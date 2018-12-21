Copyright Industry Lobbyists Can't Even... >>
Failures

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Dec 21st 2018 12:00pm


iran, iranians, ofac, sanctions, technology

slack



Slack Banning Random Iranian Ex-Pats Shows Why Making Tech Companies Police The Internet Is Crazy Stupid

from the this-is-a-bad-idea dept

On Thursday morning, I started seeing a bunch of tweets pop up in my feed from people of Iranian backgrounds, who no longer lived in Iran, who were having their entire Slack groups shut down, with the company blaming US laws regarding sanctions on Iran.

There are a lot more reports like this, but that was just the first batch I found with a quick search. Slack's explanation to the press seems... lacking:

“We updated our system for applying geolocation information, which relies on IP addresses, and that led to the deactivations for accounts tied to embargoed countries,” the representative said. “We only utilize IP addresses to take these actions. We do not possess information about nationality or the ethnicity of our users. If users think we’ve made a mistake in blocking their access, please reach out to feedback@slack.com and we’ll review as soon as possible.”

All of the blocked people talking about it on Twitter note that they don't live in any sanctioned country -- though many admit to having visited those countries in the past (often years ago) and probably checking in on Slack while they were there. That... is not how the sanctions system is supposed to work. In another press statement Slack tries to pin the blame on the US government:

“Slack complies with the U.S. regulations related to embargoed countries and regions. As such, we prohibit unauthorized Slack use in Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria and the Crimea region of Ukraine. For more information, please see the US Department of Commerce Sanctioned Destinations , The U.S. Department of Treasury website, and the Bureau of Industry and Security website.”

But that's bullshit. The sanctions rules don't say you have to cut off completely anyone who ever connected from a sanctioned country. The Verge (linked above) spoke to an Oxford researcher with knowledge in this area:

“They are either incompetent at OFAC interpretation or racist,” said Oxford researcher Mahsa Alimardani, who specializes in communication tools in Iran.

[....]

“Detecting an Iranian IP address on a paid account (which is presumed to be for business) login as a violation of sanctions is a wrong interpretation of these regulations,” Alimardani says. “At best it’s over-regulation to prevent any sort of misunderstanding or possible future hassle with OFAC.”

Of course, as former Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos notes in his own tweet on this topic, this is exactly what happens when you have vague rules with strong punishment, and expect internet platforms to magically police the web:

And of course, we're seeing more and more and more of that. FOSTA does that in the US. The GDPR is doing that around the globe. The EU Copyright Directive will do that. The EU Terrorist Content Regulation will do it. And a bunch of other regulations targeting the internet as well. That's why some of us keep warning that these laws are going to lead to widespread censorship and suppression of free speech. Because that's how it always works out. If you threaten internet platforms with huge penalties for failing to block content, but leave the details pretty vague, they're going to make decisions like that and simply kick people off their services entirely, rather than face liability. It's a recipe for disaster -- and one that seems to be favored by tons of clueless regulators, politicians, and plenty of people who just don't realize how much harm they will cause.

Reader Comments

    Mason Wheeler (profile), 21 Dec 2018 @ 10:55am

    Ever watch House?

    Something bad happens to someone.
    The usual suspects immediately say it must be lupus.
    More (and more clear) data becomes available, and it turns out it wasn't lupus afterall.
    It's essentially never actually lupus.

    Racism in America is a lot like lupus on House.

      James Burkhardt (profile), 21 Dec 2018 @ 12:34pm

Re: Ever watch House?

      Re: Ever watch House?

      Its not the place to have a larger debate on questions about systemic racism in various places. But, suffice to say I disagree with your over all conclusion. I do think it would be accurate to say that, like claims of political bias in search, claims of racism in tech tend to be overblown reactions to not understanding how the tech works, and confusing correlation and causation.

    Gary (profile), 21 Dec 2018 @ 11:10am

    Stupid but reasonable.

      Gary (profile), 21 Dec 2018 @ 11:16am

      Re: Stupid yes, but racist?

      Damnit I said delete submit...

      Anyway - The article does outline that the people had visits or at least n IP trail related to Iran. In the face of massive fines should they do nothing and engage in an expensive court case if someone decides they didn't do enough?

      I don't think this was racially motivated. But in the end, Slack is being called upon to uphold this silly law. And if they don't do it "correctly" their are liable. Even if they make an honest mistake, the government could come down on them like a ton of bricks.

    Nom de Clavier, 21 Dec 2018 @ 12:24pm

    Are you for sanctions on Iran?

    I'm not. Iran has done nothing except that US / UK / and especially Israel selected it as an enemy. No threat to us.

    Now YOU state whether are for sanctions on Iran, and WHY.

    Without stating that position, this is JUST your vehicle to attack any regulation of internet corporations that you're always against.

    This is a characteristic Masnick tactic: he doesn't care beans whether the people of Iran suffer for no reason. He just sleazily positions himself as for freedoms and against much larger evil only to argue for no regulations and bring more surveillance capitalism down on us.

      John Roddy (profile), 21 Dec 2018 @ 12:30pm

      Re: Are you for sanctions on Iran?

      Not only is this irrelevant to the issue at hand, it's a self-fueling ad hom attack (ad hom-nom-nominem, as I prefer to call it) that goes nowhere and doesn't even attack anything. Even by your standards, this is grabbing at strings.

      Mason Wheeler (profile), 21 Dec 2018 @ 12:31pm

      Re: Are you for sanctions on Iran?

      So apparently in troll-land, running a repressive Islamist theocracy that's attempting to develop nuclear weapons is "doing nothing [wrong]" and "no threat to us."

      This has to be the most insane post yet...

      identicon
      Nom de Clavier, 21 Dec 2018 @ 12:34pm

      Re: Are you for sanctions on Iran?

      This is solely "Slack" problem, as the last blockquote states. You cannot logically hold that a single corporation being stupid must prevent all regulation. Not even if ALL implement it wrong. Only shows that they are stupid kids and need LOTS MORE regulation.

      simply kick people off their services entirely, rather than face liability.

      YOU state that they've a totally arbitrary RIGHT to do so:

      "And, I think it's fairly important to state that these platforms have their own First Amendment rights, which allow them to deny service to anyone."

      https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170825/01300738081/nazis-internet-policing-content -free-speech.shtml

      You're NOT against the act in principle, if it's taken against those you view as political opponents, like Alex Jones or "conservatives" even when well within common law terms: you're okay if it's for "hate speech". It's ONLY when YOUR goals are being thwarted that you object. You are a Masnocrit.

        Anonymous Coward, 21 Dec 2018 @ 12:36pm

        Re: Re: Are you for sanctions on Iran?

        Your ramblings aren't even internally consistent.

        Gary (profile), 21 Dec 2018 @ 1:08pm

        Re: Re: Are you for sanctions on Iran?

        Nom, you lie. But thanks for contributing to the TD Corporation! Your copyrighted rant is now licenses to TD via fair use. Forever!
        Take that We People!

        Mike Masnick (profile), 21 Dec 2018 @ 2:35pm

        Re: Re: Are you for sanctions on Iran?

        YOU state that they've a totally arbitrary RIGHT to do so:

        We've explained this to you many times in the past, so I'm not sure why you continue to demonstrate your failure to comprehend basic points by repeating such nonsense.

        1. Yes, they have every right to do it.
        2. That doesn't mean they should not be criticized for doing it.
        3. The point here was that the reason they were doing it was stupid -- a misreading of the law which leads to
        4. Showing why poorly written, vague laws, where the liability is placed on tech companies, is a problem.

        I'm not sure if you're really this dumb or it's just your favorite trolling technique, but it is entirely possible to be consistent by arguing that while someone has a right to do something, they should not be doing it.

        You would have a point if I argued that Slack should be legally barred from removing these people from their platform, which I am not saying at all.

        The real question, which you'll never answer honestly, do YOU think Slack should be legally barred from removing anyone from their platform ever?

      Mike Masnick (profile), 21 Dec 2018 @ 2:28pm

      Re: Are you for sanctions on Iran?

      I made no statement one way or the other on the properness of Iranian sanctions. That's got nothing to do with the story. At all.

    Anonymous Coward, 21 Dec 2018 @ 1:29pm

    What he should do in the future, when travelling to Iran, to avoid any problems with that, is to set up a proxy or VPN on his home broadband, and use that, so that websites will not know he is coming from Iran.

    Obfuscating your location does not break any laws in Canada, or the United States.

    If he had done this, it would have appeared to Slack that he was coming from his home computer, and not from Iran.

    While he might have run into some problems with the Iranian auhorities for using a VPN, he would not have been breaking any laws in either the USA or Canada, by setting up a VPN on his home broadband to hide the fact that he was in Iran.

    It is no different than when I take road trips to Mexico, and use the VPN set up on my home broadband to bypass geo blocking to access US-only radio station streams, or to get the US Netflix library, while I am down there.

    To this sites, it merely appears that I am on my home computer, and I can listen to iHeart, or SiriusXM, while I am driving in Mexico.

    And when I do this, I am not breaking in laws in either Mexico, or the United States when I do this.

