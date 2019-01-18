The Splinters Of Our Discontent: A Review Of... >>
<< Record Labels, Film Studios, Tech Companies...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Jan 18th 2019 10:38am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: WordPress Build And Host Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

WordPress Build and Host Bundle sets you up to create custom WordPress sites with a streamlined builder and hosting. Dragify WordPress Builder is an intuitive, drag-and-drop website builder that helps you build the exact site you want, that looks great on all platforms — all without writing a single line of code. Ahead Web Hosting delivers incredible hosting features, like cPanel support, a full suite of email tools and web stats, and much more. This plan nets you a lifetime of hosting for up to 5 websites with 3.5 GB of SSD-optimized storage and unlimited technical support to help along the way. The bundle is on sale for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
The Splinters Of Our Discontent: A Review Of... >>
<< Record Labels, Film Studios, Tech Companies...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

13:36 In Which We Warn The Wisconsin Supreme Court Not To Destroy Section 230 (0)
11:55 EU Cancels 'Final' Negotiations On EU Copyright Directive As It Becomes Clear There Isn't Enough Support (5)
10:43 The Splinters Of Our Discontent: A Review Of Network Propaganda (27)
10:38 Daily Deal: WordPress Build And Host Bundle (0)
09:36 Record Labels, Film Studios, Tech Companies And The Public Now All Agreed That Article 13 Is A Disaster (16)
06:14 On Heels Of Favorable FCC Ruling, Verizon Imposes 'Spam' Fees On Text Message Service For Schools, Nonprofits (30)
03:14 Latest EU Copyright Directive Still Demands Internet Companies Wave Magic Wands (52)

Thursday

20:16 NY Court Tells NYPD It Can't Hide Surveillance Of Protesters Behind A Glomar Response (19)
14:32 Supermacs Beats McDonalds To Have 'Big Mac' Trademark Cancelled In Europe (34)
12:22 How The GDPR Is Still Ruining Christmas (25)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.