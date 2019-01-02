Saudi Arabia Discovers The Streisand Effect; Gets Netflix To Take Down Hasan Minhaj's Show About MBS's Atrocities
from the bad-ideas-all-around dept
Back in October, comedian Hasan Minhaj's show Patriot Act on Netflix did a pretty thorough critique of Saudi Arabia and its leader Mohammad bin Salman, often referred to as MBS. Go watch it here:
It covers a lot of ground, from the death of Jamal Khashoggi to MBS's arresting of a bunch of his cousins to the catastrophic situation in Yemen... and the complicity of the US government and much of Silicon Valley who has taken Saudi money.
Not surprisingly, the Saudi government was not thrilled with this episode, or the fact that it was available via Netflix in the country. So, as first reported by the Financial Times (behind a paywall), and since reported in tons of other places, Netflix has agreed to pull that episode in Saudi Arabia in response to a "legal request."
Apparently, the "legal request" referenced a cybercrime law that says "production, preparation, transmission, or storage of material impinging on public order, religious values, public morals, and privacy, through the information network or computers" is a crime that can lead to imprisonment and fines. Cyber lese majeste, basically.
Not surprisingly, the move by Netflix is leading to tons of criticism directed at both Netflix and Saudi Arabia (but mostly at Netflix for caving).
Of course, this has also generated a lot more interest in that particular episode -- which, again, Netflix has left up on YouTube (and which, it appears, is still available via YouTube in Saudi Arabia). It is the Streisand Effect in action -- and, one might argue that Netflix knew that this was the likely outcome. As such, it not only gets to "avoid" whatever criminal punishment was being threatened by Saudi Arabia, but also gets more attention to this particular pointed criticism of MBS... and, as a side benefit, gets a lot more attention for its Patriot Act show.
Thanks you, MBS
Thank you :)
Re: Thanks you, MBS
Re: Re: Thanks you, MBS
This is excuse for MM to use "Streisand Effect".
Anyone new here and not know why Masnick headlines "The Streisand Effect"? -- If so, then you've got a hoot in store, though it's not near so bad as years ago. -- But there's no one new here.
Now, let's not leave out what's being left out!
As always with Masnick, only Israel's enemies come in for scorn, never Israel for worse. -- This time he does take a shot at "Silicon Valley", though.
Here's comparable news. -- Oh, and by the way, NO I'm not "anti-Jew": I'm anti-war / anti-murder regardless what country does it. I'm the only one here who ever mentions the US's war crimes of illegal and above all unnecessary invasions / occupations. Anyone NOT opposed to US / UK / Israel actions by now is supporting crimes.
Facebook's Secret Censorship Manual Exposed as Platform Takes Down Video About Israel Terrorizing Palestinians
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/50851.htm
Google withdrew ads from populist British news website Politicalite last week, over an article about Marine Le Pen. Online ad platform Taboola followed, accusing the site of violating its Acceptable Use policy.
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2018/12/28/google-removes-ads-from-british-populist-news-s ite-politicalite/
Facebook's New Propaganda Partners
https://fair.org/home/facebooks-new-propaganda-partners/
Old but still most relevant:
Glenn Greenwald (Intercept, 12/30/17) reported that "Facebook has been on a censorship rampage against Palestinian activists who protest the decades-long, illegal Israeli occupation, all directed and determined by Israeli officials."
https://theintercept.com/2017/12/30/facebook-says-it-is-deleting-accounts-at-the-di rection-of-the-u-s-and-israeli-governments/
Re: This is excuse for MM to use "Streisand Effect".
Extraordinary claim ... I am not surprised by the lack of supporting evidence.
Re: Re
(/s in case it wasn't obvious)
Re: Re: This is excuse for MM to use "Streisand Effect"
But aren't they and SA(who also earn that honor) functionally allies against Iran? "enemies" is a real stretch.
Re:
...and for a drooling idiot to complain about the fact. Don't sell yourself short!
"although the tech giant would not explain precisely how"
I had to do a quick Google to see who these people are who are so hard done by. As I expected, the far right nationalist politician is being written about on sites that appear to be largely coloured by anti-semitism and islamophobic agitprop. It's a real mystery what could have been there to cause any kind of complaint for people trying to sell products, truly it is.
Re: This is excuse for MM to use "Streisand Effect".
Re: This is excuse for MM to use "Streisand Effect".
Ummm, Saudi Arabia and Israel are allies not enemies. Oh sure there is a thin veil of enmity but everyone knows they work together. This isn't conspiracy-level stuff I'm claiming here; you can just go to Wikipedia and read about it.
Re: This is excuse for MM to use "Streisand Effect".
Re: This is excuse for MM to use "Streisand Effect".
Breitbart?! Say...no...more! Say no more. Saynomore! Nudge, nudge, wink, wink.
Re: This is excuse for MM to use "Darkened doorstep".
Re: Re: This is excuse for MM to use "Darkened doorstep".
Re: Re: Re: This is excuse for MM to use "Darkened doorstep".
lol
Ignorance is bliss. Reminds me of the time OPEC nations were looking to invest their windfall take during the 70s. They invested in gold ... and then complained about the price going up.
Private companies are not countries, you didn't elect Netflix into office.
They are there to make money. There is no such thing as 'ethical capitalism', if it looks like a company is being ethical it's for a financial reason. Not a moral reason.
If your job is to sell subscriptions of shows to a country and a country says "take this one episode down or so help me!" you take the damned episode down or you lose your job when the stock holders scream at you for losing an entire country because you didn't remove a single episode.
Re:
But if they do something shitty, it is the obligation of the free press to call them on it so people can make an informed decision on this. That is how this is supposed to work.
Re: Re:
Yes if they are seen as useless they can be marginalized and ignored. But many good publications have dried up and died because they couldn't compete with the spectacle 24 hours day time news filled with crap and questions like "IS IT OK TO EAT PASTE AND FART?! MORE AT 11!"
This would explain most of the troll brigade…
Re:
Not sure just how much of a "request" it was.
You do realize that most, probably all, countries reserve the right to disallow companies from operating within their sovereign borders?
in Saudia arabia .
So the customers in saudia arabia would lose acess to 1000, of shows and films .
Everyday youtube takes down video,s from so called
content owners that is not owned by the person
who issue,s the strikes or dmca notice,s .
