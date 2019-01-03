The Internet Giant's Dilemma: Preventing Suicide Is Good; Invading People's Private Lives... Not So Much
We've talked a lot in the past about the impossibility of doing content moderation well at scale, but it's sometimes difficult for people to fathom just what we mean by "impossible," with them often assuming -- incorrectly -- that we're just saying it's difficult to do well. But it goes way beyond that. The point is that no matter what choices are made, it will lead to some seriously negative outcomes. And that includes doing no moderation at all. In short there are serious trade-offs to every single choice.
Probably without meaning to, the NY Times recently had a pretty good article somewhat exploring this issue in looking at what Facebook is trying to do prevent suicides. We had actually touched on this subject a year ago, when there were reports that Facebook might stop trying to prevent suicides, as it had the potential to violate the GDPR.
However, as the NY Times article makes clear, Facebook really is in a damned if you do, damned if you don't position on this. As the Times points out, Facebook "ramped up" its efforts to prevent suicides after a few people streamed their suicides live on Facebook. Of course, what that underplays significantly is how much crap Facebook got because these suicides were appearing on its platform. Tabloids, like the Sun in the UK, had entire lists of people who died while streaming on Facebook and demanded to know "what Mark Zuckerberg will do" to respond. When the NY Post wrote about one man committing suicide streamed online... it also asked for a comment from Facebook (I'm curious if reporters ask Ford for a comment when someone commits suicide by leaving their car engine on in a garage?). Then there were the various studies, which the press used to suggest social media leads to suicides (even if that's not what the studies actually said). Or there were the articles that merely "asked the question" of whether or not social media "is to blame" for suicides. If every new study leads to reports asking if social media is to blame for suicides, and every story about suicides streamed online demands comments from Facebook, the company is clearly put under pressure to "do something."
And that "do something" has been to hire a ton of people and point its AI chops at trying to spot people who are potentially suicidal, and then trying to do something about it. But, of course, as the NY Times piece notes, that decision is also fraught with all sorts of huge challenges:
But other mental health experts said Facebook’s calls to the police could also cause harm — such as unintentionally precipitating suicide, compelling nonsuicidal people to undergo psychiatric evaluations, or prompting arrests or shootings.
And, they said, it is unclear whether the company’s approach is accurate, effective or safe. Facebook said that, for privacy reasons, it did not track the outcomes of its calls to the police. And it has not disclosed exactly how its reviewers decide whether to call emergency responders. Facebook, critics said, has assumed the authority of a public health agency while protecting its process as if it were a corporate secret.
And... that's also true and also problematic. As with so many things, context is key. We've seen how in some cases, police respond to calls of possible suicidal ideation by showing up with guns drawn, or even helping the process along. And yet, how is Facebook supposed to know -- even if someone is suicidal -- whether or not it's appropriate to call the police in that particular circumstance (this would be helped a lot if the police didn't respond to so many things by shooting people, but... that's a tangent).
The concerns in the NY Times piece are perfectly on point. We should be concerned when a large company is suddenly thrust into the role of being a public health agency. But, at the same time, we should recognize that this is exactly what tons of people were demanding when they were blaming Facebook for any suicides that were announced/streamed on its platform. And, at the same time, if Facebook actually can help prevent a suicide, hopefully most people recognize that's a good thing.
The end result here is that there aren't any easy answers -- and there are massive (life altering) trade offs involved in each of these decisions or non-decisions. Facebook could continue to do nothing, and then lots of people (and reporters and politicians) would certainly scream about how it's enabling suicides and not caring about the lives of people at risk. Or, it can do what it is doing and try to spot suicidal ideation on its platform, and reach out to officials to try to get help to the right place... and receive criticism for taking on a public health role as a private company.
“While our efforts are not perfect, we have decided to err on the side of providing people who need help with resources as soon as possible,” Emily Cain, a Facebook spokeswoman, said in a statement.
The article also has details of a bunch of attempts by Facebook to alert police to suicide attempts streaming on its platform with fairly mixed results. Sometimes the police were able to prevent it, and in other cases, they arrived too late. Oh, and for what it's worth, the article does note in an aside that Facebook does not provide this service in the EU... thanks to the GDPR.
In the end, this really does demonstrate one aspect of the damned if you do, damned if you don't situation that Facebook and other platforms are put into on a wide range of issues. If users do something bad via your platform, people immediately want to blame the platform for it and demand "action." But what kind of "action" then leads to all sorts of other questions and huge trade-offs, leading to more criticism (sometimes from the same people). This is why expecting any platform to magically "stop all bad stuff" is a fool's errand that will only create more problems. We should recognize that these are nearly impossible challenges. Yes, everyone should work to improve the overall results, but expecting perfection is silly because there is no perfection and every choice will have some negative consequences. Understanding what they actually are and being able to discuss them openly without being shouted down would be helpful.
Tell that to the lawmakers who want “secure backdoored encryption”.
Well, they're firm on silencing political opponents.
You're as ever focused on anomalies, not the everyday problems of mega-corporation "platforms" illegally silencing people who are entirely within common law terms for expressing political views.
This is another of your "gee it's tough to do right" arguments intended to support globalist corporations in their drive for controlling all speech, by exampling a very minor part of it that raises troubling emotions. It's sheer ploy.
I agree that Facebook should be damned. And broken up too. There's no "must" to allowing corporations have such overwhelming effect, amplifying suicides to the whole world, and we'll all better off if cut it down to size with anti-trust and steeply progressive income tax rates. -- And not allow tax havens as Google is today in the news for.
