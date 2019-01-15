Amazon Dash Buttons Ruled Illegal In Germany... >>
Trademark

by Timothy Geigner

Tue, Jan 15th 2019 8:09pm


Filed Under:
fair use, history, licensing, nominative fair use, pinkertons, red dead redemption 2, trademark

Companies:
pinkerton, pinkerton consulting and investigations, rockstar games, securitas ab, take 2 interactive



Infamous Pinkerton Detectives Claim Red Dead Redemption's Use Of Historically Accurate Pinkertons Is Trademark Infringement

from the seeing-red dept

Take 2 Interactive is no stranger to fighting bogus complaints about "infringement" concerning how it represents characters in its various games. Most of these fights have been over its flagship franchise, the Grand Theft Auto series, where the developer often enjoys poking fun at pop culture and society through settings and characters that are an amalgam of several stereotyped individuals. This has resulted in entitled celebrities and property owners attempting to sue over trademark and publicity rights in the past, with Take 2 typically coming out victorious by pointing out that its work is that of parody and covered by fair use.

This is now happening with a different game but the basic story remains the same. In this case we have the added insanity of a rather infamous company trying to profit off of its infamous history. Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations sent a cease and desist notice to Take 2 after Red Dead Redemption 2 was released due to the game including characters who were a part of the company during ye olde olden times. In response, Take 2 filed suit.

Pinkerton sent Take-Two Interactive a cease-and-desist letter over the characters of Andrew Milton and Edgar Ross, a pair of Pinkerton agents and major antagonists in the game. Now, Take-Two is suing to have the characters declared fair use, arguing that they’re part of Red Dead Redemption 2’s detailed historical setting.

Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations (now a subsidiary of security firm Securitas AB) delivered its cease-and-desist order in December, roughly two months after Red Dead Redemption 2’s release. It commended game development studio Rockstar’s “clear affection” for Pinkerton, but claimed it was trading on the “goodwill” associated with the company’s trademarks, creating a false impression that the game was made by or connected with Pinkerton. The order demands that Take-Two pay either a lump sum or ongoing royalties. But Take-Two contends that Red Dead Redemption 2 — which the lawsuit describes as a “gripping Wild West adventure” and “essentially an interactive film” — is protected by the First Amendment.

Okay, so a lot to get into here. First and foremost, including Pinkerton in a story about the old west absolutely is an obvious aim at being historically accurate. I didn't realize it until reading this story, but the Pinkerton operation around today is the same Pinkerton organization that has a sordid history working with both government and industry specifically to infiltrate, investigate, and ultimately stop the spread of labor unions, while encouraging strikebreaking. The infamous Pinkerton agency goes all the way back to the 1800s and was somewhat notorious for its tactics. The company also was very much involved in investigating and tracking down notorious outlaws such as Jesse James, Butch Cassidy, and the Sundance Kid. All of this, of course, makes their appearance in an old west outlaw game perfectly reasonable fodder.

Take 2 notes all of this in its declaratory judgment suit, along with mentioning all of the other cultural media that includes references to Pinkerton in stories about the old west.

Take-Two notes that the Pinkerton National Detective Agency is referenced in plenty of other Western fiction, and that the agency played a major role in real 19th- and early 20th-century American history. (It was not, however, the inspiration for the Weezer album Pinkerton.) Among other places, Pinkerton agents appear in the 2000s-era TV series Deadwood; the 1980 film The Long Riders; and the 2010 game BioShock Infinite, where the protagonist is a former Pinkerton agent.

Yet, when it comes to the wildly successful game Take 2 released, Pinkerton suddenly wants to lean on trademark law as a way to profit over a historical reality. This is absurd on many levels, including that the use by Take 2 -- much like with its GTA series -- is obviously fair use. On top of that, Pinkerton's claim in its C&D that the public is going to somehow be confused into thinking that Red Dead is the product of, affiliated with, or approved by Pinkerton is laughable at best. I would posit that most people playing the game likely won't know that Pinkerton is a real company, whereas those that do will see it as the inclusion of historical characters that are prevalent throughout the game.

