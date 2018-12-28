This Week In Techdirt History: December 23rd -... >>
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Dec 28th 2018 7:39pm


Filed Under:
civil asset forfeiture, legalized theft, marathon county, police, roger hoeppner, stettin



County Pays $90,000 Settlement To Man After Seizing $80,000 Judgment From Him Using 24 Deputies And An Armored Vehicle

from the someone-good-with-math-help-me-justify-this dept

When all you have is a war hammer, everything looks like a war. That's how Wisconsin law enforcement viewed the task it was given: collection of an $80,000 civil judgment from a resident of Marathon County. What should have been a deputy or two approaching the resident and apprising him of his legal options, the Marathon County Sheriff's Department chose to handle it this way:

When officials in the tiny Town of Stettin in Marathon County went to collect a civil judgment from 75-year-old Roger Hoeppner this month, they sent 24 armed officers.

And an armored military vehicle.

This decision made national news in 2014. In the wake of the Ferguson protests, it was considered bad form to be turning normal police work into military maneuvers. But the Sheriff's office didn't care. Sheriff's Captain Greg Bean said 24 deputies and a military vehicle were a proportionate response. Deputies were needed to haul away the junk that had prompted the $80,000 civil settlement and Hoeppner had been known to be "argumentative" in the past.

But the fact is the squad of deputies could have shown up after the judgment and other legal issues had all been sorted out and someone being contentious in the presence of law enforcement officers is hardly justification for the use of an armored vehicle.

This bit of bad optics and worse judgment had resulted in another setback for Marathon County. As [former cop/current lawyer] Greg Prickett pointed out, it has also proven the local government sucks at math. The law enforcement man-hours and legal fees incurred by the county has turned its $80,000 judgment into at least a $10,000 loss.

A 79-year-old Wisconsin man who was arrested when two dozen deputies brought an armored vehicle to his home to enforce a civil judgment has settled his civil rights claim against Marathon County for $90,000.

I guess this stops the bleeding. At least local taxpayers can be grateful for that. If this had proceeded to trial, it likely would have run the county further into the red.

U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb dismissed Hoeppner's claim that the decision to enforce the civil judgment with so many deputies and the armored vehicle was unreasonable but said his claims that he was arrested without probable cause and that deputies violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights when they seized his phone and camera should go to a jury.

The county knows when it's beat. Hilariously, the same behavior that resulted in an $80,000 judgment against the 75-year-old -- the accumulation of used pallets and old mechanical equipment on Hoeppner's property -- continues to this day. The only change is the county no longer hassles Hoeppner about the stuff he keeps on his property. No more fines have been handed down and the county government no longer sends deputies by the dozen to keep Hoeppner in line. This whole debacle can't even be considered a Pyrrhic victory. It's been nothing but loss after loss -- in actual dollars and in collective government PR.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    John Roddy (profile), 28 Dec 2018 @ 8:49pm

    Sheriff Greg Bean is a certified weenie

    Hoeppner had been known to be "argumentative" in the past.

    If you need a small military unit and armored vehicle to deal with a 75-year-old man described as "argumentative," you're either on the wrong side of a Clint Eastwood film, or your police force is an innovative new type of pathetic.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 29 Dec 2018 @ 2:36am

      Re: Sheriff Greg Bean is a certified weenie

      Their egoes are the fragilest things known to existanec it seems.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        curtis8, 29 Dec 2018 @ 6:41am

        Sheriff's office didn't care

        "Sheriff's office didn't care" -- they didn't have to care... because LEO's generally operate above the law across America.

        Federal Judge Crabb didn't care either and didn't notice any big problem with Sheriff Bean's behavior. Government LEO's & Government judges are on the same team and back each other up.
        Average citizens are not on their team -- and are treated as opponents.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 29 Dec 2018 @ 4:20am

      Re: Sheriff Greg Bean is a certified weenie

      American police officers have their toys, and they love to play.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Bamboo Harvester (profile), 29 Dec 2018 @ 4:35am

        Re: Re: Sheriff Greg Bean is a certified weenie

        It shifted in the seventies. Because the military went over to Beretta wonder-nines, the cops made such a stink about wanting them we let them trade in their .38 wheel guns for them.

