Too Much Free Time

by Mike Masnick

Tue, Jan 8th 2019 3:48am


Filed Under:
defamation, emma best, julian assange, leaks, secrecy, streisand effect, transparency

Companies:
wikileaks



Irony Alert: Wikileaks Sends Reporters A List Of 140 Things Not To Say About Julian Assange; Tells Them Not To Publish

from the i-mean,-come-on dept

Either Julian Assange is the least self-aware person in the British Isles (currently), or Wikileaks is playing some sort of weird joke on the press. The organization, whose entire reason for being is publishing documents whose authors don't wish them to be published has bizarrely sent a list of 140 things reporters are not supposed to say about Assange (if this is a troll by Assange, you have to wonder if the 140 -- Twitter's original character limit -- is somehow on purpose). We'll get to the list in a moment, but first, the list included this hilarious statement:

CONFIDENTIAL LEGAL COMMUNICATION
NOT FOR PUBLICATION.

Ha, ha. Good one, Julian. Very funny. First of all, you don't send "confidential legal communications" to the media. That's not how it works. Second, unless there's already a pre-agreed upon deal not to publish certain materials, you don't get to email reporters willy nilly and insist that they can't report on it. That is also not how it works. Finally, this is Wikileaks we're talking about. I mean, come on.

Incredibly, Reuters, who first wrote about the existence of this list did not publish the list. Instead, that was initially left to FOIA/transparency/national security guru Emma Best who published the full list on her site. A few other publications followed later.

It is entirely possible that this is some sort of reverse Streisand Effect attempt, in which Assange purposefully put the idiotic "not for publication" line atop the email knowing that would make it more likely that the document would get attention, but no matter where you sit, for reporters, this now seems like a list of 140 things that Julian Assange is now calling for everyone to investigate. Of course, some of them are really just silly. For example:

It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange stinks.
It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange has ever tortured a cat or dog.
It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange does not use cutlery or does not wash his hands.
It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange lives, or has ever lived, in a basement, cupboard or under the stairs.

Um... what? Why even bring up any of these? Of course, much of the list involves some of the more serious claims that people have made against Assange over the years, especially regarding any connection with Russian Intelligence and or any attempt to influence the US election. And, while these don't necessarily break new ground, for investigative reporters, it seems like there could be some interesting breadcrumbs in the list of things Julian Assange really, really doesn't want the press to say about him.

Also, it appears that in a later version of the list that was posted to Pastebin, Wikileaks removed the line about Assange stinking and living in a cupboard under the stairs (that was Harry Potter, you see...). Emma Best set up a comparison of the two "leaked" copies of the list, if you're interested in delving into the details of what I guess is now up for discussion (does Assange have a scar in the shape of lightening bolt?).

Separately, each of the items on the list begin "it is false and defamatory to...." At the very least, this suggests that Assange has a fairly limited understanding of what "defamatory" actually means. Defamation requires a bit more than saying that Julian Assange stinks. Others may be false, but would hardly be "defamatory." For example:

It is false and defamatory to deny that Julian Assange co-founded the Freedom of the Press Foundation with John Perry Barlow.

I mean, it is a false statement since Assange did not co-found the Freedom of the Press Foundation with JPB (he was just one of their first beneficiaries). But, what is possibly "defamatory" about that sentence?

Either this is all an elaborate troll by Assange, or he's so freaking full of himself that he doesn't realize how petty and immature this whole thing looks (oops, is that on the list of things we can't say?).

40 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

The First Word

What is more ironic is seeing how the once darling of liberal media has become persona non grata for dishing it out on both sides as true journalists should
—Willam H. Taft

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2019 @ 4:05am

    Wait... It's false to say he co-founded the FPF, or it's false to deny it? Because you just denied he co-founded it. I'm confused.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2019 @ 4:22am

    Transparency, right?

    I wonder if this is available on Wikileaks...

    Ps, found this gem on the list:

    It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange has ever proposed that he not publish, censor or delay a publication in exchange for any thing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Hero, 8 Jan 2019 @ 4:33am

    "It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange has ever walked into embassy meeting rooms in his underwear."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Facts optional publishing, 8 Jan 2019 @ 4:35am

    Do you know facts????

