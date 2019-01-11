Daily Deal: Arduino Uno Ultimate Starter Kit & Course Bundle

The Arduino Uno Ultimate Starter Kit and Course Bundle features an Arduino Uno-Compatible Vilros Uno Board and four courses to help you get up in running with this open-source electronics platform. The Vilros Uno Ultimate Starter Kit comes with sensors, cables, servos, and more, plus a 72 pg manual to help you get started. The online courses dive deeper into detail about what you can do with Arduino. You'll learn how to use sensor libraries for accelerometer, gyroscope and remote control applications, how to create your own Web-based data logger, how to connect a matrix keypad for getting user input, and much more. The bundle is on sale for $52.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.