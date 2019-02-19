German Politician Thinks Gmail Constituent Messages Are All Faked By Google
Christopher Clay alerts us to the latest Google Derangement Syndrome from an EU Bureaucrat. Last year, we noted that various EU politicians kept insisting that all of the complaints about their awful plan were due to Google lobbying and astroturfing -- when the reality showed that nearly all of the lobbying came from legacy copyright players.
However, German MEP Sven Schulze must have thought he was really on to something in claiming he had real proof of Google astroturfing. In a tweet (in German) he claimed that because all of the complaints he's getting seem to come from people with Gmail addresses, it's proof of fakery. No, really. Here's a translation (courtesy of Google, of course) of his tweet:
Now coming back every second of messages about # upload filter & # Article 13 pure. Apart from the fact that these contents are not correct, ALL come from # Gmail accounts. 🤔Man # google , I know that you are angry, but ye have this # fake really necessary action?
Really now? Perhaps Schultze is unaware that (as of the most recent public stats), Gmail is used by 1.5 billion people. These days, it's pretty typical for lots and lots of people to use Gmail as their personal (and often professional) email address. To claim that seeing Gmail emails proves Google is astroturfing is... nutty. And, it would appear that Schulze's followers recognize just how idiotic this looks.
How do you say ratioed in German?
And many of those 4.5 thousand replies are ruthlessly mocking him for being completely clueless.
I'm guessing he'll blame Google for all those replies as well?
Reader Comments
If you pretend it's from the boogieman, you don't have to answer
Easier by far to simply dismiss any criticism as coming from a large company that disagrees with you than to address that criticism, especially when it's entirely valid and you have no defensible position.
Re: If you pretend it's from the boogieman, you don't have to an
True. I was recently told by some Trumpetors that everything published by WaPo or the TImes was false by definition and they didn't have to address the facts in the articles. Win for the Cheeto.
Re: Re: If you pretend it's from the boogieman, you don't have t
When that starts, since communication has broken down, I just aim to make them as mad as possible, and start treating all their sources as false by default.
Re: Re: If you pretend it's from the boogieman, you don't have t
Particularly NY digital media for self-preservation publishes unverified outrageous claims for the attention. Word selection purposefully ambiguous to imply the most outrageous interpretation, and too often other digital media firms pick up that outrageous implication and write their own story stoked to be even wilder.
The harassment of Covington high-school kids is an example of this. While the digital media world is escalating their feedback loop of outrage to the highest levels, more moderate democrats and trumpets watched the original footage. Waited for more information. Then took note of the loss of credibility of platforms that ran with the outrage.
Smollett is another example of this exact process. Digital media world escalated and fired up feedback loops of outrage to the highest levels, gathering readership clicks for the story. More moderate democrats and trumpets observed things didn't add up as depicted. Waited for more information. Then again took note of the loss of credibility of platforms that ran with the outrage.
Charlottesville is another example of this process. Digital media escalated and fired up feedback loops of outrage to the highest levels, claiming President Trump came out in front of the world and stated openly he thought racists were fine people. More moderate democrats and trumpets observed the clear and repeated denunciation of white supremacists. Then again took note of the loss of credibility of platforms that ran with the most outrageous interpretation as indicator of racist statement that never happened.
Russia is another example of this process. The Steele dossier is opposition research from the Jeb Bush campaign, then picked up by Clinton, laundered through the press with headlines baked into the document to support itself, then passed through confused politicians to the intel agencies, the rubber-stamp FISA court (so appropriately derided in Techdirt), then used to fuel constant outrage stories for readership clicks. We've relived the Groundhogs Day version of the story since then with the same story ramped up over and over again going no where. More moderate democrats and trumpets observe accurately that there's nothing there, and three years into this all key claims are well documented as empty claims. Looking and taking note of the loss of credibility of platforms, Washington Post and New York Times are two that went hardest at empty claims and lost the most credibility in doing so. They cannot be trusted.
Those of us who took note of the lies, outrage, and omissions that marked us into war in Afghanistan and Iraq under Bush/Cheney are well tuned to spot the bullshit by this point. This is the very same engine driven largely by former intelligence and other political figures now embedded in the press driving their political agendas under protection of freedom of the press. It's political activist 'journalism' that sends us down the wrong path time and time again. I look at the current direction of the left and shake my head wondering when the worst of the Bush/Cheney administration power brokers took over and infested the left. It's as bad or worse than ever.
Re: Re: Re: If you pretend it's from the boogieman, you don't ha
Think that's the only point you're wrong on. In my view, was the left that took over Republican party, starting with the first, a Harvard-educated Northeastern liberal named William Buckley, who simply started calling himself a "conservative" and subverting all our positions. I wondered in the 80s why his National Review wasn't worried about what I was: debt, big government, and such. It's since come out that the Kristols used that strategy too, and the "Republican In Name Only" label became necessary.
Anyhoo, today seems there's almost enough of us here to take over Techdirt! I don't ally with anyone because not necessary: my views as yours stand on own merits... But one strategy would be get rid of the "hiding" by copy-pasting what the kids censor until they tire of it; when IP address is banned as will be, to get TOR Browser and resume. -- But I don't advocate that because prefer to just HOOT. And it's not really worth the effort.
It's certainly a valid response to Masnick's pieces like this, and then the comments getting off-topic about Trump. Sheesh.
Re: Re: Re: Re: If you pretend it's from the boogieman, you don'
Try again, Kid.
Re: Do it you pussy
Remember when you said only pirates use VPNs. Techdirt Farms does.
Short-term gain, long-term loss
After having 'their guy' spending so long vilifying the press and asserting that it's all 'fake' they are going to have a real fun time when the other side takes the spot and rolls with it.
'When your guy was in power news critical of the president was nothing but lies and could be ignored, but now that the other side has the seat, now people are supposed to believe news critical of the president when people and agencies put it out? Hypocrisy much?'
Re: Short-term gain, long-term loss
No, because epistemic closure disproportionately affects conservatism.
Re: If you pretend it's from the boogieman, you don't have to an
German man thinks hate mail about polish invasion is not real.
Fake News, fake emails, what will the next excuse for ignoring the electorate be.
Re:
Fake electorate.
Re:
Teflon, which in conjunction with closed ears, closed eyes will compliment the already closed mind. Oh, and don't forget the 'campaign contributions' that the rest of us know as bribes.
Ugh, these weasels...
I almost cannot believe the sheer brazen nerve of them, making out like this legislation is meant to target the very beneficiaries of it, the established internet giants whose positions as arbiters of what content is permitted on the internet will be entrenched by making it impossible for anyone to offer alternatives.
I do wonder...
How many of the complaints he's received by phone came from Android phones or iPhones?
Clearly Apple and Google must be behind all of those, too!
Re: I do wonder...
Didnt you notice your phone auto-dialing his number. Weird.
He'll blame Twitter for extra brownie points.
Copyright is not legacy. Companies purchase the rights from artists who lack mass distribution, and in return most artists get rich. Those who get screwed usually deal with fly-by-night labels or people they trusted, not the biggest players. That's why the top-shelf talent won't even work with indies. Listen to the horror stories of unprofessional productions (lack of insurance being one example), or not getting paid, nonunion work or union rules not being followed, and there's a reason these companies have that "legacy."
Masnick, on the other hand, is a loudmouthed, cowardly (as in lets his commenters bully people as if he shouldn't endure any consequences for that), NOBODY whose sole purpose seems to be seeding Google with sentence-long headlines that people can read without even clicking to his site.
What was in the other post? The top 20 searches on YOUTUBE (owned by Google) said something, yet Google itself talked about "good censorship." This is predicated on a belief that the audience is stupid and easily manipulated.
Copyrightholders and governments have had enough of piracy. One way or another, it's on the way out. Anyone who doesn't like what this does to the internet should blame the pirates, not the government.
Re:
Yes, that is right, you do think your audience is stupid and easily manipulated.
Re:
Did you actually cry real tears while writing that manifesto or were they more of the dry sob variety?
Re:
What has that got to do with German politicians and emails?
Re: "Copyright is not legacy." -- Good catch of MM's sly phrase.
He's always slanting that way with adjectives slipped in.
But of course, copyright IS a valuable legacy from the Founding Fathers of America who put in protections for the few creators from the many thieves. Damn good that they did, else the system that works so well to protect WORK and bring benefits to The Public would never have been able to come about.
Re: Re: "Copyright is not legacy." -- Good catch of MM's sly phr
Yeah!! Lets get back to the "copyright IS a valuable legacy from the Founding Fathers"!!
Which means something can only be copyrighted for 14 years with the option to renew it once for another 14 years.
The benefit to The Public would be awesome since everything copyrighted before 1991 would be in the public domain now.
I like your idea!
Re: Re: "Copyright is not legacy." -- Good catch of MM's sly phr
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHA!!!!!!
I should really reply seriously to this.........HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!
Ok, ok, whew, wow, that was a good one.
So, given that there are millions (potentially billions at this point) of creators, and that constitutes "a few" to you, please do tell how many thieves you think exist in this world of a few billion people? Please, I'm really interested in what you have to say on this.
Oh yes, because NOBODY created ANYTHING of BENEFIT to the public prior to the Found Fathers of America coming up with copyright protections. You should do stand up comedy, you're freaking hilarious, in a sad, pathetic way. I'm assuming then that you think Leonardo Da Vinci, Michaelangelo, Galileo, Isaac Newton, William Shakespeare, Chaucer, and all the other famous artists, writers, and creators in history all lived after America was founded? Correct?
