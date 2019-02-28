Pissed Consumer Exposes New York Luxury Car Dealer's Use Of Bogus Notarized Letters To Remove Critical Reviews
Pissed Consumer has uncovered more fraudulent behavior by companies hoping to scrub critical reviews from its site. The site first uncovered the use of bogus court orders to delist content -- something Eugene Volokh and Paul Levy have turned into a small-time crusade. These fraudulent court documents resulted in some genuine legal action. Questionable reputation management firms are now facing lawsuits from Pissed Consumer and the attorney general of Texas.
The latest twist in reputation management also includes forged legal documents. The stakes are a bit lower because no one's directly defrauding a court or forging a judge's signature. But the underlying tactic is still comparable: the misuse of fake legal documents to remove criticism from the internet.
Every once in a while, people would post a review or a comment here and there about Luxsport Motor Group. From time to time we received notarized letters from the posters who wanted to remove their reviews posted by mistake. Nothing suspicious. Until fraud was discovered.
Fraud involving notarized letters is the subject of this article.
[...]
As stated above, we accepted several notarized letters from the authors of the reviews about Luxsport Motor Group. They looked legitimate at a first glance as they were handled separately at different times and by different managers of our company.
In order to remove a review, the reviewer has to send a notarized letter retracting the review -- one containing a sworn statement the review was inaccurate when it was posted. This helps prevent companies from impersonating users in order to remove their criticism.
By spacing out these bogus letters, Luxsport went undetected for awhile, slowly cleaning up its review history at Pissed Consumer. But things changed last March. Another notarized letter arrived but was missing some of the required statements. Pissed Consumer spoke to the person who had written the review they now wanted removed… only to find out this person hadn't sent a notarized letter.
This happened again in October. Another review was removed with a notarized letter. Shortly thereafter, Pissed Consumer was contacted by the reviewer wondering why their review had been removed. The site dug into the stack of notarized letters it had received targeting negative reviews of Luxsport and discovered a whole mess of suspicious oddities:
4 notarized letters according to which we removed the reviews about Luxsport Motor Group were notarized by one and the same notary public from New York – Stephanie Chrysten Lynch
coincidentally, Luxsport Motor Group is headquartered in New York
interestingly, the posters whose letters were notarized by the same New York notary public, Stephanie Chrysten Lynch, posted their reviews not just from different parts of the US but from different continents
when we checked correspondence we received from, allegedly, the authors of the above-mentioned 4 notarized letters – it turns out that it was their 2nd notarized letter that was accepted in 3 cases; we did not accept the initial notarized letters and wrote them about it, they did not respond and then some time later the second “good” notarized letter came in.
Pissed Consumer confronted Luxsport about the suspicious letters and was treated to a lot of blustery bullshit suggesting the company was completely offended by the mere insinuation it might have engaged in questionable behavior. It claimed Pissed Consumer was trying to damage its brand and destroy its business with these claims. But in all of its defensive statements, it never sounded confused or baffled by the accusations, suggesting it wasn't completely surprised to be hearing about its sketchy reputation management efforts. It may very well be that a representative of Luxsport didn't craft these letters or have them notarized, but it's not unimaginable it's hired a terrible rep management firm to do whatever it takes to clean up its internet presence.
Bogus reputation management efforts rarely pay off. Luxsport only managed to temporarily shore up its questionable reputation before being found out. All of the reviews it wanted gone have been reinstated and Pissed Consumer's blog post has drawn more eyes to its shady behind-the-scenes behavior. The Streisand Effect is nearly 15 years old, but there are entities still discovering the term's definition -- and consequences -- in the year of our lord two thousand nineteen.
If that is a real notary, she is gonna have a REALLY bad day shortly.
Re: Irrelevant
If nothing. She either is a real notary in which case she broke the laws of her profession or she isn't a real notary and she impersonated one. Either way she is about to have a bad day.
Re: Re: Irrelevant
One does wonder if she works for the car dealer...
Imagine having your book pulled & all the things you notarized reviewed or invalidated.
Re: Re: Irrelevant
There is a real notary with this name in New York County, but there aren't any other details in the entry.
Her commission expires 2021, the term of a notary is 4 years.
I found all sorts of other things but I can't draw connections to the person so it stays in my head for now.