G.F.Y.
Re: Well, they're firm on silencing political opponents.
If this was GovernmentBook, owned and operated by the US Government, then yes. It would be illegal to silence people for expressing their political views. Facebook however is a privately owned company and you may use their product only in a manner that they have written rules for. If you violate their rules they are perfectly within their rights to revoke your access, even if that rule has something to do with political views.
Please remember that the First Amendment says Congress shall make no law, as in the government. It says nothing about a private corporation making up rules regarding it.
Re: Re: Well, they're firm on silencing political opponents.
Re: Re: Re: Well, they're firm on silencing political opponents.
Re: Well, they're firm on silencing political opponents.
cut it down to size with anti-trust and steeply progressive income tax rates
There are smart people who make this argument clearly and convincingly, mostly with regards to corporations much larger and more immediately dangerous than Facebook or Google.
Please stop making their job harder.
Re: Well, they're firm on TROLLS
Tell us again why you don't have your own blog for *your* opinions on the "Real" topics we should be discussing? Seriously.
::Chidi dies again::
The problem with invading private lives...
...is that it's too tempting to use the information so gained in unethical ways, from telling companies that a private life might like their products to distributing their nudes (and affairs) though internet gossip channels.
The original idea behind Google was to create a reservoir of private data that would never be looked at directly, but could be used for statistical analysis. Sadly, between state and market forces, they were tempted to break their own rules.
If it were possible to create a system in which data invasion could be handled ethically, there are plenty of medical, social and state interests that would be facilitated by such information.
The problem is that it may be as much of a moral trap as appointing someone dictator-for-life. It's a level of power very hard not to abuse.
Thin end of the wedge
Re: Thin end of the wedge
Two thoughts come to mind amid all this:
In light of this, consider the start of the article:
When the cause of the problem is Facebook's enormous scale, and the reason it's impossible for them to deal with the problem effectively is that very same scale, then the conclusion is obvious.
At this point we've seen enough serious scale-related problems that it's worth taking a serious look at the notion that "too big to succeed is too big to exist."
Re:
i can't see this as a compelling argument to shut down facebook.
Around 40,000 people in the US died in cars last year. There are too many cars on the road to make them completely safe. But the cars are a direct cause of the deaths. If those cars weren't there, every single one of them would have lived.
Facebook is not the immediate cause of death in suicides. Perhaps some of them wouldn't have killed themselves if they couldn't broadcast it live. But the vast majority of suicides are done privately. Why is the existence of Facebook a problem here? Should they disable cams?
live.me has been used to livestream deaths. Should they be shut down as well? They certainly aren't a big company. Should they have to monitor their users streams to prevent suicide?
Are you saying that any service that is too big to monitor all live events should be banned? (And conversely, that all live events should be pre-monitored?)
Re:
> scale, and the reason it's impossible for them to deal
> with the problem effectively is that very same scale,
> then the conclusion is obvious.
> At this point we've seen enough serious scale-related
> problems that it's worth taking a serious look at the
> notion that "too big to succeed is too big to exist."
So what's your solution? To say that private citizens lose their right to free expression the moment their voice becomes so loud everyone can hear it?
Or, conversely, that your right to free speech only exists so long as your voice is so weak no one of consequence will hear it and it will affect nothing?
Re:
Have you ever stopped to think that the the good side of the big social media sites is that they enabling a strong unifying across humanity, and have started the bumpy ride to a truly peaceful world.
It is easy to the minority of abusive uses made by a minority of people using these sites, as that is new worthy, while ignoring the strong international communities that are built up round their common interests, as that is not news worthy. Making decision bases on what makes the news is usually a bad idea as it is trying to control the majority because of the actions of a minority.
Re: Re:
I've thought about it. Then I've looked at the real world and seen that this is simply not the case. Every forum beyond a certain number of regular users (I'm not sure, but I suspect this number is somewhere around 150; look up the concept of the "monkeysphere" if you want to know why) seems to inevitably degenerate into a wretched hive of scum and trollery within a decade, despite the best intentions of any number of stakeholders to try to prevent it from happening.
Re: Re: Re:
Here is one counter example Facebook Machinist group which has 114,254 members when I posted this; there are others.
Re: Too Big....
I love the article's expansion on and using a different example of a problem I presented earlier.
We have sufficient power and information that choices and tradeoffs *have* to be made, and there will be negative consequences for *any* choice. This is true with basically *any* collective choice on a large scale, including the physical environment, where global warming might just kill us all.
Mason:
Too Big to succeed is too big to exist.
Too big to succeed: It happens when the scale overwhelms the context.
Too big to exist? It's the point of anti-monopoly law -- the prevention of the concentration of power into too few hands. It seems to be what Blue and all the Trolls are actually getting at with their "common law" complaints, and we use such concepts as common carriers to try to prevent such inevitably-abused concentrations. Facebook is powerful enough that it *ought* to be at least a common carrier, just as the network infrastructure *ought* to be a common carrier, aka Network Neutrality. Not that breaking up huge internet companies would be sufficient, mind you.
GDPR is easy
Facebook could easily offer this service in Europe. All it takes is to inform people about it and ask them to check the box when they are interested. Just like the other checkboxes for say, advertisement tracking, shadow profile tracking, emotional manipulation, voting suggestions.
