitor user-generated speech, will change the basic reality that it does indeed force platforms to do exactly that: police user speech for legality in order to avoid liability arising from that speech. It is exactly the sort of situation Section 230 was intended to forestall because of the inevitable chilling effect fear-driven platform monitoring obligations have on online speech and innovation.
The court seemed to try to justify its contorted reasoning by noting that because "brick and mortar" businesses have to comply with all sorts of local regulations, Internet businesses also should have to.
We have consistently eschewed an expansive reading of the statute that would render unlawful conduct “magically . . . lawful when [conducted] online,” and therefore “giv[ing] online businesses an unfair advantage over their real-world counterparts.” For the same reasons, while we acknowledge the Platforms’ concerns about the difficulties of complying with numerous state and local regulations, the CDA does not provide internet companies with a one-size-fits-all body of law. Like their brick-and-mortar counterparts, internet companies must also comply with any number of local regulations concerning, for example, employment, tax, or zoning. [p. 16]
But this thinking fails to recognize the unique differences between brick and mortar businesses and Internet business, differences that help explain why it is so important to give Internet businesses this vital protection. After all, a brick and mortar store only has to comply with the laws of the jurisdiction where the store is located – as Internet platforms also need to, in the finite number of places where they have a physical or corporate presence. But when it comes to their online presence, an Internet business is everywhere and thus theoretically exposed to the laws of every single jurisdiction, no matter how onerous these laws are, or how much they may conflict with any other's.
Because while perhaps the Santa Monica ordinance may not be too onerous for the platforms to comply with in and of itself, Santa Monica is but one city, yet the Ninth Circuit has now given the green light to every other city in every other state to come up with their own ordinances that will similarly force platforms to monitor user content. As Congress feared in 1996 when it passed Section 230, this decision now invites platforms to divert resources better spent elsewhere, overly censor user speech, withdraw from entire markets – even those that might prefer to have these services available – or risk being bankrupted by an infinite number of local jurisdictions pulling them in every possible direction.
This result is chilling not just to these platforms but to any other innovative service, especially if the service has any effect in the offline world, as so many do, or facilitates economic transactions between users, as so many also do. If bearing these indicia are enough to cause a platform to lose its Section 230 protection, then few will be able to retain it.
"This result is chilling"
... good summary of this case & court decision
Problem here, of course, is loss of rule of law.
The Ninth Circuit Court is notoriously leftist/activist... just like the local government politicians running the Peoples Republic of Santa Monica.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
NOT MAGIC 'cause on teh internets? Businesses STILL liable?
HA, HA! So Masnick / this supposed lawyer AGAIN WRONG in BIG way!
And that's the liberal 9th Circuit.
Now, WHO was right yet again?
And no, this one is NOT going to be overturned. It's solid law: NOT MAGIC 'cause on teh internets.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: NOT MAGIC 'cause on teh internets? Businesses STILL liable?
By the way: one of the KEY points is that the renters are doing BUSINESS.
Section 230 looks still intact for "users", The Public, with their opinions. -- However, will be another loss for Masnick when the exact case comes up over whether "platforms" are authorized to control The Public's speech / access for opinions. The arbitrary "deplatforming" will be ruled illegal: it's simply not the purpose of Section 230 to make "platforms" immune AND empower them to censor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: NOT MAGIC 'cause on teh internets? Businesses STILL liab
Just lying, as usual.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: NOT MAGIC 'cause on teh internets? Businesses STILL liab
Actually, that is the EXACT purpose of Section 230.
The question is whether or not 230 should ever have covered "distributor" liability, such as a bookstore put on notice that a book on its shelves is defamatory. A distributor is not the "publisher or speaker," and Congress couod have added the word. That it didn't suggests they never intended 230 to reach that far. What they were trying to protect was someone like Prodigy being sued in the morning over what someone posted on a board or sent in an e-mail in the middle of the night.
Notice-and-takedown for defamation would work fine, particularly because those who do the defaming wouldn't be so quick to waive service of a lawsuit, and therefore won't counter the notice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: NOT MAGIC 'cause on teh internets? Businesses STILL
What do you mean by "like" Prodigy, and what services that are "not like" Prodigy do you suppose Congress didn't intend to protect with this definition?
"The term “interactive computer service” means any information service, system, or access software provider that provides or enables computer access by multiple users to a computer server, including specifically a service or system that provides access to the Internet and such systems operated or services offered by libraries or educational institutions."
Also, what does the timing of the middle of the night and the following morning have to do with it? There is no such language in section 230.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: NOT MAGIC 'cause on teh internets? Businesses STILL liable?
I’d just like to point out that this is a (relatively) leftist position to take; being opposed to it is more libertarian than liberal. If you expect liberal bias from the Ninth Circuit, this isn’t that surprising.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There are four lights
My mom is starting to lose her mind and although we respect her still, we don't listen when she spouts insanity. The 9th circuit seems to be trying to create new laws that it wishes existed instead of sticking to reality. Maybe we need to replace all of the judges that keep producing these horrible results. If you keep getting the majority of your cases overturned, you are the problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: There are four lights
Then all District Courts need to be replaced, because every district court has had a majority of their cases reaching the Supreme Court to be overturned, and the 9th is not -- and has never been -- the most overturned district court during any time period of one year or greater.
