Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Jan 16th 2019 12:18pm


Filed Under:
article 11, copyright, eu, eu copyright directive, google news, link tax, news aggregation, snippet tax

Companies:
google



Google Shows What Google News Looks Like If Article 11 Passes In The EU Copyright Directive

from the bye-bye-news-content dept

While much of the focus concerning the EU's Copyright Directive have been about Article 13 and the censorship and mandatory filters it will require, an equally troubling part is Article 11, which will create a "snippet" tax on anyone who aggregates news and sends traffic back to the original sites (for free) without paying those news sites. This is dumb for all sorts of reasons, not the least of which is that this plan has been tried in both Germany and Spain, and failed miserably in both places. Indeed, studies in Spain showed that this law actually did tremendous harm to smaller news sites (which the EU insists this law is designed to help). The latest version we've seen in the EU Copyright Directive is even worse than the laws in Germany and Spain in that it is so vague and so unclear that it is possible to read them to say that using more than a single word will make the aggregator liable for the tax.

In Spain, as you may recall, when that law was passed, Google responded by turning off Google News in Spain entirely, saying that it was impossible to remain in the country under that law. As they noted (and which everyone pushing for these laws always ignores), Google actually doesn't put any advertisements on Google News. It's not monetizing it (despite lies from supporters of these laws that Google is "profiting" off of their work, when Google is actually sending traffic for free). So there were some questions about what Google would do with Google News in Europe if Article 11 becomes law.

The company has now hinted at its plans by leaking a beta test of what Google News would look like under Article 11. The answer? It would look almost entirely empty:


As you can see, because the tax applies to using any words from the articles, what a "compliant" Google News looks like is a Google News page where none of the content actually loads. All you get is the names of the publications and nothing else.

Of course, this is going to infuriate supporters of Article 11, who will insist that this is awful and some terrible game that Google is playing. But it's their own fault for writing a law that says this is what you have to do. Supporters will again argue that this is not what they intended -- instead, the whole point of Article 11 is to try to force Google to "license" the news it links to. But these leaked screenshots more or less highlight how the EU Copyright Directive is truly little more than a shakedown of Google. Basically, the entire point of the law is "Google, give money to failing newspapers, or we'll force your News site to look like shit." And Google is suggesting it might just call the EU's bluff on this.

At the very least, this makes it clear that the entire point of the EU Copyright Directive -- especially Articles 11 and 13 -- are a weak attempt to say "Google is successful, therefore, Google should give a lot more of its money to companies that haven't been successful in the internet age." If the EU just named it "the tax Google because our own industries failed to innovate" Directive, it would at least be a bit more intellectually honest.

Reader Comments

The First Word

Of course, this is going to infuriate supporters of Article 11, who will insist that this is awful and some terrible game that Google is playing.

It kind of is, from a certain point of view. There's a reason the technical term for this kind of behavior is malicious compliance, afterall.

That doesn't mean it isn't kind of awesome. If Europe wants to live by the electronic sword, as it were, then let them die by the same sword.

—Mason Wheeler

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 11:37am

    News?

    Well as they say, "No News is Good News."

    I really want to know how the EU thinks this is *supposed* to work out?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mason Wheeler (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 11:51am

      Re: News?

      The article says how it's "supposed to" work out: with Google being forced to pay European news companies. That's been pretty obvious, with little in the way of room for alternate interpretations, from the start.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anon, 16 Jan 2019 @ 2:20pm

        Re: Re: News?

        Hu? Nobody figured out - "well, instead then they'll just not link to us to avoid paying us"? None of these lawyers who make a living finding loopholes thought of the obvious one?

        And what does this law say if I post a link to a news story on my Facebook? How many snippets have to be published on Facebook before it becomes a news aggregator? If my blog post goes viral, does that mean anyone who reposts it has to send me three cents?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:09pm

      Re: News?

