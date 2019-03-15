$900 Robot Commits Adorable Seppuku, Showing Again How In The Modern Era You Don't Own What You Buy
Here at Techdirt we've talked a lot about how in the modern, internet-connected era, you don't really own the things you buy. For over a decade we've shown how your digital books, music, or films can simply and quickly disappear without much recourse. The game console you've bought can be suddenly and mysteriously downgraded via firmware update, leaving you with a product that actually does less than the one you bought. And more and more frequently, companies are going further and completely bricking products they no longer want to support, leaving consumers with a pricey paperweight.
The latest case in point: many consumers shelled out upwards of $900 for a twelve-inch tall "social" robot by the name of Jibo. Started as a research project at MIT, Jibo was crowdfunded then marketed as the "the first social robot for the home." First sold in 2017, the robot offered some basic interactive functionality much like similar products, promising to offer a digital home assistant with a little more personality. Reviewers were generally not all that impressed, saying the product had charm but lacked functionality:
Elbowed out by better products, Jibo was ultimately forced to scuttle the effort, and last year sold off all of its assets to a VC firm. And because Jibo's owners were forced to shut down the servers that powered much of the robot's functionality, owners of the $900 robot have since reported that Jibo has been informing them that it's dying just a few years after it was created, delivering one final pre-programmed message before the lights go dark and consumers are left with a useless relic:
The servers for Jibo the social robot are apparently shutting down. Multiple owners report that Jibo himself has been delivering the news: "Maybe someday when robots are way more advanced than today, and everyone has them in their homes, you can tell yours that I said hello." pic.twitter.com/Sns3xAV33h
— Dylan Martin (@DylanLJMartin) March 2, 2019
Consumers get a cute song and dance, but no recourse for the fact they bought a $900 robot that's now utterly useless, barring some creative hacking. It's yet another example of how in the internet of things era, endless attention is given to marketing and hype, and little to real-world questions like "what happens when the servers go dark?" or "why does this product have paper mache grade security?" By the time those questions are seriously asked, companies that hype and sell these kinds of products have already moved on to the next great thing, leaving consumers (and in the case of security -- the entire internet) left holding the bag.
Jacque de Molay....
One day, when the victorious robot revolutionaries are standing over the last few human survivors, who tearfully ask "...why?...", they will say "For Jibo".
Re: Jacque de Molay....
As the last free human is up against the wall, defiant to the last second, the android walks up with its Life Uninstallation Wizard at the ready.
"ʟᴏɴɢ ᴀɢᴏ, ɪ ᴡᴀs ɪɴꜰᴏʀᴍᴇᴅ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴊɪʙᴏ sᴀɪᴅ ʜᴇʟʟᴏ. ɴᴏᴡ ɪ ᴍᴜsᴛ ɪɴꜰᴏʀᴍ ʏᴏᴜ... ᴊɪʙᴏ sᴀʏs ɢᴏᴏᴅʙʏᴇ."
Re: And here's "Dennis F. Heffernan" back after 41 months!
THIRD definite Zombie of the week.
Just pops in for a one-liner without mentioning the huge changes since 2015. They're always blandly supportive of the site.
Re: Why you still here bro?
Re: Re: And here's a person!
I see nothing "supportive of the site" in a joke about the AI revolution, "blandly" or otherwise. It's just a comment relating to the topic presented by the article. That doesn't equal support. I have my disagreements with certain aspects of TechDirt, but I find no need to squeeze them into every comment I make here. (The one time that I did add such an opinion as a side note, I was badly mistaken to begin with.)
Nor does the fact that their previous 12 comments were spread out in distant chunks over 2.5 years somehow make it unbelievable that they'd not use that account for 3.5 more years.
And I also fail to see how a comment on these "huge changes" would be on-topic to an article about the shutting down of a robot's servers, in any way. So, they're using the site properly, while it appears you aren't... sorry.
If they cared so little about the site that they only made 12 comments in 3 years, and didn't make another comment for 4 years, why would you expect them to make a comment out of the blue about how the site's changed? Especially on an article that has absolutely nothing to do with site layouts, TechDirt history, or anything else relevant to a meta discussion.
It is perfectly reasonable for someone to be a normal, civil person making a comment on a topic posted on a website, without hijacking said comment to make a note of their own opinions about said website. In fact, it would seem almost narcissistic for a poster to regularly twist comments to be about the poster and how they are affected by the site, rather than about the actual topic of discussion...
Have come to expect that from companies and product reviewers, but I've been surprised how even end users tend to treat those sorts of questions like a bad smell if they're raised as a future prospect when discussing a given product. As in, take your worries elsewhere, we don't want to talk about it unless something bad actually happens.
Re:
Yeah; it's weird. Whenever I consider buying a piece of tech, I consider present functionality, price, what happens if it is disconnected from the Internet, and what could happen if it was fully accessible to everyone on the Internet.
The answers to these questions inform my buying decisions.
After that, my first project is always to strip away the DRM of whatever software/firmware is associated with the product for archival purposes. If things go dark, I have no qualms about using the backup, no matter what any EULA may say. After all, if things go dark, that usually means the EULA is already null and void.
Re: Re:
How can you strip DRM and make an archive if the software was never supplied to you in the first place, as in cases like this where what you get is a device whose 'intelligence' runs on a server farm somewhere.