Re: Re: Irrelevant
How bad? Like, on a scale of 1 to Nuremburg, much trouble is she in?
Re: Re: Re: Irrelevant
If it is a real notary, they can be held personally liable for any losses (which seem to be zero here).
They dealership could be found guilty of criminal fraud (assuming they paid the notary to lie), but I don't see anyone actually prosecuting.
If they are not a notary, the person who faked the stamp could be found guilty of fraud (again, unlikely to actually be prosecuted).
The dealership in this case could be found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud - which I think would create personal liability for anyone directly involved.
So, I think the "bad day" is about a "have to wipe egg off of face" kind of bad day.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Irrelevant
Misdemeanor with a maximum ... I think it's $150, might be $1500 Fine per count, as there's no Real Property involved.
In this particular case, Conspiracy charges shouldn't be difficult to prove, and the Notary, her boss, and anyone he fingers will end up with prison time.
Re:
... and if she isn't a real person, she'll still have a bad day, but with a script that's been edited before being sent to the publisher.
Bad Day
If the bogus letters were sent in the US mail, they have now committed mail fraud. Call the postal inspector.
In a world with Section 230, a "reputation history" is nothing more than a "gossip history." Anyone can put up a false or malicious review, and not every business can sue everyone who might be out to harm it so easily. Sometimes these sites are used as weapons in reputation-blackmail schemes where the mere threat of such a malicious review is sufficient to get someone to cough up money.
All a negative review usually means is that someone doesn't like the target company. Section 230 ensures that the website isn't liable for lies, which means one cannot really rely on what they read.
Re:
Cool story, bruh.
Re:
And that justifies fraud how?
Re:
Tell me this, how exactly is a review webstie supposed to determine whether or not a review is true or whether it is defamatory?
If review websites were liable for the false reveiws given by reviewers, then those website would not be able to exist.
Re: Re:
That's the point: If the website can't be sure what's true, neither can the readers. That's the point. Online reviews are inherently worthless, more often than not posted by someone with a hidden agenda or an axe to grind.
There is no accountability for the speech, and no guarantee of its accuracy. "Sue the original publisher" doesn't work when the vitriol is spread throughout the globe or the posters are judgment-proof.
Re: Re: Re:
Online reviews are inherently worthless, more often than not posted by someone with a hidden agenda or an axe to grind.
Gonna need some evidence of this assertion that the majority of reviews are fraudulent as opposed to an accounting of a true experience.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
For those with an IQ below 60, who need it spelled out, Section 230 makes this self-evident, as do the number of fake-review scandals.
Unaccountability is evidence of unreliability, though some might pretend it's not (no need for logic anymore to these folks).
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You seem to have a problem with logic. Mostly with what the word "implication" means.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Interestingly, the fake review scandals have almost all been about the review target companies trying to game the system, not about the reviewers lying. This would seem to utterly deflate your argument. Perhaps if your IQ was high enough you'd recognize this yourself.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
For those with an IQ below 60, re-asserting the original assertion is not evidence, and is not convincing.
If you would like me to take you seriously, please provide some evidence. Otherwise, enjoy your liar label.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
- Stephen Hawking
Re: Re: Re:
That's a bunch of crap.
Companies that care about customers manage bad reviews very well in most cases. Responding to the reviewer and addressing their problems quite often gets reviews changed. Posting more information relating to a review can help others understand a situation in which a reviewer is being untruthful or misleading.
If a few reviews out of hundreds are bad, people take that into account. If few reviews out of hundreds are good, people take that into account.
Anonymous reviews are worth far more than any kind of endorsement these days. Companies that understand customer service and good products get this. Car dealers that have been scamming people for years don't.
A dealership that faked notarized letters is going to cheat you. A dealership that hired a firm to fix their online reputation and didn't immediately call them out and fire them for this kind of behavior is going to cheat you. A dealership that does not address it's reputation problems by contacting unhappy customers and trying to make things right is going to cheat you.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
There is no accountability for fake or malicious reviews. Section 230 immunizes the platform, who says it cannot determine the truth or falsity of reviews. If it can't, neither can anyone else. False-advertising and defamation laws are safeguards which make speech much more credible.
Now we have decisions that leave up defamatory content on third-party sites that can't be taken down even with a court order.
