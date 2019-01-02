Gov't Used An Ambiguously-Worded Tweet As... >>
Free Speech

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Jan 2nd 2019 10:44am


Filed Under:
censorship, hasan minhaj, mbs, mohammad bin salman, patriot act, saudi arabia, silicon valley, streisand effect, yemen

Companies:
netflix



Saudi Arabia Discovers The Streisand Effect; Gets Netflix To Take Down Hasan Minhaj's Show About MBS's Atrocities

from the bad-ideas-all-around dept

Back in October, comedian Hasan Minhaj's show Patriot Act on Netflix did a pretty thorough critique of Saudi Arabia and its leader Mohammad bin Salman, often referred to as MBS. Go watch it here:

It covers a lot of ground, from the death of Jamal Khashoggi to MBS's arresting of a bunch of his cousins to the catastrophic situation in Yemen... and the complicity of the US government and much of Silicon Valley who has taken Saudi money.

Not surprisingly, the Saudi government was not thrilled with this episode, or the fact that it was available via Netflix in the country. So, as first reported by the Financial Times (behind a paywall), and since reported in tons of other places, Netflix has agreed to pull that episode in Saudi Arabia in response to a "legal request."

Apparently, the "legal request" referenced a cybercrime law that says "production, preparation, transmission, or storage of material impinging on public order, religious values, public morals, and privacy, through the information network or computers" is a crime that can lead to imprisonment and fines. Cyber lese majeste, basically.

Not surprisingly, the move by Netflix is leading to tons of criticism directed at both Netflix and Saudi Arabia (but mostly at Netflix for caving).

Of course, this has also generated a lot more interest in that particular episode -- which, again, Netflix has left up on YouTube (and which, it appears, is still available via YouTube in Saudi Arabia). It is the Streisand Effect in action -- and, one might argue that Netflix knew that this was the likely outcome. As such, it not only gets to "avoid" whatever criminal punishment was being threatened by Saudi Arabia, but also gets more attention to this particular pointed criticism of MBS... and, as a side benefit, gets a lot more attention for its Patriot Act show.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Gorshkov (profile), 2 Jan 2019 @ 10:50am

    Thanks you, MBS

    I didn't realize that this was an issue till I caught the story on google news, and didn't even know Hasan Minhaj has a show - I've since watched that episode specifically, and have the rest queued on Netflix for watching.

    Thank you :)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Nick Knack, 2 Jan 2019 @ 11:15am

    This is excuse for MM to use "Streisand Effect".

    Anyone new here and not know why Masnick headlines "The Streisand Effect"? -- If so, then you've got a hoot in store, though it's not near so bad as years ago. -- But there's no one new here.

    Now, let's not leave out what's being left out!

    As always with Masnick, only Israel's enemies come in for scorn, never Israel for worse. -- This time he does take a shot at "Silicon Valley", though.

    Here's comparable news. -- Oh, and by the way, NO I'm not "anti-Jew": I'm anti-war / anti-murder regardless what country does it. I'm the only one here who ever mentions the US's war crimes of illegal and above all unnecessary invasions / occupations. Anyone NOT opposed to US / UK / Israel actions by now is supporting crimes.

    Facebook's Secret Censorship Manual Exposed as Platform Takes Down Video About Israel Terrorizing Palestinians

    December 30, 2018 "Information Clearing House" - After the New York Times on Thursday published an expos‚ of Facebook's global censorship rulebook, journalist Rania Khalek called out the social media giant for taking down a video in which she explains how, "on top of being occupied, colonized territory, Palestine is Israel's personal laboratory for testing, refining, and showcasing methods and weapons of domination and control."

    http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/50851.htm

    Google withdrew ads from populist British news website Politicalite last week, over an article about Marine Le Pen. Online ad platform Taboola followed, accusing the site of violating its Acceptable Use policy.

    Google's ad team informed Politicalite that their reposting of an article from partner website Voice of Europe about French right-winger Marine Le Pen violated its policies, although the tech giant would not explain precisely how.

    https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2018/12/28/google-removes-ads-from-british-populist-news-s ite-politicalite/

    Facebook's New Propaganda Partners

    https://fair.org/home/facebooks-new-propaganda-partners/

    Old but still most relevant:

    Glenn Greenwald (Intercept, 12/30/17) reported that "Facebook has been on a censorship rampage against Palestinian activists who protest the decades-long, illegal Israeli occupation, all directed and determined by Israeli officials."

    https://theintercept.com/2017/12/30/facebook-says-it-is-deleting-accounts-at-the-di rection-of-the-u-s-and-israeli-governments/

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jan 2019 @ 11:17am

      Re: This is excuse for MM to use "Streisand Effect".

      "As always with Masnick, only Israel's enemies come in for scorn, never Israel for worse."

