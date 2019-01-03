The Internet Giant's Dilemma: Preventing... >>
<< Siri's Hebrew Voice Sues Apple Because She...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Thu, Jan 3rd 2019 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal:The Complete Raspberry Pi Course Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete Raspberry Pi Course Bundle has three courses to help you get up and running with Raspberry Pi in no time. In the first course, you'll learn everything you need to know to start using this popular platform to its fullest. By the end of the second course, you will be building a gaming system to play old Nintendo, Sega, and Playstation games and a personal digital assistant using the Google Assistant API. In the third course, you'll learn how to integrate Amazon Alexa by building projects to control your lights, appliances, and even your TV via Raspberry Pi. The bundle is on sale for $19.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
The Internet Giant's Dilemma: Preventing... >>
<< Siri's Hebrew Voice Sues Apple Because She...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

12:15 Towns And Cities Keep Ditching Comcast To Build Their Own Broadband Networks (0)
10:44 The Internet Giant's Dilemma: Preventing Suicide Is Good; Invading People's Private Lives... Not So Much (19)
10:39 Daily Deal:The Complete Raspberry Pi Course Bundle (0)
09:39 Siri's Hebrew Voice Sues Apple Because She Doesn't Like The Way IPhone Owners Are Using Siri (18)
06:05 Ajit Pai Gloats As House Fails To Restore Net Neutrality (26)
01:05 EU's First Attempt At Building A List Of Evil Pirate Sites... Lists Non-Infringing Sites (38)

Wednesday

15:18 Antipiracy Outfits Routinely Claim Copyright Infringement Against Sites That Simply Report When Torrents Are Released (33)
12:17 Gov't Used An Ambiguously-Worded Tweet As The Basis For The Raid Of NSA Contractor's House (11)
10:44 Saudi Arabia Discovers The Streisand Effect; Gets Netflix To Take Down Hasan Minhaj's Show About MBS's Atrocities (31)
10:39 Daily Deal: eLearnOffice Microsoft Office School (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.