        They've been militarizing ever since.

        What really annoys me is when the cops moan that citizens have them "out-gunned". They're SUPPOSED to be out-gunned by the citizenry - they're cops, NOT soldiers.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          stderric (profile), 29 Dec 2018 @ 2:14pm

          Re: Re: Re: Sheriff Greg Bean is a certified weenie

          It shifted in the seventies. ... They're SUPPOSED to be out-gunned by the citizenry - they're cops, NOT soldiers.

          The seventies also brought us the War on Drugs, which conditioned us to the reclassification of "the citizenry" as "the indigenous population" and "enemy combatants." Presto, cops became soldiers.

          At least we learned our lesson and never fell for that sort of overhyped "War on ..." nonsense again.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 8:56pm

    Hey, I know! We'll gather up the whole gang, go out there and help him by hauling away all the stuff that caused the civil judgement! What do we got, that we can stuff things into?

    ...

    Riiight...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 10:13pm

    in the old days it was one riot, one ranger.

    now, it's one pissy old man, one armored regiment.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 28 Dec 2018 @ 10:21pm

    But but but they are in constant danger!!! He could have secretly been 3 rabid raccoons in a trenchcoat that would have bitten the officers & turned them into were terrorists!!!!!!!!!

    They wanted to teach the old bothersome man a lesson...
    Seems like they got schooled.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    cameron4201 (profile), 28 Dec 2018 @ 11:17pm

    County Pays $90,000 Settlement To Man After Seizing $80,000

    You have the right to be secure in your person, your home and your effects. You have the right to expect no unreasonable searches

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Dec 2018 @ 5:04am

    The Town sounds like it needs a leadership change

    Reading through the source article, the town owes this man much more than the 90k it just paid to make this go away. He has spent over 200k fighting a specific town leaders vendetta against him. They won an 80k judgment and didn't even notify the man or his lawyer but decided that sending police to collect the value from his goods being sold at pennies per dollar of value was the best way to handle it. They sent the 24 armed police and armored vehicle when he rightly questioned their authority to do so. I would have been upset as well, but the town would have ended up giving me their armored vehicle since their budget couldn't cover the violation of my rights.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Dec 2018 @ 8:37am

    Bean also said the armored truck was summoned only after Hoeppner initially refused to come out of his house. Once the truck appeared, so did Hoeppner.

    "I've been involved in about five standoff situations where, as soon as the [armor] showed up, the person gives up," saving time, money and increasing safety, Bean said.

    This guy is a pussy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Dec 2018 @ 8:42am

    And yet, he is being honored?

    https://wausaupilotandreview.com/2018/04/21/5-local-deputies-honored-at-state-banquet/

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 29 Dec 2018 @ 9:53am

    And we thought it was just a dream sequence.

    Please Joel, do what they say, just get off the babysitter!

    500 SWAT interventions a year in the early 80s. 50,000 SWAT interventions in the late 2010s. It's not just for hostage-barricade anymore.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 29 Dec 2018 @ 10:55am

      Re: And we thought it was just a dream sequence.

      They claim they need the practice and to put assets to use or they will deteriorate. It seems neither has worked as intended.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Dec 2018 @ 10:08am

    Saddest thing is they're going to plant a gun on the guy and shoot him "in self defence" in a few months when the heat of the story dies away.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Annonymouse, 29 Dec 2018 @ 2:47pm

    Copa becoming wannabe soildiers.
    Real soldiers have rules of engagement and face the possibility of brig or firing squads... well except in the USA where it is okay to make an oopsy and shoot or bomb your allies ... laughing all the way ... yeeehaw

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Dec 2018 @ 2:48am

    The police weren't punished. Taxpayers were.

    The sheriff's office will have no incentive to stop smashing people around and using shows of excessive force whatsoever, because even when they're caught doing so, it's the collective whole of their victims that suffers.

    Which as far as cops are concerned is a 2-for-1 sale on abuse.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


