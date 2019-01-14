Music Groups Waste No Time Using Australia's New Copyright Law To Shut Down Stream Ripping Sites
from the intended-consequence dept
Late last year, after Australia proposed amending its copyright laws, which included some subtle language changes, the country approved the amendments and we immediately warned that this would be abused, feature-creeped, and otherwise utilized by the content industries to restrict access to the internet in favor of their own bottom lines. One of the subtle language changes mentioned above consisted of going from allowing site-blocking of sites where their "primary purpose" was infringing activity to allowing blocking of sites where their "primary effect" was infringing activity. This change was an important one, because it puts the onus for whether a site can be blocked on how users use the tool, rather than how it was intended to be used. And, of course, there is simply more subjectivity in "primary effect" than there is in "primary purpose", leading us to warn that this would be abused.
And, a mere few months later, the music industry is in court citing the new law to get approval to have ISPs block stream-ripping sites.
The Federal Court action is being coordinated by Music Rights Australia, with the support of the Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) as well as Sony Music Entertainment Australia Pty Ltd, Universal Music Australia Pty Limited and Warner Music Australia Pty Limited.
Stream-ripping sites allow users to record and save the audio streamed from a service such as Spotify or YouTube. The services have not previously been the subject of legal action in Australia. (In November, Sony Music emerged victoriousfrom a fight against stream-ripping service MusicMonster.fm in a German court, with the service being declared illegal.)
Now, as we've discussed in the past, the problem here is that there are a ton of legitimate uses for stream-ripping sites. I personally use them all the time to get audio-only for videos made public by educational institutions, by people that do how-to videos, lectures, etc. The primary purpose of stream-ripping sites is not infringement; it's to rip streams, not all of which are infringing. But the primary effect? Well, that's open to interpretation and the Australian government has bent over backwards to give the content industries the benefit of every doubt. Plenty of infringement happens with stream-ripping sites, because that's how users choose to use them. But it's not their purpose.
And yet, because of this poorly amended law, these sites are now staring down the censorship barrel.
Reader Comments
The First Word
CertainlyWhile some will certainly welcome any attack on "Pirates," this is really an attack on ownership. You can't own your computer if the record companies can tell you what you can and can't do with it.
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Applying that logic to other fields...
Cars can be used to violate the speed limit.
The effect of selling cars is that people can violate the speed limit, which is an illegal act.
Therefore the act of selling cars should be ruled illegal and shut down in australia, as doing so results in people performing an illegal act.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Applying that logic to other fields...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Applying that logic to other fields...
Ah-ah-ah! You're behind the times, good sir!
Why, a telegram, from my dear old Aunt out West, just yesterday said that auto-mo-biles have been used to rob banks and commit murders!
Why, polish my monocle! Such things are inexcusable! Australia had better get off their duffs and start shutting down the sellers of such vile technology, or we will write a strongly worded letter to the editor of the Daily Rag!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Applying that logic to other fields...
John Steele admitted making a honeypot to fleece users under the guise of "copyright enforcement". Therefore all other efforts should be immediately suspect.
Actually, we'd all be better off nuking them from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Applying that logic to other fields...
I posit it's even worse than that.
Stream Ripping =! Recording.
The copyright cults war against stream ripping is just them trying to fight their war against the tape cassette and VHS again.
And they'll lose spectacularly once again. A stream ripping "site" is, admittedly, the equivalent of having a 3rd party doing your recording for you but even if you shut those down how will you get rid of people's ability to simply capture the audio/video channel your computer feeds the monitor and speaker jack?
"The effect of selling cars is that people can violate the speed limit, which is an illegal act."
At the end of the day the logic inescapably extends to "possession of modern technology threatens our business model, so kindly abolish the concept of electronics".
At some point the bodies politics of human society must understand that Red Flag Acts simply aren't healthy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Applying that logic to other fields...
So...I am pretty sure we should be seeing some kind of crackdown on the music and movie industries to prevent this behavior.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Certainly
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Certainly
"...this is really an attack on ownership. You can't own your computer if the record companies can tell you what you can and can't do with it."
