by Karl Bode

Thu, Jan 10th 2019 6:22am


favors, jobs, layoffs, tax breaks

at&t



AT&T's Planning Yet More Layoffs Despite Tens Of Billions In Tax Breaks And Government Favors

from the Charlie-Brown-and-Lucy-football dept

Telecom monopolies have a pretty good racket going. They'll consistently demand all manner of tax cuts, subsidies, and other government perks in exchange for A: jobs that never actually materialize, or B: broadband network expansions that somehow never actually arrive. The nation's telcos in particular have received countless billions in taxpayer subsidies to expand their broadband networks, yet time and time again we've shown how they've wiggled out of these obligations, leaving huge swaths of America left outside of the reach of fast, inexpensive, competitive broadband (that's particularly true in poor urban and rural areas).

Yet somehow, we here in America never quite learn the lesson. Case in point: you might recall that in late 2017 AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson told anybody who'd listen that the Trump era tax cuts (which granted AT&T a $20 billion one-time windfall and $3 billion in extra cash every year thereafter) would create upwards of 7,000 new high-paying jobs paying $70-$80k. The CEO also tried to claim that as a direct result of the tax cuts it would be doling out $1000 bonuses to roughly 200,000 employees.

Funny story, but those promised jobs never arrived. AT&T did technically add some jobs, but they were of the dirt cheap, off-shored labor variety. In reality, union data suggests the company cut 10,700 US jobs in the year since Stephenson made his statement. This was on the heels of the 44 call centers and 16,000 jobs AT&T had already cut since 2011. And those bonuses? While employees did receive them, it was later revealed they had already been arranged as part of union negotiations, and had nothing to do with the Trump tax cuts. Even then, they accounted for about 7% of just one year of AT&T's new tax benefits.

Fast forward to this week, when insiders at AT&T informed me that the company is planning yet another round of significant layoffs at the company as it attempts to pivot from grumpy old telco to sexy new Millennial advertising company:

"A source at AT&T who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak publicly told Motherboard that company leadership is planning what it’s calling a “geographic rationalization” and employment “surplus” reduction that will consolidate some aspects of AT&T operations in 10 major operational hubs in New York, California, Texas, New Jersey, Washington State, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, and Washington, DC. A spokesperson for AT&T confirmed to Motherboard that it is planning to “adjust” its workforce."

AT&T downplayed the scope of the layoffs in my conversations with the company, but employees tell me they believe that as AT&T consolidates its network workforce in these key cities, a significant number of employees will lose their jobs if they're outside of this footprint and unwilling or unable to relocate. While AT&T informed me the layoffs would only impact a "very small" number of employees, we should be able to fact check that claim in a few weeks or months when the cuts are made official.

On one hand, you can understand that a company flush with antiquated copper landlines might need to streamline its roster as it refocuses on streaming video over wireless. On the other hand, this is not the future AT&T promised in the wake of not only receiving tens-of-millions in tax breaks, but the incalculable billions it stands to make courtesy of the attack on net neutrality and FCC authority. The moves closely mirror similar ones made by Verizon, which responded to the huge cash influx not with hiring or raises, but with a massive, 10,000 employee workforce reduction.

About five years ago even the Wall Street Journal was forced to concede that throwing tax cuts at giant telecom monopolies never actually nets the job and investment promises the companies and their well-lobbied lawmaker pals claim they will. Everybody knows these kinds of perks go right into executive and investor pockets, yet every few years we engage in this adorable little stage play where we pretend these kinds of telecom subsidies, tax breaks, and deregulatory favors actually aid the common good, despite the fact history repeatedly shows us that's never been, nor will ever be, actually true.

Reader Comments

    Greevar (profile), 10 Jan 2019 @ 6:33am

    I think the simple reason this happens repeatedly is because they are only accountable to shareholders who don't care about anything other than a favorable quarterly report. These companies need to be held accountable to the stakeholders at large if they want to receive anything from the government. It only stands to reason that they should be obligated to adhere to conditions attached to every handout they get and face serious consequences when they fail to follow through on their end. Otherwise, they behave like spoiled children that get no punishment when they drop their pants and shit on the living-room rug.

      'Dirt-napper, 10 Jan 2019 @ 7:32am

      Re: Hello, "Greevar"! Back after 30 month dirt nap!

      And as characteristic of Techdirt's zombies, not a hint of two and a half year absence, let alone explanation.

      That's because it's inexplicable EXCEPT as astro-turfing.

      How many of the comments here are real? How long has this been going on? It certainly explains the uniformity of opinion.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Jan 2019 @ 7:37am

        Re: Re: Hello, "Greevar"! Back after 30 month dirt nap!

        How many of the comments here are real?

        For one, none of yours, AT&T fanboy.

        Next time wipe the damn corporate cum off your chin, nobody needs to see that shit.

      • identicon
        Drunk Uncle Sam, 10 Jan 2019 @ 7:39am

        Re: Re: Hello, "Greevar"! Back after 30 month dirt nap

        TD nanny complains about the lack of comments, no one cares, no film at eleven.