Of course, having the majority of your Supreme Court cases overturned and the majority of your cases overturned is very different. In 2014, the 9th Circuit had 16 cases reach the Supreme Court, of which it had 10 overturned. (The 8th Circuit had 7 of 8 overturned, for comparison.)
These 10 overturned cases were part of 12,000 cases heard by the 9th Circuit that year. That means 99.92% of their cases were not overturned.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: There are four lights
Wrong stat. What you're referring to is the SCOTUS physical inability to hear the volume of cases the 9th spews forth.
No matter how bad the caselaw they produce, they will always have 99% plus no overturned.
You took a situation which requires a qualitative analysis and applied a quantitative analysis
The real question is - just how crazy and unjustifiable are the 9ths decisions and the answer is, they've literally set themselves up as their own legislative branch with supra-Presidential Executive powers for good measure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I disagree.
I disagree that it is speech being monitored by this decision.
It is a transaction being monitored, and it perfectly lines up with previous court decisions about transactions.
Banks can get in big trouble if people use their services to send money to or from illegal sources.
Online marketplaces like eBay or Amazon can get in big trouble if people use their site to buy or sell illegal items, even if eBay or Amazon never possessed or promoted or distributed the items.
In this case, it is illegal to rent a house to someone if you are not a registered landlord. These landlords are using the site's services to rent the house.
It's not merely an advertisement like Craiglist, where the seller has to contact the buyer and pay some other way. It's like eBay, where the object is put up for sale and paid for through the service.
The obvious solution does not do harm to the speech of landlords. AirBNB just has to require that potential sellers submit proof of registration, in order to list a home for rent. I don't see any way that this differs from Uber requiring Uber drivers to submit proof that they possess a valid driver's license.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I disagree.
Online marketplaces like eBay or Amazon can get in big trouble if people use their site to buy or sell illegal items, even if eBay or Amazon never possessed or promoted or distributed the items.
This is the wrong analogy. Amazon and eBay can be liable in two cases, neither of which apply here. If they themselves are the ones posting the item for sale (more an Amazon issue than an eBay one) and secondly, in some very limited cases, for counterfeit goods -- and only because CDA 230 does not cover trademark. However, in the Tiffany case, the court found that there is a defacto safe harbor for even trademarked goods, even outside of CDA 230.
For items posted by marketplace users? The platforms are definitely protected by 230.
So... not a good example
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I disagree.
The Amazon case disagrees with you. Third-party sellers, not officially tied to Amazon, were the source of the illegal pesticides. The big difference between AirBNB is that Amazon was involved with shipping the product, and not just the transfer of money in exchange for the product... but they did not post the item for sale, or give it any special treatment not given to any other third party using Amazon to sell a product.
Another relevant case that does not involve any physical transfer: in the early 2000's, PayPal was fined $10 million for allowing people to use PayPal to transfer money for illegal gambling.
One thing that does work in favor of AirBNB is this part of the Tiffany ruling: eBay "sufficiently protects buyers by canceling auctions reported to the VeRO program as believed to be infringing."
One thing that does not work in favor of AirBNB: the actual ordinance doesn't require them to remove anything. It doesn't prevent them from listing anything. It only requires them to match a transaction to a registry.
"Hosting platforms shall not complete any booking transaction for any residential property or unit unless it is listed on the City’s registry created under Section 6.20.020 subsection (b), at the time the hosting platform receives a fee for the booking transaction."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I disagree.
Actually online betting was never illegal, just moving money across state lines.
It's bookmaking (profiting from gambling) that is illegal. Two people betting a game never was.
Many of the bookies had agents onshore who would settle up with the bettors in each direction, and that's why they left the US.
Now that it's legal, perhaps Jay Cohen can have his conviction expunged. He actually flew back to the US to challenge the law and wound up in prison for a few years.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I disagree.
Soon we won't be able to bid on Shatner's old toupee.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I disagree.
There are differences, and here are two:-
1) Anybody driving a car is required to have a license. Some cities will require a 'license' for short term rental landlords, others won't.
2) I assume you know what a drivers license looks like, but what does a particular cities landlord license' look like?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I disagree.
Not necessarily. Some places have exemptions, such as places in Alaska that are too remote to have a DMV.
Do you know, on sight, what all 50 state drivers licenses look like, along with a DC license and non-REAL ID licenses where they exist? Neither do I. That's why they just take the license number, run a quick check, and be done with it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I disagree.
Fair enough, but where do they go to carry out a quick check to find out if a registration is needed for property rental, and then then whether the person offering the rental is registered?? Do they check at town level, do they check at county level, or is is it something to check at state level.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: I disagree.
Just like any other law: check all jurisdictions applicable to the transaction. Does the federal government require registration? No? How about the state? No? Does the county? No? How about the town? Yep, check town registry.
They're already required to do fancy math like this when it comes to taxes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I disagree.
It's called the Reigster of Deeds.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I disagree.
It seems you missed the point. The decision os wrong because AirBnB is being held responsible for the speech of a landlord. This decision is the same as holding the manufacturer of a sheet of paper for what was printed on it. AirBnB should not have any risk associated with it for facilitating a conversation between two parties ( or more ). If some law is being broken in this advertisement, that is on the Landlord. AirBnB does not make any declaration to anyone that they shoukd break any law. In fact read the terms of usage and you find that they require all users comply with local laws.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I disagree.
