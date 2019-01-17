How The GDPR Is Still Ruining Christmas >>
Thu, Jan 17th 2019


Daily Deal: The 2019 Blockchain Developer Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The 2019 Blockchain Developer Bundle will help you learn more about the technology behind blockchain and will help you start to develop your own projects. Whether you want to dive into the exciting world of cryptocurrencies or explore the potential of distributed applications, you're going to need a solid understanding of blockchain technology, and this bundle is the perfect starting point. Courses cover JavaScript, EOS, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. The bundle is on sale for $19.

