Google Shows What Google News Looks Like If Article 11 Passes In The EU Copyright Directive
While much of the focus concerning the EU's Copyright Directive have been about Article 13 and the censorship and mandatory filters it will require, an equally troubling part is Article 11, which will create a "snippet" tax on anyone who aggregates news and sends traffic back to the original sites (for free) without paying those news sites. This is dumb for all sorts of reasons, not the least of which is that this plan has been tried in both Germany and Spain, and failed miserably in both places. Indeed, studies in Spain showed that this law actually did tremendous harm to smaller news sites (which the EU insists this law is designed to help). The latest version we've seen in the EU Copyright Directive is even worse than the laws in Germany and Spain in that it is so vague and so unclear that it is possible to read them to say that using more than a single word will make the aggregator liable for the tax.
In Spain, as you may recall, when that law was passed, Google responded by turning off Google News in Spain entirely, saying that it was impossible to remain in the country under that law. As they noted (and which everyone pushing for these laws always ignores), Google actually doesn't put any advertisements on Google News. It's not monetizing it (despite lies from supporters of these laws that Google is "profiting" off of their work, when Google is actually sending traffic for free). So there were some questions about what Google would do with Google News in Europe if Article 11 becomes law.
The company has now hinted at its plans by leaking a beta test of what Google News would look like under Article 11. The answer? It would look almost entirely empty:
As you can see, because the tax applies to using any words from the articles, what a "compliant" Google News looks like is a Google News page where none of the content actually loads. All you get is the names of the publications and nothing else.
Of course, this is going to infuriate supporters of Article 11, who will insist that this is awful and some terrible game that Google is playing. But it's their own fault for writing a law that says this is what you have to do. Supporters will again argue that this is not what they intended -- instead, the whole point of Article 11 is to try to force Google to "license" the news it links to. But these leaked screenshots more or less highlight how the EU Copyright Directive is truly little more than a shakedown of Google. Basically, the entire point of the law is "Google, give money to failing newspapers, or we'll force your News site to look like shit." And Google is suggesting it might just call the EU's bluff on this.
At the very least, this makes it clear that the entire point of the EU Copyright Directive -- especially Articles 11 and 13 -- are a weak attempt to say "Google is successful, therefore, Google should give a lot more of its money to companies that haven't been successful in the internet age." If the EU just named it "the tax Google because our own industries failed to innovate" Directive, it would at least be a bit more intellectually honest.
It kind of is, from a certain point of view. There's a reason the technical term for this kind of behavior is malicious compliance, afterall.
That doesn't mean it isn't kind of awesome. If Europe wants to live by the electronic sword, as it were, then let them die by the same sword.
News?
I really want to know how the EU thinks this is *supposed* to work out?
Re: News?
Re: Re: News?
And what does this law say if I post a link to a news story on my Facebook? How many snippets have to be published on Facebook before it becomes a news aggregator? If my blog post goes viral, does that mean anyone who reposts it has to send me three cents?
Re: News?
Fixed that for you lol
Not enough
Re: Not enough
EU/UK?
Re: EU/UK?
Re: EU/UK?
Re: Re: Not enough
Re:
Re:
Article 15: all EU citizens granted an annual, Google-funded, two weeks paid holiday in Mountain View California.
Wrong
Re: Wrong
I also wonder how many other sites that rides googles coattails would scream bloody murder at the same time.
Maybe the politicians will wake up then when they have an angry mob outside the EU parliament...
Funny...
Re: Funny...
If this is "a left-leaning publication," how do you explain the extreme-right conspiracy nuttery constantly being posted by Tim Cushing?
Re: Re: Funny...
Re: Re: Re: Funny...
Re: Funny...
Re: Funny...
Re: Funny...
"Left" and "right" both suck and have no place in critical thinking on any topic.
Re:
Especially don't feed them before they even show up.
Re: Re:
Apple is successful as well, but with their own creations. Slight different.
Re:
Explain how Google News is similar to, or exactly the same thing as, a radio station.