    Hey, Julian Assange has been locked in an embassy in london for over a year with no internet connection. How can Julian Assange have put this list together and emailed anyone? Facts please otherwise it just looks really stupid. Obviously someone is trying to make Julian look stupid, he is not stupid, he is more intelligent than this.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2019 @ 4:41am

      Re: Do you know facts????

      > Obviously someone is trying to make Julian look stupid, he is not stupid, he is more intelligent than this.

      Indeed: facts please... (Or at least sources, please)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Gary (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 6:01am

        Re: Re: Do you know facts????

        This was reported by multiple news sites. TD has no way of knowing if the list is forged - but has no reasonable reason to believe it's fake either.
        Are you saying this article shouldn't be published unless TD has had the opportunity to run a forensic check on this somehow?
        Julian may be cut off from the internet, but he still can use the postal service to mail actual letters to Wikileaks. Saying that he couldn't possible have written this is... False and Defamatory! :)

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2019 @ 5:59am

      Re: Do you know facts????

      Umm, Wikileaks, the organization, sent the list, not Assange personally.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 6:39am

      Re: Do you know facts????

      "Hey, Julian Assange has been locked in an embassy in london for over a year with no internet connection"

      Not entirely true

      https://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-ecuador-assange/ecuador-partly-restores-internet-acce ss-for-wikileaks-founder-assange-idUSKCN1MO0WM

      He had his connectivity "partially restored" in October last year. Also, I'm rather sure that Assange has other ways to communicate documents and ideas that can be performed offline if it were indeed him providing the list.

      "Facts please otherwise it just looks really stupid."

      More importantly - COMPLETE facts, else you look really, really stupid when your "corrections" are proven to be at best incomplete.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2019 @ 4:47am

    Funny, the Harry Potter references, but I always thought that creep Asange more closely resembled Dobby.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Coyne Tibbets (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 4:59am

    Which Court would laugh loudest?

    Yeah, it sounds like a real list...not. The thing that leapt into my mind is: Where would he be planning to file that defamation lawsuit? Great Britain? Ha, ha. United States? Ho, ho, ho. Ecuador? Sweden? Australia? Stop, these jokes are killing me.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glenn, 8 Jan 2019 @ 5:00am

    Account was hacked. Anonymous (remember them?) did it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Willam H. Taft, 8 Jan 2019 @ 5:33am

    What is more ironic is seeing how the once darling of liberal media has become persona non grata for dishing it out on both sides as true journalists should

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 6:26am

      Re:

      [citation unavailable]

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Thad (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 8:37am

        Re: Re:

        There was a period where Assange was something of a darling of the left because he released Chelsea Manning's leaks which, among other things, revealed US abuses during the Iraq War.

        But I think most of his liberal supporters abandoned him around the time he was hit with rape allegations, well before the 2016 election.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          carlb, 8 Jan 2019 @ 9:34am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Actually, no. The Swedish allegations have some serious issues, including that his accusers colluded with each other and were seeking media attention, that means they have no real prospect of standing up in court. Australian media at one point was honestly reporting this much - although most other mainstream media won't touch the question with a barge pole as calling someone out on a spurious allegation lessens the chances of real victims of sexual assault speaking out in future. (Evidently, this was before all of the other tactics used by the real abusers and their lawyers - from NDA's to catch-and-kill tabloids to having victims followed - became infamous in the #MeToo era. Some of the people in power now, or at the time, have no moral right to lecture!)

          Assange fell out of favour with the left when, cut off from Western funding sources by US control of payment processors like Visa/MC/Amex, he was left dependent on Russia - who used him to release the product of a break-in of the DNC (or its computers) worthy of a certain infamous third-rate burglary of the Watergate era.

          At some point, there are no good guys in this.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Ninja (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 9:53am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            The whole rape story smells fishy when you consider the context they came out. I'm not ready to disregard the accusations but I do think the timing and circumstances were weird to say the least.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Thad (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 10:01am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              It's entirely possible to believe that (1) the allegations are true and (2) the US and British governments are using them as an excuse to go after Assange for entirely unrelated reasons.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Thad (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 10:07am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            The Swedish allegations have some serious issues, including that his accusers colluded with each other and were seeking media attention, that means they have no real prospect of standing up in court.

            I remember seeing online commenters use this exact line of reasoning in defense of Bill Cosby, as recently as two years ago. They were mistaken.

            Perhaps you're right and European courts work differently than American ones do. But Assange sure isn't acting like a man who's confident that the accusations against him wouldn't hold up in court.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 8:35am

      Re:

      If he were "dishing it out on both sides", then he would have published the Republican e-mails in his possession, not just the Democratic ones.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2019 @ 9:11am

      Re:

      "dishing it out on both sides as true journalists should"

      Not that both sides crap again. As if such claims alter the public perception(s). Action speaks louder than words and words are cheap.

      True journalists actively attempt to avoid bullshit, report verified data and annotate editorial comments as such - among other things. They have no responsibility to report what both sides say regardless of its veracity.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Lawny (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 6:42am

    Ah, the delicious irony in attempting to force unpublishability for the sake of (what appears to be, from the list) controlling a little more of the narrative of how people view Julian. For what goal I can't guess, really.

    Bonus points: if you go to the defence page on Wikileaks, it says "defend the right to publish." So either their next action has to be to take no action against those publishing (and be unable to control the narrative now the list has been published, but remain true to the stance they claim to hold), contradict themselves (take some measure to pull down the list and prevent republishing) and thus show themselves as hypocritical, or deny this outright as a third actor attempting to cause problems for Wikileaks as a whole.

    And that is just if it was a real document and not instead someone attempting to cause a stir; in which case mission accomplished.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 8 Jan 2019 @ 6:44am

    "It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange has ever tortured a cat or dog."
    Hamsters, gerbils and hedgehogs live in fear of Julian Assange.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2019 @ 6:56am

    I honestly thought the part about living under the stairs was a joke on the part of the reporting.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 8:12am

    It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange has ever tortured a cat or dog.

    Did Julian Assange torture a dog when he was 15? I’m just asking questions, bro!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 9:22am

      Re:

      It's probably related to

      It is false and defamatory to suggest that Ecuador suggested that Julian Assange did not look after his cat or asked him to improve his care of it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2019 @ 8:24am

    CONFIDENTIAL LEGAL COMMUNICATION NOT FOR PUBLICATION.

    I'm no lawyer, but I have to assume that Wikileaks'/Assange's lawyers are involved in this. That title may well be just the *formal way* in which these legal communications are sent to media organisations. i.e if you want to send a legal communication to media outlets which you request not to be published, this is how you do that.

    Do we have a lawyer in the comments group?

    This appears are a request not to publish which Reuters deigns to ignore. Fair enough, information (well verified by Emma Best) about how wikileaks are attempting to defend themselves against dubious claims in media articles is news enough.

    By "dubious claims" I mean that at least The Guardian has been publishing very unreliable information trying to connect Wikileaks/Assange with the Russian government.

    https://ia801500.us.archive.org/2/items/ComplaintByFidelNarvaezToTheGuardian/Complaint%20by%20Fidel% 20Narvaez%20to%20The%20Guardian%20STAGE%20ONE.pdf

    https://theintercept.com/2019/01/02/five-weeks-after-the-guardians-viral-blockbuster-assangemanafort -scoop-no-evidence-has-emerged-just-stonewalling/

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 8:37am

      Re: CONFIDENTIAL LEGAL COMMUNICATION NOT FOR PUBLICATION.

      While it 'might' work in the UK, the bumptious legal threat "CONFIDENTIAL LEGAL COMMUNICATION NOT FOR PUBLICATION" means nothing. It is used by pretend lawyers & really stupid ones to try and frighten recipients into pretending they have to listen to them.

      Y'all send me an email & tell me not to tell anyone...
      You aren't the FISA court so my response is GFY.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2019 @ 8:56am

        Re: Re: CONFIDENTIAL LEGAL COMMUNICATION NOT FOR PUBLICATION.