The review may or may not be accurate, but there is no punishment for lying, and a lot of known motivations for lying (competitor, disgruntled employee/customer, etc.). Someone who ignores this or claims to put stock in online reviews is essentially just declaring themselves gullible.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Once again for the slow class - restating the original assertion is not evidence.
I'm going to need some evidence of the assertion that most reviews are lies.
Please note that I have no issue with the idea that reviews can be false. I want support for the idea that the majority are false.
And again for the slow class - restating the original assertion is not evidence.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"There is no accountability for fake or malicious reviews."
I completely agree. However, the is reasonable redress - which is to respond to a review and get happy customers to write good (and honest) reviews.
Why do malicious reviewers need to be held accountable? If they are, would you agree that fake or paid "good" reviews should suffer the same penalties?
Re: Re: Re:
Corporally to you points, a business where the majority of reviews are negative, and which is trying to remove the reviews from public view is trying to hide how bad their business practices or products are.
Re: Re: Re:
A large part of online reviews conveys more information about the poster than about the product or service. Like people downvoting a restaurant because they had to hang their coats themselves. Those are to be largely ignored.
Where people take the time to write a motivation there is value in their review; knowing the stronger and weaker aspects of a product helps making a choice. It also is useful to be warned about a vendor with a history of handling complaints badly.
My conclusion is that there is some value in online reviews, but that is only when you read them with a critical eye.
So bad reviews from four different continents mean a business which is targeted must file suit in those continents to get the reviews removed.
Of course, the best way to test these sites' removal policies would be to post negative, but true, reviews of various lawyers, say those who have social-media histories they want buried due to how horrible it would make the lawyers look, but which can be pointed out on a site like this.
Re:
So Smith - you are saying that all user generated content should be blocked by default? You really hate free speech.
Re: Re:
I see I struck the non-Sequitur nerve in someone.
Re: Re: Re:
Well it does seem that Smith at least is saying that:
User-generated content may be defamatory.
It's hard to remove user generated content. (Because: 230)
Therefore, it should be easier to remove user-content.
So easy that anyone should be able to do it with a stern letter.
Failure for the intermediary (Google, TD, Facebook, any blog) to respond should be punished by force of government regulation. Harshly.
End result - User reviews, user comments, user created content would need to be blocked be default and reviewed before it can hit the web.
If I'm missing something, feel free to explain. And by explain, I don't want to hear about how hard it is to chase people down on 4 continents as they blackmail someone with bad reviews. That is your problem, not a solution.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Ok. 24,000 hours of video are uploaded to YT every hour. That's almost 66 years of video each and every day. It would require over 100,000 people to review all of that content without falling behind, watching video non-stop for 8 hours per day (accounting for vacation time and weekends).
Assuming a wage of $15/hour and no benefits that's a cost to Google of $3.15B annually, just to review all of that content. And we all know there would be employee benefits which drive that cost up significantly.
And that's just the video content; It doesn't include user comments of which there are millions posted every day.
Section 230 exists because without it there would be no user-generated content posted to the web, ever, due to the insurmountable costs. There would be no youtube, no facebook, no twitter, not even this comments section on this site where you post your shortsighted comments. No non-self-hosted blogs, no reddit, no pintrest, no photo hosting, only corporate sites and advertising. Is that the net you want?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Just as a clarification, Gary was responding the AC who dislikes Section 230, and restating what Gary understood to be that AC's position.
Gary's prior comments indicate Gary comes down in favor of Section 230.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Fair enough. Thanks for the clarification.
Re:
Or ... one could simply post a rebuttal - but that does not address your pet peeve now does it?
Re: Re:
I love the rebuttals. You can predict what they're going to say before you read them.
Blah, blah, blah...
The rubber-stamp rebuttals only validate the original complaint imo.
Re: Re: Re:
Defamation law does not require people to engage liars.
Section 230 eliminates any penalty to the website for publishing lies. The sites say they can't determine the truth of the postings. Because they are not vetted, the reviews amount to little more than gossip.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Which is why you're allowed to lie all the time in the Techdirt comments section.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Please provide evidence that supports your assertions.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Exactly like your post. See how this works? The internet is electronic conversation. Do you believe everything anyone tells you face to face?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Only my friends. They all tell me peer pressure is cool.
