Appeals Court Takes No Time At All In Rejecting Patent Troll's Ridiculous Lawsuit Against Cloudflare
You may recall that back in May of 2017, a patent trolling operation called Blackbird Technologies picked on the wrong internet company to troll. Having built up some success blasting frivolous lawsuits at other internet companies, it chose to go after Cloudflare. That was a mistake. Cloudflare didn't just hit back, it promised to destroy the patent trolling firm, Blackbird Technologies. It opened up a campaign to crowdsource prior art not just on the patent at issue in its lawsuit but on every patent that Blackbird Technology claimed to hold.
Almost exactly a year ago, Cloudflare won its case with the court invalidating the patent. It was such an easy decision that it took US District Court Judge Vince Chhabria barely over a page explaining why the patent was so clearly invalid and the case was dismissed.
Blackbird, for reasons that escape me, decided to appeal to the Federal Circuit. Now, we've spent the better part of two decades mocking the Federal Circuit and its history of nutty decisions, but there are some cases so obviously bad that even the CAFC can't fuck them up. This is one. A CAFC panel heard the case last week and found the situation so utterly stupid that it only took a few days for it to affirm the lower court ruling. Indeed, its ruling is even shorter than the district court's ruling. The CAFC opinion doesn't even say anything other than: "Affirmed."
Ouch.
According to Cloudflare's General Counsel, Doug Kramer, in a blog post on Cloudflare's site, the CAFC panel didn't have a single question for the company's lawyers (which is nearly unheard of), leaving him with tons of extra time:
A panel of three judges from that court heard arguments on the appeal last Friday, but didn’t ask our attorney a single question about the substance of our argument on the abstractness of the patent. He sat down with almost half of his 15 minutes of argument time left because there was nothing more to say. Yesterday, just three business days after that hearing, the court affirmed the lower court’s decision in summary fashion, which means they didn’t even write about the claims or arguments, they just said “Affirmed” (see below).
Of course, as Kramer further notes in the post, even "easy victories" take a ton of time and resources, not to mention other kinds of costs that can impact a business in lots of ways:
Blackbird filed this case in March 16, 2017. For nearly two years, anyone doing due diligence on Cloudflare might have had questions about whether there was a cloud over our rights to our technology. And we had to go through a lot of briefing, and the related legal expenses, to get to this point. Blackbird’s combined legal filings at the district court and appellate court amounted to more than 650 pages, our responsive briefs were more than 900 pages.
The two courts spent less than two pages describing a result that was obvious to them, but it took us two years of uncertainty and cost to get there. Federal court litigation doesn’t make anything easy. Even if Blackbird had won the case, it is not clear they would have been able to collect significant damages. Our allegedly infringing use was not a product or feature that we charged for or made money from – it was essentially posting interstitial messages for various errors. Even though we were able to win this case early in the legal process and keep our costs as low as possible, it’s possible we spent more money resolving this matter than Blackbird would have been able to collect from us after trial.
This is why trolling works. This is why so many plaintiffs use the judicial system as a weapon, even when their lawsuits clearly have no merit. Even to get an "easy win" you can lose, big time.
Filed Under: cafc, patent trolling, patents
Companies: blackbird technologies, cloudflare
It seems to me that the CAFC should be able to give trolls the smackdown in cases like this. The judgement should say "Affirmed. Pay defendants lawyer fees."
Re:
This is what Anti-SLAPP laws are for, and yes, we need them.
Do more, don't do good
Past administrations have taken the attitude that more patents approved meant that the economic machine worked harder and faster and better. This led to an increase in the quantity of patents approved regardless of quality. Now we get to feast upon the economic burdens imposed on companies that have done no wrong by this attitude. Costs to these companies that wind up needing to defend themselves when they shouldn't need to. The money they spend on these defenses might actually have helped the economy (other than the lawyers) but is now wasted upon...well lawyers (not that lawyers are always a waste, but they should not have even been needed).
I don't see this position changing with the current administration. I wonder if the misunderstanding of the economic engine known as patent filing will get any better in the future, especially given the number of bad patents approved recently.
Drag on Innovation
Patents are nothing but a tool of corporations to inhibit innovation.
Cloudflare? Getting a favorable judgment?
blue and Jhon Sanford are going to fucking lose their shit...