Or like holding gun manufacturers liable for a mass shooting:
https://www.jurist.org/news/2019/03/connecticut-supreme-court-allows-sandy-hook-shooting-v ictims-families-to-proceed-in-firearms-industry-lawsuit/
Oops.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I disagree.
"A hosting platform shall not complete any booking transaction for any residential property or unit unless it is listed on the City’s registry created under Section 6.20.020 subsection (b), at the time the hosting platform receives a fee for the booking transaction."
It's not an advertisement, it's a transaction going through AirBNB, like making a payment by check. If your bank allows you to send or receive money from illegal sources, such as sanctioned individuals, your bank is in trouble.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I disagree.
I don't see any way that this differs from Uber requiring Uber drivers to submit proof that they possess a valid driver's license.
All you had to say. And, it is an almost perfect analogy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I disagree.
So by trying NOT to be Craigslist, they lose the immunity that Craigslist has.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I disagree.
So by not trying to be a travel agent, you are a travel agent?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I disagree.
It is the government privatising the enforcement of regulations, with added punishment for a private party if they fail to enforce government regulations on other people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Margarine melts at 110𝆩, and butter at 98.6𝆩, feel that?
I think the issue is how the 9th Circuit thinks that a local ordinance can overcome Federal law?
Should the rental agreement fit the local laws? Most certainly. The question that the 9th Circuit ignores is how does a platform, chosen by a local business, determine what is or is not legal?
Becoming not only conversant in the local laws of each and every municipality in the US (not to mention the rest of the world) is something not even lawyers expect to arise to. But to assume that a, well lets use a lease for example, lease is legal in all its terms would not only take a lawyer, but likely a court for final determination.
Is the 9th Circuit giving up the court's responsibility in making that final determination, and giving it over to the platforms, or is it suggesting that the platforms second guess what a court might rule? Then, what if a court decides that what the platform determined was actually wrong. Having been forced into making a decision, in hundreds of municipalities, how could they not be wrong sometimes. Which leaves platforms liable for the wrong doings of those that wrote the lease trying to force some illegality upon the renters.
Just because I own a car and pay taxes to maintain the roads does not mean that I am responsible for those bank robbers over there who use not only a car that might be the same make, model, and year as mine, but had the arrogance to use the roads I help to maintain via taxes to effect their getaway, make me liable for their actions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Margarine melts at 110𝆩, and butter at 98.6𝆩, feel tha
"Just because I own a car and pay taxes to maintain the roads does not mean that I am responsible for those bank robbers over there who use not only a car that might be the same make, model, and year as mine, but had the arrogance to use the roads I help to maintain via taxes to effect their getaway, make me liable for their actions."
That's not a comparable situation at all. That would be more comparable to you, a landlord using AirBNB to sell a two-story one-bathroom house in Townsville, being held liable for a different landlord using AirBNB to sell a two-story one-bathroom house in Townsville illegally. The membership fees or percentages of sales used to maintain the website are far more optional and personal in nature than taxes used to maintain roads, and the outcome is still insane.
What would be more comparable would be if you ran an auction for third parties to sell cars, and someone was able to sell a stolen car at that auction because you never checked whether that seller held a valid title for their car.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Margarine melts at 110𝆩, and butter at 98.6𝆩, feel
I think that platform liability does relate, and is comparable. They follow the laws put out for them, and those are Federal laws (assuming they are based in the US) because they are interstate rather than local laws.
The difference between some platform checking the registration or title of a car for sale and verifying that the seller was actually the owner is a lot different than a platform reading a lease or sales agreement (assuming those are actually available) and determining legality is huge. The former is possibly possible with some limitations such as the seller telling the truth about their identity. The latter is a question that is not actually discernible by a platform, without a court.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Margarine melts at 110𝆩, and butter at 98.6𝆩,
Complete legality is not something they have to determine in this ordinance.
All that a host has to do is "not complete any booking transaction for any residential property or unit unless it is listed on the City’s registry created under Section 6.20.020 subsection (b), at the time the hosting platform receives a fee for the booking transaction."
Very easily discernable by AirBNB. In fact, although I would highly suggest it should be, it doesn't even necessarily require human interaction and could be fully automated.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Margarine melts at 110𝆩, and butter at 98.6
You look at it as having to deal with one towns requirements. Now look at it from the perspective of any town that they have renters using their site from. How do they even discover if there are any local regulations that they are meant to comply with?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Then it's not very different from a delivery company like FedEx having to discover local driving regulations, or face liability for an accident caused by one of their drivers failing to meet these regulations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Do you have learn thousands of local regulations to drive across the US, or can you rely on general laws and street signs?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Margarine melts at 110𝆩, and butter at 98.6𝆩, feel tha
It's much worse than that; there are almost 20,000 municipalities in the US.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
LOL! Techdirt is upset that the courts rejected their ridiculous argument that a website should be able to process Illegal transactions for profit with impunity. This place is hilariously entertaining.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You want to rent a property in a town on the other side of the country, and you will be held liable if the renter is breaking any local ordinances in renting to you. The renter does not have the necessary permissions to rent out their property. How do you find that out, and would it be fair if you are fined for the renters failings if you actually rent the property?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
This is the same circuit which held Visa harmless even for knowingly processing illegal transactions by those who had pirated Perfect 10's images, claiming that "some other processor" would have stepped in and Visa therefore didn't control the activity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Visa beat Perfect 10 with this very argument in a copyright case.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Are newspapers held responsible for the ads placed by renters and such in the classified and other pages?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Why do you imagine that's relevant?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yes they are, though the Seventh Circuit didn't even hold online platforms liable for fair-housing and employment-discrimination violations.
