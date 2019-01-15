Court To Revenge Porn Bro Suing Twitter: You... >>
Free Speech

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jan 15th 2019 1:30pm


daphne keller, emma llanso, eu, europe, free speech, podcast, regulation



Techdirt Podcast Episode 195: The EU Endangers Free Speech Online... Again

from the more-of-the-same dept

The latest in the EU's string of internet regulatory efforts has a new target: terrorist propaganda. Just as with past regulations, the proposed rules seem onerous and insane, creating huge liability for internet platforms that fail to do the impossible. This week, we're joined by returning guests Daphne Keller from Stanford's Center For Internet And Society and Emma Llansó from the Center for Democracy and Technology to discuss this most recent danger to online free speech in the EU.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

