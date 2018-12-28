Students Make A Video Depicting A School Shooting; Sheriff Decides Everyone Needs To Have Their Rights Violated
Heightened sensitivities and a law enforcement track record of overreaction has prompted a New York Sheriff's Office into actions that will probably result in at least one civil rights lawsuit. When students of a New York school decided to create a couple of videos and post them to Instagram, the Sheriff felt compelled to violate the students' Fourth Amendment rights after disregarding their First Amendment rights.
Three students face felony charges of making a terroristic threat for posting online two brief videos where they act out a school shooting in someone’s house.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said the videos were made by Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk students aged 10, 14 and 15 and posted to Instagram. They show a student with a fake gun barging into a living room and “shooting” two other students. In one video, students, who are all white, use a racial epithet.
Sheriff Craig Apple called the videos “very graphic, very racist and horrifying.”
Lots of movies, books, TV shows, and videogames contain "graphic and horrifying" content. Some even include "racist" dialogue, just as this video did. At no point did any of the participants mention a school, mention an intent to perform these acts at a school, or even tag other students/schools in the posting. It was simply a dramatization of events that happen far too often in this country.
The videos were noticed by a student of the school the three arrested students attended. No one's faulting the school for handing over the videos to law enforcement, but the sheriff's office should have recognized the students were engaging in protected speech, not issuing terroristic threats. A simple conversation about why the videos might be disturbing to others should have been the end of it. Instead, there are now three arrests and a bunch of civil rights lawyers pointing out exactly why these arrests should not have occurred.
Manhattan civil rights lawyer and television commentator Ron Kube said the videos don’t rise to the level of terroristic threat because there was no specific target or agenda. “This appears to be a wild overreaction driven by the legitimate concerns about school shootings,” Kube said Monday.
Civil rights lawyer Normal Siegel, former executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, also said there was no terroristic threat and that the videos appeared to be an attempt at acting.
“The arrests raise serious and substantial First Amendment concerns,” said Siegel. “Making a video is protected by the First Amendment.”
Content disturbing to others is present in a lot of content. Just because this dramatization happened to be produced by students and distributed by Instagram doesn't somehow entitle it to less First Amendment protection than a motion picture released by a major studio. Just because the participants happened to be school students doesn't mean their speech is less protected than someone with a multi-million dollar budget.
Sheriff Craig Apple's speech -- as moronic as it is -- is also protected by the same First Amendment he won't extend to these students.
“There’s been enough shootings going on around the country. This is despicable artistic expression, if that’s what it was.”
Sheriff Apple is free to hate the expressive speech. But he's not free to arrest people for speech he doesn't like. And all the "but what if a shooting actually happened?" excuses don't make this any less of a compound civil rights violation.
Sounds like a distribution of wealth scheme
Sounds like a distribution of wealth scheme

Re: risks*
Re: risks*
Re:
Re:
Re:
maybe the OP think's he's gonna get SWATed now? (which in my humble opinion would be a stupid horrible thing to occur, but ...)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Re:
Huh?
Somebody better let Hollywood know. :D
Damn, I'd hate to be a kid caught playing Cowboys and Indians these days - you'd be prosecuted for a hate crime! Better stick with one that never goes out of fashion - Allies verses Nazis. ;)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Huh?
Re: Huh?
'Ridiculous ideas are by definition deserving of ridicule'
Sounds like a perfect group to mock in that case, as watching/listening to someone defend gorram nazis would be all sorts of funny and telling.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Ridiculous ideas are by definition deserving of ridicule'
It's very funny for the first few hours, then it's less funny for a few hours, then it's tiresome for a few hours, then confusing for a few hours, then horrifying/outraging for a few hours, then you just feel hollow.
Because they've been serious the whole time.
And that's when you get off the internet for a few days, if not longer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

Sheriff had help
... this arrest happened 2 weeks ago --so there's been plenty of time for the local prosecutors & county to review the case and drop the charges. An arraignment before a judge is normally required within 48 hours.
If the charges were not immediately dismissed, then Sheriff Apple's false charges were rubber-stamped by the County legal experts (prosecutor & judge). If so, there's a much bigger criminal conspiracy in that county.
Of course, no government official suffer any personal consequences. if they lose the civil lawsuits, taxpayers will pay the settlement $$.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Sheriff had help
Well, that depends on whether the families of the harassed children want justice, or just money. It is possible to sue the Sheriff personally, and it may be possible to press suit against the involved prosecutors and judge.
That second group probably won't go very well, since they could (maybe even reasonably) claim that they were just going on the officer's testimony, in which case they might be immune.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Sheriff had help
prosecutors/judge had easy direct access to all the evidence -- the video.
no need to rely upon police statements
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Sheriff had help
No, more along the lines of "judicial immunity." There are laws that some government officials, when acting within certain boundaries and their official capacity, are not subject to civil suit. There are limits to this, of course, but unlike the Sheriff, who knowingly violated the First and Fourth Amendments, their rubber-stamping is only unethical, not illegal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Sheriff had help
Courts generally accept the misfeasance claim and allow qualified immunity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Sheriff had help
Police are still liable for a rights violations that may be reasonable in the moment if case law has already ruled against their actions in the same situation. The first case the officer would still be eligible for QI, but no subsequent cases. Even if it were to be ruled misfeasance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Sheriff had help
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Right. The conversation would have gone like this:
Sheriff: A lot of kids are afraid of school shootings, including those you go to school with. Take it down.
Kids: We know all that about kids being afraid of school shootings. We're afraid too. [Translated: we wanted to start a conversation / we wanted to troll people [Translated: we wanted attention] ] We're leaving it up.
Sheriff: You're under arrest for causing a disturbance. [Translated: contempt of cop]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Re:
Not one to be talking
“There’s been enough shootings going on around the country. This is despicable artistic expression, if that’s what it was.”
Yes, how dare they exercise their constitutional right to free speech to post something someone might find offensive? Don't they know freedom of speech is only there to enable, protect and apply to nice, happy stuff?
Personally I find his abuse of power in arresting kids for exercising their free speech to be far more 'despicable' than said free speech, if for no other reason than a single video is a hell of a lot less harmful than some thin-skinned idiot with a badge violating rights because his sensibilities were hurt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not one to be talking
Or perhaps his sensibilities were programmed, as in 'I'll teach these kids how to be controlled!', which fits the ideology of those who consider their points of view superior to everyone else's, and damned the Constitution, full speed ahead.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: idiot with a badge
...that "thin-skinned idiot with a badge" is more precisely a 'thin-skinned idiot with a badge and a GUN' (and clubs, MACE, Tasers and shackles).
Giving people badges & guns and wide discretionary authority to use them against the general public ... is a very dangerous pursuit. Plenty of dangerous people freely walk our streets with official badges & guns.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Despicable
- Sheriff Craig Apple
There’s been enough violation of civil rights going on around the country. This is despicable law enforcement, if that’s what it was.
- Everybody Else
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I wonder if this sheriff Craig Apple thinks Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is a documentary about actual alien terrorism?
He's probably put in requests for Iron Man armor suits and two Hulk deputies already.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I am Groot!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
