Attorney General Nominee Seems Willing To Let The DOJ Jail Journalists Over Published Leaks
Jeff Sessions did everything the president wanted him to do: roll back civil rights investigations, get tough on immigration, amp up the War on Drugs, blame everyone but law enforcement for spikes in crime. It didn't matter. The president shitcanned Sessions because he recused himself from the DOJ's investigation of Trump's Russia-related activities.
His replacement, William Barr, is undergoing the formality of a confirmation hearing. It's assumed there's no way he can blow it. But he's trying.
Barr would be no improvement over the departed Sessions. Barr thinks marijuana should be illegal everywhere. He's a fan of expanding executive power. As attorney general under George Bush Sr., he ordered phone companies to comply with DEA demands for millions of call records originating in the United States, laying the groundwork for the NSA's Section 215 collections.
He also doesn't seem to care much for the First Amendment. As attorney general, he pushed for a Constitutional amendment banning the burning of American flags in the wake of a Supreme Court decision offering First Amendment protection for this form of expression.
Thirty years later, Barr seems just as reluctant to respect the First Amendment. During the confirmation hearing, Sen. Amy Klobuchar lobbed what should have been a softball to the AG nominee. Moving on from the appalling murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by members of the Saudi government, Klobuchar asked if the Justice Department would jail journalists for doing their jobs.
Instead of a quick "No," or a quickly-qualified "Yes, but only under the most extreme circumstances," Barr responded with a disturbingly long "ummm" and an uncomfortable silence. When Barr finally broke his silence, his answer was worse than his silence.
I can conceive of situations where…you know, as a last resort… and where a news organization has run through a red flag or something like that, knows that they're putting out stuff that will hurt the country… there could be a situation where someone could be held in contempt.
This is bad news for the free press. Jeff Sessions already began laying the groundwork for easier surveillance and prosecution of journalists by the DOJ. The standards alluded to by Barr ("policies in place") have been there for more than two decades. As they stand now, the DOJ has to exhaust all other investigative methods before demanding information from journalists and, if it plans to subpoena news agencies, it has to give them advance notice and work with them to minimize First Amendment intrusions.
Facing a rash of leaks following the election of Donald Trump, the DOJ has changed course. Under Sessions' (and now Rod Rosenstein's) supervision, the policies are being rewritten to make it much easier for the government to target journalists during investigations.
Multiple sources familiar with the ongoing DOJ review tell me that it has two main goals. The first is to lower the threshold that prosecutors must meet before requesting subpoenas for journalists’ records; the second is to eliminate the need to alert a media organization that Justice intends to issue a subpoena.
Given Barr's answer here, it's safe to assume he'll pick up where Sessions left off when he becomes attorney general. That's bad news for journalists and bad news for the First Amendment in general. Barr could have reaffirmed the DOJ's commitment to upholding the Constitution but instead indicated the DOJ will prioritize protecting the government over protecting the people it serves.
Reader Comments
View by: Time | Thread
Re:
I think you misunderstand what "Watch my lips: no more Texas!" was about.
In related news, watch your language.
Amendments
> As attorney general, he pushed for a constitutional
> amendment banning the burning of American flags in the
> wake of a Supreme Court decision offering 1st Amendment
> protection for this form of expression.
> Thirty years later, Barr seems just as reluctant to
> respect the 1st Amendment.
Advocating for an amendment to the Constitution does not constitute 'disrespect' for the part of the Constitution that is proposed to be amended.
That's how it's *supposed* to work. While you may not agree with amending the Constitution to carve out protection for the flag, such an amendment would not be a violation of anything nor a 'disrespect' for the 1st Amendment. A successfully passed amendment-- considering how hard it is to accomplish-- represents the overwhelming will of the people and isn't that what this whole country is supposed to be about?
Re: Amendments
Re: Re: Amendments
I haven't checked lately, but I'm pretty sure it's illegal to enslave people because they're black, and it's legal (once again) to serve alcoholic beverages.
Re: Re: Re: Amendments
Re: Re: Re: Re: Amendments
Or do you feel that the SCOTUS Justices who publish their Dissenting Opinion of SCOTUS rulings are disrespecting the law?
Re: Amendments
The whole article seems to want to prove that his quoted response shows he won't respect the Constitution.
But if you read that quote, parsed down it simply says "That would depend on the case", which is true.
Re: Re: Amendments
Re: Re: Re: Amendments
A "leak" which is illegal (as opposed to a leak that is not breaking any laws) means that by not revealing the source of that leak, the "journalist" (or anyone else who has been told) is complicit as an Accessory.
The First does NOT say the "journalist" may not publish. It also doesn't say they don't have to reveal the source of their information.
The question isn't if the publication is illegal, but if withholding the source is.
And the paraphrased quote of "It depends on the case" is fully correct. If a "journalist" won't disclose their source on a government sex scandal, nobody much cares. If they're withholding their source on a leak of military action, most people *should* care.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Amendments
By making that the question one creates a slippery slope. What is the dividing line? Wherever the investigator/prosecutor wants in a particular case? It has been, for most of US history, that the media can protect their sources, and only in very unusual circumstances does that veil get removed.
When every leak is considered to be 'national security' even when it might be only 'administration or bureau embarrassment', then the line has been crossed. When the purpose of whistleblower protections has been abrogated into negotiated whistleblower punishment, then the whistleblowers will feel that they have no choice but to try and leak anonymously, and sometimes rely on journalists to aid in that process. The journalist needs to know, so they don't spew unsubstantiated nonsense. Then what is the virtue of revealing the source when the issue is embarrassment rather than something actually bad.
And this is without thinking through the notion that any leaker that wanted to do harm would be turning the information over to some other government secretly, rather than getting it published for the whole world to see.
Re: Amendments
Kind of like there would be nothing wrong with advocating for an amendment allowing the return of slavery.
I see.
Re: Re: Amendments
I'm sure people who advocated for and against every change to the Constitution over the last couple of centuries didn't agree with their opposition either.
But that's the process.
Contempt
> journalists for doing their jobs.
If a journalist is jailed for contempt, wouldn't it be the court that does it, not the Justice Department? I'm trying to think of a situation where the Justice Department could hold someone in jail for not doing what it wanted absent a court order to do so.
Re: Contempt
Free Press is one of the checks and balances
I liked Ken White's summary on All the President's Lawyers best. I'm paraphrasing from memory, but it went something like, "Barr is terrible, but he's terrible in a conventional way, as opposed to a norm-violating Trump Administration way."
"putting out stuff that will hurt the country…"
And since Trump is good for the country, anything anti-Trump is obviously bad for the country.
Re: "putting out stuff that will hurt the country…"
Clinton and Obama did little I agreed with. Little, not everything.
We all could think of a situation where a similar scenario might occur and be questionable and possibly illegal. Would you say it could never ever happen? Imagine a "reporter" with ties to some nefarious government organization in the scenario he mentioned. He didn't say every journalist doing their job, he tried to give a specific extreme example.
Jeesh
Re:
Okay, done.
Do I have to imagine the crime you think this scare-quotes-reporter should be charged with, too?