In response to the lawsuit, the Pinkerton folks claim that part of their complaint is that this is a historically inaccurate picture of the Pinkertons, and that it's harming their good will. Given the existing reputation of the Pinkertons from back in the day, it's difficult to see how there is much good will to harm here in the first place, and litigating the reputation of the Pinkertons from the 1800s in the old west doesn't seem like a productive use of anyone's time.

We'll see how the court decides this, but it's quite difficult to imagine works of art having to license history in the way Pinkerton has suggested Take 2 should.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 15 Jan 2019 @ 8:22pm

    Confused?

    I immediately went out and tried to hire Take Two to beat up some union activists but they refused. It's hard to hire good thugs these days!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    lorgskyegon (profile), 15 Jan 2019 @ 9:06pm

    Forget a trademark claim. This is a clear case of definition of character

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jan 2019 @ 9:58pm

    "would posit that most people playing the game likely won't know that Pinkerton is a real company"
    And now they do. Seems like an effective PR move. File one lawsuit and people all over world are talking about you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DV Henkel-Wallace (profile), 15 Jan 2019 @ 10:04pm

    What if it's reverse Stresand?

    Perhaps Pinkerton's wants the publicity?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    anon, 15 Jan 2019 @ 10:26pm

    the same but different

    She wasn't leaning on trademark law to make her case, but legendary actress Olivia de Havilland just recently tried suing a Hollywood production company over their depiction of her in the series Feud: Bette and Joan, which after winding its way through the various courts, she lost.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Feud_(TV_series)#Controversy

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 3:25am

      Re: the same but different

      being well over a hundred years old, Olivia de Havilland nodoubt has someone else acting on her behalf. The show's producers must have been betting that she'd surely be dead by the time it came out, so they decided to put in something scandalous, as dead people can't sue for libel/slander/defamation etc.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 3:34am

        Re: Re: the same but different

        Either way, there's a huge difference between the two cases. One is a person seeing parts of their own life being dramatised and advertised as a direct recreation of events. The other is an expressly fictional world that happens to contain versions of people who happen to be working for the same company long before any current employee was born.

        There's not really any comparison beyond the superficial.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 15 Jan 2019 @ 10:54pm

    Busting Commie Unions Is Doing God’s Work

    But when simply reporting the facts makes you look bad, that’s just more proof that REALITY HAS A LIBERAL BIAS!!!!1111

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 12:27am

    On top of that, Pinkerton's claim in its C&D that the public is going to somehow be confused into thinking that Red Dead is the product of, affiliated with, or approved by Pinkerton is laughable at best.

    Doesn't the standard "detective" trope say that detectives are supposed to be good at understanding how things do or don't connect? Tells you how good these Pinkertons must be at their job.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 1:30am

      Re:

      Oh, I'm sure this has nothing to do with their job. This is more likely a case of "the game made how much?!?" followed by a desperate attempt to skim some of that for themselves.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    wereisjessicahyde (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 2:00am

    And who can forget the legendary performance in Young Guns II by...er..[checks notes]Don Simpson as "Pinkerton Man"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DB (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 2:42am

    I was well aware of Pinkerton's historical reputation for violence and thuggish behavior.

    I didn't know that the company still existed, apparently largely as a brand name. I would have thought that name would have been abandoned as irretrievably tainted.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 3:32am

      Re:

      That depends what side you're on. Lawyers who are infamous for perpetrating scorched-earth tactics and below-the-belt punches are always in high demand. The same goes for private detectives who get results by breaking the law. "Winning" is all that matters.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2019 @ 3:16am

    Doesn't Tim know that "historical accuracy" has become a very controversial issue in video game communities lately?

    YouTube recently banned a user for posting video clips of Red Dead Redemption, but this brings up another question - can a 4th-party trademark/copyright claim result in an automatic takedown, as in Pinkerton claiming intellectual peoperty rights on all YouTube videos showing Pinkerton in Red Dead Redemption, and can users who post such clips of video games have any legal liability?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 16 Jan 2019 @ 3:40am

      Re:

      can a 4th-party trademark/copyright claim result in an automatic takedown, as in Pinkerton claiming intellectual peoperty rights on all YouTube videos showing Pinkerton in Red Dead Redemption

      Well, the DMCA doesn’t discriminate about this sort of thing, so…yes.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


