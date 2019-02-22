YouTube Filters At It Again: Pokemon YouTubers Have Accounts Nuked Over Child Porn Discussions That Weren't Occurring
It's clear at this point that the automated filtering and flagging done by YouTube is simply not good. Whatever legitimacy the platform might want to have by touting its successes must certainly be diminished by the repeated cases of YouTube flagging videos for infringing content that isn't infringing and the fact that the whole setup has been successfully repurposed by blackmailers that hold accounts hostage through strikes.
While most of these failures center around ContentID's inability to discern actual intellectual property infringement and its avenues for abuse, YouTube's algorithms can't even suss out more grave occurrences, such as child exploitation. This became apparent recently when multiple Pokemon streamers had their accounts nuked due to discussions about child pornography that never occurred.
A trio of popular Pokemon YouTubers were among the accounts wrongly banned by Google over the weekend for being involved in “activity that sexualises minors”.
As the BBC report, Mystic7, Trainer Tips and Marksman all found their accounts removed not long after uploading footage of themselves playing Pokemon GO.
It’s believed the error occurred thanks to their video’s continued use of the term “CP”, which in Pokemon GO refers to “Combat Points”, but which YouTube’s algorithm assumed was “Child Pornography”.
That's pretty stupid and it certainly seems like the reliance for a ban of an entire Google account based on the use of an acronym ought to have come with a review from an actual human being. That human would have immediately understood the context of the use of "CP" in a way the automated system apparently could not. And, to be clear, this wasn't a YouTube ban. It was the elimination of each streamers entire Google account, email and all.
Now, once the backlash ensued, Google got them their accounts back, but that simply isn't good enough. As there is more and more pressure to ramp up automated policing of the internet, at some point, everyone pushing for those solutions needs to realize that the technology just isn't any good.
Reader Comments
These gamers need to stop referring to Canadian Pacific and cerebral palsey right now! Let the banhammers fall.
Candied Pickle enthusiasts must be sweating vinegar.
So if you wanted to use YouTube to discuss, say, fighting child porn, to avoid an auto-ban you'd have to refer to it as "you know what" like you were a Harry Potter character not daring to directly refer to Voldemort?
Re:
You joke about that, but this is a thing that has really happened. Back in the day, when AOL and CompuServe ruled the consumer Internet, one of them (don't remember which) decided to implement vulgarity filters on their chatrooms, banning a bunch of obscene and naughty words, including discussion of breasts and other, more sophomoric euphemisms for breasts.
This made it extremely awkward for medical professionals attempting to use online services to discuss breast cancer research!
Re:
"CP" is already a way to avoid a direct reference to "child pornography", so you'll have to stay ahead of the filter—it's the euphemism treadmill, at Internet speed. Let's hope Google doesn't look at past messages in these decisions; otherwise trolls will have all kinds of fun targeting people, by causing Google's AI to think messages written long ago refer to banned topics.
That's racist. CP Time is for the culture.
Getting the accounts back is fine. Nothing says that this has to be done by bots. That's what Google chose to do, and if it runs afoul of something, well, that's a problem with their business model that needs to be fixed.
YouTube has a big problem with pedophiles latching onto videos of young children in the comments section (like this should surprise anyone).
This comes down to the internet versus copyright, and which one should trump the other.
Re:
????
What in the world does this have to do with copyright?
Re: Re:
He's indirectly attacking Article 11/13, SOPA, etc. or any system of automatic filtering.
If automatic filtering doesn't work, Google built its business wrong and some other business will get it right, either with better bots or humans.
Re: Re: Re:
It's not possible for him to care about this in-and-of itself?
Re: Re: Re:
Like all those IP address harvesters that keep finding the wrong people but you still insist on using? Sure... squander what little credibility you had left.
Re:
Aside from the life-destroying accusation and sudden deprivation of Google services, people generally are unable to appeal decisions like these unless there is a lot of backlash. This is in part due to Google's enormous size - they are unable to scale manual inspections of videos like these.
Re: Re:
Yeah, after all, it's not as if a company that makes multibillion dollar profits off the backs of users could be expected to actually hire people to provide customer service to those people!
What's next? Will people expect to able to be to call a company like Comcast, AT&T or VISA and actually speak to a human being? The ridiculousness of such an idea boggles the mind...
Re: Re: Re:
Just how cheap do you think hiring 75,000+ people to do nothing but watch new Youtube uploads 8/5 would be?
Re: Re: Re:
Arent these free services? If so, I dont see why they should have to invest to monitor every tom dick and harry.
Re: Re:
It is not possible to manually monitor all conversations that take place where the public can gather, like pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants, so why should all online conversations be monitored?
Re: Re: Re:
Online moderation is possible, and it's definitely possible for a bot to simply flag a suspected infringing video for human review than to just nuke it. Might cost a bit more, but so does not giving plastic bags at supermarkets.
Re: Re: Re:
I'm pretty sure there is some government looking to install Alexa in every pub
Re:
This comes down to the internet versus copyright, and which one should trump the other.
Copyright more important than user rights. Got it.
Re:
Nothing says that this has to be done by bots.
Nothing, of course... except for sheer practicality and issues of scale.
Viacom, for one, insisted that videos they uploaded themselves infringed on their own copyright.
If even the original copyright holder can't tell whether something uploaded violates their own copyright then what fucking chance does another human have?
Re: Re:
Except those videos did not violate Viacom's copyright, since they were the ones uploading those videos. The problem was that whatever said (was it Content ID) it was a violation did not have all the facts, including the one that the rights holder was the uploader.
