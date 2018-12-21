Magistrate Judge Says Grande Shouldn't Be Able To Use The DMCA Safe Harbors Because It Didn't Really Terminate Infringers
We've written a few times about a key DMCA case in Texas, involving the ISP Grande Communications and Universal Music Group (and, by proxy, the copyright trolling operation Rightscorp). The case has had a lot of up and downs, with the judge tossing UMG's "vicarious infringement" claims, while letting the "contributory infringement" claims move forward. In October, the court rejected UMG's attempt to bring back the vicarious infringement claims which had already been dismissed, with some fairly harsh words directed at UMG for attempting that.
The latest, as first noted by Torrentfreak, is that the magistrate judge has recommended rejecting Grande's use of the DMCA safe harbor defense. I still have general issues with the idea that the "repeat infringer" part of the DMCA is being accurately described in these cases (specifically: the courts are now applying it to accusations of infringement, rather than actual infringers, which requires a court adjudication). However, the magistrate basically points out that Grande can't make use of the safe harbors because... it had no repeat infringer policy at all. Or, rather, it did, but in 2010 it stopped using it, and then never had a policy through 2016.
So, without a policy, they couldn't have reasonably implemented it... and thus, no safe harbors. Given the facts of the case, that's perhaps not that surprising. The DMCA requires you to have a reasonably implemented policy (Cox lost its similar lawsuit not because it didn't have a policy, but because it didn't follow its own policy).
Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean that UMG is going to win the case. Not having the safe harbor makes it harder for Grande, but not fatal. UMG will still need to prove contributory infringement, which is going to be fairly difficult to show. Earlier in the case, the court had noted "that this is not yet a well-defined area of law, and that there are good arguments on both sides of this issue." Effectively, UMG will need to show that Grande "induced" infringement by its actions, and Grande will claim it did no such thing. But it can't just use the DMCA safe harbors to get the case dismissed, rather it will need to focus specifically on the question of whether it induced people to infringe.
Reader Comments
Not a minor sticking point
I still have general issues with the idea that the "repeat infringer" part of the DMCA is being accurately described in these cases (specifically: the courts are now applying it to accusations of infringement, rather than actual infringers, which requires a court adjudication).
This point should be utterly lethal to any and all lawsuits like this, as mere accusation should never be treated as a finding of guilt in court, something you'd think a judge would get quite well. If a company/person wants to go after a platform because someone has been proven to be engaged in copyright infringement multiple times then that should be treated much differently than if they've merely been accused of copyright infringement several times(or hell, any amount of times).
By all means take the first seriously in court when considering whether or not a platform does or does not get safe harbor protections, but the second should carry no weight whatsoever, and certainly not enough to be considered as valid evidence in court.
The fact that this isn't the case shows in yet another way just how insane things get when The Holy Copyright is discussed in law and in courts, with sanity being thrown out the window at the first opportunity and stuff like this replacing it.
NO! See the very Cox case that you mention!
In that case, ONLY accusations were required for subscribers to be deemed an "infringer". You have missed the KEY point, as usual. Cox lost because followed your notions that those weren't "real" infringements and so the accusations could be ignored.
NO policy is even worse than not following it! Corporations are REQUIRED to have a policy AND to ACTUALLY kick infringers off -- even if merely "accused"! ISPs MUST take those accusations as accurate. They do NOT require adjudication, especially since ISPs can simply look at their own logs and SEE whether likely.
Administrative law. You are either trying to salvage the shreds of assertions that pirates get full criminal level of due process or sheerly unable to understand. (Well, actually, I bet BOTH.) I think you're approaching giving out advice so wrong that it may be actionable.
Your inimitable characteristically WRONG way to wind up lame week. I'm set 'til Monday, when will handily refute whatever silly assertions you kids have made that land me on the front page again; my views seen is all that I need, so THANKS in advance.
Re: NO! See the very Cox case that you mention!
This is an insane paragraph.
When all you have is a (crazy) hammer
Inducing Infringement
After all, if the internet service installer couldn't drive to the primary infringer's house, and the local utility district didn't authorize electrical service...
