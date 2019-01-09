Cable Industry Hypes Phony '10G' When... >>
Failures

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Jan 9th 2019 3:23am


Filed Under:
bribery, cardboard cutout, corruption, police, sri lanka



Notoriously Corrupt Sri Lanka Police Force Arrests Citizens For Pretending To Bribe A Cardboard Cutout Cop

from the really-working-hard-to-push-back-on-public-perception dept

Sri Lanka roads might be getting a little safer. Maybe. Along with raising fines for speeding, police agencies are also deploying fake cops. Cardboard cutouts of officers have been placed alongside roads as a deterrent.

These cardboard replicants may be these agencies' only honest cops. The State Department's report on Sri Lanka says police in the country routinely engage in arbitrary arrests and "harass civilians with impunity." This harassment often takes the form of soliciting bribes. Combine the two and you have officers wandering around with iron fists and open palms. Another report says the bribery is a two-way street, with officers sometimes paying off citizens to purchase their silence about other illegal police activities.

The problem with solicited bribes is large enough the government has set up a portal for citizens to file complaints about bribes solicited/paid. Fortunately, anonymity is an option. Unfortunately, the government runs the website so collected data may help pinpoint where the complaints are originating from.

So, it naturally follows that Sri Lankans -- a third of which believe the nation's police are corrupt -- are toying with the cardboard cops. In a less corrupt society, this would have led to nothing but some fun had by all. Since Sri Lanka is notoriously corrupt, it has led to this instead:

Sri Lankan police have arrested two people who posted a Facebook video showing one of them pretending to give a bribe to a traffic police cutout.

In the footage, a motorcyclist is seen offering money to the life-size figure of an officer with a speed gun in the northern town of Vavuniya.

The man in the video and his friend who filmed it have been released on bail.

They are charged with damaging public property, and humiliating and creating a bad public image of the police.

Satire is dead. Or if it isn't dead, it's being detained and charged.

The obvious point here is the police's bad public image has been created by the police. When citizens are filming what everyone's thinking, the best course of action would be to laugh it off and maybe say a few words no one will believe about "bad apples." Instead, law enforcement has decided to create an international incident by arresting two people having a little fun with stereotypes. Having a stereotypical reaction isn't going to do much to buff out the dents in law enforcement's "bad public image."

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2019 @ 4:45am

    This article reads like if you asked someone who isnt fluent in English to watch the movie Super Troopers and then summarize it for you.

    Definitely a better plot than the sequel at least.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Richard M (profile), 9 Jan 2019 @ 5:12am

    US cops as well

    There are plenty of examples of cops here in the US arresting people for making them look bad as well. Usually the DA takes drops the charges fairly quickly but even so the people arrested have to spend some time in jail and everything that goes with it. And then we have those times when the DA doubles down with the cops and it takes a long court case to tell everyone what we already knew. Which is that the whole arrest was unconstitutional and usually the tax payers have to write a check to cover the stupidity.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    norahc, 9 Jan 2019 @ 5:52am

    The cops were just pissed they tried to bribe the cutout instead of them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bribezilla, 9 Jan 2019 @ 6:29am

    duplicitous police impropriety, ...

    curating their own bad public image.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 9 Jan 2019 @ 6:31am

    Satire isn't dead

    It's just resting.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Wednesday

06:26 Cable Industry Hypes Phony '10G' When 5G Isn't Even Available Yet (2)