Correct. This is just another repetition of the battle which was fought over the tape cassette and the VCR. At the end of which we either end up with copyright completely broken around the issue or a paradigm where you can't legally own a computer nor have the skills to program it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm confused...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm confused...
Because reasons, namely The Holy Copyright seems to cause temporary(or occasionally permanent) insanity, resulting in truly crazy ideas being presented and accepted as perfectly valid and sensible.
I guarantee you, if they thought they could get away with making recording the radio illegal such that if you wanted to hear something again you had to pay they would do so in a heartbeat.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I'm confused...
If hearing it again means I have to pay for it, I'm so boned.
I've had Gnarls Barkley's Crazy running around in my head for a couple of days now...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I'm confused...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm confused...
Are they? I do remember there being a lot of hand wringing on both sides of the pond about how the music industry would shut down if people were able to just record from the radio instead of buying records. It certainly does qualify as copyright infringement. It's just that they were never able to actually do anything about it back then.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I'm confused...
"It's just that they were never able to actually do anything about it back then."
And they still can't. Sure, they can shut down 3rd parties from recording FOR you, which is what a stream ripping site does...
...But other than preventing people from owning computers and learning how to program there's little they can do about anyone capturing and saving video and audio.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I'm confused...
That's really the story with this whole battle. They really wanted to try and stop people from recording from the TV and radio back in the day but had to live with reality. Now, they've latched on to the fantasy that they not only can, but must, prevent every use they don't approve of, even if it kills them and their audience.
They'll never be able to completely prevent infringement and still have a usable product and a willing customer base, but that won't stop them from trying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: I'm confused...
As long as it doesn't kill them and even then.
They don't mind if some of their audience dies off.
They dont care sbout a useable product as long as theirs is the only one.
As for willing, that implies a customer base that has feedom of choice and they can't have that at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I'm confused...
"Home Taping Is Killing Music" was the slogan of a 1980s anti-copyright infringement propaganda campaign by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), a British music industry trade group. With the rise in cassette recorder popularity, the BPI feared that the ability of private citizens to record music from the radio onto cassettes would cause a decline in record sales.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I'm confused...
I guarantee they would have prevented it if they could, but I also guarantee it would have been worse for them in the long term.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I'm confused...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: I'm confused...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm confused...
Two words: Because Internet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I'm confused...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Snuck in under the radar
https://www.malcolmturnbull.com.au/media/debate-on-the-copyright-amendment-online-infringe ment-bill-2015
But this switch to "primary effect" received much less attention, despite its significance. After the controversy over the original laws, the music industry must hardly believe its luck that it was able to get this through without anyone noticing until it was too late.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Snuck in under the radar
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, what did you think would happen?
Ok, so let's vote for change. Oh, change is not on the ballots? Let's vote for hope then. That option has been recently removed as well?
Why are you even telling us this? Want to gloat or what?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
who needs a YT ripper..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The arguments I hear are that the high cost of gas made me do it, or the truck driver beat me up or the latest/coolest technique to siphon off the gas, even how some guys siphon off so much they make a living off it... I get it, I did too. But don't give me moral rectitude for ripping someone else and then be offended when they bite back.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"But don't give me moral rectitude for ripping someone else and then be offended when they bite back."
When they bite back by attacking people who did not rip them off as well, you can be damn sure they'll get crap for it, no matter how much they think you were in the right. Being wronged is not carte blanche to screw other people over.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I guess we're setting aside that the stream is authorized. This is not pirated media, not a cd from a shady stall at a flea market, not a camcorded copy of a movie still in theaters.
IT. IS. AUTHORIZED.
The only thing even slightly similar to "siphoning gas from the delivery truck" would be using a third-party stream-rip site instead of just cranking up the downloader of your choice.
The truck is legit. The trip is legit. The full load makes it to the intended destination.
The customer just expects to still be able to use the fuel when the truck is back at headquarters.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment