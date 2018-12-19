Broadband ISP CenturyLink Is Blocking... >>
Wed, Dec 19th 2018 10:39am


Daily Deal: CHOETECH Air Vent Fast Wireless Qi-Certified Car Charger

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Drive safer — and charge faster — with this 2-in-1 charger. Combining a 360-degree phone mount with a quick wireless charger, the CHOETECH Fast Wireless Car Charger safely holds your Qi-compatible phone, while delivering up to 10 watts of rapid charging power. This charger securely clamps onto your car's air vent and delivers 360-degrees of maneuverability to give you the best angle to safely view your phone on-the-road. It's on sale for $23.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