Re:
Lose it?
There is so much of the stuff it has an event horizon.
What do you think of “no more patents”
Let’s say that there are good players and bad players in the court system, and that sometimes it is hard to tell them apart. I think we could all agree on that.
A patent, to be valid, has to explain a useful new technology with enough detail for those skilled in the art to reproduce it. I think everyone would (at least more or less) agree on that.
In the current environment, many large companies are just openly practicing patented technology and have been doing so for years. Take EBay/Mercexchange as an example, there are hundreds more.
So without determining who is the “good guy” and who is the “evil troll” or “evil corporation”, one result of the current environment is that inventors are less incentivized to protect their inventions with patents. Instead, just keeping innovation details secret is (in many cases) more effective in protecting new technology at lower cost and with better outcomes.
Is this good or bad? Do you anti-patent people feel that the public will suffer WITHOUT patent disclosures? Do you feel that inventors should be COMPELLED to document their inventions, like manufacturers should be COMPELLED to publish their service manuals?
Will the loss of patent disclosures affect society in a positive way or a negative way?
Re: What do you think of “no more patents”
And it has to be something original, not a rehash of an available technology with the added moniker "with a computer".
Do you have any idea how much it costs to file for a patent? In multiple parts of the world? There you have the incentive not to a file patent for small inventors.
And keeping innovation secret? Depending on the jurisdiction you are in "first to file" is the rule which means suddenly you may have to pay licensing for your own invention. I doubt most would call that a better outcome.
The problem of "evil trolls" is that the patent system is broken in some countries, especially the US. This leads to patents that have zero originality which are then used in extortion schemes.
The thing is, unless you register your invention you are SOL if someone else uses it. You want that sweet money an invention may generate you file for a patent - which means you have to disclose your patent.
Re: Re: What do you think of “no more patents”
I don’t see that you actually answered my question: do you think the loss of patent disclosures will have a positive or negative impact on society?
Re: Re: Re: What do you think of “no more patents”
In response to your very narrow question, the loss of patent disclosures, assuming that all patents were quality patents, would have a negative impact on society. That assumption, with regard to the quality of patents, is a big problem, and the proliferation of bad quality patents has a deleterious effect on society.
One also has to consider whether a (let us assume here good quality) patent holder has the ability to bring a product to market effectively. The disclosure would tell a potential competitor how not to do something so that they can do the same thing via a different method. Remember that it is the implementation that gets protected by the patent, not the idea. Again, if that secondary producer has the ability to bring a product to market effectively, society wins, and the patent system works as intended, including the part about disclosure.
Then considering the opposite of above, and (let us assume bad quality) patent holders have the ability to disrupt, rightly or wrongly, any other implementation of the idea by imposing monetary sanctions on any producer that creates a similar product even if they scrupulously avoid infringing on the bad patent. They have to spend money defending their position that could have gone into product improvement, or for that matter new products. In this scenario disclosure does nothing good for society. The lawyers win, the manufacturer loses a lot of money defending their product, and likely the patent gets disqualified so even the patent holder loses. In this
In the end, your question needs to be "do you think the loss of high quality patent disclosures will have a positive or negative impact on society?", and the answer is still, positive, if there are no junk patents. As to disclosure for the junk patents, disclosure means nothing at all as there is rarely a product to go along with that junk patent and society loses all around.
Re: Re: Re: Re: What do you think of “no more patents”
Consider the interval windshield wiper, or the paper clip, or Velcro. Yes, a patent tells a competitor what NOT to do, I would agree with that. Don't build a machine that makes this particular paper clip, bent at these particular angles in this particular fashion. The paper clip is amazing, isn't it? I'll be you use the same paperclip design that was originally patented.