Re: Re:
I dunno, I think the AC's got a pretty good analogy there: most of the radio stations I listen to play two-second samples of songs and then tell me where I can go to get a full-length, fully-licensed version.
Re: Re:
Explain how Google News is similar to, or exactly the same thing as, a radio station.
Google News isn't - at all. But Article 11 is similar to a compulsory licensing scheme from the musical world.
Won't Brexit take Great Britain out of the EU?
Re: Won't Brexit take Great Britain out of the EU?
Re: Won't Brexit take Great Britain out of the EU?
Rules!
eg the words would spell out.
this law is a tax on free speech we cannot explain it in detail
as we are only allowed to use one word from any newspaper
.
say a small website just has the words
the president signs new bill into law ,
Will it be liable to be sued by any news website
that uses the same words in an article .
Many websites use the same words to report on common .
There are some countrys that are not in the eu ,but located in europe
eg monaco .
Will news websites just move their servers there to get
around article 11.
AdSense
License
Mike, I agree with the article as a whole, but not necessarily this bit:
Google may not be directly monetizing Google News, but come on now, it's not operating it out of the goodness of its heart. It's gathering data on its users' browsing habits; that's Google's business model, and that's the value it derives from operating Google News. Whether or not Google serves ads on Google News directly, it's using analytics from the site to help target ads.
Link Tax
Re:
If Google stops driving traffic to their sites altogether they'll all die out rather quickly. Perhaps that will open their eyes. And yours, apparently.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
if Google news is so bad for them, why have they not opted out via robots.txt.
They don't want Google to stop sending the viewers, they want Google to pay them and send them viewers.
Re: Re:
Why did Google get rid of its cache?
Re: Re: Re:
Copyrighted work is still subject to Fair Use, something a snippet with a link clearly takes advantage of. Article 11 is effectively killing Fair Use of EU-generated content so in that respect copyright does indeed "opt out" that content from reproduction elsewhere.
But that's not what article 11 is trying to achieve. They still want Google to include the snippets but they also want Google to pay for the "privilege". They want their cake and to eat it, too.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Let's use Article 11 so we don't need to use Chapter 11"
...sdrawcaB
What they should "propose" is a few cents CHARGE for every link they put up to any EU news source instead.
They're sending people TO those links - just like clickbait.
Why shouldn't they be recompensed for this, just like any other redirection to an advertising site?
Of course, if a site doesn't WANT to pay, they're free to ask Google (or any search engine) to delist them.
Re: ...sdrawcaB
Re: Re: ...sdrawcaB
France declares war on Sealand would only show NY Times, Sacramento Bee, etc links.
But for the purposes of "legal" arguments, I'd still go with Google, followed by every other search engine company, saying they're going to institute a charge of $xyz for each EU news site link they show.
Setting the $xyz to say, oh, five times the amount the other side is arguing is a fair "tax" would be a good starting point...
Re: ...sdrawcaB
Is Google supposed to contact the relevant news agency every time they need to include a news link in their search results and negotiate a separate licensing fee?
Are they supposed to pay each news service a blanket licensing fee?
Is the service going to count how many words from their web sites that Google uses over the course of a month and send them a bill?
Who's supposed to be responsible for keeping track of how much tax Google owes and collect it?
Re:
Re: Re:
C'mon...
They'll institute a special governmental department to handle it. Which will have salaries for the heads in the millions per year range.
Said department will "assess" an "estimated amount" of taxes owed.
Those taxes owed will be paid directly to that department, which will then pay the actors and musicians... er, I mean "news sites" a fraction... er... a percentage equal to costs incurred...
Sound familiar?
RTBF works
Re:
Re:
Content aggregators siphon money from the creators: they create nothing and wind up with billions. The public has chosen to enable this by supplying the user-generated content.
A separate issue is the one facing all internet creators in that there are too many creators to sustain the old business model. Anyone can publish an e-book, and eve if there were no Pirate Bay, the market would still be flooded and have to thin out.
Solving the copyright problem won't solve the other problem.
Re: Re:
