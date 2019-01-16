 
<< Daily Deal: The Complete UI & UX Design...
 tdicon 

Culture

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Jan 16th 2019 10:45am


Filed Under:
1923, copyright, game jam, games, public domain



Reminder: You Still Have The Rest Of January To Enter Our Public Domain Game Jam

from the gaming-like-it's-1923 dept

Gaming Like It's 1923: The Newly Public Domain Game Jam

As we mentioned earlier this month, in celebration of the fact that the US finally has allowed older works to enter the public domain again, after a very long hiatus, we're hosing a public domain game jam, encouraging people to create games (video games, tabletop games, LARPs, storytelling games, whatever) using newly public domain material. What good is a public domain if people aren't using it and building amazing new works with it? We've already seen some copyright maximalists -- who worked hard for years to prevent such works from entering the public domain -- mocking the excitement many of us have for finally seeing works entering the public domain (one of whom wondered why anyone would still care about works from 1923, which is infuriating, given their role in keeping those works away from the public domain). So, let's prove them wrong and build some amazing new works.

We're halfway through the month of January, and we already have five amazing entries, all building on newly public domain material. We were expecting people to most likely wait towards the end of the month to submit, so already having so many entries is a great sign. But, it also means that there's plenty of time for you to come up with a game as well. On the game jam page we have some pointers/guidelines and links to many of the newly public domain materials.

We also have an all-star panel of judges, from both the gaming and the copyright law worlds, and we're offering copies of our (public domain) CIA: Collect It All card game (or some of our copyright-themed t-shirts) as prizes for the best games in a variety of different categories. Even if you've never designed a game, now's your chance. Part of the idea behind a short-term "game jam" like this is that it encourages people to make something quick and get it out there for testing and improvement. We're excited about the submissions that have already come in, but just as excited to find out what else you guys can come up with over the rest of the month.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Daily Deal: The Complete UI & UX Design...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

10:45 Reminder: You Still Have The Rest Of January To Enter Our Public Domain Game Jam (0)
10:40 Daily Deal: The Complete UI & UX Design Master Class Bundle (0)
09:28 Judge Recommends Vacating The Sentence Of One Of The FBI's Handcrafted Terrorists (3)
06:22 Ajit Pai Refuses To Brief Congress On What He Plans To Do About Wireless Location Data Scandals (32)
03:23 Amazon Dash Buttons Ruled Illegal In Germany For... Making It Too Easy To Buy Stuff (25)

Tuesday

20:09 Infamous Pinkerton Detectives Claim Red Dead Redemption's Use Of Historically Accurate Pinkertons Is Trademark Infringement (29)
15:34 Court To Revenge Porn Bro Suing Twitter: You Agreed To Twitter Picking The Courtroom Every Time You Created A New Alt Account (19)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 195: The EU Endangers Free Speech Online... Again (2)
12:04 Vizio Admits Modern TV Sets Are Cheaper Because They're Spying On You (62)
10:47 Hollywood Asks EU To Drop Article 13 Entirely, Because It Might Possibly Have A Tiny Compromise For The Internet (21)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.