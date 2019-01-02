Antipiracy Outfits Routinely Claim Copyright Infringement Against Sites That Simply Report When Torrents Are Released
from the just-the-facts,-man dept
Whenever we hear new or renewed calls for more ways for antipiracy outfits and copyright holders to extrajudicially get content and/or sites taken down, there always seems to be one curious omission in the discussion: that antipiracy outfits generally suck at identifying actual infringing content. This is a strange omission, considering that creating ways for content to be taken down without a court's oversight rests the entire reputation for this practice on reports of infringement being accurate. Those of us who have taken to screaming how ripe all of this is for abuse do so because of the collateral damage it causes. Claims to the contrary have to rely on reports generally being accurate.
They aren't. In fact, they aren't even close. It's not going too far to say that antipiracy groups of all entities should be well-suited in identifying piracy. And, yet, they quite often target innocent sites that simply post factual information that does not include pirated files, including sites that do factual reporting on torrent availability. One such site is SweTracker, which focuses on detailing Nordic torrent releases, when they become available, and to whom they are attributed.
While many PreDb-style sites monitor for ‘Scene’ releases using information culled from IRC, SweTracker monitors BitTorrent trackers and publishes information on who won the ‘race’ to put content online first. It does not link to any pirate content whatsoever but anti-piracy companies regularly report the site to Google.
And, yet, SweTracker has been reported to Google hundreds of times in the past year alone as hosting illegal content. These reports have largely flooded in from antipiracy outfits, despite the simple fact that SweTracker hosts no infringing files and instead only reports on factual information. The site's operator mostly shrugs his shoulders at all of this, but also points the general impression he has that antipiracy outfits don't have a clue as to what they're doing.
“My personal experience with [anti-piracy companies] is that they don’t really know how stuff works. They often state that users can download or stream movies directly from SweTracker, but that’s simply not true,” he explains. “But, I try to make life easy and do remove the releases they ask me to remove. They have contacted me via email several times.”
It almost goes without saying that SweTracker isn't some outlier in all of this. It's also worth noting that this sort of harassment doesn't typically end with a sternly worded email. Instead, Google often errs on the side of delisting the links in its search results, and antipiracy outfits often times go to site host providers and try to get the sites taken down entirely.
PreDb.org states clearly on its main page that “There are absolutely NO downloads of copyright-protected works, hyperlinks to downloads, torrent files, magnet links, nzb files or similar content on any part of this web site” but that doesn’t prevent complaints.
Google’s Transparency Report indicates that at the time of writing, PreDb.org has had 2,204 URLs reported by content and anti-piracy companies, with Google removing the links from its indexes approximately 65% of the time.
To be clear, antipiracy outfits are censoring simple factual data in the name of copyright. Whether or not you find the factual data in question interesting or useful is entirely besides the point and doesn't make a lick of difference in the validity of the takedowns. Here we are, fresh into 2019, with rightsholders and antipiracy groups waging a clusterbomb war against piracy as their precision in doing so goes largely unquestioned, all while very real collateral damage is endured by innocent sites.
Keep that in mind whenever copyright maximalists ask for just a bit more power to censor the internet.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
People who like to invoke 1984, take note of this. Who is it here who is attempting to do away with "crimethink" by making it impossible to even have any knowledge of forbidden ideas in the first place, in order to make it impossible to reason about them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When the penalties only go one way...
With absolutely zero effective penalty for filing bogus/fraudulent copyright claims, and companies scared stupid by the dastardly Infringers such that they'll throw piles of money to any company who claims to be able to handle copyright claims in their stead(and the more the better), it's not surprising that accuracy would be thrown out.
If there's no penalty for getting it wrong, and getting it right takes time and effort(and thereby cuts into profits), there's no reason to strive for accuracy. In addition, if you make your money by exploiting gullible fools who think that if they just stomp hard enough they can rid the world of copyright infringement, magically making them all the money, it's to your benefit to increase the category of 'infringing' items you can go after, as it provides even larger numbers you can show off to potential marks/customers.
Add in penalties for bogus copyright claims(the same penalties for infringement would work nicely, split between the ones sending the notices and the one paying them to do so), and companies will start to care about accuracy. Until then they have no reason to strive to only go after actual infringement, and every reason to shoot first and ask never.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Look pirate-friendly. Lie down with dogs, get up with fleas.
2019 continues Techdirt's tradition of attacking copyright and copyright holders any way can with the first pro-pirate, pro-infringement story re-written.
This was chosen off Torrent Freak precisely it's the one recent that has those aspects of the struggle to protect works from pirates which Techdirt can use for its resolute 20-year mission to justify stealing of the works.
It's also another (admittedly parallel-ish) attempt to equate "free speech" with "free copyrighted content".
But fact is that those sites all on the surface look to be supporting and promoting piracy.
So they're properly listed among pirates exactly the way that anyone reasonable regards Techdirt as pro-pirate. If one isn't "informed" that Techdirt "supports copyright", then you'd never come to that conclusion by reading here.
BTW: so far as known, I'M the only person ever converted here! Yes, I came with the woozy piratey views: it's okay to steal from The Rich, they aren't losing anything, sharing and so on -- and other lies that are frequent here, assuaging guilt and projecting blame onto those who MAKE the content -- anyway, after reading the brazen piracy led by Pirate Mike, I was convinced that it's morally wrong, and the laws in place are fully justified, by simply looking at creators versus couch potatoes: the latter won't pay a pittance to creators. -- So now I enjoy commenting here as hobby. It has helped that the fanboys and re-writers are uniformly nasty and unable to defend their views with anything besides ad hominem, gainsaying, "hiding" comments, and even IP address bans so that when I use TOR, they attack me for that too! -- It's great fun if taken right, just don't be bamboozled that Techdirt AT ALL supports copyright.
The most cogent and concise question is still: IF Techdirt supports copyright, then WHY ARE THE PIRATES HERE?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment