by Tim Cushing

Thu, Jan 10th 2019 10:44am


Filed Under:
censorship, cjeu, eu, eu advocate general, eu court of justice, free speech, global rtbf, jurisdiction, right to be forgotten, rtbf

Companies:
google



EU Court Adviser Says Google Shouldn't Have To Enforce A French RTBF Request Anywhere But In Europe

from the jurisdictional-limitation-is-not-exactly-a-novel-concept dept

The "Right to Be Forgotten" -- a European construct that allows people to erase their internet history at the drop of a takedown request -- should only apply in countries affected by the law. That would seem to be obvious but, so far, it hasn't played out that way. There has been insistence by a few judges and governments that delisting orders should cover anywhere Google's search engine can be used, rather than just in the originating country.

The abusable system has led to questionable delisting requests, which almost always results in the person making the dubious request generating even more URLs to target with the next round of takedowns. That's the nature of the internet, and that's why some judges think content delisted in one country should be made unavailable everywhere in the world.

For a while, it appeared the EU was inclined to agree with French regulators who believed they should be able to control the distribution of content worldwide from an office in Paris. Fortunately, it doesn't appear these regulators will get to control the internet. Reuters reports the EU court is probably going to end up siding with Google in this dispute.

Google can limit the “right to be forgotten” to internet searches made in the European Union, an adviser to the bloc’s top court said on Thursday, backing an appeal by the U.S. search giant against a French fine.

Now, this isn't guaranteed to happen. The Reuters report notes the EU Court normally follows the advice of its legal advisers, but not always. The French government doesn't appear willing to back down, despite this recommendation.

France’s CNIL data protection authority said it noted the opinion and restated its view that the right to privacy should apply regardless of the geographical origin of the person doing an internet search.

This "right" should be watched closely and exercised cautiously. Its short history shows this hasn't been the case. Google is compliant with most requests it receives, but there are still a number of bad faith efforts making their way through the system. Just like DMCA notices, some RTBF requests target legitimate and newsworthy content solely for the purpose of making embarrassing or inconvenient facts vanish from the web. Allowing a European country to control the world's search results will do little more than encourage further abuse.

Reader Comments

    Mason Wheeler (profile), 10 Jan 2019 @ 10:57am

    This is why we shouldn't use the passive voice

    The "right to be forgotten".

    Forgotten by whom? By people other than yourself.

    Put into the proper active voice, this is the "right to compel others to forget about you." Which sounds ridiculously dystopian, like something out of a Philip K. Dick story.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    DannyB (profile), 10 Jan 2019 @ 11:11am

    The problem

    Censorship isn't as effective as some would like unless the censorship can be enforced everywhere.

    Should every citizen of certain countries get to censor what the entire world can see? What about countries with radically different views? Can a country censor things they don't like which may reflect negatively on certain religions or religious figures? Don't those religious figures have a RTBF?

    What if China wants to censor all events that occurred anywhere in the year 1989? Doesn't the year 1989 have a right to be forgotten?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    MDT (profile), 10 Jan 2019 @ 12:12pm

    Oh the Noes!

    My one consolation for the last two years has been that as bad as our political situation is, I could always count on EU and Britain to do something almost if not more stupid (stupid votes to Brexit, stupid court opinions on link taxes or RTBF, and so forth).

    If they start using common sense, what will I have to console myself with?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