I think your stance on patents will encourage inventors to keep their inventions secret. That's actually OK with me personally, but it runs exactly counter to what the framers of the US constitution had in mind.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What do you think of “no more patents&
What exactly is unique and non obvious about bending medal?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What do you think of “no more pate
an elongated U-shaped inner loop,
an elongated U-shaped outer loop, and
an arcuately-curved interconnecting portion therebetween;
each such U-shaped loop having
an open end,
a closed end, and
a pair of longitudinally-extending legs;
such closed end of the elongated U-shaped outer loop defining one longitudinal end of such bent wire elongated configuration,
such inner loop being nested within such outer loop with such open end of each such U-shaped loop facing in the same longitudinal direction;
such pair of longitudinally-extending legs of each such U-shaped loop including
a free leg having a distal end located at the open end of its respective U-shaped loop, and
a connecting leg,
such arcuately-curved interconnecting portion extending between such connecting legs at the open end of each such U-shaped loop and defining at its longitudinally outward midpoint the remaining longitudinal end of such bent wire configuration;
each such inner and outer loop free leg extending at least to the juncture of such longitudinally-extending connecting legs with such curved interconnecting portion while not extending beyond a location which is contiguous to a laterally transverse plane normal to the longitudinal axis of the clip which is longitudinally inward of a tangent to the longitudinally inward midpoint of the arcuately-curved interconnecting portion, and
each such U-shaped loop and such curved interconnecting portion being substantially coplanar so that the paper clip lies substantially flat when not in use.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What do you think of “no more patents”
If you think that raising the quality level of patents granted will encourage inventors to keep their inventions secret, then I suppose those inventors you are referring to have 'inventions' that if they tried to patent them, those patents would be considered junk.
The only reason to keep a product secret is so that one can finish creating the market ready product. Once the product is in the marketplace, it is no longer secret. This is only a benefit if the product originator can keep their design ahead of inevitable competitors (who don't need to infringe on any patent to compete, and will find it easier to compete when no patent exists, and will likely file for a patent because none exists, which will likely cause the originator some big headaches) and maintain their market share and margin by having been first and continually being different and better.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What do you think of “no more patents
You're daft, right? Coca-Cola. Tell me you know how to reverse engineer an encrypted FPGA image. You can't, any more than you know how to reverse engineer the formula for Coca-Cola. You can't in either of these two very obvious cases.
Trade secrets work. Duh.
Re: What do you think of “no more patents”
"A patent, to be valid, has to explain"
I think they should have to have a working model.
Re: Re: What do you think of “no more patents”
That sounds reasonable to me too.
Re: What do you think of “no more patents”
These days, mainly positive, as an IPO will not be a signal for the trolls to demand their toll. Also, it is way harder in the modern world to keep industrial secrets because of the turnover of staff.
Re: Re: What do you think of “no more patents”
Not really - many inventions involve combinations of things which really are non-obvious. Short of serious reverse-engineering activities, which are beyond the technical reach of the Open Source community, it's really not hard to keep secrets.
That is, people smart enough to figure out the invention (without the patent disclosure) are smart enough to be doing something else better with their time.
Re: Re: Re: What do you think of “no more patents”
"many inventions involve combinations of things"
"Short of serious reverse-engineering activities, which are beyond the technical reach of the Open Source community,"
"That is, people smart enough to figure out the invention (without the patent disclosure) are smart enough to be doing something else better with their time."
Re: Re: Re: Re: What do you think of “no more patents&rdqu
Simple question: How many really smart guys do you know or have you ever met or heard of that made a living out of reverse engineering proprietary trade secret technology and wrongfully selling it? People smart enough to do it are smart enough not to do it. Trade secrets for complex inventions are extremely effective. They are not as American as patents, which have a long and proud tradition, but in today's nearly socialist environment, patents are a bad bet.
Trade secrets will soon dominate the technology market, as Open Source completely runs out of gas. Personally, I think it's great.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What do you think of “no more patents&
What makes you think that someone smart enough to reverse engineer your super secret product isn't smart enough to make the same product differently? Oh, and never mind that without a patent they could do it exactly the same way as you did, because...no patent exists!
Oh and just because a product is complex does not mean it cannot be reverse engineered. They will just tear it down into smaller components and reverse engineer each of those. There is no such thing as secret sauce.
Re: What do you think of “no more patents”
And shit lost, confirmed!
You're the guy who thinks that rounded corners were Apple's gift to mankind, aren't you?
So what about CloudFlare's side project?
Now that this case is finally decided (I can't see it going to the SCOTUS), how is CloudFlare's invalidation project going? This seems like something multiple companies could get behind, and ANY patent troll could be added to the list of "filers of interest" -- including giants like IBM and Apple.
Behavior might change if anyone attempting to troll found their war chest rapidly evaporating under them.