Looks like the 9th wants the SCOTUS to take a look at Section 230, which it has yet to do in over twenty years (that itself is a story by now).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Time for Airbnb to geoblock Santa Monica
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Time for all of us to geoblock Santa Monica. Let us keep their ideas from spreading.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How about a ruling that says the City of Santa Monica is responsible for ensuring compliance via some type of enhanced registration which shifts the burden of labor off of AirBnb?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It already is.
In full:
Means you pay the local tax to AirBNB, and AirBNB pays the tax to the city, instead of paying the city directly.
Same thing is already required of standard rentals.
This is the part AirBB does not like. They're not forced to remove anything, only to not allow any transactions (which they profit from) to be completed if the property is not properly listed with the city.
In other words, AirBNB can't charge you for sending you a list of local entertainment or hooking you up with a tour or calling in a maid for you. They can still do that if they want, but it has to be a free service.
Finally, none of the other restrictions that apply to hosts apply to host platforms, except for further things relating to section b and providing information about rentals when demanded.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
6.20.050 Hosting platform responsibilities.
(a) Hosting platforms shall be responsible for collecting all applicable TOTs and remitting the same to the City. The hosting platform shall be considered an agent of the host for purposes of TOT collections and remittance responsibilities as set forth in Chapter 6.68 of this Code.
Means you pay the local tax to AirBNB, and AirBNB pays the tax to the city, instead of paying the city directly.
(b) Subject to applicable laws, hosting platforms shall disclose to the City on a regular basis each home-sharing and vacation rental listing located in the City, the names of the persons responsible for each such listing, the address of each such listing, the length of stay for each such listing and the price paid for each stay.
Same thing is already required of standard rentals.
(c) Hosting platforms shall not complete any booking transaction for any residential property or unit unless it is listed on the City’s registry created under Section 6.20.020 subsection (b), at the time the hosting platform receives a fee for the booking transaction.
This is the part AirBB does not like. They're not forced to remove anything, only to not allow any transactions (which they profit from) to be completed if the property is not properly listed with the city.
(d) Hosting platforms shall not collect or receive a fee, directly or indirectly through an agent or intermediary, for facilitating or providing services ancillary to a vacation rental or unregistered home-share, including, but not limited to, insurance, concierge services, catering, retaurant bookings, tours, guide services, entertainment, cleaning, property management, or maintenance of the residential property or unit.
In other words, AirBNB can't charge you for sending you a list of local entertainment or hooking you up with a tour or calling in a maid for you. They can still do that if they want, but it has to be a free service.
(e) Safe Harbor. A hosting platform operating exclusively on the Internet, which operates in compliance with subsections (a), (b), (c), and (d) above, shall be presumed to be in compliance with this Chapter, except that the hosting platform remains responsible for compliance with the administrative subpoena provisions of this Chapter.
Finally, none of the other restrictions that apply to hosts apply to host platforms, except for further things relating to section b and providing information about rentals when demanded.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
When one thinks of AirBNB as a platform things might look a bit different. When one thinks of AirBNB as the rental agent in each and every case things become a bit different.
What I mean is, why is the city holding the platform liable, rather than the property owner? It sure seems the City of Santa Monica is trying to regulate the Web, rather than the rental business within their city.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The platform is profiting off of these transactions, and is only liable to check whether the transaction is a legal transaction when they are being paid to perform the transaction.
This is... exactly what every other rental agent in the nation does, is it not? Charges a fee to help renters and owners find each other, and if the transaction is illegal, they've just directly profited from an illegal sale.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
This seems like an attack on the Internet, rather than a method to make the responsible parties liable for what they are in fact liable for. Why doesn't the law make the property owners liable (as they probably are but given the fast moving consequences of short term rentals difficult to collect)?
The seemingly static aspect of an Internet platform appears to be an easy target as apposed to some property owner who does a few quick and dirty vacation rentals in between their longer term rentals, or something.
Why isn't the law wrong, rather than the platform?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
That part isn't what AirBNB was suing over. That's regarding taxes based on the sale, which the Supreme Court has decided last year is fully legal.
AirBNB was only suing over (c), the part that says they can't get paid for their part in a sale unless they check to make sure the property is legally allowed to be sold.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The platform is enabling violations of the law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So is breathing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Actually, the offline equivalent would be that a landlord couldn't evict someone until their property was up to code. Just make it so that you can't evict an AirBnB "guest" if the host didn't comply with the law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We want money, you will give it to us!
You will bear all the costs to get us the money!
Who do they think they are? A copyright cartel?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Airbnb and the like could simply move their operations outside of the United States.
The City Of Santa Monica cannot apply its ordinance on a website that is not in the United States.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Liberals won't see this, because the govt. making sure everthing is Fair is the whole point of govt. for them-and the fairer the better- but this is how Socialism kills prosperity, one regulation at a time.
There oughtta be a law!
The bottom line is the effect is 180 degrees from the intent.