Of course, if there was a database of all copyrighted material linked to the actual rights holders, and the uploaders were identified as the rights holders then this wouldn't be an issue. So, where are those databases and the crosschecking software that denotes A=A?
Re: Re: Re:
Of course, if there was a database of all copyrighted material linked to the actual rights holders, and the uploaders were identified as the rights holders then this wouldn't be an issue.
So long as you ignore that pesky 'fair use' bit, sure. Even if there was such a database, that accurately listed every copyrighted work, who owns it, who has a license to use it and how, you'd still be stuck with the problem of fair use providing false positives as people who didn't own a work and didn't have a license to use it would still be able to legally do so.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
So true, but we cannot figure out how to do that second step without any ability to do the first. Having some legitimate review process (see suggestions below) would go a long way, to start.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Oh no question, being able to at least make sure that only the owner[1] could make claims would cut down on a lot of bogus or outright fraudulent claims, assuming the system was accurate(false positives are of course a given, though it wouldn't take much to get better than current), which would drastically lower the number of cases which would even reach the 'now, is it fair use?' point, so on those grounds I could certainly see your suggestion being a good idea, if perhaps not exactly viable at the moment, given the sheer scope of works you'd be talking about and the... less than ideal filter systems we currently have.
[1]Or those legally under contract to make claims on their behalf, which would, ideally, not shield the original owner from liability should the second party screw up, to motivate accuracy in who they hire rather than just 'who can file the most claims?'
Re: Re:
Scale is not the law's problem. Bots are an attempt to cut corners that doesn't work. Human review IS possible.
Re: Re: Re:
So get humans to review all those settlement letters you send out.
Oh, that's right. Not only do you not, you refuse to. Because suing grandmothers is so much more lucrative.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I don't send out settlement letters. I did report mass-piracy, which was harming my revenue, but individual cases don't really bother me. I just wish the laws would make it impossible for pirates to operate. As of now, it doesn't.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Except that that's exactly who your enforcement targets - individuals who are least likely to be capable, in terms of either legal knowledge or money, or both, of defending themselves in court.
How many dead people did you exhume just for your porn money?
Re: Re: Re:
[citation still needed]
'Technically right', the best kind of right
No, they're totally right, human review of the content uploaded to YT is possible... in the same way that it is possible to move the Sahara desert to the north pole, one grain at a time.
So what sort of idiot set up these systems without realizing that acronyms can have multiple meanings, particularly in specialized jargon?
I work in the medical industry, and it's not uncommon to have a discussion in which the rather unlikely combination of "D&D" and "MAGA" comes up, and neither of those means what an outsider might think they mean.
Re:
Hmm...Death & Dismemberment? Drug & Disease? I went searching and I think Maga refers to an antacid of some kind?
It would certainly complete this article mentioning that the whole hullabaloo started with a certain Youtuber publishing an appropriately enraged video about how Youtube keeps serving you seemingly innocent videos of kids conveniently annotated (in the comments) to semi-erotic timestamps, accidentally showing something kinda-sorta relevant to a paedophile. Allegedly one gets a lot of these suggested once you "train" the Youtube algorithm starting with the "right" search term and by repeatedly following the "right" suggested material. The ensuing nuclear blast on anything remotely resembling the term "C P" in any sense is merely collateral damage...
Re:
Ugh, here we go again.
Louie, Louie! Oh, oh! We gotta go!
Re:
Because moderating the comments is hard.
Re:
Isn't the problem really that Content ID is not learning from its mistakes? One would think that each time Content ID makes an error, someone, or something (machine learning) would make some correction to the Content ID algorithm, which would lead someone else to believe that it would be getting better.
It isn't. So there is no someone, or something making corrections to the Content ID algorithm. Shame on Google. Then again, those corrections might make Content ID worse. Still shame on Google. That each and every request for review isn't sent to some third party with no vested interests to determine, at least initially (there could and should be follow up proceedings in courts of law), whether something nefarious has taken place is yet another, shame on Google.
The stupidity involved in treating 2 letters together as meaning only one (terrible in this instance) thing hurts my brain.
Obvious based on article
My understanding is that the people actually discussing child porn must be doing it in terms that mimic pokemon enthusiasts terms and sayings. That is the only thing that would make sense based on the information provided.
Canadian Pacific
Central Pacific
Content Protection
Corporal Punishment
Not to mention that people often refer to movies and TV shows by their initials. I can't think of any at the moment, but I'm sure they exist with the initials C.P.
'This time'
Now, once the backlash ensued, Google got them their accounts back, but that simply isn't good enough.
Especially when you consider that:
A) Pokemon is kinda popular, with lots of people talking about it.
and
B) Talking about Pokemon has a good chance of mentioning 'CP', it being part of the game.
These three got their accounts back after the matter went public, how many people were given the axe, and will be given the axe, who won't be so lucky?
If these youtubers...
If these youtubers just realised that the consequence of discussing obvious codewords like cheese pizza is naturally gonna result in youtube sending gun-toting maniacs round to their place to free the kids from their nonexistent basement as part of their new automated fostaID system, they'd not get into this kind of trouble!
I wonder how Chris Prat and Carey Price (to name only two) feel about this....
Google - Confirming once again we will never have AI overlords... because we can't code intelligence.
Speculating: Canadian railfan channels are next...Canadian Pacific videos to be banned shortly.