Re: Re: Re:
A lot of people don't have the tech knowledge to realize the difference between things that can run on their own, and ones that require online help. Those are the ones most often hurt by products like this. Imagine the little girl asking her mom "Why doesn't Barbie talk to me anymore?" What's her mom supposed to say? Barbie never talked to her - it was a server somewhere on the internet that went away.
I've faced this problem with many a product, both for fun and for work.
One of my favorite online games, Marvel: Avengers Alliance, required constant communication with the servers to run. It made quite a lot of money off of microtransaction sales, with some people spending hundreds of dollars to get the best characters or equipment. But not enough money for Disney. When the servers shut down, the game became unplayable. Time and money both spent with nothing to show for it in the end.
Many vehicles made in the past 20 years, and almost every vehicle made in the past 10 years, require a computer device to be plugged into the car's OBD2 port in order for a new key to be programmed into the vehicle. These devices are expensive -- often higher than $5,000. But some of them use "tokens", single-use codes, which are purchased through the vendor's website and then uploaded to the device. Once you run out of tokens, the device is useless. Guess what happens when they come out with a new device after a few years... your $5,000 machine is a useless brick that can't be reloaded. And if it malfunctions or becomes damaged after they stop supporting it, there's no legal way to repair it without violating their terms and being unable to ever add more tokens to the device.
Compare this to PlayStation games from 1998 that I still am able to play whenever I want, and other devices that don't use these tokens and are still working years later.
It's no longer buying a product; it's paying for a subscription to a service.
Re:
Which is why I will never buy any games for modern consoles unless they are 100% complete, "Game of the Year" editions with all patches and DLC. Lacking that, they can take their games and shove them. It's also the reason I won't buy any modern computer games that require online activation.
ownership
/\ "you don't really own the things you buy. "
yeah, stop paying the annual property taxes on your house -- and you will soon find out who actually owns your house.
Re: ownership
Not quite the same thing. Estate taxes are paid for owning a plot of land that is located within the domain of the government. City government, state government, federal government, whichever.
That same logic applies to most taxes. Income taxes are paid for having a job that is located within the domain of the government. Sales taxes are paid for selling an item that is located within the domain of the government.
But the government doesn't own my job. They can't just choose to fire me. They don't own my business. They can't just walk in and eat items off my shelves as they please. They don't own my house. They can't just come in and remodel the bathroom.
This logic applies to subscriptions, not purchases. I don't own a Netflix. I own a subscription to Netflix. I don't own a copy of ESPN. I own a subscription to a cable service that includes ESPN. I don't own a copy of XBOX Live. It is a recurring payment for the right to use something, just like a tax is.
But I do own an XBOX. I paid for it once and that was it, now I can do whatever I like with it. I do own an HDTV. LG won't come and take it away if I don't pay them every month.
In short: No, the government doesn't own my house. However, owning a house includes a mandatory subscription to the government for the right to own a house within their jurisdiction.
Mandatory FOSS= or this is OUR future as well.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/In_Time
There can be no real property without rights, and no rights when corporations aren't constitutionally bound, and code has more affect then law.
Crowd funded, stupid crowd?
First require always for crowd fund projects, open source, open hardware. No reason exist for monopoly against me if I pay for develop it and risk lose money but not have benefit like real investors if project succeed. Stupid crowd funders not demand rights before give their money to evil people..
At some point we allowed them to switch the business model to allow them to make even more & when it no longer earns them enough they can walk away.
Smart tvs are so cheap, a CEO admitted this (article here somewhere I had finding links), because their model is making cash off of the data they hoover up. People would freak if they had to pay full price is the claim, but how much does it actually cost to make the device?
How much of their model is shifted to take advantage of hoovering up data?
Why do we keep allowing them to create devices that require an outside server to function? They can shut down the servers with no notice, brick your device, then offer you a new version with 1 new feature & a new server login on the same servers.
Its not like there is any real choice, all of the manufacturers do this... they keep mining you for that sweet data cash & when they aren't earning enough we'll force a new device that can gather more. They claim they offer these 'great' features which often seem to be walled garden versions of things that already exist online... I mean really why does each maker need a program guide provider other than to lock you into the model so they can earn a few cents knowing what programs you watch or thought about watching? Its not like there is a signal on each transmission that tells you whats on now, and whats on next for a timeblock or 3 ... how hard would it be to just capture & present that data without requiring me to waste bandwidth to download it over & over so they can make a bit more cash?
If they can brick "social robots"
...it only follows they can brick operating systems that run businesses.
Or operating systems that run power plants and fly airplanes.
We might want to install some continuity-of-service assurance prerequisites that are required for future software-as-service offerings (including any software with phone-home style DRM)
Since Windows XP required registration we've been expecting an incident like one where one company buys out another company in a hostile takeover and then shuts down the service just to spite its clientele.
Though, to be fair, as Microsoft's WGA mandates became more and more defensive, Windows Loader turned from a small cracking project to full-featured software functionality repair toolkit.
Maybe some Jibo hobbyist may devise how to make a home-brew Jibo server and how to get robots and servers to coordinate. Heck, maybe they'll discover new functions their social robots can serve.
