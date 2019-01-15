Daily Deal: DoYourData Professional

Bring your precious files back from oblivion with DoYourData for Windows or Mac. Whether your computer just crashed or caught a virus, DoYourData is the data recovery solution that lets you quickly and thoroughly retrieve deleted, formatted or inaccessible data from your computer or phone. Just fire up the app, scan your hard drive or device, and recover lost files immediately. DoYourData works with all files, and it uses a 100% safe, read-only recovery process for greater peace of mind. It's on sale for $19.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.