      "Well as EU say,"

      Fixed that for you lol

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 11:41am

    Not enough

    To really make the point, they should list the sites in alphabetic order to show that they are NOT reading them to rank them. Just a raw list of news sites registered in the EU. After all, if they "read" them to analyze and rank them, then the EU will tax them for reading the articles ... word-by-word, tax-by-tax, fine-by-fine. Eventually the EU will reach its goal of forcing every non-EU web presence out of the EU.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:48pm

      Re: Not enough

      They could go one further and simply not crawl EU news sites. They wouldn't appear in the results at all, anywhere in the world.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:57pm

        EU/UK?

        Everyone seems to have forgotten about Brexit.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 5:03pm

        Re: Re: Not enough

        Nah. As an American with our own shitty people in office, I at least want to know I can browse Google for European news without being subject to European laws. If the EU sites don't want me to read them, they can geoblock my IP.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 11:48am

    Of course, this is going to infuriate supporters of Article 11, who will insist that this is awful and some terrible game that Google is playing.

    It kind of is, from a certain point of view. There's a reason the technical term for this kind of behavior is malicious compliance, afterall.

    That doesn't mean it isn't kind of awesome. If Europe wants to live by the electronic sword, as it were, then let them die by the same sword.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    wshuff (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 12:24pm

    European lawmakers are now furiously drafting Article 14, a law which will require Google to link to European news sites using snippets that Google will be required to license under Article 11.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonmylous, 16 Jan 2019 @ 12:38pm

    Wrong

    Uhm, that's Google being "nice". The real results would actually be international news outlets stories beyond the EU's borders. Meaning there will be NONE of the UK/EU news sites appearing on the first 10 pages. Can you imagine the UK/EU getting all their news from FOX, CNN, MSNBC instead? Or even Al Jazeera!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:30pm

      Re: Wrong

      If article 11 passes, can you see those companies not trying to get the Link task for links shown in Europe?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rocky, 16 Jan 2019 @ 12:41pm

    It would be interesting to see the reaction of people if google and it's subsidiaries just plain stopped indexing any EU site plus blocked ALL uploads to their services for a week.

    I also wonder how many other sites that rides googles coattails would scream bloody murder at the same time.

    Maybe the politicians will wake up then when they have an angry mob outside the EU parliament...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    John Cressman, 16 Jan 2019 @ 12:54pm

    Funny...

    Funny how in this particular case, TechDirt doesn't agree with technical socialism - which is basically what it is. I think that's funny from such a left leaning publication.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mason Wheeler (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 12:56pm

      Re: Funny...

      ...huh?

      If this is "a left-leaning publication," how do you explain the extreme-right conspiracy nuttery constantly being posted by Tim Cushing?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Igualmente69 (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:37pm

        Re: Re: Funny...

        Are you being serious? After seeing your comment I looked through all of Tim Cushing's posts in January and didn't find a single one that could be called "extreme-right".

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:19pm

      Re: Funny...

      Could you clarify your point? As I see "technical socialism", it is to use free online tools to make a profit. Forcing those free tools to pay you seems more like "technical slavery". You are not forced to use those tools and it is simple to unlist your website.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:22pm

      Re: Funny...

      It’s almost as if TD has a constant stance on the issue and writes articles accordingly. But as we all know, reality has a “leftist” bias.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:52pm

      Re: Funny...

      It's not a left-leaning "publication". It's a realist blog site. Granted, some of the blog posts are less than realistic but, in general, this is a rather balanced site.

      "Left" and "right" both suck and have no place in critical thinking on any topic.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Igualmente69 (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 12:54pm

    I wonder how the token anti-Google troll is going to spin this to insult Mike.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 12:55pm

    Or they are treating Google like a radio statio nthat has to pay ASCAP fees.

    Apple is successful as well, but with their own creations. Slight different.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:11pm

      Re:

      they are treating Google like a radio statio[n ]that has to pay ASCAP fees

      Explain how Google News is similar to, or exactly the same thing as, a radio station.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        stderric (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:20pm

        Re: Re:

        I dunno, I think the AC's got a pretty good analogy there: most of the radio stations I listen to play two-second samples of songs and then tell me where I can go to get a full-length, fully-licensed version.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Gary (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:28pm

        Re: Re:

        Explain how Google News is similar to, or exactly the same thing as, a radio station.

        Google News isn't - at all. But Article 11 is similar to a compulsory licensing scheme from the musical world.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 12:57pm

    Won't Brexit take Great Britain out of the EU?

    Those are all British news sources. Do the EU rules come into effect before or after Bexit?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    spikerman87, 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:16pm

    Rules!

    I'm curious how many companies will abandon Europe entirely. It's like this is what happens when you make impossible rules.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:22pm

    Google should have put one word uder each website name ,
    eg the words would spell out.

    this law is a tax on free speech we cannot explain it in detail
    as we are only allowed to use one word from any newspaper
    .
    say a small website just has the words
    the president signs new bill into law ,
    Will it be liable to be sued by any news website
    that uses the same words in an article .
    Many websites use the same words to report on common .
    There are some countrys that are not in the eu ,but located in europe
    eg monaco .
    Will news websites just move their servers there to get
    around article 11.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:27pm

    AdSense

    Hope these news agencies have a big advertising budgets so they can pay Google to send them traffic!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:32pm

    License

    And which news organization will be the first to license Google for one dollar/pound/mark per year for all their content.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Thad (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:34pm

    Mike, I agree with the article as a whole, but not necessarily this bit:

    As they noted (and which everyone pushing for these laws always ignores), Google actually doesn't put any advertisements on Google News. It's not monetizing it (despite lies from supporters of these laws that Google is "profiting" off of their work, when Google is actually sending traffic for free).

    Google may not be directly monetizing Google News, but come on now, it's not operating it out of the goodness of its heart. It's gathering data on its users' browsing habits; that's Google's business model, and that's the value it derives from operating Google News. Whether or not Google serves ads on Google News directly, it's using analytics from the site to help target ads.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    webster, 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:35pm

    Link Tax

    Google should stop linking now so that EU google users and probably the EU newspapers, will see what happens and straighten their EU representatives out before they pass this thing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:41pm

    If Google News is so great for news organizations, why aren't they opting in?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:59pm

      Re:

      Because they're too myopic to see that Google drives most of their traffic to them. They only see that they're losing profits over time and somehow have decided it's because the public doesn't need to go to their sites since Google presents all of the news in the search results. If their articles are really so poor that you can stop reading at the 3rd sentence of every article then they deserve to go out of business.

      If Google stops driving traffic to their sites altogether they'll all die out rather quickly. Perhaps that will open their eyes. And yours, apparently.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 2:50pm

        Re: Re:

        Menawhile, these same outfits are willingly giving content and traffic to Twitter and Facebook, with the same outcome.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 3:46pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          The news sites behind article 11 are willingly giving content to Twitter and Facebook... how, exactly? And what outcome are you talking about? Wanting Twitter and Facebook to pay a link tax for the content they themselves provided? I don't follow this at all.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 2:13pm

      Re:

      The better question is, if Google news is so bad for them, why have they not opted out via robots.txt. This article is driven by the reasoning that Google has money and we, the newspapers, want some of it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Gary (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 2:42pm

        Re: Re:

        if Google news is so bad for them, why have they not opted out via robots.txt.

        They don't want Google to stop sending the viewers, they want Google to pay them and send them viewers.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 2:48pm

        Re: Re:

        Copyringting one's work is opting out.

        Why did Google get rid of its cache?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 3:49pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Everything you publish is automatically copyrighted. You don't have to register that copyright with government but that does strengthen your position if litigation occurs.

          Copyrighted work is still subject to Fair Use, something a snippet with a link clearly takes advantage of. Article 11 is effectively killing Fair Use of EU-generated content so in that respect copyright does indeed "opt out" that content from reproduction elsewhere.

          But that's not what article 11 is trying to achieve. They still want Google to include the snippets but they also want Google to pay for the "privilege". They want their cake and to eat it, too.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bobvious, 16 Jan 2019 @ 2:00pm

    "Let's use Article 11 so we don't need to use Chapter 11"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bamboo Harvester (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 2:06pm

    ...sdrawcaB

    ... Google is approaching this backwards.

    What they should "propose" is a few cents CHARGE for every link they put up to any EU news source instead.

    They're sending people TO those links - just like clickbait.

    Why shouldn't they be recompensed for this, just like any other redirection to an advertising site?

    Of course, if a site doesn't WANT to pay, they're free to ask Google (or any search engine) to delist them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Bobvious, 16 Jan 2019 @ 2:22pm

      Re: ...sdrawcaB

      So maybe the EU just needs a new method for dealing with web indexing. That way they can keep ElGooG away by replacing robots.txt with google_pay_us.taxt

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Bamboo Harvester (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 3:03pm

        Re: Re: ...sdrawcaB

        Easier fix: Just put in a filter (because they're sooo popular at the moment) so that any EU news items will only show links to non-EU news sites.

        France declares war on Sealand would only show NY Times, Sacramento Bee, etc links.

        But for the purposes of "legal" arguments, I'd still go with Google, followed by every other search engine company, saying they're going to institute a charge of $xyz for each EU news site link they show.

        Setting the $xyz to say, oh, five times the amount the other side is arguing is a fair "tax" would be a good starting point...

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 4:05pm

      Re: ...sdrawcaB

      The US Government could do the same thing with T-bills. Pay -0.5 percent a year on them and tell anyone who blaks to go put their money in a safe place on the open market.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rekrul, 16 Jan 2019 @ 2:33pm

    Assuming that Google didn't omit the snippets and agreed to pay the link tax, how is it even supposed to work?

    Is Google supposed to contact the relevant news agency every time they need to include a news link in their search results and negotiate a separate licensing fee?

    Are they supposed to pay each news service a blanket licensing fee?

    Is the service going to count how many words from their web sites that Google uses over the course of a month and send them a bill?

    Who's supposed to be responsible for keeping track of how much tax Google owes and collect it?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 2:46pm

      Re:

      It would be done like ASCAP for radio, via a clearinghouse.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bamboo Harvester (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 3:07pm

      C'mon...

      ...we all KNOW how this kind of scam "works".

      They'll institute a special governmental department to handle it. Which will have salaries for the heads in the millions per year range.

      Said department will "assess" an "estimated amount" of taxes owed.

      Those taxes owed will be paid directly to that department, which will then pay the actors and musicians... er, I mean "news sites" a fraction... er... a percentage equal to costs incurred...

      Sound familiar?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bob, 16 Jan 2019 @ 3:12pm

    RTBF works

    Looks like google just finished with a Right To Be Forgotten request from the EU news companies.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 3:17pm

    All the while American publishers laugh out loud (behind closed doors, of course, so as not to spoil their victory), at the stupidity of their European competitors insisting on not only committing digital suicide, but on salting the earth so that no credible competition can grow out of the whole continent ever again.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glenn, 16 Jan 2019 @ 3:28pm

    "Content owners" will never, it seems, comprehend the concept of "free advertising" and how it benefits them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 3:37pm

      Re:

      Copyright ownership precludes involuntary business models. They have absolute control over their work by law.

      Content aggregators siphon money from the creators: they create nothing and wind up with billions. The public has chosen to enable this by supplying the user-generated content.

      A separate issue is the one facing all internet creators in that there are too many creators to sustain the old business model. Anyone can publish an e-book, and eve if there were no Pirate Bay, the market would still be flooded and have to thin out.

      Solving the copyright problem won't solve the other problem.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 3:53pm

        Re: Re:

        Small nit: They don't have absolute control over their copyrighted works. There is still Fair Use and parody. So far...

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


