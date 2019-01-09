Daily Deal: The Complete Back-End Developer Bundle

The Complete Back-End Developer Bundle includes 9 courses to help you learn how to build apps from the server side. You be introduced to Bootstrap 4, Angular 4, Ruby, R programming, Python, Panda, SQL and more. Each course includes hands-on learning experiences to help you better understand the concepts taught. The bundle is on sale for $41.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.