Liberals are distinguished by two properties.
One is a tendency to become enraged at disparate results between individuals.
The other is a distrust in anything not consciously directed towards a moral goal by explicitly moral human intent.
Thus capitalism is "irredeemable" despite it, and not Communism or Socialism, having delivered all of modernity to the world.
Socialism in all its forms , National, People's Revolutionary, radical, Worker's, New, etc. can never kill enough people nor capitalism lift enough people out of abject poverty to cause a leftist to see the error in their thinking because its hard wired into them from birth.
The fact is, leftism is a disease
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Luke Skywalker says:
"Amazing. Every word of what you just said was wrong."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Funny that, almost every country in the top ten best countries to live in are Social Democratic.
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/the-best-countries-to-live-in-the-world.html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeffreydorfman/2018/07/08/sorry-bernie-bros-but-nordic-countries-are-no t-socialist/#bc9cea474ad3
It's a trope, not a fact.
That doesn't even get into the fact that the UK and Sweden and much of the EU can't really be called "democratic" anymore owing to their draconic supression of political WrongThink via so called hatespeech laws which literally outlaw ideas.
Not to mention the "keep voting till you get it right" approach to popular referendums Britain and Ireland have.
These facts are not disconnected. Socialism leads to govt. control over what you what you buy, how you can buy it, what you can say, think, eat and how long your candle's wick can be -look it up.
It's a progressive mental disease as I described and it ends in Venezuela, which used to be every liberal's favorite example of successful socialism.
Look at France today. Look at Paris. Look at Sweden which will have minority indiginent Swedes in two generations or less.
The people don't want their govts. or their policies, but the govt. literally outlaws opposing political parties and otherwise supresses dissent by all means possible.
That's socialism. If Sean Penn and the rest of the liberal left is praising your country ala Cuba and Vz., rest assured you'll be fighting over roadkill before the decade is out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
The definition of "socialism" has expanded to include removing various parts of the capitalist equation. Single-payer healthcare is socialist in that it is government control over the health-insurance industry (as is with Medicare, you are not allowed to buy private insurance if eligible for it). Student loans are a hybrid, but flood insurance is not.
The 2009 bailouts were socialist in spirit, with government controlling the financial system (a good thing!), after the capitalists chose to whine rather than suck it up and rebuild. Social Security is thought of as socialist even though it is not the only retirement account.
Today's "socialists" are generally people who support providing for the basic needs of every citizen (housing, employment, medical care, and education), by having government control the flow of each to prevent people from doing without. Sometimes that means the government is a "pure socialist" but usually it's just a hybrid in which government plays an expanded role.
By that definition, Nordic countries are definitely socialist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You just know nothing that's all. Some of your Nordic countries don't even have a minimum wage, Look it up, They are capitilist through and through , but with high taxes and a big wefare state and , historically small culturally cohesive populations which led to high trust, low crime, low welfare useage societies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Just because you call it a trope doesn't mean it is, and because someone calls social democracy for "compassionate capitalism" doesn't change the fact that the countries are social democratic.
Please elaborate on this, because as of this instance I've haven't seen any suppression of ideas unless your think racism, misogyny, religious bigotry etc. are ideas worth promoting?
Well, at least the voters get to vote compared to some other countries that employs shady tactics to make it harder for disenfranchised people to vote - like gerrymandering, changing voting venues etc etc.
As opposed to a government bought by corporations where the people has free speech which means jack shit.
It never was any liberal's favorite example, some left-wingers and communists probably cheered on though. Chavez gutted the country in 13 years by pandering to the masses while setting up a system that amounted to a kleptocracy of massive proportions, Maduro just kept going. Why Venezuela crashed has extremely little to do with socialism.
Do you know what's going on in Paris? Do you know why the yellow vests are protesting? Hint: it has nothing to do with socialism.
Says who? You got any hard facts and citations for that? (Hint: Breitbart doesn't count)
Says who? You got any hard facts and citations for that? (Hint: Breitbart doesn't count)
You have no idea what socialism is, you are just parroting the right-wing paranoia which is based on the old scary stories of the communist threat that equated socialism with communism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Sorry but this is stupid:
doesn't change the fact that the countries are social democratic.
Think. Are you defending a label or a set of policies. They can call themselves whatever they want, the fact is they are capitalist not Socialist. So they use the S word. So did Hitler. Actually National Socialism WAS socialism- a command economy where the govt. told everyone what they could or could not do, sell, hire, buy, think, do and speak of.
I am going to assume you know what the laws are like in the UK and what the hate speech laws entail in the EU, but you think that's OK because "you don't like those ideas".
This is what I mean when I say liberals can't process counter-intuitive facts.
Fact- speaking and writing (and YouTubing and Tweeting) is effectively the operating system of civilization. We know what we should do because we entertain all ideas and consider them on their merits.
By banning speech-you-hatre you are merely imitating the Soviet union and the 3rd Reich and Mao. They all knew what was what morally and they enforced it with a bullet to the head (which they also had a monopoly on, along with RightThink.)
By definition, hard truths are distasteful to hear. Of course people don't say "that is distasteful" they say "that leads inevitably to bad real world consequence A B and C and therefore to prevent those consequences we must ban that speech"!
This is EXACTLY what all those regimes claimed. EXACTLY.
