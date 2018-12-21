Slack Banning Random Iranian Ex-Pats Shows Why Making Tech Companies Police The Internet Is Crazy Stupid
On Thursday morning, I started seeing a bunch of tweets pop up in my feed from people of Iranian backgrounds, who no longer lived in Iran, who were having their entire Slack groups shut down, with the company blaming US laws regarding sanctions on Iran.
Slack closed my account today!
I’m a PhD student in Canada with no teammates from Iran!
Is Slack shutting down accounts of those ethnically associated with Iran?!
And what’s their source of info on my ethnicity?#slack #UsSanctions pic.twitter.com/mY8Ltczq8v
— Amir (@a_h_a) December 19, 2018
So @SlackHQ decided to send me this email. No way to appeal this decision. No way to prove that I'm not living in Iran and not working with Iranians on slack. Nope. Just hello we're banning your account. pic.twitter.com/giqYQcMJYz
— Amir Omidi (@aaomidi) December 20, 2018
Yesterday, @SlackHQ sent me an email. My accounts on various Slack teams had been immediately deactivated, with no prior warning. The reason? I've visited family in Iran and used Slack when there. Only my work's paid-for Enterprise account works still. pic.twitter.com/0GFO3E0oqW
— Sareh (@Sareh88) December 20, 2018
Dear #Slack, instead of kicking out Iranians from your platform you could follow other disgusting solutions like what #Oracle and #Google do; return an error for every request with an Iranian IP. I'm NOT even in Iran!!!
This is literally #Racism pic.twitter.com/sbfjKDd9Jv
— Reza Bigdeli (@rezabigdeli6) December 20, 2018
@SlackHQ closed my account linked to my @TU_Muenchen email with workspaces related to university and research in Germany! This is both sad and stupid...#slack pic.twitter.com/DlUoKmjM7U
— Mahdi Saleh (@mahdi_slh) December 19, 2018
Hey @SlackHQ - my account was just deactivated "in order to comply with economic sanctions, etc"...is this because I took a HOLIDAY to Iran?!
— James Lambie (@jimlambie) December 20, 2018
There are a lot more reports like this, but that was just the first batch I found with a quick search. Slack's explanation to the press seems... lacking:
“We updated our system for applying geolocation information, which relies on IP addresses, and that led to the deactivations for accounts tied to embargoed countries,” the representative said. “We only utilize IP addresses to take these actions. We do not possess information about nationality or the ethnicity of our users. If users think we’ve made a mistake in blocking their access, please reach out to feedback@slack.com and we’ll review as soon as possible.”
All of the blocked people talking about it on Twitter note that they don't live in any sanctioned country -- though many admit to having visited those countries in the past (often years ago) and probably checking in on Slack while they were there. That... is not how the sanctions system is supposed to work. In another press statement Slack tries to pin the blame on the US government:
“Slack complies with the U.S. regulations related to embargoed countries and regions. As such, we prohibit unauthorized Slack use in Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria and the Crimea region of Ukraine. For more information, please see the US Department of Commerce Sanctioned Destinations , The U.S. Department of Treasury website, and the Bureau of Industry and Security website.”
But that's bullshit. The sanctions rules don't say you have to cut off completely anyone who ever connected from a sanctioned country. The Verge (linked above) spoke to an Oxford researcher with knowledge in this area:
“They are either incompetent at OFAC interpretation or racist,” said Oxford researcher Mahsa Alimardani, who specializes in communication tools in Iran.
[....]
“Detecting an Iranian IP address on a paid account (which is presumed to be for business) login as a violation of sanctions is a wrong interpretation of these regulations,” Alimardani says. “At best it’s over-regulation to prevent any sort of misunderstanding or possible future hassle with OFAC.”
Of course, as former Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos notes in his own tweet on this topic, this is exactly what happens when you have vague rules with strong punishment, and expect internet platforms to magically police the web:
This is a warning of what you get with regulation that:
1) Puts enforcement responsibility on a tech platform
2) Without real guidelines/safe harbor of how to interpret
3) Over-penalizes false positives
4) Has no appeals process in the actual legal system
Get ready for more! https://t.co/vBUar6Nnap
— Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) December 20, 2018
And of course, we're seeing more and more and more of that. FOSTA does that in the US. The GDPR is doing that around the globe. The EU Copyright Directive will do that. The EU Terrorist Content Regulation will do it. And a bunch of other regulations targeting the internet as well. That's why some of us keep warning that these laws are going to lead to widespread censorship and suppression of free speech. Because that's how it always works out. If you threaten internet platforms with huge penalties for failing to block content, but leave the details pretty vague, they're going to make decisions like that and simply kick people off their services entirely, rather than face liability. It's a recipe for disaster -- and one that seems to be favored by tons of clueless regulators, politicians, and plenty of people who just don't realize how much harm they will cause.
Ever watch House?
The usual suspects immediately say it must be lupus.
More (and more clear) data becomes available, and it turns out it wasn't lupus afterall.
It's essentially never actually lupus.
Racism in America is a lot like lupus on House.
Re: Ever watch House?
Stupid but reasonable.
Re: Stupid yes, but racist?
Anyway - The article does outline that the people had visits or at least n IP trail related to Iran. In the face of massive fines should they do nothing and engage in an expensive court case if someone decides they didn't do enough?
I don't think this was racially motivated. But in the end, Slack is being called upon to uphold this silly law. And if they don't do it "correctly" their are liable. Even if they make an honest mistake, the government could come down on them like a ton of bricks.
Are you for sanctions on Iran?
I'm not. Iran has done nothing except that US / UK / and especially Israel selected it as an enemy. No threat to us.
Now YOU state whether are for sanctions on Iran, and WHY.
Without stating that position, this is JUST your vehicle to attack any regulation of internet corporations that you're always against.
This is a characteristic Masnick tactic: he doesn't care beans whether the people of Iran suffer for no reason. He just sleazily positions himself as for freedoms and against much larger evil only to argue for no regulations and bring more surveillance capitalism down on us.
Re: Are you for sanctions on Iran?
Re: Are you for sanctions on Iran?
This has to be the most insane post yet...
Re: Are you for sanctions on Iran?
This is solely "Slack" problem, as the last blockquote states. You cannot logically hold that a single corporation being stupid must prevent all regulation. Not even if ALL implement it wrong. Only shows that they are stupid kids and need LOTS MORE regulation.
YOU state that they've a totally arbitrary RIGHT to do so:
"And, I think it's fairly important to state that these platforms have their own First Amendment rights, which allow them to deny service to anyone."
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170825/01300738081/nazis-internet-policing-content -free-speech.shtml
You're NOT against the act in principle, if it's taken against those you view as political opponents, like Alex Jones or "conservatives" even when well within common law terms: you're okay if it's for "hate speech". It's ONLY when YOUR goals are being thwarted that you object. You are a Masnocrit.
Re: Re: Are you for sanctions on Iran?
Re: Re: Are you for sanctions on Iran?
Take that We People!
Re: Re: Are you for sanctions on Iran?
YOU state that they've a totally arbitrary RIGHT to do so:
We've explained this to you many times in the past, so I'm not sure why you continue to demonstrate your failure to comprehend basic points by repeating such nonsense.
I'm not sure if you're really this dumb or it's just your favorite trolling technique, but it is entirely possible to be consistent by arguing that while someone has a right to do something, they should not be doing it.
You would have a point if I argued that Slack should be legally barred from removing these people from their platform, which I am not saying at all.
The real question, which you'll never answer honestly, do YOU think Slack should be legally barred from removing anyone from their platform ever?
Re: Are you for sanctions on Iran?
Obfuscating your location does not break any laws in Canada, or the United States.
If he had done this, it would have appeared to Slack that he was coming from his home computer, and not from Iran.
While he might have run into some problems with the Iranian auhorities for using a VPN, he would not have been breaking any laws in either the USA or Canada, by setting up a VPN on his home broadband to hide the fact that he was in Iran.
It is no different than when I take road trips to Mexico, and use the VPN set up on my home broadband to bypass geo blocking to access US-only radio station streams, or to get the US Netflix library, while I am down there.
To this sites, it merely appears that I am on my home computer, and I can listen to iHeart, or SiriusXM, while I am driving in Mexico.
And when I do this, I am not breaking in laws in either Mexico, or the United States when I do this.