Re:
I'm an independent musician who has put ALBUMS on iTunes, Spotify, etc. I have not had any sales, only streaming royalties totaling up to less than $5. So you would think I would be ALL FOR Article 13. You'd be wrong. If a major label offered to turn me into a star tomorrow in exchange for my rights, I wouldn't take their deal. NOT because I don't want to move up within the industry, but because of the industry's view on copyright not aligning with mine. What I'd consider "free publicity" they'd consider "copyright infringement". They'd call money from Content ID claims "royalties", but I don't want that kind of royalty.
Furthermore, you're really generalizing artists who get screwed over who signed to a major label. And nowadays, why would you want to go to a gatekeeper with a chance to get screwed over when you can put music out independently without gatekeepers? That way, if you don't like what you're getting, it's 100% in your control and you can do whatever you want. As far as collaborating with "indies", you again are generalizing it. There are plenty of independent productions that follow the union rules, get union workers, all without the need to go to a gatekeeper for their blessing. You're painting a picture where the gatekeepers and the industry has everything figured out, and that anyone who says they can do it without them is destined to fail. That's no longer the case in the 21st century.
Bully. Noun. A person who uses strength or power to harm or intimidate those who are weaker. Bully. Verb. Use superior strength or influence to intimidate (someone), typically to force him or her to do what one wants. Tell me this: How is what you say not make you a bully? Furthermore, using sound, logical arguments to rebut arguments like this is not bullying. Even if you're feelings are hurt because you don't like what you're reading doesn't make that bullying.
Is there a source saying Google talked about "good censorship"? And as far as the audience being manipulated, come on! Even those in the US who are for copyright law are against Article 13. Just because you disagree with their logic, and Google sides with their logic, does not mean Google manipulated those people. What's next: Assuming everyone who uses an Android phone is against Article 13 because of Google?
First off, copyright holders lobbied the governments for this kind of law that will screw up the Internet. I already addressed how Article 13 won't kill piracy in another comment (presumably to you), but to recap: Article 13 won't stop piracy; it'll only mess up the rest of the internet platforms who are trying to avoid copyright infringement (i.e. YouTube, Facebook, etc.). If we want to stop Article 13, we need to talk to government officials. Talking to "pirates" will do absolutely nothing!
Re: Re:
The law won't screw up the internet at all.
The major labels and content producers (film, tv) have no difficulty attracting top-shelf talent, because professionals like being treated and paid as such.
Masnick has ties to some pretty awful people that will be highlighted down the road, perhaps not even by me. I've gotten wind of some deep-diving exposes that will reveal a lot about some of whom he has spoken very highly. His verbally aggressive tone is that of a bully, one a lot more smug than he should be given what reporters are honing in on now.
Both the anti-copyright and pro-Section 230 brigades consist of a mutual-admiration society numbering fewer than two dozen people who have created a feedback loop that gives the impression that their voices are much larger than they are. One by one, this group will be exposed for what it is and what it does. This is already well underway and what has been published now is literally the tip of the iceberg.
Governments are no longer fooled by this technologically-amplified internet noise. Masnick is like that kid in class who tries to be your friend on the first day of school, before you figure out what he's about. He's just not really important enough to put on blast so quickly, more like something done at convenience, or when one has a few minutes of boredom to pass. He's nothing more than a pathetic little gnat.
Re: Re: Re:
Except for the fact that in reality, the internet doesn't work that way so yes it will.
Ah so you openly admit that you don't give a rat's ass about independent and smaller creators. You only care about "top-shelf talent". This alone is enough for me to dismiss you and everything you say. The internet allows the little guy to have a shot. You openly admit you are against that.
[Citation needed] Also, that's quite the lie you have going on there about deep-diving exposes.
And your tone is any better? Also what reporters? Facts or GTFO please.
If you were talking solely about TD commenters you MIGHT be able to argue that, but the number of registered commenters would likely still prove you wrong. Regardless, if you look outside TD there are MILLIONS if not BILLIONS of people who think this is a piece of crap.
Oh I'm so excited to see what kind of fantasy nonsense BS gets published about me! Please, do fill me in on all the juicy details of what I have been doing.
You mean bought out by deep-pocketed corporate lobbying, bolstered by a lack of technical knowledge of how computers and the internet actually work.
That explains why he regularly gets media attention, mentioned as a source in other publications and is largely, if not solely responsible for the now mainstream term of the "Streissand Effect". Yes, not important at all.
Aww! Jealous much?
Re: Re: Re:
Get angry for me girl lol
Re: Get yo assess chaos out Jhonny Boi
So we ARE doing the investigative reporter fantasy today.
Re: Re: Re:
It seems you are off your meds again.
Either that or you really do need meds.
Re:
May I parse legacy copyright industry for you, it is adverb, adverb verb. Legacy and copyright both describe the industry consisting of the old established gatekeeper publishers, labels,studios and newspapers.
Re: Re:
Oops, wrong parts, that should be adjective, adjective, noun,
Re:
If you're not going to bother coming up with a new talking point, then I'm not going to bother coming up with a new response. So here's a rerun of the one I wrote last week.
Given that you're still repeating the same bullshit after I already called you on it, it's looking a lot like the answer is "dishonest". Though I'm sure your coming replies will provide plenty of evidence in support of "stupid".
Re:
Stop copying and pasting. No one is taking you seriously at this point.
Re: Re:
You sure about that?
You sure about that?
You sure about that?
"Waaaah! We can't steal content anymore!"
Japan has it right. Lock up these thieves.
Re:
Iceland's path. Lock of the thieves -- most of which are bankers.
Re:
When you can't legally get content anymore let me know how that works out for you.
"complaints ... due to Google lobbying and astroturfing"
Is true and NOT contradictory to "nearly all of the lobbying came from legacy copyright players", that's just your misleading pro-Google juxtaposition.
But the ODD and interesting part of your phrasing there is:
Just wacky. Implies that you believe in more than one reality, or as I'd put it in vernacular: cherry-pick to suit any given piece.
You then go on to IGNORE the 669 "likes", which also fits "many", instead try to claim this person is overwhelmingly opposed.
It's TRIVIAL at best. So what's your true purpose with this TRIPE about ONE "German politician"?
Now, for REAL contrast: where's your numbers for how many "bloggers" are "supported" by Google and attack anyone who opposes it?
Here's UNDENIABLE evidence linking opposition to this person with Google's support:
https://copia.is/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/sponsors.png
From the THAT'S HOW IT WORKS department.
Narrator: That's not how it works.
Re: "complaints ... due to Google lobbying and astroturfing"
Oh, so you missed the recent Techdirt article that referenced an independent study which clearly showed that most of the lobbying came from legacy industry sources, much more than Google?
Re: Re: "complaints ... due to Google lobbying and astrotur
As I stated, it's not the NUMBERS: Masnick is mixing "complaints from Google" with "lobbying" from those who have a direct stake in copyright. It's just Masnick's usual tactic of putting two unrelated facts up and thereby clearing GOOGLE of its de facto monopoly and underhanded tactics.
Re: Re: Re: "complaints ... due to Google lobbying and astr
For many, the word "lobbying" is an euphemism for "pay offs". Also, EVERYONE has a stake in copyright which you fail to realize.
And you complaining about Mike allegedly putting two unrelated facts up is hilarious because you mix "facts" willy nilly with made up shit and you ALWAYS refuse to provide citations - instead you engage in straw-man attacks, misdirection or just ignore comments to prove you wrong.
In essence, you are an impotent loudmouth that has stagnated and can't keep up with the world anymore.
Re: "complaints ... due to your shadow on this doorstep
Better watch out blue balls. Old Jhon boy is gunnin for the spot of dumbest, craziest, whinest bitch, on this forum.
Re: "complaints ... due to Google lobbying and astroturfing"
How is
true and not contradictory to
Google is THE EXACT OPPOSITE of a legacy copyright corporation.
Logic, consistency, and reading comprehension are really not your strong suits, are they?
No, this just shows you don't understand English very well and lack much in the way of reading comprehension.
Well maybe the fact that he doesn't seem to understand how free email services work.
Umm, what? Who cares? Seriously, who cares if Susie Q blogger who has a blog about knitting is "supported by Google" and quite obviously doesn't attack anyone who opposes Google because, you know, her blog is about knitting. Have you finally gone off the deep end? Wait, my bad, you did that long ago, let me rephrase. Has the cognitive dissonance finally caught up with you and caused you to devolve into rambling incoherence?
Wooo! That's great! You managed to show that Google supports the COPIA INSTITUTE, but not TD. And that link says nothing about anyone else speaking out against this legislation. Congratulations, you failed to prove your point.
How do you say Ratioed in German? Ratioed.
It's obvious now, Masnick is not a shill, it is a GOOGLE BOT. Emphasis on that "it".
(/derp < just in case)
He's actually expanding.
The replies all come from ... Twitter!
OMFG, they're in it together.
Re: He's actually expanding.
Turns out the Internet isn't actually something that connects people together, but is just a single chatbot that everyone interacts with. Every post or tweet you've ever seen other than your own was authored by The One True Chat Bot.
This message brought to you by "The One True Chat Bot".
He didnt get it...
If it was from Google, it would have an CompuServe address..