        In response to my "I'm not a lawyer" but the reason may be X, you respond with "It is used by pretend lawyers & really stupid ones".

        I call for evidence. I was asking for a lawyer from the comments community to comment. Are you one?

        I have provided you with evidence of a deliberate disinformation campaign by The Guardian against Wikileaks/Assange and this is not at all surprising when the director of the CIA called them a "hostile non-state intelligence agency". This is, of course, absolute horse shit. The CIA publishes disinformation through media lackeys whilst Wikileaks publishes vetted primary source documents.

        For more on idiotic regurgitation of spurious claims by intelligence agencies, you can read another of Greenwald's pieces:

        https://theintercept.com/2019/01/07/nbc-and-msnbc-blamed-russia-for-using-sophisticated-micro waves-to-cause-brain-injuries-in-u-s-diplomats-in-cuba-the-culprits-were-likely-crickets/

        I am making a credible claim about Wikileaks trying to counter an obvious disinformation campaign, and asking whether the ALL CAPS title may be standard legal procedure. It may not be. I don't know, but I can see why Wikileaks are doing this.

        MM had a field day describing the poor optics of this for Wikileaks, and fair enough there too; it does look rather poor.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2019 @ 9:06am

          Re: Re: Re: CONFIDENTIAL LEGAL COMMUNICATION NOT FOR PUBLICATION

          lol

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          James Burkhardt (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 9:12am

          Re: Re: Re: CONFIDENTIAL LEGAL COMMUNICATION NOT FOR PUBLICATION

          In the US, for better or worse, privacy laws tend to assert that any information given to a third party can not assumed to be private, nor can you declare the information private and unilaterrally assert it. Without a formal contract (non disclosure agreement), you can not assert privacy.

          There are exceptions, such as most discussions with a mental health professional, or discussions with a lawyer. When a civilian talks about a confidential communication, they mean that type of privileged communication, often combined with professional ethical duties.

          None of this applies to this kind of unsolicited communication to the press.

          While the EU has stricter privacy laws, they also tend to not apply to unsolicited communications to third parties from my admittedly lacking understanding.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Thad (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 9:59am

          Re: tl;dr

          You're inverting burden of proof. You're asking someone else to prove that putting "not for publication" at the top of an e-mail doesn't make it illegal to publish it. That's not how it works. If you don't know of any evidence that a restraint on speech is legally binding, you should assume that it isn't, not that it is.

          But, since you asked for a lawyer's opinion, here's an excerpt from a letter by Actual Lawyer Ken White of Popehat:

          As a preliminary matter I reject your pretenses to the confidentiality of your communication. You have threatened me with suit if I write about a legal proceeding of public interest. You have no basis to demand that I keep such a threat confidential, and I will not do so. Rather, I will publish it, and this response, to help readers assess your client's case.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2019 @ 10:14am

      Re: CONFIDENTIAL LEGAL COMMUNICATION NOT FOR PUBLICATION.

      Confidential legal communications are sent from lawyer to lawyer; this was sent from WikiLeaks to various journalists and editors.

      I think this was more to set a foundation so that when various parties attempt smear campaigns, Assange and WIkileaks' position is already in place.

      That said, I've seen all of those statements in blog posts and articles over the past week; I'm not sure why the sudden interest in Assange again, but it's definitely out there, even if it's stupid.

      WikiLeaks lost its credibility when it stopped being transparent adn started supporting particular agendas; Assange I think of as a bit of an egotistic nutter with his heart (sometimes) in the right place who offended the wrong people. He really shouldn't be news anymore, other than as part of the fallout from the current newsworthy events he's been part of.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 8:39am

    It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange is sad he has been forgotten by the world.
    It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange is surrounded by a team of incompetents & idiots.
    It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange that a majority of these things have actually been said.

    It is true and famatory to suggest that Julian Assange did this to stroke his own ego & chase the spotlight.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 9:24am

    It is false and defamatory to suggest that Shiva Ayyadurai is not the patron deity of E-Mail.

    Where did that come from?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 8 Jan 2019 @ 9:58am

    So it seems some of the series of pipes got leaky?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