      Extraordinary claim ... I am not surprised by the lack of supporting evidence.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 2 Jan 2019 @ 11:36am

        Re: Re

        What do you mean? He has right-wing propaganda sources well known to outright lie to their readers, links about sites nobody has ever heard of and a random link from a year ago! Obvious there's a Jewish conspiracy to make Saudi Arabia look bad...

        (/s in case it wasn't obvious)

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 2 Jan 2019 @ 12:32pm

        Re: Re: This is excuse for MM to use "Streisand Effect"

        You know, I'll even grant that Israel(the state) is objectively evil at this point.

        But aren't they and SA(who also earn that honor) functionally allies against Iran? "enemies" is a real stretch.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 2 Jan 2019 @ 11:44am

      Re:

      "This is excuse for MM to use "Streisand Effect"."

      ...and for a drooling idiot to complain about the fact. Don't sell yourself short!

      "although the tech giant would not explain precisely how"

      I had to do a quick Google to see who these people are who are so hard done by. As I expected, the far right nationalist politician is being written about on sites that appear to be largely coloured by anti-semitism and islamophobic agitprop. It's a real mystery what could have been there to cause any kind of complaint for people trying to sell products, truly it is.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jan 2019 @ 11:46am

      Re: This is excuse for MM to use "Streisand Effect".

      Maybe because there isn't a lot of stories about Israel abusing technology. Both countries committed atrocities. But the US does as well. If comparing the Saudi Arabia's atrocities with Israel's though, I would say the former creates the majority of atrocities and the latter's atrocities happen in response to a situation. Every time Israel has given them any leeway, they are hit with rockets. Gaza used to have open borders, it was only after a terrorist group took over and they started to attack with rockets did it get worse for Gaza. Personally, I don't know how they are ever going to make peace. But whoever comes up with a solution should get a Nobel prize. I only blame the Palestinians for amplifying the problem since they voted for the terrorist group.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anon Coward, 2 Jan 2019 @ 11:47am

      Re: This is excuse for MM to use "Streisand Effect".

      As always with Masnick, only Israel's enemies come in for scorn, never Israel for worse.

      Ummm, Saudi Arabia and Israel are allies not enemies. Oh sure there is a thin veil of enmity but everyone knows they work together. This isn't conspiracy-level stuff I'm claiming here; you can just go to Wikipedia and read about it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jan 2019 @ 11:49am

      Re: This is excuse for MM to use "Streisand Effect".

      It takes a special kind of stupid to use a phrase named after the idiocy of a prominent Jewish celebrity as a tirade accusing its originator of blind pro-Jewish propaganda.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 2 Jan 2019 @ 12:21pm

      Re: This is excuse for MM to use "Streisand Effect".

      https://www.breitbart.com.....

      Breitbart?! Say...no...more! Say no more. Saynomore! Nudge, nudge, wink, wink.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jan 2019 @ 12:23pm

      Re: This is excuse for MM to use "Darkened doorstep".

      Breitbart link and you expect anyone to take you seriously bro?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jan 2019 @ 11:15am

    Who knew?

    lol

    Ignorance is bliss. Reminds me of the time OPEC nations were looking to invest their windfall take during the 70s. They invested in gold ... and then complained about the price going up.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jan 2019 @ 11:28am

    Hate this garbage about private companies caving into requests.

    Private companies are not countries, you didn't elect Netflix into office.

    They are there to make money. There is no such thing as 'ethical capitalism', if it looks like a company is being ethical it's for a financial reason. Not a moral reason.

    If your job is to sell subscriptions of shows to a country and a country says "take this one episode down or so help me!" you take the damned episode down or you lose your job when the stock holders scream at you for losing an entire country because you didn't remove a single episode.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 2 Jan 2019 @ 12:07pm

      Re:

      Yes, public companies are under no obligation to do anything at all.

      But if they do something shitty, it is the obligation of the free press to call them on it so people can make an informed decision on this. That is how this is supposed to work.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 2 Jan 2019 @ 12:12pm

        Re: Re:

        Except the free press is private organizations that survive on making money. So they are only obligated to make money.

        Yes if they are seen as useless they can be marginalized and ignored. But many good publications have dried up and died because they couldn't compete with the spectacle 24 hours day time news filled with crap and questions like "IS IT OK TO EAT PASTE AND FART?! MORE AT 11!"

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jan 2019 @ 12:19pm

      Re:

      "Hate this garbage about private companies caving into requests."

      Not sure just how much of a "request" it was.

      You do realize that most, probably all, countries reserve the right to disallow companies from operating within their sovereign borders?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jan 2019 @ 12:51pm

    If they had refused to take down the show ,they might face legal action or the app might be banned
    in Saudia arabia .
    So the customers in saudia arabia would lose acess to 1000, of shows and films .
    Everyday youtube takes down video,s from so called
    content owners that is not owned by the person
    who issue,s the strikes or dmca notice,s .

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