Slavery had been around since the beginning of time in all civilizations. However, once England and the European nations freed themselves of despotic "I will tell you what you can say" Big-Man-ery, during the Enlightenment , a debate ensued.
Under your rules, no debate would be permitted.
I know you think you represent the stopping point, or at least the non-regressing point of all civilizational development and would never make their mistakes, but you're wrong. That's just your primary narcissism.
Here is an example.
Suppose Black people are largely genetically 20 points lower in IQ than Asians and many are even lower than that and there's nothing to be done about it no matter what you try.
I know how angry reading that idea makes, it's why I wrote it, and in the EU that speech is banned and I would be getting a knock on my door from the police.
But IF that were true, then society has a humane duty to accommodate them and not waste resources past a certain point pretending it's not. Society should then set a different standard for say, criminal mischief and take a different approach to criminal punishment and NOT expect people can just pull themselves up by the bootstraps because that would be cruel to this population.
Following the EU prescription, we never know this true fact about the world. Because it's forbidden knowledge, we act like it's not true. We're reduced to being witches instead of Doctors because what makes for modern medicine is banned. We just go on year after year, creating a rolling disaster for real people's lives out of a sense of not wanting to offend anyone.
Now I am going to finish my tale.
Suppose when we finally seriously study exactly why Blacks are less intelligent, we discover they have or lack a gene involved in the rate of synthesis of some enzyme involved in the biological pathway which when things are all said and done effectively determine how intelligent someone is going to be.
Because we were studying this in the first place just directly , because we did not forbid ourselves this hard truth, we found a way to control this pathway.
At the end of the day, people who, through no fault of their own had been handicapped in a way which made their lives especially hard have been liberated- really liberated.
The thing is, as offensive as that story is to you, it is exactly the way the world is, not wrt to Black intelligence- I just used that example to outrage you- but wrt to knowledge about the real world generally. The real world doesn't gie a shit about what offends you and for exactly that reason, you can't let offense bar any speech at all or we will never know reality.
Free speech and thought- completely unfettered - is the only tool we have to know the world and understand it as it really is.
In Sweden you can't say we should have less immigration from North Africa- the lowest IQ in the world. . You can't have a political party that advocates for that or even talks about it. As a direct consequence, National Socialism is getting more popular. If you forbid people from talking about something doesn't mean they will be drawn to ideologies that don't forbid them from talking and discussing that thing.,
That is a direct consequence of YOUR policies.
JFK said , nations that make dissent impossible make revolution inevitable. If war breaks out in the EU it will be because the EU tried to control dissent,.
What is the alternative?
Let people talk about anything they want and let people reply to that talk. Let the argument be had and exposed and gone over and finally disposed of. Everywhere where that is permitted or has been permitted peaceful equitable societies arise. Where it is not, unstable, inequitable societies are formed.
The Paris protests are the WORKING CLASS protesting against, formally, a gas tax Macron the Great levied on everyone to Stop Global Warming Now ! Deeper down they're about immigration and the enlightened socialist elite ramming down let them eat cake policies which are destroying France for France's indigenous population.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yeah I read the rest of your post. Loved the Breitbart comment not because I read it but because it encapsulates your overarching irrationality. You don't care WHAT an argument has in its favor , you only care WHERE the argument is from or WHO makes the argument. You're argument by authority, to your very core. Some sources have "true facts" and some have only "false facts".
Fact. the Swedish govt had a huge backlash and had to tighten its immigration policies because of it. Consult your favorite source.
https://dailycaller.com/2018/09/10/swedish-pushback-on-refugees-parliament/
The fact is the elite leaders of Sweden who will never have to physically suffer the consequences of their narcissistic fantasies about them being a "humanitarian superpower" are ripping their country apart , getting their women raped and bankrupting their vaunted welfare system. No! You can't have a welfare state and open borders.It's simple math.
As to the clamp down on free speech in these nations, that pretty much means there is no democracy since democracy requires people be able to say and think what they want in order to make informed decisions.
The fact is these "democracies" , like France and Sweden and Britain are DINO Democracies in Name Only. They don't have freedom, they have a short list of policies which are chosen for them to select from and jail for anyone who starts talking about any other policy.
.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Its people like you who rip countries apart. because your lack of rationality leads you to violence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Ivan, is Vlad
You forget to put #walkaway tag on your post
Do not forget next time
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Long time reader, rare poster, not your guy.
Lomk at yourself. If two people unk own to each other both disagree with you, all you can think is sockpuppet.
That guy again! He's everywhere! He's everywhere!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The 2009 bailouts showed that "capitalists" were hypocrites.
If you want law of the jungle, where X number of people will simply DIE (or starve), capitalism works, but only macroeconomically. We can have tremendous growth even if 2 percent of the population died every year. That doesn't mean life for the typical American would be worth living. Also if you deny the old, sick, and poor their basic survival, you are threatening the healthy workers with this fate the moment they are no longer of use to the capitalist state, and that's Animal Farm territory.
If you want to let someone be homeless and run up six-figure ER bills that go to the taxpayers, that's not very efficient. A true capitalist would say let them die on the street. Is that what you're proposing? If not, a stitch in time saves nine. The other problem with capitalism is that it puts survival resources in the hands of individuals who too often use that power tyrannically. Capitalism only works if everyone plays fair, and that is certainly not the case. Communism fails for the same reason (it works in theory but not in practice).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Animal Farm was Orwells indictment of Communism. Marx declared Socialism was just a stage on the way to Communism . He was right.
No one wants 2 percent or any percent of people to suffer at all. But that is not the question, The question is what should we do to minimize suffering now and in the long term.
The answer is non crony capitalism, says history.
Look at China under central planning with Mao and look at it now. 60 million people dead under Mao"s Great Leap Forward and Five Year Plans. Literally 4 times that number lifted out of subsistance farming in the 25 years since we gave China MFN status.
Sure there is crony capitalism in China and pollution too , but even with that it"s reduced human suffering there in a way and to an extent no one thought possible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Know what a good start to driving down cost of hospitalization is? Make them post their prices. That's it. Industries which compete on price bring prices down.
That"s what Trump is doing - look it up.
OTOH Obama tried to force insurance to offer plans that met his genius experts' minimal qualification. How did that work out?
People lost their healthcare which they were happy with and could not afford the new plans. They elected to pay the penalty instead.
Just let the market operate and prices go down and value goes up. Healthcare like student loans is in regulatory capture with predictable results.
Too big a topic to take on via my phone interface but suffice it to say that there are reforms which would work but none of them involve the govt taxing people to pay for an industry it controls.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"One is a tendency to become enraged at disparate results between individuals."
Only when those results are achieved by cheating, as in the college admissions scandal, Madoff, Wall Street before the bailouts, and all the other corruption we have.
You can't have it both ways, arguing for a system which relies on meritocracy and then dismissing as "bitter" anyone who gets screwed by that system. Capitalism is supposed to serve us, not the other way around.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Strawman. I never dismissed anyone as bitter. I said and now am explicitly saying, that govt. does not and cannot create a command economy because no entity has the information needed to achieve that feat nor could they acquire it.
When some people say socialist they mean high tax nation. That is wrong.When socialism nationalizes an industry like healthcare, then that IS socialism.
Student loans are literal debt slavery which only serve to destroy the family-starting years of those so enslaved and fund, again through literal slavery, the woke Marxist professors to whom the slaves are indebted and the institutions who pay them. They are literally slave owners. That is all the govt meddling in the market and causing inflation funded by debt slavery. If you like student loans, you"ll love AOC and Socialism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Everything you cite is criminal behavior. Do you think people espousing capitalism are FOR any of that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We have consistently eschewed an expansive reading of the statute that would render unlawful conduct “magically . . . lawful when [conducted] online,” and therefore “giv[ing] online businesses an unfair advantage over their real-world counterparts.”
This bit is a complete strawman. Maybe even on fire. Who claimed unlawful conduct isn't unlawful? If your problem is with your residents cum landlords, deal with them. Doesn't matter if they post their ads on the moon, or in sky-writing. (Except where sky-crime is legal.)
Here's a thought: Why doesn't the city just check the damn listings, and fine the non-compliant? What a bunch of morons. That's 1) revenue enhancement, and 2) a direct punishment and inducement not to violate the ordinance, and it is their residents performing the violations.
I get that, as a service (payment transaction) provider, things are a little different, but in that case, the larger difference is that the potential transaction is out in the open where the city can see (and whinge) about it, rather than the millions of off the books transactions they don't bother with.
Guess what? Santa Monica now has an underground for short term rentals. Good job. Have fun taxing and regulating people letting "friends" crash at their place, or strangers couch-surfing for "free". Derp.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Exactly. 180 degrees from intended outcome.
The reason they want gun control is because everytime a liberal goes target shooting, they end up shooting themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And I guess it has zero relevance to the fact that children are getting shot and killed in droves...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Define "droves" . Now compare that number to the number of their own people governments have murdered after they disarmed them.
Yeah, it's like that. The reason for the 2nd amendment is so the government can't act tyrannically towards you or me. You should appreciate that facct.
Know how may gun stores there are in Mexico? One- the Directorate of Arms and Munitions Sales. Know how hard it is to own a gun in Mexico? Hard- very very very very very hard. Know how many people die in Mexico from guns? 10,000 give or take. Know why? Gun control.
As soon as you disarm honest people, you leave the guns to the criminals. Ask the Jews in the Ukraine about how that work exactly- those are the pictures you've seen of people being stripped naked and piled up like cord wood in mass graves.
Know what country has an automatic weapon in nearly every house? Switzerland where males aged 18-34 have to join the army and are expected to keep their fully automatic weapon at home, in the closet.
They have about as many gun deaths as Finland.
Gun deaths in America are largely confined to certain criminal populations who use them in the drug wars. That's a fact. Yes there are standout cases where a shooter shoots up a church school etc. The solution ot that is to arm more people and take them down sooner.
Leaving yourself and your wife unarmed just creates a law of the jungle environment where, at best, the biggest person does what they want when they want to whom they want and at worst leads to Mexico where good people are unarmed and the cartels won everything including the police .
Counter-intuitive thinking is not a liberal's strong suit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
America does not need more people to think they’re The Punisher.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Except no one does do that. No one walks around thinking they're the punisher, especially conservatives from the "flyover states. If we subtract away homicides and gun deaths which are committed in blue state and their cities by minorities, the "high rate of gun death" just evaporates and we're shown to be an incredibly peaceful people, which we are.
The fact is the left could give a damn about gun deaths . Fentynal and cars crashes BOTH kill more people than guns. Just like they don't care if women get raped en masse coming over the border illegally. They never talk about it or worry about it but PH! did Kevin Spacey make a hard pass at a grown man?????
They only want to disarm the country and load it up with democrat voters -illegal , legal, whatever who cares- so they can have uncontested power.
They used to be a party. I used to belong to them. They're diseased and psychotic and need to be dealt with as such. If 1/3 of this nation goes insane then that's what happened and we'll deal with it. What's not going to happen, ever , is you're not going to take away quite, law abiding American's citizen's guns because of the behavior of criminals and you're not going to roll back one inch of the 1st amendment either.
Ever.
Ever.
Did Trump surprise you in 2018? Maybe you should stop reading huffpo and CNN and the MSM and start reading Breitbart because, frankly, one of those got it right and the rest of them are knowing deliberate calculating liars about every single topic they write about.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Hi! Ostensible leftist here.
My dream is to see the Second Amendment repealed and to have both guns and ammunition regulated with more force and conditions than we regulate alcohol and tobacco. Failing that, I could live with more (and more stringent) regulations on who can legally own guns and how many guns they can legally own. (Ammo regulations would be nice, too.) America has a serious issue with guns; while the root of gun violence is not guns themselves, guns make it that much easier to commit that violence — especially the guns seemingly designed for mass murder.
People should have access to the privilege of owning a gun. But owning one should not be a goddamn human right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Because the modern world, you know, the way we live today, we moderns, are beyond history and the 100 million dead citizens of those past govts, that could never happen again.
Whew.
Mexico is not a counter example to your reasoning because why again?
Switzerland is not a counter example to your reasoning because why?
Britain's refusal to honor the outcome of their own referendum , the expressed will of their own disarmed people is not a tell.
Leftists don't argue on the evidence, they argue to support their genetically determined need to control other people and dominate them, just like any other great ape species
Since that's not a great look, they dress it up as "concern for the masses" .
You want the guns confiscated ostensibly to "save innocent lives", but hack babies out of wombs and write laws that expressly say no medical reason need be given, even after the baby's been born.
Subtract away criminals killing each other in tightly defined areas and you are left with a smattering of deaths in endlessly publicized outlier shootings.
Meanwhile, you refuse to take border control seriously and drugs and the concomitant criminal activity pour in from the south, killing many times the people guns do.
Leftists completely lack the ability to have insight into their own base motivations. Their tell to others is the irrationality of their arguments.
We are, finally a rational species, so the social outcome is this- like any other adolescent talking loudly and shallowly about things they obviously have no real world experience with, the silent majority of adults see through them without effort, and the liberals have no idea that's happening.
You want power over people you despise. That's the only thing you want. We all know that, it's transparently true.
It's never going to happen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Go back and read the comment I posted. Not once — not a single gotdamn time — will you find the words grab, take, or confiscate in it. If anything, I believe a person who legally owns a gun should have it taken from them by the proper authorities for one of only two reasons: They are provably irresponsible with the storage and usage of their gun, or they are provably a threat to themselves or others.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Homeowners risk incredible liability if they do that, so that's doubtful.
As for the rest:
We have consistently eschewed an expansive reading of the statute that would render unlawful conduct “magically . . . lawful when [conducted] online,” and therefore “giv[ing] online businesses an unfair advantage over their real-world counterparts.”
"This bit is a complete strawman. Maybe even on fire. Who claimed unlawful conduct isn't unlawful? If your problem is with your residents cum landlords, deal with them. Doesn't matter if they post their ads on the moon, or in sky-writing. (Except where sky-crime is legal.)"
Section 230 eliminates distributor liability for defamation, and just about any liability for negligence or other state-law torts, which "magically" cannot trigger a lawsuit online. Lower courts in California have detested 230 for a while, with one of them even refusing to invoke it, but they wound up reversed by a Supreme Court which said it was appalled at the result but had to follow the federal law (they didn't, as they could send it to the SCOTUS for its first review).
For all the talk about 230 being "settled" law, it's NEVER been tested by the SCOTUS, and there is no equivalent in any other country. Female victims of revenge porn were harmed badly by it, as have been many businesses targeted for "reputation blackmail" or just by the disgruntled, or competitors. None of this conduct would be legal in the offline world. As the internet weaves its way into mainstream society, the "magic" that gave rise to 230 is wearing off.
Once upon a time, lots of behavior which is costing people their careers now was thought to be the norm. Same for spreading internet lies just because someone read them in a search engine.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If I post something that defames a celebrity on Twitter without any prompting or direct aid from anyone at Twitter, for what reason should Twitter be held liable for defamation?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Section 230 & Speech
Section 230 doesn't regulate speech, it regulates compliance with local laws. City of Santa Monica (and all municipalities) only need to require that Internet service providers simply check that all advertising is for legitimate products and services which are in compliance with local laws.
Advertisers should be required to submit proof that they have registered short term rental properties with appropriate government entities, and that they are paying taxes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Section 230 & Speech
That data is already public in most cities.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Section 230 & Speech
No, it has nothing to do with local laws. It's about shielding service providers from liability for their users' actions.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/47/230
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This case will give the SCOTUS a free shot to take down Section 230 or punt the question by saying it's not a "speech" case.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
