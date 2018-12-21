Both Things Are True: Press Freakouts Over... >>
Privacy

by Daily Deal

Fri, Dec 21st 2018 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Complete Raspberry Pi Course Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete Raspberry Pi Course Bundle has three courses to help you get up and running with Raspberry Pi in no time. In the first course, you'll learn everything you need to know to start using this popular platform to its fullest. By the end of the second course, you will be building a gaming system to play old Nintendo, Sega, and Playstation games and a personal digital assistant using the Google Assistant API. In the third course, you'll learn how to integrate Amazon Alexa by building projects to control your lights, appliances, and even your TV via Raspberry Pi. The bundle is on sale for $19.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