        • icon
          PaulT (profile), 10 Jan 2019 @ 8:42am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Yet again, I have to note - in best case scenario according to his arguments, he's correct and he's just spent the last couple of years arguing with bots on a site nobody else visits. By his own criteria, the idea that he's knowingly spent week after week howling into the void is the best outcome he can hope for.

          Even if he "wins", he utterly fails.

      • icon
        Spaceboy (profile), 10 Jan 2019 @ 8:49am

        Re: Re: Hello, "Greevar"! Back after 30 month dirt nap!

        I go dormant for long periods of time. It's more likely that the ones checking post history have an agenda. But that's just me. Now excuse me while I submit my report to my Russian handler so I can get paid the $.003 for writing this response.

      • icon
        Greevar (profile), 10 Jan 2019 @ 8:54am

        Re: Re: Hello, "Greevar"! Back after 30 month dirt nap!

        It's simple. I got bored with morons like you. I took a break. I felt a desire to comment on this because I hate corporations that shit on the public.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jan 2019 @ 6:38am

    Best Government Money can buy .
    It's America you expect the peasants
    to stand up and revolt ???????

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jan 2019 @ 6:41am

      Re:

      Yea need some Yellow Vests over here for sure .
      I think there's around 800,000 or so free at the moment
      but guess they would rather wait for someone else to do something less they have to do something for themselves

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jan 2019 @ 7:42am

      Re:

      I have heard similar comments from the uninformed and wonder wth are they trying to do? What does the word revolt mean to you and why are the crowds in the streets not meeting your expectations?

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jan 2019 @ 6:42am

    Knowing AT&T,they'll want more government funding to pay for getting rid of staff! And knowing how those in Congress have continuously took money individually from AT&T, they'll give it!

    • icon
      stderric (profile), 10 Jan 2019 @ 7:34am

      Re:

      AT&T in 2020:

      Thanks to $1 trillion in tax breaks and government windfalls, we're proud to announce that we've managed to fire everyone. In fact, to meet our target we had to re-hire 10,000 former employees just so that we could double-fire them.

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 10 Jan 2019 @ 6:54am

    Swamp the drain!

  • icon
    Coyne Tibbets (profile), 10 Jan 2019 @ 7:14am

    Trickle down

    This is kind of like the final repudiation of "trickle-down theory," proof that nothing trickles down.

    "You give me $10, I give you back $1," has never worked. The sick part is no one would fall for this in a face-to-face game. But greedy assholes managed to convince a generation of politicians that it would work.

    Yet more proof that politicians are all idiots. If you needed any more proof.

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 10 Jan 2019 @ 7:20am

      Re: Trickle down

      Trickle down is really tinkle down.

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 10 Jan 2019 @ 7:47am

        Re: Re: Trickle down

        Followed by a shitstorm washed down with more urine, where the liquid waste are the tax cuts and the solid wastes are the layoffs and lack of network improvement.

    • icon
      drkkgt (profile), 10 Jan 2019 @ 8:27am

      Re: Trickle down

      but it does work...for the politicians. There wasn't a need to convince them, they saw it first hand. Give tax dollars to the corporations and a portion of the money trickles back to the politicians via the lobbyists and donations.

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 10 Jan 2019 @ 8:59am

      Re: Trickle down

      Yet more proof that politicians are all idiots.

      I...don't think it's proof that politicians who don't favor trickle-down economics are idiots.

  • identicon
    Drunk Uncle Sam, 10 Jan 2019 @ 7:46am

    Corporate subsidies need to stop.
    The only time government should help industry is when it is in the nation's best interest and that does not include the lining of one's pants with the hard earned efforts of folk who struggle every day while corporate laughs it up at lavish cocktail parties trading stories about how they screwed over the little people.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jan 2019 @ 7:51am

    I'm always against giving any company Tax cuts. It's not fair and unamerican. Everyone and every company should be EVEN. All paying the same percentage of taxes. Lower it for one, it should be lowered for everyone.

    Everyone should pay the same tax rate and all the loopholes should be closed.

    • icon
      Greevar (profile), 10 Jan 2019 @ 9:03am

      Re:

      I disagree with that because I think that those who profit the most from society should also bear the most financial burden to keep it running for the benefit of all. More so, the investors that make obscene amounts of money merely because of the fact that they have obscene amounts of money to invest should bear the largest burden. Nobody who makes millions or billions has ever "earned" it.

  • identicon
    David, 10 Jan 2019 @ 8:24am

    Bad headline.

    AT&T's Planning Yet More Layoffs Despite Tens Of Billions In Tax Breaks And Government Favors

    There is no connection here. They owe it to their shareholders to make the most money. Cutting jobs is one way of making money. Telling the government lies and promises in return for money is another. They have nothing to do with each other as long as we are talking about job promises and not contractually mandated job guarantees or hard marketing pressure. And even those don't count as long as the penalties for ignoring either are less than the savings.

    Unless you write down every promise and hit hard and consistently for each broken promise, there is no connection between the promises and the ability to make money. So there also should be no connection between the promises and government payouts.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jan 2019 @ 8:42am

    If the goal was for the money to be reinvested in the corporations, it would have been a tax deduction for the investments. Just lowering the taxes without requiring the investment, those results are as expected.

